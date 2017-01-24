Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 1.24.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TJ Perkins defeated Tony Nese @ 8:50 via pin [**¾]

– The Brian Kendrick defeated Tripp Bradshaw @ 2:15 via pin [NR]

– Neville defeated Cedric Alexander @ 14:30 via submission [***¾]

– Neville is asked if Rich Swann got the upper hand on Raw, but Neville said he made a mistake and showed mercy. He won’t ever do that again. Tonight, he will make Alexander bow and pay his respects to the king of the cruiserweights.

TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese : Tonight’s opener is an EVOLVE throwback special. Nese looked to ground Perkins, using his power advantage. Perkins picked up the pace, allowing him o make a comeback and sending Nese to the floor. Perkins worked the octopus and then transitioned into a cradle for 2. Nese cut off Perkins, grounded him with an elbow strike and then worked the chinlock. Nese took some time to pose, but ran into a superkick, Nese countered a tornado DDT, hit the dead lift suplex and that got the near fall. The crowd tried to rally Perkins, but Nese hit the springboard moonsault for a near fall. Nese again grounded Perkins and slowed the pace. Perkins hit a mule kick, went up top but Nese cut him off, and then hit the gut buster for 2. Perkins fought out of another body scissors, hit a kick and a series of strikes and then a RANA. Detonation kick by Perkins, and Nese rolled to the floor. Perkins looked for the dive, but Nese cut him off with the lariat. Perkins then got a desperation la magistral cradle for the win. TJ Perkins defeated Tony Nese @ 8:50 via pin [**¾] This was a nice, clean and solidly worked match. They are capable of so much more, and it felt as if every time it threatened to get exciting they pulled back the reigns. It made for a very odd flow of action, and never allowed them to feel as if they got locked in. I can see them using this match and the post match angle to start a program with these two.

– Post match, Nese hit a German into the corner and then a running knee strike. Perkins was helped to the back.

– Akira Tozawa debuts next week. Thank God.

– Kendick cut a promo, informing Bradshaw that he will not steal his spot. Kendrick says the world is a cold, harsh place and no one cares about Bradshaw. Kendrick promised to end this kid in his hometown.

The Brian Kendrick vs. Tripp Bradshaw : Kendrick was one-step ahead of Bradshaw early, looking to embarrass the youngster. Kendrick talked shit, Bradshaw fired up but he got cut off as Kendrick continued to punish him. Disgruntled veteran Brian Kendrick is fun. Bradshaw then tapped to the captain’s hook. The Brian Kendrick defeated Tripp Bradshaw @ 2:15 via pin [NR] Disgruntled veteran Brian Kendrick running through a bunch of scrubs until Tajiri returns should be fun.

– Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander have a meeting backstage and discuss the King, Neville. Swann then told Alexander to save him some for the Rumble.

Neville vs. Cedric Alexander : They worked a fun and fast paced opening stretch, with Neville reminding Alexander that he is in fact the king. Some really nice stuff as they try to one up each other, angry Neville is great; he looks like he wants to murder a man. Neville stalled on the floor, Alexander hit the PK off the apron; Neville fought back and slammed Alexander to the barricade, repeatedly and with extreme anger. Neville up top, hits the missile dropkick and covered for 2. Neville then took the heat, methodically beating down Alexander. Neville has done a great job of transforming & toning down his offense for his heel role, and it works really well as he has killed it since his return. Alexander managed to connect with a back elbow, made his comeback with the roundhouse kick, sending Neville to the floor. The big dive by Alexander followed, back in the ring and Alexander got a great fall off of the springboard clothesline. Neville fought off the lumbar check, Neville looked to fire up but ran into a Spanish fly for the near fall. They traded strikes, Alexander hit a jumping knee but Neville hit the snap German. The dead lift German followed, but Alexander kicked out and survived. Neville set Alexander up top, but Alexander fought off the superplex but Neville back flipped out of the sunset bomb, NOAM FUCKING DAR got involved. Alexander then slipped on the springboard attempt and this led to Neville picking up the win with a version of the crossface/Gargano escape. Neville defeated Cedric Alexander @ 14:30 via submission [***¾] This was one of if not the best 205 Live matches so far, and I think would have been even better with a different finish. there is no real need for Dar and Alexander to continue, the fed has been an anchor for weeks for Alexander. This was the most a crowd has been into him since the CWC; they just should have let the match go to a definitive finish for Neville because Alexander was getting over as the fighting babyface that was “THIS CLOSE” to taking out Neville. I loved the match, but feel the booking was off because this effort did more in 15—minutes to get Alexander over than the weeks of soap opera shit with Fox and Dar, Another thing I was not a fan of is that they did this first time match, with little build; Alexander could have been a strong contender for Neville post Rumble if he wins.

– Post match, Neville out the beat down on Dar and Alexander, Swann made the save and brawled with Neville. Neville and Swann had a great pull apart brawl, setting the stage for Sunday.

– End scene.

