Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.14.17

– Rich Swann defeated Noam Dar @ 8:05 via pin [**½]

– Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak @ 5:26 via pin [*¾]

– Non-Title Match: Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated TJ Perkins @ 12:31 via submission [***]

– We get highlights from last week’s fatal five-way main event, which was really great.

– Swann cuts a promo, letting us know that he’s back on 205 Live. He reminds us that it’s Valentine’s Day. He then dedicates his match to “Alicia FOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOX,” but then tells her she couldn’t handle it.

Noam Dar w/Alicia Fox vs. Rich Swann : They worked a solid back and forth, Swann outwrestled him early, picked up the pace and sent Dar to the floor. Swann danced a bit, Fox was not impressed. Dar beat the count, but Swann took control right away, laying in some hard kicks. Swann went to the ropes, but Dar clipped out the leg, and Swann crashed to the mat. Dar did some dancing for Fox, she loved it. Dar took the heat, working the arm, which didn’t make sense as he got the heat attacking the leg and Swann was out of action with a leg injury. Stick with what works man. Swann made the comeback, hitting a head kick, and then followed with strikes. Dar looked for an ankle lock, Swann escaped and rolled, sending Dar to the floor. Swann to the floor, Dar uses Fox a shield, back in and Dar gets a roll up and the ropes for 2. they fired up and appeared to be going home, but Dar took control again and it slowed down drastically. Swann fought back, hit a head scissors and the phoenix splash finished off Dar. Rich Swann defeated Noam Dar @ 8:05 via pin [**½] That worked well as the opener, the fans like Swann and for the first six-minutes they were on pace to have a good match. But things like Dar abandoning the leg for busy work on the arm and going too long as they had built well to a finish at around the 6-minute mark and then just kept going.

– We get backstage interviews from Perkins & Neville. Neville sort of put Perkins over, but reminded everyone that he only won because he wasn’t in the CWC. Perkins said he wasn’t included because his ankles are made of glass. Perkins then said Neville went from most dominating champion in NXT history to… “Were you even on Raw before I made the cruiserweights famous?”

– We get highlights of TJ Perkins vs. Gran Metalik from the CWC finals, including comments from Metalik on losing to Perkins, who he puts over as a worthy champion.

Gran Metalik vs. Drew Gulak : Gulak attacks at the bell, clearly having enough of working masked flippy boys in CHIKARA and taking it out on Metalik. Metalik botched early, allowing Gulak to take control. Metalik then quickly fights back, hitting the run up the ropes lucha arm drag and then a RANA. Gulak then grounded Metalik, and kept cutting him off. Gulak then worked the Gory special, spun him of and covered for 2. Metalik eventually tripped up Gulak, fired away with forearms and then a kick sent Gulak to the floor. Metalik then hit the step up dive wiping out Gulak. Back in the ring, Metalik driver and Gulak is done. Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak @ 5:26 via pin [*¾] That was a rough debut for Metalik, thankfully he was in there with Gulak, who is used to working the style and was the right guy to “grab a hold and slow it back down” until Metalik got himself under control. Metalik rallied well, and this ended up ok but certainly not the big splash they wanted for his debut.

– Kendrick spoke with Tozawa, again offering to be his mentor. Tozawa wants no part of this bullshit, and tells Kendrick he understands him and doesn’t like him.

Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. TJ Perkins : Thy did some really nice back and forth counter wrestling to begin, Perkins was starting to take control until Neville hit a forearm smash. Perkins quickly picked up the pacing, hit a RANA and then a high cross. Neville then stunned Perkins off the ropes, worked him over on the floor and then hit the missile dropkick for the near fall. Neville took the heat, sending Perkins to the floor again and then slamming him off the barricade. Neville was controlling well until he ran into a kick and a neck breaker from Perkins. Perkins hit the apron dropkick, and then planted Neville with the springboard DDT for the near fall. Perkins then worked the arms of Neville, the crowd chanted for Aries as Perkins made his big comeback. Neville powered out and hit a dead lift sitout powerbomb. Neville escaped the detonation kick, but Perkins hit the corner charge, headed up top and took forever allowing Neville to run up the ropes. Perkins fights off the superplex, leaps off for a RANA, but Neville slams him down and looks for the rings of Saturn, but Perkins got a crucifix for 2. Enziguri by Neville, into his rings of Saturn variation and Perkins is done. Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated TJ Perkins @ 12:31 via submission [***] Overall they had a good match, but the crowd was largely dead and while the work was good, I never once bought Perkins winning here. They tried, but never really got the crowd involved, and it made for a stagnant atmosphere.

– Gallagher hit the ring to make the save, Neville tossed William III out of the ring, but Gallagher sent him packing with a head butt.

– End scene.

