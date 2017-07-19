Csonka’s ROH TV Review 7.19.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Punishment Martinez defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 9:25 via pin [***]

– Cheeseburger & Joey Daddiego defeated The Tempura Boyz @ 4:00 via pin [*½]

– Bullet Club defeated The Briscoes & Bully Ray @ 10:04 via pin [**]

Cody Talks : Cody is out to talk about being ROH Champion; Daniels was supposed to be here to address his loss, but ROG officials claimed that his words were “too controversial” to air. Cody gets a hero’s welcome and “you deserve it” chants, to which he agrees. The prince has become the king and he will march on everyone. Daniels is now walking around with a “boo hoo face” since he lost, like he lost his smile. He wrestles every week, every night but not exclusively for ROH, and he has yet to sign an ROH contract. Sinclair Broadcasting doesn’t own this title; the Rhodes family owns the title. He knows that he has his critics, and offers Daniels a rematch for the title in a 2 out of 3 falls match. He is amazed at how ROH treats him, he’s steroid free, full time and is the world champion. This was a fine promo to set up Cody vs. Daniels II and lock Cody in as a babyface. He’s still walking the line, against the company, but playing to the fans more than ever.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Punishment Martinez : Gresham is looking for revenge, following Martinez’s attack at Best in The World. Martinez shoves Gresham around, but the little fella climbs all over him and looks for submissions. Gresham starts to use his speed, hit and move and staying away from the giant. Gresham does a nice job staying away and trying to break down Martinez. Martinez finally catches Gresham off the ropes and hits a back breaker to cut him off. Post break, Martinez went for a springboard, but Gresham took out the legs and then followed with a DDT. Martinez to the floor and Gresham then took him down with a moonsault. Back in and Gresham hit the high cross but Martinez kicked out at 1. Martinez then absolutely killed Gresham with a huge stomp and corner attack. Martinez then did the deal, hitting a falcon arrow for 2. Gresham kept fighting, hitting a RANA and again attacking the knee and then working a wacky version of an Indian death lock. Martinez made the ropes and then leveled Gresham with a lariat. Gresham again attacking the knee, heads up top and hits the shooting star press for a near fall, and then transitions into an ankle lock. Martinez charges, gets sent to the floor but then catches a Gresham dive and DESTROYS him with an apron bomb. Back in and Martinez hits the boot and psycho driver for the win. Punishment Martinez defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 9:25 via pin [***] This was a good opening match, with the layout playing go the size difference really well. Gresham’s work was fresh and creative, and even though he lost, he more than held his own against the giant. Martinez’s selling has also really improved, it’s something as a big man he hasn’t had to do a lot of, but he sold Gresham’s leg attacks really well here.

– Post match Jay White makes the save as Martinez had looked to bet on Gresham more.

– We see footage from Best ion the world, where Bully & The Briscoes argued over losing the trios titles. Bully says the Briscoes fucked up and forgot it was about being a team.

– Mandy Leon cuts a promo about Women of Honor, and was interrupted by Silas Young, who told her that no one cares about women’s wrestling. He had her hold his workplace safety sign. Lethal has been out injured for 22-days. Hell of a way to sell that Women’s division. We’re getting a Women of Honor show in two weeks.

The Tempura Boyz (Tanaka & Komatsu) vs. Cheeseburger & Joey Daddiego : Will Ferrara recently turned on Cheeseburger, so Cheeseburger found his other pre-show friend and is now tagging with Daddiego. The Tempura Boyz attack during the handshake, but Daddiego quickly fires back and tosses around the Tempura Boyz. That didn’t last long as they quickly fought back, working double teams on Burger and picking up a near fall. Burger manages to hits RANA and tosses Komatsu into Tanaka. Daddiego tags in and runs wild, and then uses Burger as a weapon before hitting a spear. Burger finally hits the shotei and picks up the win. Cheeseburger & Joey Daddiego defeated The Tempura Boyz @ 4:00 via pin [*½] This wasn’t “bad” so to speak, it was just disjointed and did very little to keep my interest.

– Post match, Ferrara attacks Burger and beats him ass, slamming him into the barricades. Daddiego eventually returns to make the save.

The Bullet Club (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) vs. The Briscoes & Bully Ray : Bullet Club is in a bad mood, they are unhappy that Bully & The Briscoes lost the trios titles as this was originally set as a title match. The Briscoes run wild early, but the Bucks start to put together double teams and take control. Post break, Bully has tagged in and Matt talks shit to him and tries to chop Bully. Bully went to chop him but Matt gave him the old too sweet to the eyes. Bully fired up with backdrops, hip tosses and then chops and jabs to both Bucks before too sweeting them in the eyes. They hit the double superkick to Bully, and they then take out the Briscoes. Bully & The Briscoes cut off the rise of the Terminator dives and Mark then wipes out the pile with a big moonsault. Bully teases a dive, but he eats superkicks and the Bucks wipe out the Briscoes with dives. Bullet Club takes the heat on Bully, which was good when the Bucks were in and rather boring when Page had control. Post break, and Bully fights off the wazzup and catches Nick with a cutter out of mid-air. Bully gets the tag to Mark, he runs wild and hits the fisherman’s buster for a near fall. The Briscoes double team Page and then take out the Bucks with double teams. Bully in and splashed Bullet Club in the corner and we also get a ref bump. Triple team 3D on Page, new ref out but he gets pulled out. He then gets superkicked and we get floor brawling. Marty Scurll runs in and hits Jay with the umbrella and Page covers for the win. Bullet Club defeated The Briscoes & Bully Ray @ 10:04 via pin [**] This was a mostly solid main event and then we got the complete bullshit ending with multiple ref bumps and outside interference. Bully and the Briscoes have now dropped two in a row after a hot start as a team.

– Post match the Briscoes attack security guys as Bully looks on in disappointment.

– End scene.

