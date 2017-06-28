Csonka’s ROH TV Review 6.28.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jay Briscoe defeated Josh Woods @ 10:44 via pin [***]

– ROH Tag Team Title Texas Tornado Match: Champions The Young Bucks defeated Coast 2 Coast and The Tempura Boyz @ 8:00 via pin [***]

– For a Shot at The ROH TV Title: Kenny King defeated Mark Briscoe, Beer City Bruiser and Chris Sabin @ 11:59 via pin [***]

– New ROH Champion Cody is in the ring, prepared to gloat about his win but Daniels arrives and attacks. They brawl around ringside, with Daniels slamming him to the barricades. Back in and Cody cuts off Daniels with a neck breaker, but Daniels hits an STO and lays in some ground and pound. A ref tries to break it up, gets tossed away and then Cody tosses another ref away. They both take our security and continue brawling. Cody catches Daniels low and hit a disaster kick, but Daniels sends Cody to the floor and hits the Arabian moonsault to the floor. This was from the early June TV tapings in Chicago, and they either just planned ahead or went in and did post production commentary as they were referencing BITW and Cody as the new champion. That was a really strong brawl with a hot crowd, and it was nice to have something to play immediately off of the PPV.

– Jay Briscoe cut a short and great little promo, essentially telling Josh Woods that he’s fucked because this ain’t no NCAA grappling bout and that Woods is about to tangle with the man that runs this place.

Jay Briscoe vs. Josh Woods : Woods out wrestles Briscoe to begin, and is getting cocky about his early success. Briscoe starts to make his comeback, stars to take control but Woods locks in the arm bar and Briscoe makes the ropes to break that. Woods works strikes, follows with knees and hits a judo style throw. Briscoe cuts him off with a kick to he head and sends him to the floor, following with a suicide dive. Post break, Briscoe has control and slaps around Woods and then follows with head butts. Briscoe sets him up top, but Woods fights him off and stops the possible superplex. Briscoe tosses Woods to the floor again and just betas him ass around ringside, connecting with a suplex and strikes. Back in and the beating continues until morale improves. Woods finally comes back with a suplex, looks for a German but hit a throw and then hits a German. Briscoe cuts him off, stuns Woods off the ropes and heads up to but Woods cuts him off with a knee strike. Woods then hits a variation on go to sleep for 2. The again work to the floor, Briscoe posts Woods. Back in and Briscoe covers for 2. Thy trade strikes, and Woods follows with a springboard knee strike for 2. Briscoe hits the rolling forearm and lariat for the win. Jay Briscoe defeated Josh Woods @ 10:44 via pin [***] Good match with angry Jay “get off my lawn” Briscoe beating on young guys being very entertaining. Briscoe actually does really well working with guys young in their career like Page, White and now Woods. Woods is still really green and needs more time in the ring, but looks to have some good potential.

– We get a video package on the break up of Cheeseburger & Will Ferrara; Ferrara can’t get ahead with a charity case like Cheeseburger holding him back.

– The Young Bucks arrive and offer to make this a tornado rules rag title match.

ROH Tag Team Title Texas Tornado Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. Coast 2 Coast (Leon St. Giovanni & Shaheem Ali) vs. The Tempura Boyz (Tanaka & Komatsu) : The Bucks hit the ring and run wild with double teams and clear the ring. They look for dives but the Tempura Boyz hit Germans on the floor. Coast to cast take control back in the ring, Ali wipes out the Boyz with a dive and then LSG hits a 450 onto the pile off the top and to the floor. Post break, the Boyz take control for a bit but the Bucks take control back, hitting double teams and scoring a near fall. The Bucks hit the powerbomb/kick combo on the corner and then Nick wipes out the pile with a dive, but Tanaka fights off the Meltzer driver. I’d say it broke down but it broke down at the bell due to the tornado rules. Coast to Coat look for tombstones, but the Bucks cut that off with superkicks, hit the double indie taker and retain the titles. Champions The Young Bucks defeated Coast 2 Coast and The Tempura Boyz @ 8:00 via pin [***] That was just a fun, balls out little sprint. I just have the feeling that they are doing the obvious set up with the Bucks, getting too over confident with these open challenges and handing out title shots. I’d love to see The Best Friends answer on and be the guys to win, they are a fun team, the ROH fans love them and I think it works after Chuck’s first two appearances and how they’ve been connected with the Bucks. I’ll take these short, fun and action filled TV matches all day every day.

Kenny King vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Beer City Bruiser vs. Chris Sabin : King and Briscoe to begin, they worked some back and forth and then took things to the mat. Bruiser cuts off King with a cheap shot, Sabin in and the Bruiser takes he and Briscoe out with clotheslines. Bruiser catches Sabin as he goes for a high cross, hits the side slam and follows with elbow drops. King hits the springboard leg drop, and then transitions into a Muta lock but Bruiser cuts that of. Mark rushes in and works over both, hits the corner dropkick on the Bruiser. He sends King to the floor, but Sabin returns. Briscoe avoids him and runs up top and wipes out Sabin and the Bruiser with a high cross to the floor. Sabin follows and we take a break. Post break, Sabin works over King in the ring but Briscoe and the Bruiser return. Bruiser hits a pounce to Briscoe, and the Bruiser hits some charging ass attacks in the corner until Briscoe works the sleeper; the Bruiser runs with Briscoe on his back and cannonballs onto Sabin. Bruiser then heads up top, gets cut off and we get the tower of doom spot. Sabin sends King to the floor and hits the cannonball from the apron. Briscoe hits the blockbuster to the floor, and then the Bruiser hits an apron cannonball onto Sabin and Briscoe. King then hits a dive and celebrates. Back in the ring and Sabin it’s the tornado DDT on King; Briscoe back in and hits him with the fisherman’s buster. Briscoe up top, King cuts him off and Briscoe hits froggy bow on King while the Bruiser hits a frog splash on Sabin for near falls and they brawl. King hits a kick and then the royal flush on the Bruiser for the win. Kenny King defeated Mark Briscoe, Beer City Bruiser and Chris Sabin @ 11:59 via pin [***] This was another good match, they kept the action rolling and avoided many traps of the multi-man matches. The crowd was into it, and the finish worked well. With the Rebellion being done, it looks as if King will get another shot at being a singles star. But if he can’t have a good match with KUSHIDA, abort the plan as soon as fucking possible.

– Next week is Ultimo Guerrero vs. Matt Taven,

– End scene.

