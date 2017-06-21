Csonka’s ROH TV Review 6.21.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Silas Young & The Beer City Bruiser defeated Jay Lethal & Bobby Fish @ 9:20 via pin [**½]

– The Kingdom defeated The Boys @ 1:35 via pin [NR]

– Punishment Martinez defeated Joey Daddiego @ 1:59 via pin [NR]

– Daniels, Kaz, & Tanahashi defeated Gedo, Will Ospreay, & Hirooki Goto @ 11:00 via pin [***]

Silas Young & The Beer City Bruiser vs. Jay Lethal & Bobby Fish : Fish and the Bruiser kick things off, Fish makes him run a lot and the Bruiser gets blown up, because he’s fat you see. Jay tags in, he also makes the Bruiser run and the Bruiser is again too tired to do anything. The Bruiser drinks some beer and hen ends up “throwing it up” after they make him run more. Post break, jay hits a suicide dive on Young. Back in they go, Jay hits a suplex and Fish follows with the slingshot senton. Bruiser gets in a cheap shot on Jay, and then hits an STO. Fish cuts him off and then suplexes Young into the buckles. Fish then takes out the bruiser on the floor, and then saves Jay from misery. Thy work over Young, but the Bruiser makes the save. jay sent to the floor and the Bruiser wipes him out with a cannonball, back in he and Young double team Fish. Jay back in and works over the Bruiser, hits the lethal injection but Young snags u Jay and hits misery and picks up the win ahead of their PPV match on Friday. Silas Young & The Beer City Bruiser defeated Jay Lethal & Bobby Fish @ 9:20 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly average match, giving Young momentum ahead of the PPV by picking up a win on Lethal. Considering the issues with Young, Fish and Lethal, the comedy felt really out of place in this match.

– Bully and the Briscoes cut a fired up promo about Castle & The Boys and their upcoming title defense at the PPV. Bully tries to calm down Jay, who is pissed about the loss to LIJ, due to the Boys getting involved.

– The Boys make their way to the ring for their match, but The Kingdom attack and beat them down at ringside. They also use belts to whip the Boys. Castle eventually arrives to make the save, allowing the Boys to fight back.

The Boys vs. The Kingdom : The Boys run wild and hit dives. They look for double teams, but Taven sends a Boy to the floor and then Taven hits the Guerrero special superplex, and Vinny hits the splash and the Kingdom wins. The Kingdom defeated The Boys @ 1:35 via pin [NR] This was an incredibly stupid match to book. Both teams have PPV matches on Friday, so while the Kingdom got some momentum, The Boys again looked like shit and completely undeserving of a title shot.

– Jay Briscoe arrives, and wants to fight but mark arrives to try and play peacemaker. Bully then arrives and cooler heads prevail.

– We get a Punishment Martinez video package.

Punishment Martinez vs. Joey Daddiego : Daddiego looks to work strikes early, but Martinez quickly cuts him off and hits a big slam. Martinez then hits a springboard senton. The corner elbows follow. A head kick and chokeslam follows and Martinez picks up the win. Punishment Martinez defeated Joey Daddiego @ 1:59 via pin [NR] This was a good squash for Martinez and the post match angle does a nice job to continue his feud with White, but it was completely out of place on this show considering that they aren’t facing on the PPV. They could have used this time to continue other feuds.

– Cheeseburger and Ferarra try to make the save, but they get the big beat down. Jay White arrives and makes the save for them, he and Martinez brawl and end in a stand off.

– Cody is out on commentary.

Gedo, Will Ospreay, & Hirooki Goto vs. Daniels, Kaz, & Tanahashi : Ospreay and Kaz to kick things off, and Kaz looks to ground the young high flier. Ospreay battles back, gets to his feet and we take a commercial break. Post break and Daniels tosses Gedo and Goto the floor; Ospreay cuts off the moonsault and CHAOS cuts off Daniels and works him over on the floor. Back in and Gedo rakes the eyes of Daniels, CHAOS works quick tags and start going for repeated covers on Daniels. Goto in now, slams Daniels to the buckles and lays in chops. Daniels fights back, slams Goto the buckles and Daniels then tags in Tanahashi. He clears out Gedo and Ospreay to the floor and then works over all three, keeping control. Tanahashi slams Goto, hits the senton off the ropes and covers for 2. Goto gets the tag to Ospreay, he runs wild on Tanahashi but Daniels and Kaz are in, but Ospreay takes them out. Gedo makes the save. Kaz hits a back stabber on Ospreay and Goto hits Daniels with the ushigorishi. Tanahashi back in, hits sling blade and we take another break, Post break, Tanahashi hits a plancha to the floor followed by Ospreay hitting a shooting star press to the floor. Daniels and Gedo still in, Gedo runs into the blue thunder bomb; Daniels looks for angel’s wings and Ospreay and Goto return to break that up. Ospreay accidentally hits Goto with the Oscutter, Gedo fights off Daniels & Kaz, but Kaz hits a stunner and Daniels hits the uranage; Tanahashi hits the high fly flow and Daniels hits the BME and Gedo is done. Daniels, Kaz, & Tanahashi defeated Gedo, Will Ospreay, & Hirooki Goto @ 11:00 via pin [***] Overall this was a good match with a lot of fun highlights, some quality heel commentary from Cody and Daniels picking up the win ahead of the PPV.

– Daniels spits at Cody, and Hangman Page arrives and jumps Daniels and Kaz Cody joins in and hits Daniels with Angel’s wings to stand tall to close the show..

– End scene.

