WELCOME back, back to the column that makes lists and hopes that you enjoy them. This week’s column will look back and the month of February 2017 and the top 14 matches I have watched for the month. I always hear a lot of people saying that they can’t decide what to watch because they do not have enough time to follow everything, so maybe this will help those of you short on time find some stuff to check out. Have fun, and always, thanks for reading. Also, if you saw matches from companies I do not regularly catch; feel free to share them with the others (I will also be doing a supplemental column from time to time, looking at matches I missed from the promotions I do not regularly cover). The more wrestling we share, the more fun we can have.

14. From NJPW Road To The New Beginning 2.07.17 – Elimination Match: Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero & Beretta vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi [****] : (You can eliminate someone by pin, submission, DQ, countout or over the top). This is here mainly to help build the tag title feuds (even with Desperado out), and to also to keep Suzuki in the mix with Okada. Suzuki attacks Okada during the introductions, sending him to the floor as KES work over the tag champions. Beretta beat down Taichi for being shit at lip-syncing. It spilled to the floor, leading to Suzuki-gun working the heat on Beretta. Taichi brought in the bell hammer, just like he did on Saturday, and beat on poor Beretta with it. Suzuki attacked Okada again, sending him back to the floor and attacking the knee once again. Suzuki then attacked the knee of Beretta until Yano made a save, but he then attacked his leg, leading to Yano running for his life. Beretta got the hot tag to Okada, he and Suzuki worked back and forth with Okada firing up and looking for revenge. Okada is finding success, but is slowed by the knee, allowing Suzuki to lock in a knee bar. Suzuki and Okada trade strikes center ring, Suzuki then kicks away at the knee, and tags in Taichi. Okada will have none of this, hits the flapjack and tags on Romero. Forever clotheslines follow, it breaks down a bit with the juniors battling, and Romero is fired the fuck up but Taichi and Kanemaru manage to eliminate him. KES beats down Ishii, but he fights them off and hits the brainbuster on Taichi and eliminates him. Smith and Ishii trade forearm strikes, great hoss battle here, with Smith hitting a butterfly suplex and bridge for the near fall. Ishii pulls Smith to the apron, they battle back and forth, but Ishii powers up and dropkicks Smith to the floor for the elimination. Archer attacks Ishii, hits the chokeslam, but only gets 2. After a series of forearms and head butts, Archer kicks Ishii off the top for the elimination. Archer avoids Yano’s low blow, hits the full nelson slam to send Yano over the top. Okada back in, tries to eliminate Archer, they trade strikes as Okada is on the apron. Archer joins him, but is eliminated by the Okada dropkick. Suzuki back in and attacks the knee of Okada right away. Kanemaru and Beretta brawl, Okada escapes and that leads to Okada and Suzuki lighting each other up and then Suzuki locking in the sleeper. Okada fights off the Gotch piledriver, dumping Suzuki to the apron. Suzuki locks in the sleeper from the apron and climbs the ropes, pulling Okada to the apron. Suzuki works the knee bar, causing Okada to roll to the floor to escape. Beretta dropkicks Suzuki, sending him to the floor for the elimination. Down to Kanemaru and Beretta, Beretta hits the tornado DDT as Suzuki attacks Okada again on the floor. Beretta hits the knee strike, Taka distracts Beretta, Taichi in and superkicks Beretta and Kanemaru gets a near fall. Kanemaru then hits a diving DDT (deep impact) off the top and picks up the win. This was a great match, it got a ton of time and the layout worked well to sell the tag title matches and to continue Okada vs. Suzuki. It really feels as if Suzuki is playing the long game here, systematically picking apart Okada by constantly attacking the leg at every opportunity with the hopes of eventually weakening him so much that he can beat him. It’s similar to the Kazon gambit in Star Trek Voyager, where the technologically inferior Kazon set up a trap, continually attacking Voyager at different points with a set of designed ambushes, attacking vital systems until they could take down the superior and far more technologically advanced Voyager. Yes I am a geek; I write about wrestling for a living, it should come as no surprise.

13. From NJPW Road To The New Beginning 2.07.17 – Elimination Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Elgin, Manabu Nakanishi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Lee vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL & SANADA, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi [****] : (You can eliminate someone by pin, submission, DQ, countout or over the top). This is here to set up Elgin vs. Naito for the IC Title, Dragon Lee vs. Takahashi for the Junior Title and the others in a match for the Trios Titles on Saturday. The adventures of Tanahashi and Friends vs. Los Ingobernables continues. Just like Saturday, Lee and Takahashi start off with a great and fast paced back and forth. Takahashi slides to the floor and dares Lee to dive onto him and eliminate himself. Taguchi in, hitting the ass attack on BUSHI, but ate a dropkick from Naito as it broke down into a big brawl on the floor. BUSHI shirt choke time, as he takes the heat on Taguchi. SANADA tags in and works him over for a bit, quick tags from Los Ingobernables here, keeping the heat moving nicely on Taguchi until he hits Naito with a desperation ass attack. He fights off EVIL & BUSHI and gets the hot tag to Elgin. LARGE MICHAEL then runs wild with power spots; just suplexing fools around. Falcon arrow to Naito (HE DID THE DEAL) gets a near fall. Elgin lights him up with lariats, turning him inside out. Naito cuts him off, hitting the corner dropkick and tags in BUSHI, who hits a missile dropkick. BUSHI attacks the knee but Elgin counters the RANA and then hits the DVD. It breaks down as Tanahashi tags in, Tanahashi and friends run wild but they spill to the floor. Sling blade by Tanahashi, high fly flow to BUSHI and he’s done. SANADA and Tanahashi slug it out; Takahashi in to help but Tanahashi attacks the knees of both men. EVIL in now, tries to dump Tanahashi but his friends make the save. EVIL ends up tossing Tanahashi to the floor, Nakanishi in and works over EVIL, Nakanishi gets the rack but Naito makes the save, and they eliminate Nakanishi over the top. Elgin is back, EVIL rakes at the bad eye, they tease eliminations and then Elgin tosses EVIL for the elimination. Good back and forth between Naito and Elgin, Elgin up top and grabs Naito but Takahashi makes the save, Naito and Elgin brawl on the apron, and Takahashi dropkicks Elgin in the bad eye for the over the top elimination. Takahashi attacks the mask of Lee, and then tosses him over the top and onto the pile for the elimination. SANADA and Takahashi look to isolate Taguchi on the apron, leading to Takahashi’s elimination. SANADA pulls the ref in the way for the bump; SANADA over the top but the ref did not see it. SANADA attacks Taguchi with the bat, SANADA counters the ass attack, cutter by SANADA, and that gets 2. Taguchi then counters skull end and rolls up SANADA for the win. This was another great match, with great pacing and layout. They did a really good job of working through the pairings to hype up the title matches for Saturday. We saw great work from all involved, as this had a great energy through out, with the eliminations coming at the right time. This did a great job of making me look forward to the big show it was building to.

12. From WWE 205 Live 2.07.17 – #1 Contender’s Elimination Match: TJ Perkins vs. Noam Dar vs. Jack Gallagher vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali [****] : After standing around and not doing anything, they brawl and pair off. Ali and Perkins looked to pick up the pace, they moved into some three-way spots with Alexander. Alexander and Dar brawled, and then worked a nice back and forth with Dar scoring a near fall. Gallagher sent Dar to the floor and then backdropped Ali to the floor, onto the pile. Gallagher grabbed William III, went up top and did the Mary Poppins dive. Back in the ring, Dar attacked the leg of Gallagher, but Alexander hit the lumbar check to eliminate Dar at 5:20. Alexander hit a Spanish fly on Ali for a great near fall. Perkins in, Alexander hits the back handspring kick and then the PK to Gallagher. Great run by Alexander here, Perkins tries to cut him off, but gets tossed to the mat. Dar returns to crotch Alexander; Perkins eliminated Alexander with the detonation kick at 7:55. Ali hits a doomsday high cross on Perkins as Gallagher had him elevated. Ali fires up, hits the neck breaker, but misses the inverted 450; Perkins locks in an arm bar and Ali taps at 9:45. That was nice as Ali was selling the arm off the miss. We’re down to Perkins and Gallagher, and Perkins attacks the leg of Gallagher, which was hurt earlier. Perkins locks in the knee bar, Gallagher fights and rolls and makes the ropes. Gallagher fires back with the head butt, looks to float over, but the knee slowed him down. Perkins hit the detonation kick, but Gallagher rebounded with the lariat. Gallagher escapes the detonation kick, hits another head butt, the shotgun dropkick follows and Gallagher wins the title shot! This was a great main event, worked at a good pace, allowing everyone some time to shine and telling layered story. From the call backs with Dar and Alexander, to the early work on the leg of Gallagher coming into play late in the match and then Perkins’ over confidence costing him in the end. He’s shown a slight change in recent appearances, and I could see an eventual heel turn (out of frustration) coming. I loved the pacing and sense of urgency in this match, and hope we get more of this moving forward.

11. From WWE Smackdown 2.14.17 – WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena vs. AJ Styles [****] : Cena and Styles were working back and forth until Bray pulled Cena to the floor and slammed him to the steps. Styles then hit a slingshot dive onto Bray, and they brawled at ringside for a bit. Back into the ring, Styles fired up and worked over Bray until he got cut off with a shoulder block. Cena then returned after a short nap, hit shoulder blocks on Bray, but Bray looked for sister Abigail; Cena escaped, Styles flew in and turned the tide. Cena then cut him off with the AA for the near fall. Bray then hits sister Abigail on Cena, but Styles has to make the save. Post break, Styles hit Bray with a splash on the announce table, which refused to break. Styles again went to the barricade, and his time hit a leg drop to drive Bray through the table. Back to the ring, but Cena catches Styles on the forearm try, hit the AA, rolls through but Styles rolls and counters into the calf cutter. Great counter by Cena into the STF as he and Styles continue to have excellent chemistry. Bray returns and breaks up that bullshit with the running senton. Bray tosses Styles to the floor, he fires up but Cena snatches him up and hits the AA for the near fall as Wyatt kicked out. Styles returns, clash on Cena connects, but Cena survives! Styles looks for the springboard, but Cena hits the ropes and cuts him off; Bray hits Cena with sister Abigail and retains. That was a great main event; Styles and Cena has such an awesome chemistry, and Bray more than held up his part of things. I actually loved the throw everything at each other approach they took here, I felt that it made all three come off as desperate to win the title and go onto main event Mania; it felt important. Bray’s title run Is off to a great start, winning the Chamber and pining Cena twice and Styles once in three days. This kept a great pace and had some great near falls that the live crowd was biting on.

10. From EVOLVE 79 – Jeff Cobb vs. Jaka [****] : Cobb and Jaka has both been forces in EVOLVE with impressive wins and physical styles. I hope that this is gloriously violent. Cobb is looking to rebound from an EVOLVE 78 loss. They go hoss battle right away, kicking the shit out of each other. Jaka fires up with strikes and head butts, taking Cobb down and hitting the elbow drop for 2. Jaka continues to work his strikes, and follows with a Samoan drop for 2. Cobb finally fires back, using chops, strikes and some head butts of his own. Cobb then hit a delayed superplex, and the crowd loves this. Cobb follows with the standing moonsault, which got 2. He then missed the standing shooting star press, knee strike by Jaka and the German followed for the near fall. Jaka keeps control, using the strikes again and then sends Cobb to the floor with a superkick. The suicide dive followed, the slingshot plancha was caught by Cobb and that led to them brawling on the floor. Back into the ring they go, Jaka escapes with head butts, but Cobb lays in forearms and then tosses Jaka around like a small child. Jaka fires back, hits the rolling kick and a German, but Cobb hits a German in return and then another. Pop up gut wrench by Cobb follows, Jaka keeps firing back with kicks, but Cobb catches him and hits the tour of the islands for the win. This was an excellent back and forth HOSS battle, just two big dudes kicking the shit out of each other, slowly escalating the pacing and level of violence until Cobb finally hit his big move to pick up the win after a great homestretch. This was so good and so much fun, and felt different than the previous matches on the show. They also kept the crowd and got them more into the match as it went on. This was Jaka’s best singles effort in Evolve, and even though he lost, he did so in an absolutely excellent showing.

9. From WWE Raw 2.13.17 – Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Bayley [****¼] : They started off slowly, working a basic beginning, with Charlotte showing her confidence. Charlotte was a step ahead early, but Bayley started to go move for move, almost mirroring her and then knocking Charlotte to the mat with a slap. Post break, Charlotte took control, but Bayley fired up and repeatedly slammed her to the corner. Bayley hit the springboard high cross for a near fall; Charlotte then went for a schoolgirl, slamming Bayley’s head to the bottom buckle to take control back. Charlotte is working with great confidence on top these days, Bayley fires up but charlotte cuts her off with a neck breaker, keeping good focus after the buckle bump. Charlotte drops the kneepad, hits the knee drop and follows with chops. Charlotte then works a dragon sleeper, but Bayley uses the corner, counters and escapes. Charlotte misses a corner charge, but the big boot connects, sending Bayley to the floor. Charlotte follows, kicking Bayley to the barricade. Charlotte then hit a moonsault off the barricade, with her knees crashing into the head of Bayley. Back in the ring and Charlotte picked up several near falls. Charlotte delivers chops, but Bayley fires up with strikes and they both go for cross bodies and collide center ring. Bayley hits a series of clotheslines, the corner elbow and then the suplex. Bayley with the spinning elbow off the ropes and that gets a good near fall. Bayley hits a neck breaker in the ropes, the side suplex follows and then Bayley heads up top. The elbow drop follows, but Charlotte kicks out. Charlotte cuts off Bayley with a kick, heads up top but Bayley cuts her off and follows her up. They trade strikes, RANA by Bayley! No, Charlotte survives, great near fall there. Dana Brooke then returns, distracting Bayley, but Bayley fights her off and locks in the figure four on Charlotte. Brooke rakes Bayley’s eyes, Charlotte then applies the figure eight. Sasha arrives, attacks Dana and then hit Charlotte but the ref missed it. Bayley to belly and Bayley wins! While I am not a fan of all of the title changes on Raw with the women, to me, one of the highlights of Raw over the last year have been the big time efforts put in by the ladies in these matches. For me, this match had everything that their Rumble match lacked. This felt like a big time title match, was worked that way, and both ladies were on their game. The pacing was really good, the crowd was into it the entire time and they developed some tremendous near falls and got the crowd more into it as the match went on, never losing them. The finish is the real story as Bayley wanted nothing more than to prove herself, but she had that taken away by Sasha’s “help.” The question will be how does Bayley react to that, and will her perceived ungrateful response, be what finally leads to the Sasha heel turn. I just hope that they don’t switch the title back at Fastlane, there’s a lot of story to tell without doing the same thing they have repeatedly done over the last year.

8. From ROH Honor Rising (Night Two 2.27.17) – CHAOS (Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) vs. Bullet Cub (Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Cody & Kenny Omega) [****¼] : Omega and Okada to begin, but Okada is completely dismissing of Omega, wanting Cody in the ring. So now we get mark and Cody to being things, Mark is fired up early, taking control and tagging in Jay. Cody quickly tags out to Nick, so we get some very familiar territory with the Bucks and Briscoes for a bit. Ospreay in, he and Matt do a few fun passes and he then arm drags both Bucks and does the superhero pose. The Bucks catch him on s dive, but he escapes the indie taker and then gets sent to the floor. Bullet Club cackles and celebrates; they then isolate Ospreay in their corner with Cody and Omega working him over. Bullet Club keeps the heat on Ospreay, the crowd loves it as Ospreay counters and sends Nick into his partners and as Ospreay dives for the tag, his partners are pulled to the floor. Superkicks to Ospreay, Omega and Coy keep catching him and setting him up for more as the punishment will continue until morale improves; double teams by the Bucks but Ospreay survives. Omega in now; he continues the heat. Ospreay finally fires up, hitting a stunner and crawls for the tag and then hits the satellite DDT and we get tags to Cody and Okada. The Bucks are in to cut off Okada, Okada fires up and tells then to suck it but Cody hits the disaster kick. Okada counters cross Rhodes into the neck breaker. It breaks down, red neck kung fu by Mark as the Briscoes run wild, we get dives and the cactus Jack elbow follows. Ospreay and Omega go back and forth, Sasuke special from Ospreay and then Cody and Okada fight up top, Ospreay saves Okada and is suplexed to the floor onto the pile. Omega and Okada are alone in the ring, V trigger by Omega connects and looks for the one winged angel, but Okada escapes, superkicks by the Bucks and then Omega hits the snapdragon suplex. TRIPLE Superkicks to Okada, Ospreay in to make the save but Cody cuts him off as it totally breaks down. Dropkick to Omega by Okada, Jay takes Omega up top, superplex, elbow drop by Okada, froggy bow! Rainmaker pose! Omega counters the rainmaker, knee strike follows but Ospreay catches him with the Spanish fly! Falcon arrow by Ospreay (HE DID THE DEAL) on Cody, heads up top, but Cody rolls out of the way of the shooting star press. Spin kick by Ospreay on Cody, but Cody catches the cutter, hits cross Rhodes and Bullet Club wins. This was an excellent main event to cap off the two nights of action; it featured great work, tons of fun spots, wall to wall action and a hot crowd throughout. This is everything you want from an all star tag match.

7. From NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo (2.05.17) – IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki [****½] : During the press conference for the event (the day before), Suzuki attacked the knee of Okada, so the story is that he’s coming in injured. Okada’s knee is wrapped up. They worked a slow beginning, with Okada doing his best to keep his injured leg as far away from Suzuki as possible. Suzuki teased a clean break along the ropes, but kicked at the legs and quickly locked in a knee bar. Okada took a powder, when he came back in, Suzuki worked leg kicks. They traded strikes, Okada took Suzuki down and hit a sliding dropkick o the floor. Okada fought off the arm bar in the ropes, and then sent Suzuki to the floor. They then brawled, Okada hit the draping DDT on the floor for the countout tease. Back in, Okada hit the neck breaker and then worked the straightjacket. Okada sent Suzuki to the apron with a series of uppercuts, but as Okada controlled on the floor, Taichi distracted Okada, allowing Suzuki to attack the knee with kicks and chair shots. He even wrapped it around the barricade as Taichi took out Gedo. Suzuki just smiled as he punished the champion. Suzuki then beat on Gedo a bit before mocking Okada. Suzuki laughs off Okada’s attempts to fight back, but just goes back on the attack on the leg. Suzuki is using a nice variation of attacks on the leg, seamlessly transitioning between holds. Okada finally makes the ropes after a long struggle as Suzuki grins like the ultimate villain. Okada tries to fire up with strikes, but he’s having issues standing, which allows Suzuki to easily cut him off. Suzuki is coming off like the ultimate prick here, mocking Okada at every chance he gets and then attacking without mercy. Okada tries to pick up speed, hits the corner elbow and then the limping uppercut for 2. Okada up top now, but Suzuki pops up and Okada has to jump over him, but that causes him to grasp at the knee and Suzuki slaps him around. Okada with forearms, but Suzuki slides into the knee bar. Okada sits up and tries to kick away with the good leg, and then rolls to the ropes but Suzuki maintains the hold and works the count. Suzuki then stomps away on the knee, and works a knee crank. Okada sets him up top, manages to hit the dropkick but is down and can’t follow up. Okada up top, and hits a missile dropkick as Suzuki rolls in. Okada then hits the top rope elbow drop, but Suzuki counters the rainmaker into another knee bar. Suzuki keeps cranking on the hold, the crowd tries to rally Okada, he teases tapping and Gedo teases tossing in the towel but Okada makes the ropes. Suzuki is such a beautifully mean son of a bitch. Okada crumbles to the mat as Suzuki shoots him to the ropes and then looks for the figure four. Okada fights, but Suzuki locks it in. Okada fights as Gedo again teases tossing in the towel. Okada makes the ropes for the break, but Suzuki slaps him around and dares him to keep fighting. Okada hits a desperation death valley driver to get some separation. They trade strikes, but Suzuki fires up and laughs. Okada tries the tombstone, but can’t get him up. Suzuki shoves the ref into Okada, Taichi and KES hit the ring and Ishii and Yano then arrive. We get the big brawl, Okada fights off Taichi, dropkick to Suzuki! Gedo and Taichi brawl, Okada looks for a Gotch tombstone, but Suzuki slides into the knee bar. Suzuki is relentless here, Okada fights, screams, and teases tapping but Suzuki pulls him back center ring. Okada kicks at Suzuki, Suzuki stands and drops back down to sink the hold in deeper. Okada looks for the ropes, Suzuki SSTs the leg ad cuts him off as he continues to crank on the leg. Okada makes a final attempt with kicks to escape, Gedo is not here to throw in the towel as he brawled away with Taichi. Suzuki then ties up both legs, the ref checks on Okada, but he reaches for the ropes and refuses to tap and finally makes the ropes. Suzuki is pissed, delivers knee strikes to Okada and covers for 2. More slaps by Suzuki, Okada fires up and slaps him back. They slap each other back and forth, chops by Suzuki follow and then more slaps. Sleeper by Suzuki, goes for the Gotch piledriver, but Okada counters out and hit the neck breaker. Dropkick by Suzuki cuts off Okada’s comeback, strikes follow, more slaps and then locks in the sleeper. Okada drops to the mat, but he fires up one last time but Suzuki will not let go. Gotch piledriver countered, and Okada hangs onto the wrist and hits the rainmaker. He hangs onto the wrist, but Suzuki hits left-handed slaps and a head butt. Okada grabs Suzuki, they trade counters of the rainmaker and sleeper. German by Okada, RAINMAKER and Suzuki is finally done. If Suzuki was going to lose, that was a good way to do it; they did a great job here, giving him so much as he dominated Okada and made it very believable that he could win here (the story had built in outs for him to lose). I am glad they kept the shenanigans to a minimum, because the story was the injured Okada overcoming an opponent that took the fight to him on a completely different level of violence, and the champion’s resilience and ability to overcome. The first half was really solid, like setting the base coast for what was to come, but like many Okada matches, the finishing stretch was really excellent. Overall, Okada’s selling was really strong here, some great spots of desperation, collapsing to the mat and the screams of pain all resonated; but what I did hate was in the middle, when he just starts to run around with little difficulty. This was a great match with a tremendous story, and came across as a very different match than the usual NJPW main event. That’s the benefit of Suzuki being gone for so long, he is amazingly fresh. This is a match that some people will absolutely hate (to long, Okada was too much a Superman, ect, ect, ect) but while I can see those arguments, I also felt that they did a lot right. Suzuki was made to be a total bad ass and freshens things up, also I have no issue with Okada overcoming al of that because of how they built to it. This was a basic story of Good vs. Evil, good won out in the end and didn’t just pop up, hit one move and win. I get if some have their reasons for not digging this, but there was really a lot to love, including re-establishing Suzuki as a legit and relentless badass. With all of the Suzuki-gun losses on the show, they die a great job of making me think there would be a title change here.

6. From EVOLVE 79 – EVOLVE Championship Match: Champion Timothy Thatcher defends vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [****½] : Zack Sabre Jr. has been on a long, bumpy road to get this EVOLVE Title shot. After Chris Hero’s endorsement at the last EVOLVE event, he is ready. Unfortunately he lost to Keith Lee last night and lost that momentum. ZSJ is looking to rebound from an EVOLVE 78 loss and to finally capture the title. The winner defends against ACH during Mania weekend. The series between these two stands at 1-1. They charge and attack each other right away, trading strikes and then both looking for arm bar variations to finish things off. They trade more strikes, ZSJ works a guillotine but Thatcher escapes with ground and pound. ZSJ battles back, looks for the arm bar but Thatcher separates and they work to their feet. The crowd is chanting “Thatcher’s garbage” here. They have a great atmosphere here, as they have started with the right vibe and work, aggressive and violent, but not out of control. Thatcher is working with more aggression here tonight, which is really helping him here. ZSJ works the legs, grounding the champion and projecting a great edge here as he fishes again for the arm bar. Thatcher breaks things up with the belly to back suplex, and then followed with more suplexes as Thatcher smirks, showing some great personality, which has been missing. Thatcher lays the boots to ZSJ in the corner, and actually plays to the crowd as they boo him. These are little things he has been missing that go a long way to make him interesting. ZSJ hits an up kick to the arm, and then attacks, looking for the submission, but Thatcher cuts him off. Thatcher maintains the heat, hitting a belly to belly for the near fall. ZSJ fires up with forearm strikes, and then connects with the running kick. ZSJ takes control, they grapple back and forth and ZSJ locks in the octopus hold. Nice back and forth, as they trade submissions to counter each other. Thatcher counters the double arm bar into a cradle for 2. ZSJ hits a German with the bridge gets 2 for ZSJ. Thatcher counters the PK, hits a dragon screw leg whip and follows with the gut wrench suplex into the arm bar. ZSJ makes the ropes. Thatcher works over ZSJ, keeping control and snaps at the crowd, saying, “I’M FUCKING WINNING!” ZSJ with the O’Connor roll, but Thatcher escapes into the sleeper; hits the prawn hold for a near fall. PK by ZSJ, he then locks in the triangle choke but Thatcher tries to stack him to escape. They battle for position; Thatcher hits the knee strike and then locks in the sleeper. ZSJ locks in the octopus hold, lays in elbows and kicks to Thatcher. ZSJ ties up Thatcher like a pretzel and Thatcher finally loses the title! This was the best Thatcher match since last year’s match with Chris Hero. Thatcher took that sense of urgency and aggression from that match and added in some subtle, but much needed heel mannerisms and reactions to the crowd here, things he desperately needed. They worked a great match, kept the crowd hot (playing off of them very well) and finally delivered the big title change, which came off as a big deal. ZSJ will first retain against ACH, and now has ready made feuds with Page and Lee (and the booking of Evolve 78 makes much more sense now).

5. From The WWE Elimination Chamber PPV – Elimination Chamber WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena [****½] : Styles and Cena to begin. The crowd is hot for the opening stretch with Cena and Styles. Styles worked leg kicks, Cena fired back, but Styles worked the torture rack into the powerbomb for a near fall. Cena quickly fought back, hitting code red for a near fall. They traded strikes, Styles hits the ushigoroshi and gets a near fall. Cena hit shoulder blocks and the proto bomb, and #3 is Ambrose. He attacks Cena, tossing him to the floor and shooting him to the cage repeatedly. He then works over Styles slams him to the floor, and the grating is covered now with wood. Ambrose on top of a pod and hits the elbow drop press to Cena. Good start here as the crowd is into it. Cena then Germans both Styles and Ambrose at the same time. We get a triple down as #4 is Bray, he runs wild on all three until Styles send him to the flooring. Styles goes for the springboard, but Bray send him to the cage. Styles works him over in the corner, he fights off Cena and climbs. Cena follows and they trade strikes, with Cena crashing to the flooring. Styles on top of a pod, Ambrose meets him and slams Styles to the plastic. Ambrose leaps off, eating an uppercut from Bray. Styles joins the fight and gets tossed off the top on a tower of doom style spot. #5 is Corbin. He brawls with Ambrose right away, hits deep six and Bray then attacks him. Corbin slams him to a pod, follows with the big boot and an STO on the floor. Styles attacks, but runs into end of days, Cena returns for the STF n Corbin, who escapes and hits end of days on Cena Ambrose dumps him, and they brawl on the flooring. Corbin tosses him to the cage, escapes dirty deeds and tosses Ambrose face first into the cage. Miz is finally in, Corbin challenges him to get in the ring, and that allows Ambrose to roll up Corbin to eliminate him. That was a bit lame. Corbin agrees and attacks Ambrose, and throws him through a pod as Miz is terrified. Corbin continues his beat down, hits end of days and the refs finally get him out of there. Miz sneaks in, covers Ambrose and eliminates him, that’s so Miz in the bets way possible. Miz works Bryan kicks to Bray and Cena, taking control. He dropkick both, attacks Styles with kicks and then hits shotgun dropkicks to Bray and Cena. He hits one on Styles, and follows with the corner clothesline to Cena. Bray cuts him off, but eats a skull-crushing finale on the floor. High cross to Cena, he rolls through, AA and Miz is done. Styles and Bray attack Cena, and work him over center ring until Bray attacks Styles. Cena fights off both, hits the 10-knuckle shuffle; AA to Bray and then Styles HITS THE CLASH but Cena kicks out. Styles looks for the springboard, jumps over Cena, and then eats an AA but he kicks out for a great near fall. Cena now climbs onto a pod, and hits a high cross onto Styles and Bray. Triple down now, Cena grabs Bray, but he escapes, hits sister Abigail and eliminates Cena. We’re down to Bray and Styles. They brawl back and forth; Bray takes him down and works ground and pound. Styles takes out the knee with a sliding dropkick, follows with a diving forearm for the near fall. Styles escapes the sister Abigail, lights up Bray with strikes, but Bray levels Styles with a lariat. Styles escapes the uranage, hits the PELE followed by the running knee strike. Styles looks for a springboard, hits the 450, covers but Bray out at 2! Styles is selling his ribs after that, looks for another springboard, caught by Bray, sister Abigail connects and Bray is the new champion! This was an absolutely great match on a show that really needed it. We got a ton of great stuff from Cena and Styles, who continue to have absolutely great chemistry. The Corbin/Ambrose stuff ended up really well done, it allowed Miz to be a weasel and pick up a pin while also allowing Corbin to destroy Ambrose and set up an IC Title feud. I thought that the layout was especially strong, keeping the crowd invested, and also keeping a really good pace during the 30-plus minute match; it never felt slow, I was never bored and also felt that Wyatt out in a great performance in victory. Not only did he win, but I also felt he came out feeling like an actual force to deal with and looked like a player. This was a great way to close a lackluster show.

4. From WrestleCircus: Taking Center Stage – Rey Fenix vs. Shane Strickland vs. Dezmond Xavier [****½] : Fenix is known by many of his Lucha Underground work, Strickland does a lot of CZW and is Killshot in Lucha Underground; Xavier is getting a lot of buzz for his work on the indies. Fenix is a polite young man, and offers up handshakes. Xavier and Strickland to begin, Fenix enters the fray for a series of fun counters with Strickland. They worked into a series of three-way spots and into a stand off. Xavier tossed to the floor; Fenix runs wild, lots of fun stuff with Strickland, who hits the superkick. Xavier back in, hits a running, twisting shooting star press for the near fall. Xavier to the floor, Fenix cuts him off, allowing Strickland to hit the spin kick. They pick up the pacing really well, keeping the crowd excited. Fenix runs wild with kicks and a double stomp to the apron on Xavier. Strickland then moonsaults off of Fenix, and onto Xavier on the floor. They work back into the ring, Fenix shoves Xavier off the ropes, hits a double stomp for the near fall. Xavier cuts off Fenix on the ropes, Strickland then hits the SUPER RANA onto Fenix, who lands on Xavier. The crowd loves this. Xavier tries to fight off both men, eats superkicks, but fires up and RANAs Strckland into Fenix. Xavier then hits the Sasuke special, back in and Strickland hits a cutter on Fenix, but Xavier makes the save. Fenix battled back with superkicks, headed up top, and hits a ropewalk dive to the floor onto both of his opponents. Back in the ring they go, and all three battle, exchanging kicks, and doing a big three-way down spot. Fenix then hit a cutter on Xavier, but Strickland hits the reverse RANA on Fenix, but Xavier then scores the win on Strickland. This was an absolutely awesome match, and a great example of allowing three guys some time to go out there and kill it. Xavier came out of this looking great, and the win was just an added bonus for him. This is exactly what I wanted from this, bat shit crazy and killer action. This was great and came off as effortless by all three with a great flow.

3. From NJPW New Beginning in Osaka – Revolution Pro British Heavyweight Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. Will Ospreay [****½] : Unlike the preview tag matches, they do not charge each other in hopes of inflicting death. Okada and Gedo are on commentary for this, interesting. Shibata quickly grounded young William the flippy boy, looking to keep this is his world, the world of pain. Shibata then attacked the arm, Ospreay ct him off with a dropkick, e looked for a hooting star to the floor, Shibata avoided it so Ospreay did some amazing flippy counters. He then hit the suicide dive and followed with the Sasuke special, and then mocked Shibata but sitting cross-legged in the ring; that wad a spectacular series by Ospreay. Back in the ring, Ospreay worked on the taped up knee of Shibata. Ospreay made the mistake of throwing strikes with Shibata, which only fired up the champion, who then proceeded to light up Ospreay. Ospreay went for the back handspring, but Shibata caught him and planted him with a German with the leg trapped. They’re getting really creative here, and then Shibata then worked him over with strikes and they went to the floor, Ospreay posted Shibata on the bad shoulder and then hit a head kick. They teased a count out, but Ospreay powered him back into the ring and covered for a near fall. Ospreay up top, but Shibata cuts him off; slips out and hits the trapped superkick, great focus by Ospreay here. Ospreay hits the springboard forearm, does the rainmaker pose, but Shibata counters the rainmaker, Ospreay drops him with a kick and follows with the imploding 450 for a GREAT near fall! The spin kick follows, but Shibata counters the Cuter into the sleeper. SLEEPER SUPLEX by Shibata and the PK finishes it. Excellent match here, and a refreshingly different one from both guys, very creative at times. The match did a ton to elevate Ospreay’s stock, taking Shibata to the limit in a high profile heavyweight match. This was really great, and one you should seek out. I want more of this so bad, it was some beautiful upper tier shit.

2. From NJPW New Beginning in Osaka – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. Dragon Lee[****¾] : Takahashi has such star presence from the moment he comes to the ring. They go crazy fists at the bell, and then went rapid-fire offense. Some beautiful counter work here, playing off the fact that they know each other so well. This is their 15th meeting. Back in the ring, and Lee takes control, grounding Takahashi. He then picks up the pace, hitting the knee strike. Lee delivers kicks in the corner, to the floor and Takahashi hits a superkick and then hits a running sunset bomb to the floor. Takahashi then hits a running dropkick on the ramp, back in and covers for 2. Takahashi tries to rip off Lee’s mask. But Lee sends him to the apron and connects with a RANA to the floor. Lee follows with a great dive, rolls Takahashi back in and works knee strikes and then into rolling northern lights suplexes. Lee lights up Takahashi with chops and kicks, sets him up top, follows but Takahashi grabs at the mask to stop the double stomp. Lee back up top, but Takahashi pulls him off and tosses him to the floor. Fucks sake lads. Takahashi goes for a RANA to the floor, but Lee counters with the powerbomb. They tease the double countout, back in and Lee hits a snap German, they trade Germans, both fire up and Lee hits the standing Spanish fly for the near fall. They trade chops, Lee suplexes Takahashi into the corner; Lee tries for the RANA to the floor again, but Takahashi KILLS him with an apron bomb. He follows with the crazy senton to the floor. MY GOD.

Lee beats the count; works into a crossface, but Takahashi rolls and looks to escape but Lee maintains the hold. Lee transitions into a rings of Saturn, but Takahashi makes the ropes. We get the ref bump, Takahashi rips of Lee’s mask an gets a near fall off of the inverted destroyer off the ropes. Lee gets his mask back, hits the dragon driver for a good near fall. Takahashi then counters the powerbomb into the destroyer! They trade slaps, fire up and trade chops; Lee hits the knee strike, runs into a superkick, but Takahashi hits ANOTHER destroyer for the near fall. Takahashi hits the DVD to he corner, hits the timebomb and retains. This was amazing, different than anything else on the show in the best way possible. Takahashi vs. Lee is something that always delivers, and even overcomes expectations as the feud continues. This was one of those matches where both guys knew that they had to throw everything at one another in order to win and they did. Takahashi is money as Junior champion, and for as much as I love KUSHIDA, Takahashi has brought new life to the title and has made it feel even more important. This is a must see match, just awesome.

1. From NJPW New Beginning in Osaka – IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Michael Elgin [*****] : Naito was totally traquilo early, stalled on the floor, but when he returned Elgin took the fight right to him, using strikes and power moves before hitting a slingshot splash for the near fall. Naito tries to attack the eye, but Elgin said fuck off and press slammed him to the mat. Elgin then countered the corner dropkicks, sending Naito to the floor. Elgin followed with the cannonball of the apron. Back in, Naito dropkicked the knee, went for a suicide dive, but Elgin caught him and suplexed him on the ramp. WAR LARGE MICHAEL! Naito attacked the knee an then the eye. Naito worked a heel hook in the ropes, and then continued his assault on the knee. Smart change of pacing by Naito as the bigger and stronger man was running wild early. Elgin tried to fire back with strikes, but Naito continued to work the knee, grounding Elgin and applying an Indian death lock. Every time Elgin gets a hope spot and fires up, Naito goes right back to the knee. Elgin hits an inverted falcon arrow (HE DID THE MODIFIED DEAL), but Elgin is too slow to follow up . After a short break, Elgin delivers some corner clotheslines. He sets Naito up top, but Naito rakes the eyes. Elgin then destroys him with a German to the corner. Another German gets 2, but Elgin couldn’t hold the bridge due to the knee. Clubbing lariats by Elgin, but Naito cuts him off with a dropkick to the knee. Elgin hits rolling Germans, counters the tornado DDT for a moment but Naito finally hits it for the near fall. Naito back to the knee, Elgin fights him off with forearms. Naito rakes the eye, attacks the knee, but Elgin counters with a desperation kick to the face. They trade strikes center ring, Elgin then sets Naito up top. Naito tries to fight him off, hits the sunset bomb and then heads up top. Naito leaps in, but Elgin catches him with the powerbomb! Elgin slams Naito down, heads up top, BIG MIKE FLOW connects, but he can’t follow up due to the knee and Naito rolls him up for 2. Elgin looks for the powerbomb, Naito fights and dropkicks the knee again, and looks for the knee bar. Elgin escapes and decapitates Naito with a lariat. Another lariat by Elgin gets a good near fall. Powerbomb try by Elgin, but Naito attacks the knee. Elgin sets Naito up top, but Naito fights off the powerbomb, Elgin up top, Naito rakes the eye and follows, RANA off the roped connects! REVERSE RANA connects but Elgin survives! Elgin counters destino, but Naito rolls into the leg lock. Elgin makes the ropes, Naito takes Elgin to the apron, but Elgin catches him with an air raid crash on the apron. Back in the ring, and Elgin goes for the dead lift superplex, but is slow to do so, because of the knee. DEAD LIFT FALCON ARROW (HE DEAD LIFTED THE DEAL) for an awesome near fall. Everyone bought that. Elgin hits a lariat, and then another. Elgin mocks Naito, hits a backfist, BUCKLE BOMB, Elgin bomb countered with an eye rake into a tornado DDT. DESTINO by Naito, and Elgin KICKS OUT. THIS FUCKING MATCH! Elgin counters the second desino into the DVD into the corner. they roll to the floor, Naito rakes the eyes, kicks away at Elgin, but Elgin hits an apron bomb and then a powerbomb to the barricade.

Back in, Elgin bomb! 1…2…NO! Elgin sets Naito up top, but Naito counters the burning hammer into destino! Both men are down, Elgin is up and catches Naito again, burning hammer countered, enziguri to the eye by Naito. Elgin hits the spinning backfist, but Naito hits the rolling kick, destino out of the corner, but Elgin survives again! DESTINO again, and Elgin is finally done. Fucking amazing. This was a spectacular effort from both guys, especially after the amazing match that took place before it; they had to deliver something special and did. The pacing, the overall work, the tremendous near falls and drama down the stretch were just so, so good that they had me biting on the near falls. The crowd was awesome, as they tried to will Elgin to victory. Speaking of Elgin this may have been the best I have ever seen him. It was a special performance; he lost nothing in defeat, and will likely be more over after this match. Between this and the Tanahashi match, Naito is off to a hot start in 2017. This is required viewing.

