Csonka’s Smackdown Review 02.28.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– 2 Out of 3 Falls Match: Becky Lynch defeated Mickie James @ 14:15 (2-1) via submission [**¾]

– #1 Contender’s Match: AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper @ 12:30 via pin [***]

– IC Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Curt Hawkins never actually started [NR]

– Chairs Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews @ 9:15 via pin [**]

– We see Shane and Bryan watching the finish to last week’s main event, looking at replays of all the angles; they waited a whole week to do this? AJ Styles arrived, is cool about the tie, but if they want to award him the match he’ll gladly go to Mania. Styles makes fun of Harper as Shane and Bryan laugh, because Harper is right behind Styles. Harper stares down Shane and Bryan, and then thanks them before leaving.

MIZ TV with John Cena : Miz and Maryse make their way to the ring, and introduces his guest, John Cena. Miz has Cena’s mic cut right away, because he didn’t say Cena could talk. Miz has 10-years of frustrations to get out, and Cena smiles. Miz says Cena’s word is gospel around here, and not because he’s good, it’s because he’s a manipulator. Cena makes the right connections, smiles at the right people while Miz works 10-times as hard and is just another guy. Buy he’s not just another guy, he is the Miz. It’s funny because Cena will not allow him to be more, at one time Miz main evented Mania against Cena and beat him, but two-weeks later, Cena manipulated the situation, and took it away because he’s jealous of the Miz. People see through Cena, and know he’s a hypocrite; you read Rock the riot act about going to Hollywood until Cena got the call, and more and more time away happened, they can’t see Cena. Cena gets “you sold out” chants, and Miz agrees. Miz calls him a parody of himself, he’s barely decent anymore. Cena gets his usual mixed reaction, and Miz says they still buy the merch no matter how many times he leaves. Miz is fed up with Cena, because he’s always here, doing media, making SD a must see show. So Cena comes back and is gifted a title match to manipulate himself into the history books, but there is only one greatest of all time “wooooooooo!” “You come back and you take my opportunities, which is why I returned to throw you out, I wanted you to see how it felt and I wanted to take it all away from you. Now you can talk.” Cena says he will take Miz to school, but all Miz said is the same thing everyone else said. Cena mocks what Miz said, and says that if he was a black arts manipulator, do you think he’d be here this close to Mania with Miz, no; he’d be face to face with Taker if that was the case. Miz still thinks it’s easy to blame Cena, but the fans still chant that he sucks; he really has the people fooled. Those that run with him believe in him, they have heart. These people know who he is, who are you Miz? You’re a guy named Mike that changed his name and bootlegged the Rock, stole Jericho’s personality and stole Flair’s figure four and all of Bryan’s stuff as well as Styles’ material for the last 6 months. You’re a dude dressed as a dude playing another dude. Ask the greats, they will all tell you that they are themselves with the volume turned up; you can only get so far because you’re nothing more than a shell of a WWE star. Cena isn’t mad, they’ve both been knocked down, but Cena keeps fighting. Next time we talk, don’t bring a knife to a gunfight; you’re not the Undertaker, but if you press me, you’ll be a dead man. Maryse says he can’t leave and that Cena isn’t half the man Miz is and says Cena has a big ego. She then said Cena had a small dick. Maryse slaps Cena. Nikki Bella arrives and Maryse and Miz run. Nikki said if she messes with her man, she’ll break a bitch, ya hear me? Really good promo segment, with both guys shining and adding the appropriate heat to the long rumored Mania tag match. I had no desire to see the match, but this certainly helped make me care more about it, and the promo work leading to Mania should be fun. I also love that as the heel, Miz is a complete hypocrite, as he badly wants to be as Hollywood as possible.

2 Out of 3 Falls match: Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch : They worked a nice back and forth to begin, both looking to work the arm. Lynch cuts off the head scissors, but they have each other scouted. Lynch sends James to the floor and we take a break. Post break, James was in control and had Lynch grounded. James mixes in some kicks. And then chokes out Lynch in the ropes and covers for a near fall. Lynch fights back, fires up and hits the corner forearm, but James cuts her off in the corner. James hits the primal scream DDT for the pin in the first fall (7:30). Post break, James keeps control, shooting Lynch to the corner. James repeatedly goes for covers, but Lynch fires up with kick, James hits the flapjack and heads up top. She over shoots on the seated senton, allowing Lynch to roll her up and even it up (12:50). Lynch hits the XPLODER as Bliss makes her way out to watch. Lynch counters the Mick kick, but Bliss distracts the ref and James is then ran into bliss and Lynch covers for 2, locks in the disarmher and James taps. Becky Lynch defeated Mickie James @ 14:15 (2-1) via submission [**¾] Like most of their matches, this was pretty good but not great. The story was good, coming full circle as Lynch finally overcame the odds, got payback and finally won, likely putting herself in line for a title shot. The commercials hurt the flow of the match though.

– Harper cuts a promo about always fighting his demons, but he’s made peace with them and now sees true evil; when he wins tonight, Bray Wyatt will be afraid of him.

– Wyatt says may the best man win tonight, Orton will be at his side, glory be to Wyatt, kneel to the God you know, Bray Wyatt.

– Neville gives his 205 Live address on tonight’s 205 Live.

– Bliss is interviewed backstage, and is insulted that he’s being asked about Lynch. She’s the first ever two-time Smackdown women’s champion, and makes jokes about the Oscars, and gives a heartfelt speech, thanking herself for being a gifted athlete, and also thanks Naomi for having bad knees and horrible coordination. Natalya interrupts, clapping for Bliss, noting that they both had big wins last week. Natalya says it’s all about Bliss, until she takes the title from her. She even pats her on the head.

– Renee catches up with Styles, who feels his match with Harper is bogus because Harper’s feet hit the floor first. He will beat him tonight and go on to where he belongs, the Mania main event.

#1 Contender’s Match: Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles : Harper used his power to control early, Styles then picked up the pace, leading to Harper cutting off Styles with a dropkick. Harper chased Styles to the floor, slammed him to the barricade and then off of the announcer’s table. Styles catches Harper with a kick to the knee and then a PELE to turn the tide. Styles tries to work the legs as the crowd reaction is split. Harper delivers forearms to cut off Styles, slingshot senton by Harper; the big boot follows for 2. Catapult in the ropes by Harper and Styles rolls to the floor. Harper hits a suicide dive and he’s all fired up now. Back in the ring and Styles counters the powerbomb with a RANA. Dragon suplex by Harper follows and we go to a break. Post break, Harper hits the sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Styles keeps fighting back, takes Harper down with a kick and then hits the springboard forearm, and “gets the pin” but Harper’s foot was on the ropes before the 3 count (11:20). Shane McMahon is out to break the news to Styles. THIS MATCH MUST CONTINUE! They go fast paced here, Styles argues with Shane and Harper then lays out Shane by accident. Styles posts Harper, back in and Styles hits the springboard 450 and pins Harper (12:30). AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper @ 12:30 via pin [***] This was a good match, they worked well together and did a lot of nice things, but I felt as if the booking with Shane really hurt the momentum, even if the story makes sense later on, it didn’t help the quality of this match. Also, it’s going to be hard to add Harper into a title match as he basically just got beat twice in like two-minutes.

– Cena & Nikki run into Carmella & Ellsworth backstage. Carmella makes Ellsworth talk shit, and Cena steps in and proposes a match for next week. Jimmy’s gonna die. I joked about this potential match a few weeks back, but never actually thought we’d get it.

– Dean Ambrose walks.

– Styles walks and Bryan congratulates him. Styles refuses the handshake, and plans to attend Bray’s little revival later tonight.

IC Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Curt Hawkins : Ambrose hits the ring, hits dirty deeds and then cuts a promo. He jokes around a bit, and then turns his attention to baron Corbin, who’s been kicking his ass for the past few weeks. He informed Corbin that this is a bad plan. He calls out Corbin for a fight right now. Corbin appears and says tough shit as Ambrose makes fun of his tattoos. Ambrose did some jokes, but Corbin was dead serious because he was pissed that Ambrose cost him a chance at the WWE title. Ambrose told him not to start what he can’t finish. IC Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Curt Hawkins never actually started [NR] This was an overall good segment to continue Corbin vs. Ambrose, who appear to be on a collision course for the IC Title.

– Neville cuts a promo, hyping 205 live and running down Jack Gallagher.

– Cena & Nikki vs. Carmella & Ellsworth is official for next week.

Chairs Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews : Crews has had enough of Ziggler’s shit and attacked during Ziggler’s entrance. Crews ran wild early, hitting suplexes and generally kicking Ziggler’s ass. Ziggler cut him off as he tried to bring chairs in, with Ziggler attacking the legs that he previously tried to injure. Crews fired back with a dropkick, and then sorta hit a moonsault off the apron as we went to a commercial break. Post break, the action had slowed to a crawl as Ziggler worked the heat. Crews cut him off and stopped him from using a chair. Crews made his comeback hit an enziguri and then a chair assisted standing moonsault got 2 for Crews. Ziggler got a roll up with the ropes, but Crews escaped and got am Angle slam onto a chair for a near fall. Ziggler raked the eyes, slams Crews throat first onto a chair. Ziggler then crotched Crews on the chair, and covered for the win. Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews @ 9:15 via pin [**] Do you remember how cool, fun, energetic and creative the Corbin vs. Kalisto chairs match was last year? This was none of that; it was slow, bland, had no heat and lacked in every way.

Bray Wyatt’s Invocation : Wyatt makes his way to the ring, and I think Brother Wyatt is about to go old school revival and preach to us. It didn’t matter if it was AJ or Harper, because they are mere mortals, while he is a deity. He promises that AJ will end up like all the rest, he will feel the spirit and force of his master, because Wyatt comes from hallowed ground. Orton appears on the big screen, in Wyatt’s personal barn with his rocking chair, he was given the keys to the kingdom and in the middle of Wyatt’s world. He can smell the evil there, it’s Wyatt’s world, but it’s not his and never was. There was a time where he joined them, but now it’s time to screw them. This is Wyatt’s temple, his place of worship, sacred ground; because underneath the floor lies the sister of Satan himself, Abigail. This is where Abigail was laid to rest; Orton grabs a pick and stands there, noting what’s left of her, because he dug that bitch up! He now sees Wyatt as powerless, cared and naked. Orton plans to burn Abigail’s spirit, but once he becomes the master his oath means nothing, because he will become the master and Wyatt will be the servant. Orton then pours gasoline all around and vows to come for Wyatt at WrestleMania. Wyatt is having a breakdown in the ring as Randy sparks it up as Wyatt begs him not to do it… I can sense that this will be a segment that divides people, and that there will likely be no middle ground. I actually really enjoyed this. Orton played Wyatt’s game; he joined him and broke down the machine from the inside. Harper never bought into his shit, but Orton mind fucked Wyatt and caused him to drop his most trusted lieutenant in favor of the new toy. And then Orton got Wyatt to trust him and essentially tell him all of his secrets and gave him the keys to the kingdom. And once Orton got that, he used it to literally burn Wyatt’s world to the ground and presumably get him the Mania title match. I have no issue with the theatrics, as it fits Wyatt’s character and then Orton’s mind games. And with Orton being back in play for the title match, and AJ winning, that should allow for Shane to take it away and lead to their rumored match. I thought that this was a good and effective segment.

– End scene.

