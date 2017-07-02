Csonka’s ROH TV Review 7.02.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jonathan Gresham defeated Travis ‘Flip’ Gordon @ 10:00 via submission [***½]

– Silas Young defeated Bobby Fish @ 13:39 via pin [**½]

– Jay White defeated Punishment Martinez @ 10:30 via pin [***]

– Since my affiliate aired the wrong show in the weekly spot, I tracked down the one that everyone else seemingly got last week

Jonathan Gresham vs. Travis ‘Flip’ Gordon : Alex Shelley is on commentary, which is awesome because he does an outstanding job of putting over the younger talents. You may know young Flip Gordon from his appearances in the Being The Elite videos, where is a constant victim of “harmless ribs.” They do some grappling right away, Gresham look to target the arm. Gordon pulls as Ospreay with the repeated kip up spot. Gresham waits on him to stop showing off, and they work some nice chain wrestling/grappling. Gresham is so smooth. Gordon escapes the head scissor with a handstand. Gresham showed his appreciation and then hit a dropkick and chops. Gordon with some slick counters and hits the dropkick and then the back handspring elbow to the corner. The standing moonsault gets 2. Gresham battles back, hits the seated senton off the ropes and we go to a break. Post break, and Gordon fires back with rights and then hits a springboard sling blade. Gresham keeps going for the arm, but Gordon works some flippity escapes and hits a PELE. Gresham up top and Gordon leaps up top with him and superkicks Gresham to the floor. Gordon then hits a run up the ropes high cross to the floor. Back in and Gordon hits a top rope splash for 2. Gresham hits an elbow and roll up, but Gordon escapes but Gresham hits the stunner, and the German. Gresham fires up, but Gordon avoids the charge and hits an enziguri. Gordon follows with a rolling DVD and then a superkick for 1, but Gresham cradles him for 2. Gordon hits a series of kicks, and heads up top. Gordon rolls through on the 450, they trade pinning combos and Gresham then locks in the octopus, cranks away at the arm and Gordon has to tap. Jonathan Gresham defeated Travis ‘Flip’ Gordon @ 10:00 via submission [***½] This was a very good opening match, with both guys working the clash of styles really well and keeping the crowd the whole time. Shelley was great on commentary, and added a lot to the match. If used properly both guys will be great additions to the company.

– Shelley puts over Gordon as part of the future of ROH and offers his help if Gordon wants it.

– We get highlights of the Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez feud.

– We get a video package on the 2017 Top Prospect Tournament winner Josh Woods. Woods then gets interviewed. He says he dominated the tournament and earned a TV title shot, but KUSHIDA is in Japan. He calls out jay Briscoe, which was on the show I reviewed already.

Silas Young vs. Bobby Fish : They brawl at the bell, with Fish looking for the knee bar. Young escapes, and they trade rights. Fish fires up and starts to land some knee strikes, but misses the slingshot senton. They go the floor, with Fish slamming Young to the barricade. Fish starts to land kicks, and then attacks the arm of Young, but Young counters and works a back rake. Fish slams Young to the mat, and is targeting the arm. Fish rolls for the arm bar, but Young gets the ropes and then trips up Fish, and Young works him over on the apron. Young hits a slingshot double stomp and we take a break. Post break, Young whips Fish to the corner, and covers for 2. Young then grounds Fish, working the chinlock. Fish tries to fire up but gets cut off with a clothesline. Young hits a suplex as he continues to work the heat. Young keeps staying one step ahead of Fish here, and hits the back breaker/lariat combo and covers for 2. Young complains to the ref about he count, allowing Fish to comeback with strikes and a Saito suplex for 2. They trade strikes center ring, but Young hits a cutter. Fish rolls to the floor. Fish’s bandage by his eye came off and he’s bleeding a bit. Back in and Fish avoids the attack and locks in the sleeper. Young stuns him off the ropes but Fish then spears Young through the ropes and to the floor. They brawl, and Young tosses Fish onto the timekeeper’s table. Post break, and they brawl on the apron in the corner. Fish lands knees and attacks the arm, laying in kicks. Young then pulls Fish to the corner, and he lands knee strikes and heads back in the ring. Young then hits misery and Fish is done. Silas Young defeated Bobby Fish @ 13:39 via pin [**½] The Young vs. Fish matches have done very little in terms of providing enjoyment for me. They are solid, hard hitting matches, like this one, but sort of plateau and never really peak or built to a satisfying conclusion. I also felt that while Young won clean that Fish took too much of the match for a guy on the way out. Young needs all the help he can get if they want to push him, he not only needs wins but needs dominant wins. Being the tough buy bully that doesn’t get to look all that tough and doesn’t do any real bullying tactics to get heat and just wins out of nowhere isn’t going to cut it.

Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez : These two have been feuding for the past few months; Martinez has been a rather disagreeable fellow, attacking White after several matches as he is upset because White holds a win over him. There was no messing around here with White looking for revenge and attacking right away. White sends Martinez to the floor and follows with uppercuts and forearm strikes. Back in and White hits a missile dropkick, covering for 2. Martinez cuts off White and follows with corner attacks. White hits a dropkick, but then runs into he big boot. Martinez lays in knee strikes, but White fires up and then clips out the knee and tries to chop the big man down. Strikes follow and then the dragon screw leg whip; Martinez fights off the figure four but White hits a pair of Germans, and then a flatliner and dead lift German for the near fall. Post break, White avoid s the powerbomb and sends Martinez to the floor, looks for a dive but Martinez catches him and hits a uranage onto the apron. Martinez hits a corner splash back in the ring and hits a toss falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL!). White counters a GTS variation and hits the uranage for 2. Martinez fights off the kiwi krusher, but White then hits a brain buster for 2. Martinez battles back and hits a torture rack bomb for the near fall. Chops by White follow, and then forearms. Martinez with a head kick, and then a knee strike but Martinez gets a cradle to counter the chokeslam and wins. Jay White defeated Punishment Martinez @ 10:30 via pin [***] Good match as the war between the young ROH stars continues, White is Martinez’s kryptonite so far, now holding two wins over the big man. The one knock I have on this is that I felt it lacked in aggression as it went on, failing to keep the intensity locked in, but it was a good and enjoyable main event.

– They braw post match, spill to the floor and Martinez powerbombs White through a table and stands tall. This feud must continue.

– End scene.

