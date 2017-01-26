Csonka’s TNA Impact Review 1.26.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Broken Hardys defeated Decay and DCC (Bram & Kingston) @ 7:10 via pin [**½]

– Impact Grand Championship Match: Champion Drew Galloway defeated Moose @ 2:35 of round two via pin [***]

– Knockouts Title Monster’s Ball Match: Champion Rosemary defeated Jade @ 9:50 via pin [***½]

– X-Division Title Match: Champion DJZ vs. Trevor Lee defeated Andrew Everett, Caleb Konley, Marshe Rockett, Caleb Konley @ 4:15 via [**½]

– TNA Title 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Lashley defeated Champion Eddie Edwards @ 30:00 via 3-2 [****]

– We get highlights from last week’s show.

The Hardys Talk : Matt’s voice is jacked this week, sounding like he just went through a carton of lucky strikes. They remain the greatest team in all of time and space; Jeff teases using his briefcase to get a world title shot. Matt had a premonition, ate green beans and must become the king of gold by winning more tag team gold; they must acquire every piece of tag team gold there is. Los Ingobernables de Orlando arrive, they won a briefcase last week. Just as things were about to break down into fisticuffs, Decay arrived. Steve suggested a match, for the titles and the last team standing is the winners. We got the big brawl, leading to the tag title match.

Champions The Broken Hardys vs. Decay vs. DCC (Bram & Kingston) : the DCC controlled to begin, working over Steve for the first few minutes. Abyss got the tag, worked over the DCC and Jeff then got the hot tag. Jeff ran wild, but Storm got involved allowing DCC to take back control. Jeff and Bram did a double down, Matt got the hot tag, but Kingston cut him off almost immediately. Steve misted Kingston, allowing Matt to hit the twist of fate for the win. Champions The Broken Hardys defeated Decay and DCC (Bram & Kingston) @ 7:10 via pin [**½] Due to their hatred for each other, Decay and DCC canceled each other out and allowed the champions to retain. It was a solid match, but rally lacked energy and I never bought that the champions could or would lose.

– Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness are out clubbing and taking selfies.

– Impact Grand Champion Drew Galloway is here; he wears his magical hoodie to keep out distractions. He could have had a world title match when he came back, but he is pro wrestling, the chosen one and the man who wanted to make the grand championship the title in this company. He issued an open challenge, and Moose accepted. Moose said he would go to the ring, pump his fist, make the crowd chant and then beat the living hell out of Galloway to get his title back.

Impact Grand Championship Match: Champion Drew Galloway vs. Moose : These guys had a really good match last week, I am hoping for more of the same here. Absolutely great start as they came out throwing bombs, looking to simply beat down the other man and move on. The pacing here was really good; they brawled to the floor with Moose in control. Galloway fought back late in the round, but got cut off when Moose hit the apron bomb to close out the round. The judges gave Moose round one. They brawled right away to start round two, Moose hit the sky high for a near fall. Moose hit the game changer, but Galloway “accidentally hit him low” and was docked a point, just like last week. Moose, just like last week, stupidly rushed back into action. Galloway hit the claymore, followed by ground and pound. INTENTIONAL LOW BLOW after Galloway bumped the ref (after Moose shoved him) and Galloway retained. Champion Drew Galloway defeated Moose @ 2:35 of round two via pin [***] Good match, but not quite up to the level of last week’s match. I love Galloway talking about being a righteous man and wanting to make this title great, and then using dick kicks to win and retain. A truly villainous bastard.

– Laurel and Braxton are at dinner; she of course runs down Allie and then does nothing but talk about herself as Sutter drinks straight from the bottle of wine.

Knockouts Title Monster’s Ball Match: Champion Rosemary vs. Jade : These two had a really strong cage match to crown Rosemary the champion. I enjoy the dynamic that they have worked to build. Jade hit a suicide dive as Rosemary made her way to the ring. Rosemary cut off Jade early, worked her over with weapons, but Jade fought back, whipped Rosemary with her belt and hit a German into the thumbtacks.

Jade got the near fall off of that, blocked the mist with the trashcan lid, tossed it to Rosemary and kicked it into her face. Rosemary finally showed fear and frustration as jade has stayed a step ahead; Rosemary grabbed the barbed wire board, Jade escaped the red wedding and slammed Rosemary onto the board. Jade then laid the barbed wire board on top of Rosemary, hit the lionsault and then set up a table. Jade laid out Rosemary on the table, headed up top but Rosemary recovered and crotched her on the ropes. Rosemary then hit the superplex, putting Jade through the table, and retaining the title. Champion Rosemary defeated Jade @ 9:50 via pin [***½] This was a very good brawl overall, they didn’t go too long they kept a great pace, the violence was just enough to justify the stipulation but more importantly, the tone of the work and way they worked sold you on the hatred for each other as well as their desire to be champion.

– Post match, Gail Kim arrived to check on Jade. I really dislike Kim still being involved here, I get that they are setting her up for a match with rosemary (Rosemary misted her again here) but they have something really good with Rosemary and Jade, and for as much as I love Gail Kim, TNA desperately needs to prepare for life without her; Rosemary and Jade are the way to get there. Kim and Maria hijacked the entire division last year, nearly killing the division. Sure we got Allie, but they lucked into that.

– Laurel and Braxton are still at dinner; Laurel hits on Sutter and wants to go back to her place. He goes to pay the bill and bail. Laurel talks with Maria on the phone, and says the date is going perfect.

– TNA remembered that they had Caleb Konley under contract and ran a video package for him. He even gets a title shot!

X-Division Title Match: Champion DJZ vs. Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett vs. Caleb Konley vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Caleb Konley : When it comes to the X-Division title, the TNA booking office is just like Oprah, “YOU get a title shot and YOU get a title shot! They all brawled at the bell, Konley hit a pair of dives and then Everett hit a twisting springboard dive; DJZ then hit a dive and Rockett hit a dive and wiped out the pile. It broke down into the big move buffet, and DJZ hit the DZT to retain. Champion DJZ vs. Trevor Lee defeated Andrew Everett, Caleb Konley, Marshe Rockett, Caleb Konley @ 4:15 via [**½] So we’re back to the short, multi-man for no reason clusterfuck X-division matches, and truth be told, it wasn’t even that good, it was very tame. If you’re going to but their balls off, at least let them go all out. They really could have used this week to run a four-way, crown a contender, and then give us a match that makes senses instead of just tossing guys out there.

– Post match, Lee and Helms beat down DJZ, and try to injure his leg with a chair. With Lee having a briefcase, this was a red alert as far as angles go, but the booking of the cluster for the sake of cluster match was disappointing.

– Richards tries to pep talk Edwards, Edwards wants to win on his own and tells Richards not to help him tonight. He agrees and then gets pissed.

Hey Eddie… “IT’S TRAP!!!”

– Vanguard1 shows Jeff possible people for him to challenge next week. He was shown DZJ, but Jeff was afraid that it would fuel his addiction, Rosemary was shown but he had his fill of the demon; finally, RICKY MORTON, STILL IN THE CHERRY PICKER WAS SHOWN; Jeff claimed that he was too close to heaven.

TNA Title 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Champion Eddie Edwards vs. Lashley : Lashley controlled early with his power, but Edwards used his speed to send the challenger to the floor and followed with the suicide dive. They worked through the first commercial break. Post break, Lashley worked the heat and hit the spear to pick up the first fall. Lashley 1-0. Lashley then maintained control, even taking some time to fix his headband. Edwards battled back, hitting the blue thunder bomb and then the single leg crab. Lashley didn’t tap, but sold the leg before suplexing Edwards overhead and to the floor. They brawled on the ramp, Lashley then FUCKING killed Edwards with a powerbomb.

Edwards was counted out, so it’s Lashley 2-0 as we’re 15-minutes in. We worked through our second commercial break, post break Lashley had removed some turnbuckle pads and was kicking Edwards’ ass until he missed a charge and hit an exposed buckle, allowing Edwards to get a roll up. It’s now Lashley 2-1. They brawled to the floor, Edwards hit the knee strike and both men were down. They teased count outs with 6-minutes to go with under 6-minutes left. Edwards hits the knee strike in the ring, covers and ties it up at 2-2 with 5-minute left. Edwards fired up, sent Lashley to the floor and hit the suicide dive. Back in and Lashley hits another spear but Edwards kicks out. Edwards hits the knee strike but Lashley kicks out as they have really picked up the pace. Lashley then countered the RANA into the powerbomb and then taps Edwards with the head and arm choke and it’s Lashley 3-2. Lashley then talks shit to Pope, wastes time and Edwards hits a suicide dive. But back in, Lashley hits another powerbomb. Spear by Lashley, but Edwards catches him with the guillotine choke with under a minute to go. Lashley survives and wins the title. Lashley defeated Champion Eddie Edwards @ 30:00 via 3-2 [****] This ended up being a really great main event, with the closing 10-minutes being excellent and taking the match to the next level. They delivered a well done iron man match, with both men coming out of it looking strong; Edwards looked to nearly overcome, but Lashley survived and looks to reign over TNA again. Lashley gives no fucks about your little guillotine chokes.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”