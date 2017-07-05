WELCOME back, back to the column that makes lists and hopes that you enjoy them. This week’s column will look back and the month of JUNE 2017 and the top 16 matches I have watched for the month. I always hear a lot of people saying that they can’t decide what to watch because they do not have enough time to follow everything, so maybe this will help those of you short on time find some stuff to check out. Have fun, and always, thanks for reading. Also, if you saw matches from companies I do not regularly catch; feel free to share them with the others (I will also be doing a supplemental column from time to time, looking at matches I missed from the promotions I do not regularly cover). The more wrestling we share, the more fun we can have. Thanks for reading!

* 16. From NJPW Kizuna Road 6.20.17 – NEVER Six-Man Title Match: Champions EVIL, BUSHI, & SANADA defeated KUSHIDA, Juice Robinson, & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 15:50 via submission [****]

* 15. From NJPW BOTSJ (Night 13) – KUSHIDA defeated Volador Jr @ 16:01 via pin [****]

* 14. From ROH TV (6.14.17) – Roppongi Vice & Chuck Taylor defeated The Young Bucks & Hangman Page @ 13:00 via pin [****]

* 13. From NJPW BOTSJ Finals – Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi defeated Satoshi Kojima, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi, Ricochet & Dragon Lee @ 12:27 via pin [****]

* 12. From NJPW Dominion – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks defeated Champions Roppongi Vice (Trent & Rocky) @ 14:30 via submission [****]

* 11. From ROH BITW – Champion KUSHIDA defeated Marty Scurll @ 14:55 via pin [****]

* 10. NXT Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing: Champion Asuka defeated Nikki Cross @ 18:45 [****] : This was a great main event, with both women playing their roles very well and avoiding the trappings of the gimmick (as in too many long and lethargic counting spots). Asuka is a star, but this was Nikki Cross’ coming out party under the WWE umbrella. Her in ring work, her character work; the whole package shined here tonight. They worked a hard hitting, violent and deliberately paced (in a good way) match that constantly built through the match and to the finish. They peaked at the right time, and while Cross lost, she took Asuka to the edge and came across like her equal here. I know that Ember Moon is the one they want to dethrone Asuka, and I love Ember Moon, but after a performance like this, I’d reconsider the direction and go with Cross. Great stuff here, make sure to find time to watch it.

9. EVOLVE Title Match: Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jaka @ 15:00 via pin [****¼] : After a rough performance at Evolve 86, Jaka came into Evolve 87 with purpose and not only had a great match with Sabre, but put on one of his very best Evolve singles performances to date, not only did he win over the crowd and show that he could go with the champion in a big time match, but this felt like a genuine star making performance from him.

8. From ROH BITW – ROH Tag Team Title Tornado Tag Match: Champions The Young Bucks defeated War Machine and The Best Friends @ 12:27 via pin [****¼] : The Best Friends being added did make sense as they did beat the Bucks on TV, but it was very obvious that ROH (and likely NJPW) didn’t want to burn the Bucks/War Machine match with a clean loser. The good news is that by announcing a tornado tag, it allowed them to work an absolutely fun and great balls to the wall sprint, that kept the crowd engaged the entire time. This was the most over thing on the show, and the timing and execution were excellent from all six men involved. This was beautiful insanity, everyone worked hard, everyone got time to shine and everyone was insanely over. If you’re into just balls to the wall tag team sprints, this is your bag.

7. WWN Title Match: Champion Matt Riddle defeated Keith Lee @ 14:56 via pin [****½] : The finish saw Lee collapse from sheer exhaustion after hitting the head butt, with Riddle luckily landing on top after an absolutely great war. This was an excellent main event match, with Riddle surviving, but not being able to put away Lee even with his best stuff. They worked an excellent, hard-hitting match that never felt slow, and stayed in that 10-15 minute window that Riddle thrives in. While Riddle did pick up the win, he didn’t dominate or finish Lee like he does most opponents, protecting Lee and allowing them to easily set up another match down the line.

6. From WWE Extreme Rules – Fatal Five Way #1 Contender’s Match: Samoa Joe defeated Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, and Roman Reigns @ 29:10 via submission [****½] : This was an overall excellent main event, it was a bit slavish to the mutli-man formula at times, but everyone worked their asses off, kept the crowd involved, gave us some memorable moments and I thought that the finish was not only well done (teasing Balor coming from behind to win) but came off great, and provided a great climax to the match. If you’re going to do Joe vs. Lesnar, you need to do it now. Joe has been booked well and protected, he’s not getting any younger and no matter how much we wish, 2005 Samoa Joe won’t be walking down the ramp at the PPV. I hope that it isn’t a complete squash job by Lesnar, because I think that they could easily pull off a kick ass, balls to the wall 8-10 minute sprint where they go crazy before Lesnar retains. The build to Joe vs. Lesnar has been great.

5. From WWE MITB – Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Baron Corbin won @ 29:50 [****½] : After a slow first portion, the final ¾ of the match was just excellent; from the weaving in of the recent feuds, the continuation of Sami and Owens trying to ruin each other, the comeback of Nakamura which gave the match amazing live and gave the crowd something to invest in and then the great face off of Styles & Nakamura (serving as a tease of the future match) to Corbin pissing ion everyone’s corn flakes, ruining the Styles & Nakamura party and stealing the win. Everyone played their role well, and at the end of the day, they produced one of the very best MITB matches with fun big spots and some great drama throughout. They have a lot coming out of this besides the Corbin win; Styles vs. Nakamura, Styles vs. Owens, Nakamura vs. Owens, and of course Sami vs. Owens.

4. From NJPW Dominion – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: KUSHIDA defeated Champion Hiromu Takahashi @ 19:17 via submission [****½] : I know that some hated that Takahashi lost, but the match was absolutely excellent and fit the story that they were telling perfectly. It not only culminated the comeback story of KUSHIDA, but it showed that he’s a different man now, going to lengths that he wouldn’t have gone to previously; Takahashi broke him mentally, KUSHIDA had to give it everything he had, and also had to do things he previously wouldn’t have. Not so much breaking the rules, but being far more aggressive and violent than ever in order to get the job done, which the crowd wasn’t completely behind, showing their dissatisfaction by booing him. I loved this; these two are so, so good. The work had a tremendous sense of urgency, with both men making everything they did feel extremely important. These two are the absolute cream of the crop as far as the juniors go.

3. From NJPW Dominion – IWGP IC Title Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Champion Tetsuya Naito @ 26:10 via pin [****¾] : This was so excellent; it was laid out paced and structure perfectly to build to the finish. Tanahashi, even with one arm, is still one of the best big match performers in all of wrestling. And when you have such a strong performer with such a larger than life personality as he had here in Naito, you get greatness. This was so damn great; on par with their WK 11 match, just excellent. The desperation of Tanahashi to prove that he’s still the ace, still the hero and still worthy of being a champion, juxtaposed against the brash and cocky Naito plays so well. Naito loses nothing in loss, Tanahashi gets revenge for the dome loss, rescues the IC Title from destruction and it also frees up Naito as a front-runner for the G1, which I love; Naito winning G1 sounds awesome. Hopefully Tanahashi melts down what’s left of that belt and makes himself a cybernetic arm.

2. From NJPW Dominion – IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega fought to a draw @ 60:00 [*****] : There are parts of this that I loved more than the WK match, which was of course excellent. The pacing was excellent, and I didn’t even realize we were so deep time wise until they gave us the five-minute warning. The selling was largely great from both guys, but they invested early on the knee work on Okada, and then both dropped it; Callis on commentary even questioned, repeatedly why Omega wasn’t going back to it, it didn’t make sense, but in the overall scheme of things is a small gripe. But I do feel that they made up for it as they went deeper and deeper, creating some great drama and near falls. I honestly forgot about it until I was looking back over the review, they had me so locked in on the drama that it didn’t hurt a thing for me. The throw in the towel tease was very well done, Cody’s a dick and wants a title shot so it’s believable, but it also allowed for a small break, a tremendous near fall and the ability for both to reset for the insane closing stretch. The closing stretch was scintillating, Omega’s selling of exhaustion was absolutely tremendous. I do wish that the closing scene would have been Omega hitting his finish and crawling for the win, as it would have been a more dramatic finish in my eyes. I have to think that Omega didn’t win because he didn’t commit long term with the company, which has been rumored. One hour draws are so hard to pull off, but I feel that they delivered a more than worthy sequel to WK. And due to that, I expect the same divided set of thoughts, because while we all love wrestling, we all see it in a completely different way.

1. From NJPW BOTSJ Finals – BOTSJ Final: KUSHIDA defeated Will Ospreay @ 28:47 via pin [*****] : This was a simply amazing effort, you couldn’t have asked for a better finals match. They worked with a tremendous sense of urgency, playing off of their past meetings, and most importantly you could feel that they were doing everything in their power to win the match. Ospreay was fighting for redemption, because he’s failed previously at beating KUSHIDA, but despite going completely murder death kill on him, KUSHIDA survived. KUSHIDA was the fallen ace, fighting for redemption and not only looking to win his title back & to become the ace again, and not only looking to overcome the embarrassment of losing to Takahashi in two-minutes, but to prove to himself that he was still worthy. This was amazing, told a great story and was everything I wanted from the match. After some re-watches, I loved this more than the Okada/Omega draw, which I thought was excellent and one of the best draws I’ve ever seen. While I love the draw, KUSHIDA’s journey and having to overcome Ospreay here made me way more emotionally invested as compared to Okada and Omega. They’re both awesome in my eyes, but I am way more likely to re-watch KUSHIDA vs. Ospreay several times over the draw.

Extra note on the “five star rating thing” & how I see it, since a lot have questions about it: For me the five star thing boils down to this; the right time, the right place, the right crowd, the right performers, the right style of match leading to a virtually perfect effect. I can’t say for certain that I’ve seen “an absolutely perfect match,” but I have seen a lot that fit the criteria I believe in. I can find some small flaws in the 1989 Flair/Steamboat trilogy, which I value all at 5 stars. Liger vs. Sasuke from the Super J-Cup 1994 is 5 stars to me, but some will dock it while I think they played it off well and didn’t hurt the match in my eyes. It’s just what I am feeling at the time, and if I get that feeling that this is an all time great match, on the level of other matches I have given the rating to, I’ll bust out the 5 stars; there’s no super secret, scientific mathematical formula to it. However you see it, it’s cool, and don’t let anyone tell you different. I just thought I’d offer some thoughts on it since some have asked.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”