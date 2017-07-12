Csonka’s ROH TV Review 7.12.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Coast To Coast & Flip Gordon @ 9:55 via pin [**¾]

– Matt Taven defeated Ultimo Guerrero @ 11:30 via pin [**¾]

– The Motor City Machine Guns defeated War Machine @ 12:30 via pin [***]

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Coast To Coast (Leon St. Giovanni & Shaheem Ali) & Flip Gordon : Coast to Coast has been a tremendously fun undercard team and Gordon, who ROH recently signed, is coming off of a very good match with Jonathan Gresham and a series of “harmless ribs” at the hands of Bullet Club. Gordon did a flip to escape early, which for some reason angered and surprised Castle. I mean, the dude’s name is Flip; don’t be shocked. It broke down and everyone brawled. Castle then tossed a boy to the floor and posed. Gordon back in, laid in strikes and kicks and sent the champions to the floor. The boys slowed him down; they got tossed and Coast to Coast hit dives. Bodies to the floor and Flip hit a run up 450 to wipe out the pile and we took a commercial break. Post break and Coast to Coast work the heat on one of the boys. They work quick tags with Flip, they work a fun heat on the boy but took too much time to celebrate and the boys pull the switch. Castle gets the hot tag, he runs wild and starts hitting suplexes on everyone, including a great capture German on Flip. The boys worked over LSG, but Ali hit a great wind up uranage on a boy for a good near fall. Bodies fly to the floor, and LSG hits a twisting high cross onto the pile. Back in and Castle cuts him off with suplexes and banagrang for the win. Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Coast To Coast & Flip Gordon @ 9:55 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener overall, with some fun spots and the guys largely playing their roles well. Where it lacked was in execution, it was far from smooth and felt too segmented for my liking.

– We get highlights of Silas &The Bruiser kicking the shit out of Lethal at BITW. Silas followed Lethal to the hospital and cut a promo outside, promising that we won’t see Lethal for a long time.

Matt Taven vs. Ultimo Guerrero : Vinny Marseglia & TK O’Ryan are out with Taven. Guerrero & Terrible defeated the Kingdom at BITB; the Kingdom beat team CMLL in the world six-man title tournament, and these two have also crossed paths in CMLL. Guerrero controls early, looking to ground Taven and work over the heavily braced knee. The Kingdom goofs distract Guerrero, but he just decapitates Taven with a lariat. Another follows and Guerrero covers for 2. They go to the floor, Vinny distracts Guerrero and that allows Taven to attack and take control. Taven rolls Guerrero back in and takes the heat, tossing him back to the floor. Guerrero fights off the Kingdom, sends Taven over the barricade and follows with the running dive over the barricade. Post break, Taven missed the lionsault and Guerrero looked to take control, but Taven cut him off and worked the sharpshooter. Guerrero escaped, they worked in the corner and Guerrero hit the second rope gourd buster. Taven fought back, they worked back up to where Taven was countered again, going for a RANA but eating a super powerbomb. Guerrero then looked for the Guerrero special reverse superplex, but Taven fought him off, hitting the frog splash for 2. Guerrero would work the stretch muffler, but Taven escaped into a near fall. Taven grabs the ref, hits a low blow and the climax for the win. Matt Taven defeated Ultimo Guerrero @ 11:30 via pin [**¾] I thought that this was going well, playing off of their history and commentary doing a good job of adding to that story. And then the cliché, overplayed heel finish just took the air out of it for me. It’s 2017. if we have to do it, can we at least try and be creative about it?

– The Young Bucks and Adam Page cut a promo for their match with Bully & The Briscoes next week.

– Silas Young cuts a promo, noting that Jay lethal will never be safe on ROH as long as he is around.

War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Shelley & Sabin) : Hanson easily muscles Sabin around with ease, not allowing Sabin to use his speed advantage. Shelley and Rowe then did some back and forth, Sabin tried to make the save but it broke down with War Machine taking control. Post break and War Machine are beating Shelley down. War Machine dominates with power, size and double teams as they work over Shelley. Sabin manages a blind tag, the Guns run wild and send the big men to the floor and hit the cross the steams dives off of the apron. Back in and the Guns continue to work double teams on Rowe, doing a nice job of keeping Rowe off balance and largely on the mat. The Guns used their speed and experience here, working a believable heat on the bigger man. Rowe finally fights back enough to get the hot tag to Hanson for the Rocky Romero tribute forever clotheslines. Post second commercial break and War machine has taken full control, hitting double teams and picking up a near fall. Sabin escapes fallout, running War Machine together and the Guns looking to suplex Hanson, but he wanted none of that and suplexed both of the Guns. Rowe hits Sabin with the big knee strike, but the Guns keep fighting and Shelley hits an assisted sliced bread on Hanson. Rowe fights off the Guns, but it didn’t last long as the Guns hit the dream sequence; Rowe fought back with an overhead belly to belly on both Guns. War Machine hits the pop up powerslam, but Shelley avoids the Hanson dive and he crashes to the floor. Shelley hits a double stomp to save Sabin, they work over Rowe with kicks and Shelley hits a plancha and Sabin hits a suicide dive; made in Detroit finishes Rowe. The Motor City Machine Guns defeated War Machine @ 12:30 via pin [***] Good match here, as I felt that they played the clash of styles and size difference well. Considering the recent booking, the Guns winning came off as a pleasant surprise. It was a win that they really needed, because while seek and destroy has been fun, they have felt like secondary characters with no importance. War Machine’s ROH future is not clear, they are free agents, WWE has interest and NJPW loves them as well.

