WELCOME back, back to the column that makes lists and hopes that you enjoy them. This week’s column will look back and the month of January 2017 and the top 19 matches I have watched for the month. I always hear a lot of people saying that they can’t decide what to watch because they do not have enough time to follow everything, so maybe this will help those of you short on time find some stuff to check out. Have fun, and always, thanks for reading. Also, if you saw matches from companies I do not regularly catch; feel free to share them with the others (I will also be doing a supplemental column from time to time, looking at matches I missed from the promotions I do not regularly cover). I usually like to keep this to 10 matches, but January was just too good not to share more. The more wrestling we share, the more fun we can have as fans. We’re off to a hell of a start for 2017…

19. From Style Battle S1: E1 (1.07.17) – Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry [****] : Yehi grounded Henry right away, and looked to grapple early. Yehi is so much fun, with smooth grappling but raw and brutal brawling ability. He’s very unique in that aspect. Henry has been picking up buzz since mid-2016, this is a big chance for him. Both men looked for shoulder blocks, leading to a stalemate. Henry hits a suplex, but Yehi with the foot stomp and then plants Henry with a German. This led to some back and forth, feeling as if they are going long. Yehi kept going for stomps, and they worked strikes and chops. Henry fired up as they traded center ring. Yehi is great in that there is no wasted movement with him, he’s deliberate and everything he does has purpose. Every time Henry fires up. Yehi just cuts him off in a simple and brutal way. Henry finally landed some chops, hits the knee drop and lays in forearm strikes. Yehi trips him up and starts to stomp on the legs of Henry. They brawled to the floor, Henry took control and beat down Yehi. As Yehi returned to the ring, Henry laid in a series of kicks but Yehi took control with chops. Henry hit a desperation superkick for the double down. Yehi fired up with a German, Henry back to the striking game and lit Yehi up, hit the brain buster and covered for the near fall. He then worked the head scissors, controlling Yehi on the ground. Yehi with an escape, both guys throwing bombs now, kicks and head butts leading to the double down. They do the trading suplexes spot, leading to both hitting forearm strikes and another double down. Henry hits the flatliner into the corner, follows with the missile dropkick, and then the lariat, but Yehi head drops him with a German. Henry then fights back, bridging German and that gets a near fall. Henry hits a sweet spin kick, they trade pinning combos, and then Yehi hits a dropkick to cut Henry off. Yehi got pissed off, suplexes and clotheslines followed and then a powerbomb into the jack knife cover for 2. Yehi then hits an XPLODER to the buckles. They battle up top, Henry tries to fight Yehi off and crotches him and then clotheslines him to the mat. Lumbar check powerbomb by Henry into the cobra clutch crossface. Yehi fights, rolls but Henry hangs on as we hit the final two-minutes. Henry hits the spin kick again, Yehi escapes the vertebreaker and hits the fisherman buster and locks in the koji clutch. Henry fights for the ropes, but the time expires. Both men are eliminated due to the draw. This developed into quite the excellent match. They didn’t waste a lot of time, and it escalated well through out and peaked at the right time. The draw protects Yehi, a WWNlive regular (and FIP champion as well as half of the Evolve tag champions), and gives Henry some credibility by taking Yehi to the limit and not losing. The draw also educates the fans that it can happen and likely will in the future. This really felt as if they were giving Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry went to a draw @ 30:00 every chance to succeed; giving him the time and the right opponent to do so. Yehi delivers again, and to his credit, Henry seized the opportunity given to him. I can see him earning a regular spot with Evolve after that performance.

"This year is The Year of Bro." pic.twitter.com/H6Kk3LuMxt — FloSlam (@FloSlam) January 28, 2017

18. From Evolve 76 – Matt Riddle vs. ACH [****] : ACH looked to use his speed, so Riddle tried to ground him and work his submission game. This led to a really well done back and forth series, leading to a stalemate. Riddle then started to toss ACH around with some suplexes, he then hit a jumping knee strike, sending ACH to the floor. Back in the ring, Riddle kept control, hitting the gut wrench suplex. ACH managed to fight back, picking up the pace and sending Riddle to the floor and following with the PK off the apron. Back in the ring and Riddle again worked suplexes. Riddle follows with chops and kicks, but ACH is slick and rolls into the Muta lock. That was slick. Riddle made the ropes, but ACH kept on the attack laying in a series of chops. ACH is right properly fired the fuck up now and pays Riddle back by landing leg kicks. Knee strikes by Riddle cause ACH to crumble to the mat. They trade strikes center ring, lighting each other up; they then trade snap German suplexes for the double down. They go face-to-face, trading forearm strikes and then they just throw bombs. BRO TO SLEEP by Riddle, fisherman’s buster follows and ACH is done. ACH will be a regular going forward, and did well here against EVOLVE’s favorite son, Matt Riddle. This was rather great, worked at a great clip with almost no down time and no messing around from either guy on offense. This was booked very evenly, ACH looked good and after a few wins for him they can rematch them down the line with possibly a title shot on the line.

17. From NXT TakeOver: San Antonio – Roderick Strong vs. Andrade Cien Almas [****] : Almas is in Los Ingobernables mode tonight, sporting a suit jacket. They grapple early, Almas goes traquilo early, Strong looks to attack and they work a spirited back and forth, but Strong works chops and hits a backbreaker. Almas cuts him off, stomps on Strong in the corner and then slaps the shit out of him. Almas works a hanging arm bar in the rope, and then works it in the corner, hits the running kick and takes the heat applying an arm bar center ring. Strong avoids the double knees moonsault, and hits the Angle slam. Strong fights back with chops, using the good arm. Strong with the dump suplex, running knee strike and then the dropkick to take control back. A back breaker out of the corner follows for Strong, Almas fights off a suplex and gets a bridging German for 2. Strong looked for an arm bar, but Almas hit the one armed powerbomb for the near fall. They trade strikes center ring, throwing bombs and then Strong cut off the double knees with a knee strike of his own. They trade forearms now, Almas fires up, avoids a back breaker but rolls into the double arm bar, but Strong rolls into the ropes. Almas up top, gets crotched, and Strong follows him up and they trade strikes again, Strong with the back breaker across the buckles for a near fall. Strong counters the hammerlock DDT, but gets hip tossed to the corner. Strong avoid the double knees, gets turned inside out with a lariat and Almas hits the double knees. Strong escapes the hammerlock DDT, SICK KICK by Strong and he escapes with the win. It’s seemingly taken a while to get there, but this is the Almas people wanted to see, as he feel more like La Sombra here; he was focused, had great fire and came across as supremely confident. I thought that this was a great back and forth match, that did a lot for both guys in terms of really putting them over as great performers. Almas lost the match but came away looking great in defeat, in what felt like hi best NXT performance to date. This was really great, and was a tremendous follow up to the strong opening match.

16. From NXT TakeOver: San Antonio – Champions Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano vs. Authors of Pain [****] : Ciampa stared for the champions, he didn’t have the best of plans and was easily overpowered. Gargano tagged in, went for the slingshot spear and was swatted away. It broke down, the champions cleared the ring and hit a series of dives. DIY IS FIRED THE FUCK UP! Gargano tried to fight off the Authors with superkicks, was slammed to the barricade and then tossed back into the ring. The Authors took the heat on Gargano, Ellering even talks some shit to Johnny Wrestling. Gargano is such a great babyface in peril, he sells everything like death, always making the heels look great and draws sympathy well. Ciampa got the hot tag, which is where he excels. GERMANS TO THE GIANTS! Ciampa hits the running knee for a good near fall. Ciampa keeps firing away at the giants, but gets cut off with a sick lariat. Ciampa is now alone in the corner of the Authors. Ciampa sends one to the floor, he and Gargano hit a double spear for the near fall. Gargano now goes crazy fists, Ciampa in and they look for the double corner boot, but Gargano was sent to the floor. The Authors hit the double team powerbomb, but Ciampa digs deep for the kick out. Gargano returns, hits a super kick to save Ciampa. DIY lock in the double submissions, the giants fight and one powers up and slams Gargano onto Ciampa to save his partner. The crowd is digging this. They all trade strikes from their knees, the champions are resilient and hit some jumping knees and DIY goes for the finish, but get caught with the super colliding powerbombs. The hit the last chapter on Ciampa and we have new champions. I thought this had a chance to be good, but it exceeded all of my expectations as they delivered an absolutely excellent match. Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano are amazing professional wrestlers, working to the strengths of the Authors of Pain. The Authors of Pain may be limited, but they are good monster tag team, and in the right setting and with the right opponents, proved that they could deliver. I was certainly worried about the match, but was pleasantly surprised by the match.

15. From NXT TakeOver: San Antonio – Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode [****] : Roode gets a Ric Flair, Chi-Town Rumble-like entrance, with a bunch of women in evening gowns. Roode is not amused that the crowd is singing Nakamura’s theme after the bell rings. Hot crowd and they haven’t even touched. Nakamura worked some leg kicks, and then grounded Roode. They work some basic back and forth, and played to the crowd. Roode looked to stay away, and then scored with the back elbow as the ref looked to separate them. Roode worked the arm, but Nakamura worked a slick escape, but Roode then worked the grounded head scissors escapes, flashes some kicks but Roode avoids them, allowing Nakamura to fire back and send him to the corner. Nakamura hits a dropkick, sending Roode to the floor. Nakamura follows, they brawl on the floor. Back in the ring, and Nakamura works over Roode with knees. Roode cuts him off, sets him up top and then dumps him to the floor, which had to suck. Roode follows him out and repeatedly slams him to the steps. Roode works some ground and pound back in the ring, Roode takes the heat and keeps Nakamura grounded, attacking the shoulder and neck that Nakamura has been favoring since the spill to the floor. Roode remains one step ahead, delivering knee drops to the back of the head and neck of Nakamura. Roode then does Nakamura’s good vibrations corner boot. Roode has been working amore vicious heat, but Nakamura pulls him to the apron and connects with knee strikes. Nakamura fires up back in the ring with kicks, follows with corner knee strikes, does the good vibrations, and then lays Roode on the ropes and misses the knee strike, Roode then stuns Nakamura off the ropes. Roode missed off the ropes, but fights off the XPLODER, but Nakamura hits the knee and then the corner knee strike, XPLODER by Nakamura follows, Nakamura sets for the kinsasha, but Roode rolls him up for two, the back stabber follows and Roode gets the near fall. Nakamura is selling the neck and shoulder again, Roode then hits the spinebuster for 2. They battle up top, superplex blocked by Nakamura. Roode keeps fighting but gets dumped to the mat. Kick off the ropes by Nakamura, sets, but Roode counters the kinsasha with a kick and then covers, using the ropes but the ref caught him. Roode delivers rights and chops, Nakamura dares him to keep attacking, but Nakamura lays in knee strikes to a downed Roode followed by stomps. Nakamura gets the rolling arm bar, Roode tries to fight but Nakamura locks in the triangle, Rooode Hercs him up, but rolls through and hits kinsasha for the near fall. Nakamura sets in the corner, climbs to the second rope and Roode rolls to the floor. Nakamura hits the kinsasha to Roode on the apron, but he falls to the floor, clutching his knee. Nakamura rolls Roode back into the ring, kinsasha connects, but Nakamura is down and can’t cover. Roode is out on the mat, the ref checks on Nakamura and brings in the trainer. Roode makes it to his feet, they continue to check on Nakamura and he wants to continue. Nakamura rolls back in, Roode quickly attacks, hitting the glorious DDT for a great bear fall. Roode is shocked, and then locks in the half crab and beats on the knee while applying it, Nakamura fights but Matt Bloom hits ringside. Nakamura looks for the triangle, but the leg was too weak. Roode hits another glorious DDT and wins the title. I have been very critical of Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT run, I have found the vast majority of his big matches to be lazy and lifeless at times. But I felt that he and Roode knocked it out of the park here tonight. I thought that they created some great near falls, told a very good story, the psychology was sound with Roode working the neck, which even after the play off the knee injury, played directly into the finish with the DDT. This had a level of intensity & urgency that a lot of Nakamura’s NXT work has lacked. Excellent work from both guys, and this was a performance Roode needed. Roode beat the unbeatable, Nakamura was protected and Roode also came off as a complete asshole heel in the process.

14. From EVOLVE 77 – No DQ Match: Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN [****] : DUSTIN attacked Riddle last night with a chair, so Riddle attacked right away, grounding DUSTIN and hitting a series of knee strikes. Riddle then hit the XPLODER, followed by the running senton. They spilled to the floor; DUSTIN used chair shots and then slammed Riddle into the first few rows of chairs. Riddle would fight back, doing the same to DUSTIN, He had a fan hold a chair and then hit a running yakuza kick as DUSTIN fell to the floor. DUSTIN laid several chairs on the floor, charged and got caught with an XPLODER onto the chair pile. Riddle then followed with chair shots to the back of DUSTIN. They then brawled onto the gimmick tables, where DUSTIN hit a suplex; the table laughed and did not break. DUSTIN brought out another table, and then set up more chairs on the floor. Riddle missed the running senton, landing on the chairs. DUSTIN laid out Riddle on the table, hit a sweet dive and put him through it. Back in, DUSTIN hit the double stomp but Riddle kicked out at 1. DUSTIN then hit the DDT onto the chair. DUSTIN built up a double stack of chairs, Riddle cut him off and they worked up top and Riddle hit the superplex onto the pile of chairs! Riddle stomped the shit out of DUSTIN, followed with ground and pound, and then covered for the win. Tremendous match, worked at an excellent pace and both guys worked with great hate and bad intentions; this felt as if they really hated each other and were out to harm each other. DUSTIN felt really motivated here, which was great to see. Riddle delivers again, continuing to kick ass in all kinds of different matches. The crowd loved this match, and they made great use of the stipulation, a lot of these style matches lose focus and go way too long, this was extremely focused and kept the intensity through out. I also love that Riddle is using the ground and pound into the finish more often.

13. From TNA One Night Only LIVE! January – No Holds Barred Non-Title Match: Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett [****] : Bennett attacks before the bell, and choked out Moose with a shirt. Moose powered out, sent Bennett to the floor and then they battled to the floor. Bennett got a chair and then a ladder. He makes a ladder bridge, they trade strikes and then Moose lays in a series of chops. The big boot followed, laid Bennett on the ladder but Maria pulled Bennett off the ladder before Moose could fly. More chops by Moose, Bennett on the ladder and goes for the dive but eats ladder as Bennett moves. Bennett lays in some ground and pound, sets up a table, tosses chairs in but Moose fires up with rights. Bennett hits a drop toehold and Moose lands on a chair. Chair shots by Bennett, and the cover gets 2. Moose then dropkicks the chair into Bennett’s face. Noose hits the powerbomb, senton and then a moonsault. They both teased finishers, Moose fires up with jabs, but Bennett hits the piledriver and then another on a chair for the near fall. Bennett hit a clothesline and boot, but Moose hit the sky-high for a near fall. Moose got the ladder, set it up in the corner but Maria distracted him. Eye rake by Bennett, hits a tornado DDT but Moose hits an overhead toss, sending Bennett onto the ladder. Bennett sends Moose to the floor, and then into the steps. Bennett looked for a piledriver on the steps, but Moose backdropped him through a table. Moose set up another table in the ring, lays Bennett on it, Moose went to run up the ropes, slipped, and then did a delayed jump off and ate a cutter through the table. Bennett then covered for a good near fall. Bennett then hit the wind up rights, but Moose hit the game changer but Maria dove in and broke up the count. Moose then avoided the spear and Bennett speared Maria; Moose hit the game changer and won. This was worlds better than their Impact match, partly because of all of the smoke and mirrors, but also because both guys actually felt as if they were working with a sense of urgency and real aggression. This was Moose and Bennett’s best match together and also the beet outings they have had in TNA. Considering I feel both guys have been disappointments in the ring during their TNA runs, I felt that this was excellent.

12. TNA Title 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Champion Eddie Edwards vs. Lashley [****] : Lashley controlled early with his power, but Edwards used his speed to send the challenger to the floor and followed with the suicide dive. They worked through the first commercial break. Post break, Lashley worked the heat and hit the spear to pick up the first fall. Lashley 1-0. Lashley then maintained control, even taking some time to fix his headband. Edwards battled back, hitting the blue thunder bomb and then the single leg crab. Lashley didn’t tap, but sold the leg before suplexing Edwards overhead and to the floor. They brawled on the ramp, Lashley then FUCKING killed Edwards with a powerbomb. Edwards was counted out, so it’s Lashley 2-0 as we’re 15-minutes in. We worked through our second commercial break, post break Lashley had removed some turnbuckle pads and was kicking Edwards’ ass until he missed a charge and hit an exposed buckle, allowing Edwards to get a roll up. It’s now Lashley 2-1. They brawled to the floor, Edwards hit the knee strike and both men were down. They teased count outs with 6-minutes to go with under 6-minutes left. Edwards hits the knee strike in the ring, covers and ties it up at 2-2 with 5-minute left. Edwards fired up, sent Lashley to the floor and hit the suicide dive. Back in and Lashley hits another spear but Edwards kicks out. Edwards hits the knee strike but Lashley kicks out as they have really picked up the pace. Lashley then countered the RANA into the powerbomb and then taps Edwards with the head and arm choke and it’s Lashley 3-2. Lashley then talks shit to Pope, wastes time and Edwards hits a suicide dive. But back in, Lashley hits another powerbomb. Spear by Lashley, but Edwards catches him with the guillotine choke with under a minute to go. Lashley survives and wins the title. This ended up being a really great main event, with the closing 10-minutes being excellent and taking the match to the next level. They delivered a well done iron man match, with both men coming out of it looking strong; Edwards looked to nearly overcome, but Lashley survived and looks to reign over TNA again. Lashley gives no fucks about your little guillotine chokes.

11. From FantasticaMania (1.22.17) – Volador Jr. vs. Último Guerrero [****] : Guerrero does his little dance, allowing Volador to grab Guerrero’s leather jacket and attack him with it, getting revenge for the past few days. They both do the usual grab ass where they start with their masks, even though both men lost it. They brawled on the floor, with Guerrero just tossing Volador around. Guerrero then crotched him on the post. Guerrero teases walking out, Volador has other ideas and hits a suicide dive. They fight back in the ring, and then Volador does some flippy counters and then hits a RANA on the floor. Volador then looks to go high risk, but Guerrero then said, “NO FLIPPITY SHIT FOR YOU PUNK…”

Ultimo Guerrero catches Volador out of a tope and hits a powerbomb!! #NJPW #njcmll pic.twitter.com/ncQEBcMYk7 — LARIATOOOO!!! (@MrLARIATO) January 22, 2017

CMLL DAD IS PISSED! Guerrero then hits a top rope dive onto Volador and some young boys. Back in the ring and Guerrero hits a dump suplex off the second rope. Volador battles back, hitting a superkick. Guerrero drop toe holds him into the corner, and then works him over, but then gets tossed to the floor. Volador was then like, “FUCK OFF OLD MAN I WILL DO COOL SHIT!”…

Great intensity here. They work back in the ring, only for Guerrero to dropkick Volador to the floor, Guerrero jumps over a barricade to take out Volador. Back in the ring, and Guerrero counters a top rope RANA into a powerbomb. Superkick and a back stabber by Volador turns the tide. Volador finally hits the RANA off the top, and both men are down. Guerrero up top, cut off and Volador hits the SUPER RANA for a near fall. Guerrero used the Romero special to slow down Volador. He then hit the Guerrero special off the top for a great near fall. I love old man Guerrero. Volador then hit the Spanish fly off the top because THERE SHALL BE FLIPPITYDOOS!

That was good enough for the win. That was excellent, and easily the best match of the three nights. They emptied the tank, went balls to the wall and were doing anything and everything they could do with. This ha a great intensity and sense of urgency from the opening bell.

10. From NXT TV 1.11.17 – NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions DIY (Gargano & Ciampa) vs. The Revival (Dash & Dawson) [****] : The champions took control at the start, working over Gargano for a bit. Gargano fought back, Ciampa tags in and the champions clear the ring. We go to the break. Post break, Gargano had to fight off both challengers, but they clipped his knee in a great call back to their previous matches. It makes complete sense, as this is how Gargano was taken out in Brooklyn and has been a theme throughout the feud. The Revival worked the knee off the post, and then continued the heat, working over Gargano in their corner. The revival’s work is beautiful in its simplicity; the double-teams, taking the ref, cutting off the ring and working at a well thought out, but never slows pace. To the floor, Gargano sends Dash to the post. Back in, Gargano looked for the tag but was POUNCED as he dove for the tag and was again cut off. The Revival’s heat segments are so good; they look as if they want to hurt people and are completely relentless. Gargano finally gets the desperation tag and Ciampa runs wild. Gargano is perfect at the Ricky Morton role, Ciampa’s hot tag is straight fire as he hits strikes, suplexes and the running knee strike for the near fall. Blind tag by the Revival leads to a great near fall. Ciampa works the arm bar, Gargano in and it breaks down. Ciampa is dumped; Gargano fires up and looks for the spear, but Ciampa returns to make the save. Gargano keeps trying to shake out the knee, shoves Dawson to the floor and then Ciampa sends Dash to the floor. Dives by the champions, the action spills back into the ring and then DIY looks to finish it off, that led to a great home stretch with the Revival working the double teams, and scoring near falls and staying a step ahead of the champions. DIY battle back, knock the Revival into each other and they well to the mat, hugging, going down to the superkick/knee strike combo to both members of the Revival and the champions retain; The Revival go down together, Thelma & Louise style. This was a great match, featuring two teams that work so well together. They played well off of their previous matches, everyone played their roles so well and they even made me bite on some Revival near falls. Once again, these guys kick all the asses.

9. From Night Two of The WWE UK Championship Tournament – Semifinal Match: Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews [****¼] : Dunne attacks, super aggressive early and slamming Andrews. He grounds him right away, stomping on the neck and looking to pick apart the flippy boy. Andrews hits a cool arm drag and follows with a sweet looking dive. Duune to the floor, attacks the hand of Andrews and looks to stomp on it on the steps, but Andrews hits a RANA as Dunne stands on the steps. Back in the ring, Dunne attacks the arm with kicks and looks extremely pissed off as he does. Dunne gives no fucks as he once again stomps away at the neck of Andrews. Andrews avoids the corner slam, gets a sunset flip, rolls through and into the double stomp. Charging knees by Andrews, into the northern lights and then the standing moonsault, but does an extra rotation, landing on his back onto Dunne, covering for 2. Springboard RANA by Andrews, running shooting star press gets 2 for Andrews. Dunne takes a powder on the floor, Andrews goes for a moonsault, caught and Dunne kills him with a dump suplex onto the apron. PETE DUNNE GIVES NO FUCKS! Dunne follows with another dump suplex onto the ramp. Andrews beats the count, Dunne stomps the ever-living shit out of Andrews for having the audacity to come back into the ring. Andrews counters the X-plex into the stunner. Andrews slowly makes his way up top, Dunne cuts him off, follows him up and they trade strikes and Andrews sends him to the mat, but the shooting star eats knees, Dunne rolls him up for 2 for a great near fall. Andrews counters the bitter end, but springboards into a forearm strike. Andrews with a counter into a RANA, crowd’s going wild; Andrews up top again, Dunn moves and hits a German into the buckles and then the X-plex and then the bitter end connects, Andrews is done. This was the best match of the tournament do far, with both guys going full throttle and coming away looking like stars. Dunne is a badass, and had to use everything at his disposal to finally put away the underdog, Andrews. Beautiful stuff.

8. WWE UK Championship Tournament Finals: Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate [****½] : Bate’s shoulder is taped up, thanks to Dunne’s attack. During the pre-match announcements, Regal is there holding the title belt, looking like he wants to murder Dunne. Bate is 19, Dunne is 23. The added on story, on top of the injury, is that Dunne trained Bate once upon a time. We got a lock up and a surprising clean break from Dunne. Bate does so many little things well, especially for his age. His in ring positioning, looking to work on offense, but also keeping the left side (injured side) away from Dunne. Dunne looked to attack the arm, but Bate with a slick counter exchange, and then a dropkick for separation. The crowd loves Bate, who shoots in for a single leg and looks to work the ankle. They roll to the floor, Dunne quickly attacks the arm and shoulder and then they throw bombs, with Bate knocking Dunne to the floor. Back in and Dunne attacks the arm and beats down Bate in the corner. Bate manages to counter Dunne and posts him, fighting back with the jab and then a springboard uppercut and then an XPLODER for the near fall. Bate looks for the Tyler driver, but was too inured, allowing Dunne to again attack the arm. Bate counters the bitter end with a cradle for 2. Airplane spin by Bate follows, dead lifts him back up and continues to spin Dunne, and covers for 2. Dunne locks in a triangle choke, working on that left arm once again. Bate powers out and POWERBOMBS Dunne out of complete desperation. Bate can’t follow up as he holds onto the arm, Dunne rolls to the floor and Bate hits a fucking Fosbury flop! Back in and Bate hit the 450, but Dunne kicks out on a great near fall. Sweet Christ. Dunne then hits the bitter end, but Bate kicks out! He’s pissed now, locks in the kimura and Bate struggles for the ropes. He rolls, but Dunne keeps the hold. Dunne relentlessly cranks on the arm, Bate to his feet as Dunne hangs onto him, Bate then hits the dead lift into the brainbuster for another great near fall. Bate kooks to pop his shoulder back in, they trade vicious strikes, and Bate fires up, hits the big kick and then a rolling kick. They let these guys go out there to deliver a star making performance; if Bate had lost, due to the angle and high quality match, he was still a made man. But this was a clear effort to make a star out of him, and with all they had done with Dunne, he is also a star coming out of this, performing as a top notch heel and delivering in two awesome matches. I can be picky when it comes to selling, but outside of the two big powerup spots, Bate sold the arm and shoulder very well, and those power up/desperation spots added to and did not take away from the match.

7. From WK 11 – IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match: Champion KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi [****½] : Takahashi attacks but KUSHIDA sends him to the floor and then hits an insane dive to the floor. Back in the ring and KUSHIDA attacks the arm with hammerlock slams. KUSHIDA then looked for an arm bar. Takahashi picked up the pacing, and hit the sunset flip bomb to the floor. The doctor checked on KUSHIDA, but KUSHIDA made it back into the ring. Takahashi then laid the boots to KUSHIDA and slapped away at him. Nice aggression by KUSHIDA, who connected with a head kick and continued the heat. KUSHIDA then cut him off with the flatliner to the corner. KUSHIDA then started to put together some offense and finally gained some momentum. KUSHIDA looked for the hover board lock, but Takahashi hit a series of German suplexes. Takahashi went for the RANA to the floor, but they bounced off the ropes and back in. Takahashi hit the crazy senton to the floor onto KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA then hit a PELE kick, KUSHIDA then countered the sunset flip bomb. Takahashi ran off the apron, but KUSHIDA caught him in a jumping armbar.

KUSHIDA kept the hold, but rolled Takahashi back in. I love when KUSHIDA shows that extra aggression, grabbing Takahashi by the hair and kicking away at the arm he damaged on the floor. KUSHIDA keeps attacking the arm scores with the hover board lock. Takahashi keeps fighting, he screams in pain as KUSHIDA pulls him away from the ropes. He escapes, they work through some counters as KUSHIDA works the hanging hover board lock. Takahashi fights off the hover board lock again, lays in some rights, but KUSHIDA drops him with a short right, meaning KUSHIDA is in give no fucks mode. The crowd is going nuts here, they are into this shit. Takahashi hits an overhead belly to belly, sending KUSHIDA to the corner. They work up top, Takahashi fights off the hover board lock into an inverted destroyer off the top. Takahashi spears KUSHIDA to the corner. Hits the time bomb and wins the title. This was excellent, superior work from both but this was a breakout performance for Takahashi. He is a fresh opponent that KUSHIDA needs. This smoked everything on the show so far. This also had more heat than any junior match in recent memory, and people always say that juniors get no reaction in the dome, buy they did here tonight.

6. From the WWE Royal Rumble – WWE Universal Championship No DQ Match: Roman Reigns vs. Champion Kevin Owens (Chris Jericho suspended above the ring like a sexy piñata in a shark cage) [****½] : So wait, if it’s no DQ, can’t Jericho refuse to go in the cage and just help out? Owens and Jericho jumped Reigns before the bell, but Reigns battled back and locked Jericho in the cage. Reigns worked over Owens, and they brawled to the floor and into the crowd. Reigns controlled the early portion, but Owens slammed him to the steps and hit the cannonball against the barricade Owens pulled out several chairs, stacked then high and worked over Reigns with chair shots. Owens teased a powerbomb off the apron, but Reigns. Reigns teased suplexing Owens onto the chairs, no dice. Reigns then ran wild, posting Owens and then brought in a table. Owens cut that off with the backstabber. Owens got rid of the table, but Reigns battled back, hitting the sitout powerbomb. Owens rolls to the floor, Reigns hits the drive by kick and then set up the table. Owens hit a pair of superkicks, placed Reigns on the table, went up top and hit the frog splash to put Reigns through the table. That would get Owens a near fall. Owens then attacked Reigns with chair shots, wedged the chair in the corner, but Reigns fired back with clotheslines, they battled back and forth and Owens hit the superkick and slammed him into the chair for the near fall. Jericho then dropped brass knux to Owens. Owens set for the superman punch, mocking Reigns, but Reigns cut him off, but Owens finally hit him with the knux, but Reigns survived. Owens looked to powerbomb Reigns onto an open chair, but Reigns powered out and hit a Samoan drop onto the chair, which got a good near fall. Reigns then brought in a new table, but Owens got a roll up for 2. Reigns the popped back up, hitting the superman punch for a near fall. Reigns then went for the spear, but Owens hit the stunner for a near fall. Owens then got pissed and stomped a mud hole in Reigns, followed with the cannonball. They battled up top, Owens teased a superplex to the floor onto the stacked chairs; Reigns hit a superman punch and sent Owens crashing through the chairs. Reigns grabbed Owens, but then dismantled the English announce table and powerbombed Owens through it to get his revenge. Back in the ring, Reigns looked for the spear, but BRAUN arrived and chokeslammed Reigns onto another announce table. Powerslam through the table on Reigns; Owens crawls over and covers Reigns for the pin. BRAUN is now WWE’s top babyface. Going into the match, you knew that there would be smoke, mirrors and shenanigans due to the stipulation. And there’s nothing wrong with that, because these two tore it up and delivered an amazing outing. I have been critical of the Reigns vs. Owens matches; they have felt slow, lazy and just lifeless most of the time. That thankfully changed here tonight and they finally lived up to their potential and put on the match I knew they could. It had a great energy, a good pace, a sense of hatred and violence. I thought that they used the stipulation extremely well, both guys worked like they desperately wanted to steal the e show and they delivered on the big time spots. With a clean finish, this would have been even better.

A ONE COUNT?! Sabre's possessed today pic.twitter.com/FYVnoi3qZ8 — FloSlam (@FloSlam) January 28, 2017

5. From EVOLVE 77 – Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [****½] : Hero played to the crowd early, he’s essentially God in this building. ZSJ frantically attacks and looks for the arm bar early. The brawled to the floor, ZSJ worked the octopus hold but Hero slammed him into the front row of chairs. ZSJ battled back with running uppercuts, just lighting up Hero. Back in the ring, Hero cut him off, hitting a dump suplex and then laying the boots to him in the corner. They trade strikes until Hero connects with the jumping knee strike. Hero grounded ZSJ, but looked for the senton, which ZSJ countered into an arm bar. Hero escaped, they brawled to the floor and Hero hit a sick sounding head butt. He then hit the senton on the floor, and as ZSJ looked to climb back in the ring, hero hit the bicycle kick and sent him back to the floor and told him to take the countout. Hero chilled a bit, drank some water and then kicked ZSJ back to the floor. ZSJ finally made it back in, hitting the crucifix bomb and then the PK. ZSJ hit a tornado DDT out of the corner, followed with running uppercuts but Hero hit a straight right and then the big boot. They battled up top, Hero looked for a piledriver, but ZSJ fought him off with rights. ZSJ then locked in the octopus hold, slid out and took out the legs of Hero with a kick, PK by ZSJ, but he then ran into the rolling elbow. As they got to their feet, Hero delivered a series of elbows and forearm strikes, the boot followed; ZSJ countered the ripcord elbow but ate the shining wizard for his troubles. Hero is completely dismissive of ZSJ’s attempts at offense. ZSJ managed to counter the tombstone once, but Hero hit it the second time for the near fall. Hero took off the elbow pad, looked for the deathblow but ZSJ scored a cradle. Hero then hit the rolling elbow to the back of the head, which got 2. Hero then teased a pedigree, and hits one for uncle Paul, but ZSJ kicks out at 1, fires the fuck up with strikes, but hero cuts him off with the stuff piledriver, and then another! GOTCH PILEDRIVER countered into a rolling guillotine and then the double arm bar/stump puller combo with stomps to the head and ZSJ FINALLY beats Hero. These two have had battles before, great matches and ZSJ had been close to victory on several occasions. But Hero kept coming out on top, always having the answer to the ZSJ riddle. Hero has claimed that he’s the greatest of all time, no one is his equal and you better not speak his name. Overall they did an absolutely tremendous job of playing off of their previous matches, and also setting Zack Sabre Jr up with a new sense of urgency and aggression as he finally beat “the greatest of all time,” and is now able to continue his journey to be the “best in the world,” which Hero originally ended.

4. From WK 11 – NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Katsuyouri Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto [****½] : Goto looked to grapple early, but Shibata lit him up with chops. Goto then worked the side headlock. Shibata escaped, looked to work the arm and they then worked some nifty exchanges on the mat. Shibata then laid in the kicks to Goto, and again targeted the arm. Shibata is all taped up, but gives no fucks as he just kicks the shit out of Goto. Goto fired up, hitting a running kick and then the backdrop driver. But Shibata is still alive, surviving the elbow drop. Shibata just shakes off Goto, who starts to show some frustration and aggression. Shibata then drops him with the forearm strikes. Oh yes, this is heating up as the aggression grows. Goto showing great fire here as both guys beat the hell out of each other. Dueling German suplex spot, and both men are down. Shibata then hits another German, FIGHTING SPIRIT, STO by Goto and we get another double down. They then trade strikes from their knees, but Shibata locks in the sleeper. Goto struggles, but Shibata locks it in again and Goto drops to a knee. Shibata drops back, works the body scissors as well but Goto manages o get the ropes with his foot. Tries to drag Goto’s carcass up, Goto manages to hit head butts but Shibata drops him with he PK. Goto fire up, Ushigoroshi to Shibata! Shibata counters the GTR, but Goto hits the suplex into the side slam. Goto fires up one last time, but Shibata says fuck that and delivers elbows and head butts! Goto with the head butt, hits the GTR and wins! This was the win that the Goto character needed; this was excellent and on par with the previous match, but worked in a completely different style. This was a beautiful symphony of violence and aggression. These guys were fired up, the crowd is fired up and I am fired up! Shibata is the ultimate warrior, winning and losing matters to him, never giving up is his motto; Goto is the ultimate failure as a title challenger and this was about him digging deep to overcome and win some gold after his many big match failures.

3. From WK 11 – IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi [****¾] : They showed a great video package to set the stage for the feud. Tanahashi’s new music is the drizzling shits. Naito should win on his music and suit game alone. They haven’t even touched and the crowd is going nuts. Naito stalls early, fucking with Tanahashi. They finally lock up, no clean break from Tanahashi as he attacks Naito in the ropes. Tanahashi sent to the floor, traquilo pose by Naito. Naito takes control, working strikes and then they both work headlocks. Tanahashi pulls the hair, showing some heelish tendencies and possibly desperation. Tanahashi got cocky, Naito took out the knee and started to work it over, softening him up for the knee bar. Naito shoves down the ref and continues to assault the knee of Tanahashi. Naito is in full dick mode here, working the knee. They trade strikes, Naito back to the knee to slow Tanahashi. Tanahashi finally hits a flying forearm, he fires up with rights, slams Naito down and hits the senton of the ropes. Tanahashi looks to attack the leg to get some payback, he looks for the cloverleaf, but Naito fights it off and he spits at Tanahashi. To the apron they go, sling blade on the apron by Tanahashi, Naito took a hell of a bump there. Tanahashi up top and hits the high fly flow on a standing Naito. Tanahashi then mocks Naito’s pose and then attacks, rolling Naito back in the ring. Tanahashi up top, but he was too slow and Naito crotches him on the ropes. Naito again attacks the knee, hits the RANA and then the German for 2. Enziguri by Naito, hits Gloria and that gets a near fall. Tanahashi fights off the tornado DDT, and both men attack the leg, but Naito works the leg lock. Tanahashi struggles, and finally makes it out and locks in the cloverleaf; great transition. Naito fights, and slides to the ropes. Tanahashi hits the dragon screw leg whip and then two sling blades for the near fall. Tanahashi up top, high fly flow to the standing Naito, right back up but misses the second try. DESTINO by Naito, hangs on and Tanahashi counters the second into a neck breaker. The crowd is on fire here as they slowly make it to their feet, they trade strikes center ring. Crazy fists, they both attack the knees again. Naito survived the dragon suplex, but Tanahashi can’t hold the bridge. High fly flow! Another, but it eats knees. Naito can’t follow up, due to the knee. Enziguri by Naito, Destino out of the corner but Tanahashi kicks out! DESTINO again, and Tanahashi is done. This was an absolutely amazing match with tremendous crowd heat, a great slow burn and both guys doing everything at the right time. Naito winning was absolutely the right call, Tanahashi is at a stage where he can still deliver in big matches and needs to be solidifying the next generation, Most importantly, Naito won clean. Tanahashi’s match layouts are so, so good and at the end of the match, both guys always come out looking great. And now we look to tell the story of the fallen ace.

2. From The WWE Royal Rumble – WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Champion AJ Styles [****¾] : Styles looked to work leg kicks, but Cena leveled him with a lariat and then worked him over in the corner. Styles quickly fought back, and laid into Cena with more kicks. Styles took control, mocked Cena and then missed the knee drop, Cena fired up and looked for the AA, countered and Styles hits an enziguri. Styles follows with rights, but Cena hits the shoulder block, but Styles cuts him off with a RANA and corner forearm. A diving forearm follows, Cena then hits the proto bomb and smiles. Five knuckle shuffle countered, and Styles hits the German and a wheelbarrow face buster. Styles hits a series of strikes, and Cena answers with another lariat. The five-knuckle shuffle follows, goes for the AA but Styles escapes. They work up top, Styles slips put and works the torture rack into the powerbomb for 2. Styles looks for the springboard, but Cena avoids it and hits the AA for a near fall. Cena was not happy with that, looks pissed and hits another vicious lariat for a near fall. Cena looks for another lariat, but Styles counters with the PELE. Springboard forearm by Styles hits, but only get 2. The crowd is digging this, Styles then lays in some kicks, taking control, but Cena hits an electric chair face buster; they then trade strikes center ring. Cena counters the clash, but Styles rolls into the calf crusher. Cena transitions into the STF, drags Styles back center ring but Styles counters into the STF. Cena teases tapping, but Cena powers up into the AA position, more counters follow and Cena locks in the figure four. Styles fights out, and then locks in the arm bar. Cena powers out and powerbombs Styles to escape. Cena now goes up top, but Styles counters, catching him with a powerbomb. The CLASH follows, but Cena survives! Styles then eats knees on the springboard 450. Code red by Cena follows, and that gets a near fall. Styles then hits the ushigoroshi for another near fall. Styles clash countered, and Cena then hits a cutter for the near fall. Cena sets Styles up top, looks for the super AA, hits it! 1…2…NO Styles kicks out! Cena can’t believe this shit. Cena looks for another, AA, countered, Styles clash! Styles then goes for the springboard, but is caught and Cena hits the AA and then rolls into another, finally putting Styles away. This kicked all of the asses, they completely emptied the tank and hit each other with anything and everything, making this feel huge, like they were both desperate to have this title. The crowd was great, the near falls were great and Cena’s subtle facials, showing his frustration and teasing possible heelish tactics added so much to this. Styles was put over huge in defeat, he doesn’t lose anything because he survived so much of Cena’s best, kept coming and almost won. They also played well off of their past matches, with some great cal back spots. These two guys have amazing chemistry, and I want to see more. Styles continues to show why many considered him one of the best for so long, delivering again. Also, Cena once again steps it up and delivers in the big match setting. I absolutely loved this.

1. From NJPW WK 11 – IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega [*****] : Omega does the Terminator entrance, playing off the rise of the Terminator spot he does in matches. No bullshit broom, Omega has a shotgun. The Bucks are at ringside. Gedo is with Okada. Slow beginning, Omega worked the arm and grounded Okada. Omega kept going for the hair early on, having no issue looking to use short cuts. Okada cut him off with elbows, but Omega grounds Okada once again. They are working some really nice and smooth back and forth to begin. Okada looked to pick up the pace, but Omega was able to counter away, they both teased their finish and Omega took a powder. Okada chased him to the floor, back in and Okada took control hitting a basement dropkick. Back to the floor they go, Omega tossed into the barricade and Okada plants Omega with the hangman’s DDT. Okada then grabbed a table, looking for revenge from the road to shows. Omega cut that off, but Okada tossed him over the barricade and hit the running cross body.

Back in the ring, Okada hit the slingshot senton and then worked the stranglehold. The neck breaker followed, but Omega picked up the pace and hit the kotaro crusher. Omega started to beat down Okada with clubbing blows, working the lower back. Okada fires back with forearm strikes, but Omega hits a RANA, Okada rolls to the floor and Omega hits the rise of the terminator dive. Omega then slams Okada off the apron as he keeps working the lower back. Back in and Omega about decapitates Okada with a missile dropkick. Omega works the modified camel clutch, Okada escapes and they did a double down. Okada attacks the legs, but Omega fights out. Okada hits the neck breaker and heads up top, but the splash eats knees. Okada to the floor after an omega back breaker, and Omega says fuck it and goes for broke…

SWEET JESUS MAN! Keep teasing that Kota Ibushi feud Kenny. But Omega’s not done yet, he and Okada back in, powerbomb by Omega for 2. Dead lift sitout powerbomb by Omega gets the near fall. And then, after some back and forth, this happened…

OH MY GOD… HE KILLED KENNY!

The Bucks checked on Omega, Okada then hits the missile dropkick and turns Omega inside out. Okada then hits the top rope elbow drop, rainmaker pose… Okada pulls Omega to his feet, but Omega gets to the ropes. Omega rushes Okada to the corner to counter the rainmaker. They battle up top…

and…

OH SHIT OKADA’S DEAD! Omega drapes an arm on Okada, and gets the bear fall as Okada somehow survives.

On Omega’s performance – It’s not that you lose, it’s how you lose: Omega put in a hell of a performance, one he needed since he was losing. I feel that was a mistake after the last year of booking, but the match was so great, even if a bit too long; the thing is that most guys would have been DOA after the build and loss like this. Despite the fact that he lost, Kenny Omega is more over now than he was before the match. He put in an all time elite one-man performance, that does not mean carry job, that means that his individual work was on another level, it’s his performance you leave talking about. And the booking: Even more importantly than the performance of Omega, was the booking of the match. Omega never got to hit “his big move, the one winged angel.” That means that Okada never got to survive Omega’s best, kick out of them and show that he was truly better. Omega took Okada’s best, he survived his best and became one of the few men to kick out of the rainmaker; Omega took the best of the champion but we can’t say the same for Okada. When they meet again in a one on one setting, people will lose their shit when Omega hits the one winged angel. Greatest of All Time?: I’ve seen the label “Greatest of All Time” thrown around for this match, and once again if you loved this match that much I think that’s awesome, because it should make you happy when you see great wrestling. In my opinion I think it is a bit too soon to call it that. “Best you’ve ever seen” I can easily buy, but to anoint it the GOAT feels like jumping the gun a bit, just like the people that want to shit on everything, claiming it the worst ever. I may look back on this in December, next year, five-years from now and it may resonate with me in an entirely different way; it’s excellent for sure, and obviously delivered. Don’t forget about that Okada fella: At the age of 29, Kazuchika Okada has been slowly but surely building what will be a hall of fame career, and depending on how much longer he can go (hopefully another 10 years or so), he may go down as the best big match performer ever. He does a ton of little things (in particular his tremendous facial expressions) as well as things that call back to the builds of matches, and while a knock on him is slow and largely pointless opening portions of his matches, Okada puts together some of the best closing stretches I have ever seen. Do you know what I love about this match?: What I loved about this match has nothing to do with the outcome, the layout, the moves or necessarily the competitors. What I loved about this match is that it brought out some of the best and most passionate conversation I have seen in a long time, fans defending what they loved about it or hated, sharing genuine feelings of joy at times. As I always say, when the wrestling is great, there’s almost nothing better. I love that so many new fans found NJPW and tried to expand their wrestling palette. I love that so many fans exited their comfort zone and enjoyed an amazing show. I love that this match is making people consider what the greatest match they ever saw was. It’s shows and matches like this, that at the end of the day, make me love what I do for a living.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”