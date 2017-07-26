OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Marty Scurll defeated Frankie Kazarian, Josh Woods, Vinny Marseglia, Will Ferrara, and El Terrible @ 9:50 via pin [**¾]

– The Beer City Bruiser defeated Brian Milonas @ 5:04 via pin [**]

– ROH TV Title Match: Champion KUSHIDA defeated Jay White @ 13:00 via pin [***¼]

– Ian Riccaboni & Rico DeLaVega are on commentary.

Bullet Club Speaks : The Young bucks and Adam Page are in the ring, the claim that there is no competition in the tag team division so they want the six-man titles. They feel they deserve the match since they beat the former trios champions last week (Bully & The Briscoes). They then introduce Marty Scurll, who is competing in the opener. Well that was short, sweet and appreciated. Not even 5-minutes.

Marty Scurll vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Woods vs. Vinny Marseglia vs. Will Ferrara vs. El Terrible : They did a bunch of stalling and tagging in and out before they actually got to work. Kaz chased Scurll up the ramp. Terrible and Marseglia tag in, they faced in a tag match on the last PPV. They worked back and forth, trading strikes and chops and just beating the hell out of each other. Ferrara in and cuts off Terrible, but Scurll again breaks up a pin attempt. Kaz in and lays into Terrible, pokes the eyes but Terrible lays him out with a lariat. Scurll again breaks up the pin attempt. Post break Woods in and Germans Marseglia & Ferrara. Kaz takes out Woods to the floor, follows with a RANA but eats an XPLODER. Shane Taylor arrives and attacks Woods to set up their match for the weekend TV tapings. Back in the ring and things break down, allowing Scurll to sneak in and teases the chicken wing on Ferrara. Woods is down and out, Scurll hides and allows the others to fight it out but Scurll tosses Kaz and covers Marseglia for the win Marty Scurll defeated Frankie Kazarian, Josh Woods, Vinny Marseglia, Will Ferrara, and El Terrible @ 9:50 via pin [**¾] Pretty good match, lots of moving parts and it was never boring. It was a bit clunky at times though, which hurt it in my eyes. Scurll was a great chicken shit heel, breaking up pins and waiting until the time was right to steal the win.

– In two weeks, it’s Cody vs. Daniels in a 2 out of 3 falls match with Cody’s title on the line. Next week is a Women on Honor special.

The Beer City Bruiser vs. Brian Milonas : Young is out with the Bruiser. Milonas is a big guy that didn’t impress in the top prospect tournament. They do lots of hoss things, running into each other and Milonas catches Bruiser and hits a sack of shit slam. Milonas controls, hitting corner splashes, but Young distracts him. Bruiser dropkicks Milonas to the floor and hits the apron cannonball. Back in and Bruiser takes control, laying in rights and clotheslines. The running ass splash and corner cannonball connect. The Bruiser heads up top, but Milonas cuts him off. They battle up top, and Milonas hits a superplex for 2. Milonas hits his backsplash, he heads to the ropes and misses the leg drop. Bruiser hits a running kick, heads up top and hits the frog splash for the win. The Beer City Bruiser defeated Brian Milonas @ 5:04 via pin [**] This was a perfectly solid hoss battle.

– Post match, Young praises the Bruiser for his win and says it’s been 29 days since they destroyed Lethal.

ROH TV Title Match: Champion KUSHIDA vs. Jay White : White has been impressing and is coming off of a big win over Punishment Martinez. They work a nice and smooth back and forth. White looks to use his power, but KUSHIDA picks up the pace, hitting the cartwheel into the dropkick and then starts to attack the arm. White battles back and cuts him off with the dropkick. Post break, White grounds KUSHIDA and starts going for near falls and then works the Muta lock. Good fight spot from KUSHIDA, and White has to break the hold. KUSHIDA fights back with strikes and hits the rolling kick to send White to the floor. KUSHIDA then wipes him out with a tope. Back in and White connects with the back elbow and uppercuts, he then rolls into a series of suplexes, including one to the buckles for a near fall. KUSHIDA attacks the arm, working a hanging kimura but White powers up and counters and hits a flatliner and dead lift German for a near fall; KUSHIDA attacks the arm but White gets the ropes. Post break and White counters the back handspring and locks in a modified crossface. White goes for the kiwi krusher, but KUSHIDA counters into a small package for 2. KUSHIDA hits the OK to the arm, looks for the hover board lock, but White counters into the kiwi krusher for a good near fall. KUSHIDA quickly attacks the arm again, they trade strikes and KUSHIDA hit the rolling elbow and then the straight right. White fires back, heads to the ropes but KUSHIDA cuts him off with an enziguri. They battle on the ropes, and KUSHIDA applies the hover board lock and flips off the ropes with it locked in, and while White fights, KUSHIDA rolls into back to the future and retains. Champion KUSHIDA defeated Jay White @ 13:00 via pin [***¼] Good main event, White continues to grow as a performer and will be a beast when he returns to NJPW. This was good, but just lacked the drama and feel that White could win to take it from good to great. Good effort overall and a fun match.

– Post match, #1 contender to the TV Title Kenny King arrives and shows respect to both men before having a stand off with KUSHIDA to set the stage for their match.

– Next week is a Women on Honor special; Kelly Klein vs. Karen Q vs. Deonna Purrazzo main events.

– End scene.

