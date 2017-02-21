Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.21.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Brian Kendrick defeated Akira Tozawa @ 5:42 via pin [**½]

– Noam Dar defeated Mustafa Ali @ 7:50 via pin [**½]

– Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese @ 10:15 via pin [***½]

Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick : They laid the groundwork for this the last few week, and turned up the volume last night on Raw when Kendrick beat down Tozawa. Tozawa was out for revenge and started kicking Kendrick’s ass right away. Great intensity by Tozawa, who yelled that he didn’t like of need Kendrick as he kicked his ass. Kendrick finally fires back with a kick, and then posts Tozawa and beat him down on the floor. Kendrick looks to soften up Tozawa for the captain’s hook. Tozawa fought off the captain’s hook, hit a RANA and Tozawa rolled to the apron and got sent to the floor. Tozawa hits the suicide dive, but Tozawa crawls under the ring and ties Tozawa to the underneath of the ring. The Brian Kendrick defeated Akira Tozawa @ 5:42 via pin [**½ ] I understand that Kendrick needed a win, and the heel should win the first meeting. I am also glad that he didn’t cleanly defeat Tozawa, but the finish came off as a bit too silly to me, but I will say that it was fresh compared to a cheap shot and roll up ,hooking the tights.

– We get a Noam Dar interview, and he’s asked about Rich Swann masking a move on Alicia Foooooooooooooox last week. Dar says all is well with he and Fox, and calls Swann a lowlife. Fox isn’t here, Dar says she’s under the weather, and when he wins tonight, it will be dedicated to Alicia Foooooooooooooooooox.

Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar : They work a basic back and forth, with both guys targeting the arm early. Ali then picked up the pace, hit a dropkick and then a RANA. Ali kicks Dar to the floor, and the follows with the dive. Back in, Ali hits the high cross for a near fall. Dar fights back with a jab, and trips up Ali on the apron, rolls Ali back in, and then works the arm. Dar works a solid heat, but it lacked real aggression, we just got mean faces from Dar. Ali made his comeback, landed a kick and then the neck breaker followed for 2. Dar manages a roll up and then an uppercut; Ali hits the tornado DDT, heads up top but Dar rolls to the apron. They battle up top, Dar kicks out his legs and Ali posts himself. Running knee strike by Dar and he picks up the win. Noam Dar defeated Mustafa Ali @ 7:50 via pin [**½] Like most Dar matches, it was rather average, but fine. It just feels as if his matches lack real aggression and energy, he never gets out of first gear. His stuff isn’t bad, it’s just bland while Ali feels wasted right now. He was getting over with great energy and a spectacular finish, but have cooled him off for no reason.

– Austin Aries then announces his own video package. I am happy he’ll be back, but I wish that they wouldn’t have ran the video, a surprise attack, thumb in the eye and brainbuster to some fool would have made for a great surprise.

"It's going to be a great day to be GREAT … and a BAD DAY to be YOU!" – @AustinAries #205Live pic.twitter.com/ZP86pCF0qG — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese : I love this match on paper, since Nese is the closest guy to Neville on the roster. Nese is sporting some spiffy new gear this week; it’s a nice change for him. Gallagher grounded Nese, took the time to fix his moustache as he attempts to rip of one of Nese’s arms. As the ref backed off Gallagher, Nese landed a head kick, sending Gallagher to the floor and taking control. Nese followed, cartwheeled to the floor and hit a superkick. Gallagher fought out of a body scissors, but Nese kept on him and shot him to the corner and then covered for the near fall. Nese is doing a good job of keeping the heat moving along, Gallagher fought back with uppercuts and dropkicks, showing good fire. Gallagher hit a head butt to the gut, and then countered the single armed powerbomb. HEAD BUTT by Gallagher drops Nese. Both men struggled to their feet, Nese dropped to the apron to avoid the shotgun dropkick. Nese sets Gallagher up top, Gallagher fights him off with elbows and Nese falls into the tree of WHOA. Nese powers up and hits the spider German suplex. Nese again pulls himself up, but Gallagher cuts him off and then follows him up. Gallagher hits the belly to back superplex, the shotgun dropkick follows and Gallagher picks up the hard fought victory. Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese @ 10:15 via pin [***½]

I thought that this was a very good main event, just good and clean professional wrestling. Gallagher gets a win over an opponent that is comparable to Neville, and maintains his momentum ahead of Fastlane. Nese keeps putting in string performances, and WWE must really like him because he feels protected in almost every loss, getting a lot and coming off like one of the main players.

– End scene.

