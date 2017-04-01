Csonka’s SHIMMER 91 Review 4.01.17

– Cherry Bomb defeated Alex Windsor @ 7:35 via pin [**½]

– Britt Baker defeated Veda Scott, Samantha Heights & Nevaeh @ 8:50 via pin [**]

– LuFisto defeated Leva Bates @ 8:55 via pin [**½ ]

– Shayna Baszler defeated Santana Garrett @ 6:20 via submission [***]

– Jessicka Havok defeated Cat Power @ 6:45 via pin [**½]

– Nicole Matthews defeated Shotzi Blackheart @ 10:25 via pin [***]

– SHIMMER Tag Team Title Match: Champions Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defeated Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray @ 13:10 via pin [***½]

– Sexy Star Dulce Garcia defeated Kellyanne @ 11:57 via pin [***]

– SHIMMER Title Match: Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Candice LeRae @ 12:22 via pin [***½]

– The show stared late, at 12:25PM ET.

Cherry Bomb vs. Alex Windsor : Cherry tried to attack before the bell, but Windsor would have none of that, quickly fighting back. Cherry would cut her off, sending her to the buckles and then hitting a drop kick before using her jacket to choke her out. Windsor tried to fight back, but Cherry raked the eyes and took the heat. She worked a solid heat, Windsor sold well for her and then fired up, hitting clothesline s as she made her comeback. Windsor up top and hits the lariat and kips up. Cherry kicks her away, lands knee strikes but Windsor hits a blue thunder bomb for the near fall. Windsor up top, cut off and Cherry hits the superkick for the victory. Cherry Bomb defeated Alex Windsor @ 7:35 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid opening match.

Veda Scott vs. Samantha Heights vs. Nevaeh vs. Britt Baker : This is one on one, with tag rules applying, not all four in at the same time. Supposedly, but they all brawled to begin. Heights and Nevaeh then started off, they faced on the last SHIMMER show, with heights winning. They worked a solid back and forth with Heights hitting a neck breaker, and then into a sloppy exchange where they ran into the ropes on a sunset flip attempt. They then traded strikes and kicks, Scott and Baker tagged in, with Baker hitting a cross body for 2. Baker is making her SHIMMER debut here. Scott hit the bulldog, and then looked for a German but baker fought her off. Nevaeh tags in and lays in the boots to Baker for a near fall. Scott tags herself back in, avoids the dropkick and then back rakes Baker. Scott gets a near fall off of a cradle suplex, Nevaeh breaks it up and they brawl. Baker takes then out, heights up top and hits the missile dropkick. Running knee strike to Scott, hits diamond dust and then hits a face wash. Nevaeh then sends her to the floor, we get a floor brawl; Nevaeh and Baker back in the ring, it breaks down and Nevaeh hits a tombstone on Heights. Baker then rolls up Scott for the win. Britt Baker defeated Veda Scott, Samantha Heights & Nevaeh @ 8:50 via pin [**] This was ok, but unfortunately disjointed and sloppy at times. Baker looked good though.

Leva Bates vs. LuFisto : LuFisto attacks before the bell, as she has no time for bates’ shenanigans. Bates managed to hit a dropkick and spanked LuFisto’s ass. She then hit a roll up into a crossface but LuFisto make the ropes. The dropkick sent LuFisto to the floor, Bates hit a superkick but LuFisto powerbombed her to the apron and took control. Back in and LuFisto covers for 2. LuFisto then laid in kicks, taking the heat and grinding Bates down. LuFisto hit a running ass attack, and covered for 2. LuFisto then missed a charge, allowing Bates to hit the corner knees for 2. LuFisto then landed chops, but missed the cannonball. Bates then hit double knees to the ass, fired up and hit clotheslines. The northern lights suplex followed for 2. The flapjack followed, and the dropkick got 2. LuFisto then cut her off, hitting a variation on the Death Valley driver. They battled up top; double stomp by Bates scored the near fall. They battled back and forth, went up top again and LuFisto then snagged her and hit the burning hammer for the win. LuFisto defeated Leva Bates @ 8:55 via pin [**½] Solid back and forth match here, but they never got out of second gear and just felt as if it was missing something.

– Post match, LuFisto beat down Bates, and Solo darling made the save.

– Lenny Leonard makes his way to the ring to thank the fans for attending and watching SHIMMER 91. He brings out the Heart of SHIMMER Champion, Nicole Savoy. Savoy has been out of action with a knee injury. She won her title during last year’s Mania weekend show. She’s back to training and will return in July. She’s here to manage Shayna Baszler tonight. Baszler makes her way out to the ring, and says she had to align her self with like-minded individuals, like Savoy, and Martinez. Martinez makes her way out. She runs down Candice LeRae ahead of their title match today. She claims that there will be no title match, but here comes LeRae. She attacks Martinez, but the numbers game gets to her. Santana Garrett makes the save

Shayna Baszler w/Nicole Savoy vs. Santana Garrett : Baszler is coming off of an awesome match with Io Shirai in STARDOM. Garrett was all fired up to begin, Baszler cut her off, attacking the knees and then landing knee strikes and rolling gut wrench suplexes for a near fall. Baszler has a great, dominant presence in the ring. Garrett tried to work strikes; Baszler then counters the lucha arm drag and transitions into the arm bar. Garrett fights back with kicks, and gets the lucha arm drag this time and follows with a backhand spring elbow; Baszler catches her with a hanging sleeper in the ropes. Garrett escapes, they battle up top and trade strikes sitting on the top. Baszler then drops down and locks in the Boston crab. Garrett manages to escape, hits the running boot but missed the standing moonsault. Garrett counters the suplex but Baszler locks in the rear naked choke and Garrett taps. Shayna Baszler defeated Santana Garrett @ 6:20 via submission [***] Garrett was a great babyface to Baszler‘s bully act; I loved Baszler’s give no fucks about your flippy babyface stuff and just countering with brutality and submissions. She brings something completely different to the ring, has a great confidence and looks like she belongs.

Jessicka Havok vs. Cat Power : This was a ladies hoss battle here, power vs. power. Havok took early control, sending Power to the floor. She followed and they brawled on the floor. Havok hit the running boot, but missed the second. They continued their brawl, and then back in the ring Power took control. Power hit corner clotheslines, chokes her out and then covered for 2. Power then blocks a chokeslam and works the sleeper. Havok fights her off, hits the chokeslam and Power kicks out. Havok lays in boots, follows with strikes and kicks and then face washes that seemingly miss by a mile. Power fights back, hitting the side effect for a near fall. Havok fights her off with elbows, hits the air raid crash and wins. Jessicka Havok defeated Cat Power @ 6:45 via pin [**½] This was better than most Havok matches I have seen over the last year or so, but it was very flat (not bad though) and the crowd never got invested.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Nicole Matthews : Matthews played the role of cocky veteran early, being completely dismissive of Blackheart. Matthews would take her down, slap her around and then talk trash. Blackheart fired up with strikes and went for several pinning combos. She then threw some slow motion kick and hit a neck breaker for a near fall. Blackheart then tried for a lucha arm drag, but Mathews shoved her to the floor. They then brawled on the floor, but back in Matthews took control; Blackheart then worked a head scissors in the ropes. Matthews escapes and tries to ground Blackheart. Good heat by Matthews here, takes Blackheart up top, Blackheart keeps fighting and sends Matthews to the mat and follows with a missile dropkick. Blackheart then runs wild with strikes and an enziguri. The cannonball follows and Blackheart covers for 2. Matthews fights off the cloverleaf, hits a rolling elbow but Blackheart fights off the brain buster. Blackheart then locks in the cloverleaf, but Matthews makes the ropes. Matthews then hit the lariat and brain buster but Blackheart kicks out. Matthew is not pleased. Blackheart then counters the Vancouver maneuver and heads up top but MISSES the senton. Matthews hits the Vancouver maneuver for the win. Nicole Matthews defeated Shotzi Blackheart @ 10:25 via pin [***] Blackheart is part of RISE, which is essentially SHIMMER developmental. I get giving her a shot here, and Matthews was a good choice of opponent for her. Matthews led a strong match, gave Blackheart a lot and while Blackheart was rough at times, she worked hard and even made you believe that she could win. Matthews gave her a ton here, and did her best to make you believe that Blackheart was on her level. Good match.

SHIMMER Tag Team Champions Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard vs. Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray : Blanchard & Kraven use an updated mix of the classic Four Horsemen theme. Kraven and Blanchard have some disagreement early. Thy quickly get on the same page and attack the challengers before the bell. The challengers quickly fight back; knock Blanchard to the floor and Kraven sorta catches her. After a quick floor brawl, the champions take control back in the ring, working quick tags. Yim tries to use her speed to battle back against Kraven, Ray into help allows Yim to get a near fall. Kraven quickly cuts her off, and she and Blanchard again work quick tags but Yim makes the tag to Ray, she hits the swanton on Kraven for the near fall. Good change of pace when Ray tagged in, she ran wild for a bit but Kraven cut her off and tagged in Blanchard. Blanchard took control, mocked Ray a bit before tagging in Kraven to do the big damage. The champions kept the heat, working double teams and quick tags. Blanchard managed to stay one step ahead, hitting the hammerlock DDT for a near fall. Ray looked for a springboard, but Kraven simply punched her to cut that off. It breaks down, and Kraven accidentally hits Blanchard. Uh oh… Blanchard gets pissed and slaps Kraven. Yim and Ray root them on to keep fighting, Blanchard hugs Kraven but then Yim and Ray attack and slam Kraven into Blanchard, leading to the near fall. Yim and Ray hit an assisted German to Kraven. Ray misses the senton, Blanchard pulls Yim to the floor; Blanchard in with the belt shot and the champions retain. Champions Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defeated Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray @ 13:10 via pin [***½] This was very good, but I think it was heading to possibly great territory as they were telling a good story and the crowd felt hot for the title change. If they had pulled off a hot closing stretch and title change, this would have been even better. I can’t blame SHIMMER for holding off on it, they make their money through live gate and DVD sales and likely want it to happen later.

Sexy Star Dulce Garcia vs. Kellyanne : Kellyanne is another Australian that spent time training with Lance Storm. Garcia hits a lucha arm drag and running boot early. They then followed with some fast paced counters, and then they messed around with Garcia refusing the handshake. Kellyanne then attacks and takes her to the floor for some brawling into the crowd. Garcia throws some horrible strikes for someone who is allegedly going to be a boxer. Just ugly strikes as they brawl back to he gimmick tables. They fight back ringside, with Garcia laying in the chops. They finally brawl back into the ring, where Kellyanne takes the heat. Kellyanne has really lit up Garcia, as her chest is really red from all of the chops. Back to the floor and Garcia hits a seated senton off of the apron and followed with kicks. Back in and Garcia takes control, and scores a near fall. Garcia then laid in the chops, Garcia slammed her to the mat by her hair and then hit a lucha arm drag off the ropes and a head scissors. The suplex followed, Garcia up top and Kellyanne cut her off, and hit the backpack stunner for a near fall. Kellyanne missed the cannonball. Allowing Garcia to head up top and hit the double stomp and rolling suplexes to pick up the win. Sexy Star Dulce Garcia defeated Kellyanne @ 11:57 via pin [***] I have been critical of Garcia in the past, but I liked this even though the brawling came off as a bit too much. I came away impressed with Kellyanne

SHIMMER Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Candice LeRae : They did some nice back and forth early, Candice looked for a dive but Martinez slid back in and hit the draping DDT to cut her off. Martinez stays one step ahead, Candice has such great fire on her comebacks, but Martinez sends her to the floor and Martinez beats her down at ringside. The fight goes to the apron, and Candice dropkicks her to the floor and follows with the suicide dive. Back in the ring, Candice escapes the brain buster and locks in the octopus hold and then transitions into the cross face. Savoy pushes the ropes closer to help Martinez, Candice went for a roll up, but Martinez sits down and hits an inverted piledriver. Baszler takes the ref, Savoy tosses in the title and then Candice gets a roll up, but the count was delayed. Baszler & Savoy get tossed. Martinez then hit Candice with a belt shot for a near fall. Martinez is pissed and argues with the ref, Candice gets a roll up for 2. Martinez fights off the vag-plex (it’s not my name), hits a spine buster but Candice kicks out at two. Candice fights of the fisherman’s buster into a roll up and near fall, Candice then walks the ropes into the tornado DDT for a near fall. They battle up top and Candice drops down and hits the vag-plex for the near fall. Martinez catches a springboard into a Saito suplex and then hits the fisherman’s buster to retain. Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Candice LeRae @ 12:22 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event with a flat finish. It felt as if they were positioning Candice for the big win, having her overcome the numbers game leading to her taking the fight to Martinez when it was finally one on one. It felt right for Candice to pick up the win, but SHIMMER seems locked in with the Trifecta stable (Martinez, Baszler & Savoy), which is not a bad thing, especially if Eagles is returning for revenge.

