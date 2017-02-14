Csonka’s Smackdown Review 02.14.17

– Non-Title Match: Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha defeated The Ascension @ 9:55 via pin [**½]

– Mickie James defeated Becky Lynch @ 12:45 via pin [**½]

– WWE Title Match: WWE Champion Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena and AJ Styles @ 13:40 via pin [****]

– We get a really good Elimination Chamber recap video.

Bray Wyatt Talks : Bray Wyatt makes his way to the ring to kick off the show. He chuckles as he receives, “you deserve it” chants. She never said this would be easy, because Sister Abigail always spoke the truth and so does he for he knew this day would come. He now has the whole damn world in his hand. Too much power can be a scary thing, but not for him. Open your ears and I will sing you a melody, open your eyes and I will show you something beautiful, walk by my side and I will lead you to paradise, but stand in my way and I will destroy you, Welcome to the era of Wyatt. John Cena makes his way out, and introduces Wyatt as the new champion. Cena claims Wyatt has brainwashed the crowd, because of the “you deserve it” chants. No man deserves anything here, they earn it. The entire world is looking at that target, and they have a match tonight. Cena wants to do the title match right now, but here comes AJ Styles. Styles says Cena is not getting a rematch before him. Cena may get away line jumping other places, but this isn’t about Cena, it’s about Styles. Styles reminds Cena he beat him several times and knows he can beat Wyatt, and he wants his rematch right now. Daniel Bryan is out now. Bryan congratulates Wyatt, but admits that both Cena and Styles are owed title matches. They promised a title match here tonight, so Bryan makes a triple threat for the title. Really good segment to kick off the show, Wyatt was strong and focused on his promo, and they thankfully didn’t forget about Styles being owed a title match and made one hell of a main event.

– We see Ambrose throwing a fit backstage, looking for Baron Corbin,

Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha vs. The Ascension : Gable and Viktor to begin, Gable used his speed and some slick counters to frustrate Viktor. Gable then out wrestles him, tosses him around a bit and it breaks down. They brawl; Alpha then hit clotheslines off the top and clears the ring. Post break, and Viktor is grounding Gable and working the heat. Gable fights for a tag, but gets cut off immediately. The Ascension works double teams, and then Konnor grounds Gable once again. Gable fights back, working an arm bar in the ropes but Viktor cuts him off for a moment. Jordan gets the hot tag, runs wild and then tosses fools around. Gable in, cut off and The Ascension work him over, but Alpha hits grand amplitude out of nowhere and picks up the win. Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha defeated The Ascension @ 9:55 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly average match; no one bought the Ascension as having a chance, and Alpha still hasn’t connected well with the audience. At least the champions won and they set up something in the post match.

– Post match, The Usos mockingly clap and remind the champions that they have taken them out in the past and that they are coming for them.

– Ellsworth and Carmella are backstage, he wants to take her to dinner but Ambrose arrives and is still pissed. He then tells Ellsworth that Carmella is using him. She wants Ellsworth to stand up for her; Bryan arrives and Ambrose asks if he can beat up Ellsworth, so Bryan makes the match since they do have unresolved issues.

– Teddy Long is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

– James Ellsworth is taking; I wish I could care. Ambrose’s music hits, but Baron Corbin drags his carcass out to the ring. They brawl, but Corbin hits deep six onto the production table. He’s dead Jim. The chocolate chip cookies were unharmed in the filming of this week’s show.

– We get footage of Natalya & Nikki’s post PPV match brawl, were Maryse had powder spilled on her. Bryan reprimands Nikki and tells her this has to stop. Natalya arrives and says Bryan gives Nikki everything she wants, because they are related and because Nikki is Cena’s girlfriend. They brawl as Bryan calls for security. Bryan books them in a falls count anywhere match for next week.

– Corbin says he is not WWE Champion because of Ambrose, and now Ambrose is on the way to the hospital because of him.

– Backstage, Renee speaks with Dolph Ziggler. He’s asked about hit attacks on Kalisto and Crews at the PPV. He gave them a wakeup call, he’s sick of the new generation thinking they can replace him and he’s not close to being done. If he has to wipe out an entire generation, he will, because no one will steal his place.

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James : Just like on Sunday, James attacks the arm and tries to ground Lynch. They did some back and forth mat wrestling, Lynch looked for the jackknife pin that got her the win on Sunday. Lynch kept going for different pinning attempts, causing James to take a powder to the floor. Lynch picked up the pacing, working arm drags and then worked the arm. Lynch then hit the sidekick and sent James to the floor. Lynch followed, but they clotheslined each other for a double down on the floor. Post break, James took control, grounding Lynch and working the heat. It was a little flat until Lynch made her comeback and got the crowd invested again. James teases the disarmher, but Lynch counters out, only for James to score with the flapjack. Lynch avoids the seated senton, hits the XPLODER and covers for the near fall. James keeps fighting; but Lynch sends her to the floor. Lynch follows, rolls her back in as James sells the arm. The ref checks on her as she puts in her Emmy reel, and then hits the head kick on Lynch and picks up the win. Mickie James defeated Becky Lynch @ 12:45 via pin [**½] This was fine, if a bit long. I liked the PPV match better as it had a much better flow to it. I am not a fan of the finish, because it made Lynch look like a typical stupid WWE babyface, again. I also feel that Lynch was just starting to get some much-needed momentum back; this is where the booking of the PPV rematch put them in the corner. You either have James go 0-2 in singles action on the main roster, or you go 50/50 and cut off Lynch again. This was a match that they didn’t have to book.

Naomi Talks : Renee is here to interview Naomi, who is wearing a knee brace. Naomi says she didn’t even realize she was hurt until she arrived at her hotel. She’s worked through injuries in the past, and took her eight years to get to this moment. She is bringing this title home at Mania. Alexa Bliss arrives, and asked if Naomi has a “boo boo.” Bliss claims that Naomi lucked out, realized she was not Alexa Bliss and dreamed up an injury so she wouldn’t have to face Bliss. Bliss says Naomi will be a flop, jokingly says Naomi could have a 30 for 30 about her, a documentary about failure. Naomi claims she could still snatch here right now. Bliss will give her one week, and Naomi can defend her title or she can “snatch her” all around the arena and take it back. Naomi was perfectly solid here, but Alexa Bliss was amazing as the overly condescending, gives no fucks heel. This was an overall really strong segment.

– TJ Perkins cuts a promo about his 205 Live match with Neville tonight.

– Interesting that we haven’t seem Miz, Orton or Harper yet tonight.

– The lights come on as Bray makes it to ringside and THERE is Harper to put the ass whopping on him.

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena vs. AJ Styles : Cena and Styles were working back and forth until Bray pulled Cena to the floor and slammed him to the steps. Styles then hit a slingshot dive onto Bray, and they brawled at ringside for a bit. Back into the ring, Styles fired up and worked over Bray until he got cut off with a shoulder block. Cena then returned after a short nap, hit shoulder blocks on Bray, but Bray looked for sister Abigail; Cena escaped, Styles flew in and turned the tide. Cena then cut him off with the AA for the near fall. Bray then hits sister Abigail on Cena, but Styles has to make the save. Post break, Styles hit Bray with a splash on the announce table, which refused to break. Styles again went to the barricade, and his time hit a leg drop to drive Bray through the table. Back to the ring, but Cena catches Styles on the forearm try, hit a the AA, rolls through but Styles rolls and counters into the calf cutter. Great counter by Cena into the STF as he and Styles continue to have excellent chemistry. Bray returns and breaks up that bullshit with the running senton. Bray tosses Styles to the floor, he fires up but Cena snatches him up and hits the AA for the near fall as Wyatt kicked out. Styles returns, clash on Cena connects, but Cena survives! Styles looks for the springboard, but Cena hits the ropes and cuts him off; Bray hits Cena with sister Abigail and retains. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena and AJ Styles @ 13:40 via pin [****] That was a great main event; Styles and Cena has such an awesome chemistry, and Bray more than held up his part of things. I actually loved the throw everything at each other approach they took here, I felt that it made all three come off as desperate to win the title and go onto main event Mania; it felt important. Bray’s title run Is off to a great start, winning the Chamber and pining Cena twice and Styles once in three days. This kept a great pace and had some great near falls that the live crowd was biting on.

– Post match, Bray poses with the title and Randy Orton arrives. They have a stare down, Bray tells him to listen, but Orton says he won the Rumble and all that comes with it. But as long as Bray is the master and he is the servant, he refuses to face him at Mania and pledges his undying allegiance to him. Orton takes a knee, and poses before Bray. Bray tells him he has the keys to the kingdom. They pose together to close the show.

