Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.07.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Winner Gets Added to the Main Event: Mustafa Ali defeated Ariya Daivari @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– Brian Kendrick defeated Lince Dorado @ 4:57 via submission [**]

– #1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Jack Gallagher defeated TJ Perkins, Noam Dar, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali @ 13:55 via pin [****]

– Tony Nese is injured and not medically cleared. He is out of the main event and will be replaced by the winner of Daivari vs. Ali.

Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali : they worked a solid back and forth until Ali picked up the pacing and put together some offense, sending Daivari to the floor. Daivari cut off Ali as he followed to the floor, and when Ali rolled back in, Daivari took the heat and worked for covers, and grounded Ali. Daivari worked the back, went up top and missed the frog splash. Ali fired up, picked up the pace and delivered forearms and kicks. The neck breaker followed, but Daivari then turned him inside out with a sick lariat for a near fall. Ali fought back and hit the tornado DDT; the imploding 450 followed and Ali wins. Mustafa Ali defeated Ariya Daivari @ 5:50 via pin [**½] I really like that they held a play in match to fill the spot in the main event. This was a pretty average match, nothing really bad about it other than Daivari’s bland and lifeless heat segment.

– Gran Metalik is coming next week.

– Kendrick cut a promo, calling himself the gatekeeper of 205 live. He’s here to snuff out the dreams of others, but not Akira Tozawa, because he sees potential in him and teases making him his protégé.

Lince Dorado vs. Brian Kendrick : Kendrick was over confident, allowing Dorado to take control right away, send him to the floor and then connect with a big moonsault to the floor. Back in the ring, Kendrick cut him off right away, and took the heat. Dorado fired back with strikes, chops followed and then the tilt a whirl back beaker. Dorado with the boot and then a slam connects. Enziguri by Dorado, the high cross follows but Kendrick rolls through and covers for 2. Dorado then hit the back handspring cutter for the near fall. Dorado heads up top, but he took too long and Kendrick cut him off but got sent to the mat. Dorado goes for the shooting star press, eats knees, and Kendrick locks in the captain’s hook and Dorado had to tap. Brian Kendrick defeated Lince Dorado @ 4:57 via submission [**½] Dorado showed some good fire here, and got in more than I thought he would. This was a solid, but choppy match. It’s not that they weren’t on the same page, but it wasn’t exactly smooth.

– Aries interviewed Kendrick, and says he formed a bond with Tozawa. Kendrick calls him out, but Tajiri sneaks in the ring and MISTS Kendrick.

– Neville cuts a promo running down his possible challengers.

#1 Contender’s Elimination Match: TJ Perkins vs. Noam Dar vs. Jack Gallagher vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali : After standing around and not doing anything, they brawl and pair off. Ali and Perkins looked to pick up the pace, they moved into some three-way spots with Alexander. Alexander and Dar brawled, and then worked a nice back and forth with Dar scoring a near fall. Gallagher sent Dar to the floor and then backdropped Ali to the floor, onto the pile. Gallagher grabbed William III, went up top and did the Mary Poppins dive. Back in the ring, Dar attacked the leg of Gallagher, but Alexander hit the lumbar check to eliminate Dar at 5:20. Alexander hit a Spanish fly on Ali for a great near fall. Perkins in, Alexander hits the back handspring kick and then the PK to Gallagher. Great run by Alexander here, Perkins tries to cut him off, but gets tossed to the mat. Dar returns to crotch Alexander; Perkins eliminated Alexander with the detonation kick at 7:55. Ali hits a doomsday high cross on Perkins as Gallagher had him elevated. Ali fires up, hits the neck breaker, but misses the inverted 450; Perkins locks in an arm bar and Ali taps at 9:45. That was nice as Ali was selling the arm off the miss. We’re down to Perkins and Gallagher, and Perkins attacks the leg of Gallagher, which was hurt earlier. Perkins locks in the knee bar, Gallagher fights and rolls and makes the ropes. Gallagher fires back with the head butt, looks to float over, but the knee slowed him down. Perkins hit the detonation kick, but Gallagher rebounded with the lariat. Gallagher escapes the detonation kick, hits another head butt, the shotgun dropkick follows and Gallagher wins the title shot! Jack Gallagher defeated TJ Perkins, Noam Dar, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali @ 13:55 via pin [****] This was a great main event, worked at a good pace, allowing everyone some time to shine and telling layered story. From the call backs with Dar and Alexander, to the early work on the leg of Gallagher coming into play late in the match and then Perkins’ over confidence costing him in the end. He’s shown a slight change in recent appearances, and I could see an eventual heel turn (out of frustration) coming. I loved the pacing and sense of urgency in this match, and hope we get more of this moving forward.

– Neville came out and stared down Gallagher, posing with his cruiserweight title.

