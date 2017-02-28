Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.28.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Noam Dar defeated Lince Dorado @ 4:05 via pin [**]

– Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, & Ariya Daivari defeated TJ Perkins, Mustafa Ali, & Cedric Alexander @ 10:25 via pin [***]

– Tom Philips interviews Jack Gallagher. He basically expects Neville to be a dick during his address tonight, but at Fastlane, a Gentleman will overcome.

Noam Dar w/Alicia Fooooooooooooooooox vs. Lince Dorado : Some dude arrives to deliver flowers to Fox, which distracts Dar, allowing Dorado to hit a roll up and then a high cross. Dorado controlled until Dar tripped him up on the apron, and then grounded Dorado and worked the arm. Fox was eating he flowers and then started to toss them to the crowd as Rich Swann watched on from backstage. Dorado made a comeback, picked up the pace and then hit the back handspring cutter for a near fall. Dorado up top, leaps over Dar and then eats a kick to the knee. Dar hits an enziguri and picks up the win. Noam Dar defeated Lince Dorado @ 4:05 via pin [**] This was a perfectly solid, but forgettable match. Dar won, and got some momentum ahead of his Fastlane kick off tag match. Dar does very little for me in the ring, and the angle surrounding him also just do nothing to interest me; they aren’t bad, but just haven’t connected with me.

Tozawa Wants to Fight – Kendrick is a Bitch : Austin Aries hits the ring to interview Akira Tozawa. Aries questions Tozawa about his issues with Brian Kendrick. Aries admits that even by his standards, Kendrick is a shady character. Tozawa says he respects Kendrick, but wants to succeed on his own. We get footage of Kendrick giving Tozawa some lessons in respect over the last few weeks. Tozawa wants to fight, and fight right now. Kendrick arrives, but says that he will not fight Tozawa on his own terms. Kendrick says he’s the man with a plan, and does things when he wants. He also adds that Tozawa can’t make it in WWE without his help. Kendrick monologues a bit, noting that Tozawa will not get away with insulting Kendrick. Tozawa says he will not fail, but Kendrick cuts him off and says that Tozawa better learn English first. Tozawa just wants to fight, but Kendrick walks off. I really enjoyed Kendrick’s storyline arc in the CWC, but do not feel that it’s translated well at all to the main roster’s vision of the cruiserweight division and he comes off more as a liability and hasn’t been used to really elevate anyone.

Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, & Ariya Daivari vs. TJ Perkins, Mustafa Ali, & Cedric Alexander : Nese and Ali to begin, Nese over powers him for a bit, Ali uses his speed and tags in Alexander. Team Perkins uses quick tags, as they target the arm of Nese and ground him. Nice focus early by the faces, but Kendrick in and it breaks down with bodies flying to the floor, Ali wipes out the pile with a dive and then Nese trips up Perkins and works him over on the floor. Quick tags by the heels, they work the heat on Perkins as Gulak works a version of the Gory special; Daivari tags in and Perkins lands a kick, but gets cut off with Daivari’s version of the rainmaker. Perkins battles back, Ali and Gulak get tags and Ali runs wild, hitting a neck breaker. He heads up top, but Daivari cuts him off. Gulak works a torture rack into a slam for 2. It breaks down, Perkins dropkicks Daivari to the floor and Nese then lays him out with a superkick. Big dive by Alexander. Ali hits a tornado DDT on Gulak, the imploding 450 connects and he picks up the near fall as Daivari puts Gulak’s foot on the ropes. Ali gets distracted, Nese hits the German to the corner and Nese gets the tag, perkins also tags in, detonation kick but Daivari makes the save. Alexander makes a save, Perkins gets crotched up top, and Nese hits the running knee strike to pick up the win. Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, & Ariya Daivari defeated TJ Perkins, Mustafa Ali, & Cedric Alexander @ 10:25 via pin [***] They worked their way into a good match, with a wildly fun second half of the match. This again felt like a missed opportunity for the guys to really open up and put on a really great athletic display.

Neville Talks : Neville says he made 205 Live what it is he saved the show and gets no appreciation. He blames the fans for encouraging Gallagher, so the fan will bare the burden of his fate, because he will obliterate Gallagher and at Fastlane, we will see a public execution. Gallagher, with William III arrives, and he looks like he has something to say about all of this. Gallagher apologizes for interrupting. He offers to get Neville some tea and biscuits, which get a chant. V wants to leave Gallagher in one piece, but will destroy him tonight; Neville says this is his ring and Gallagher should leave. Gallagher disputes this fact, and removes his jacket and tie. Gallagher attacks and they brawl. Neville rips off his shirt and lays the boots to him, lays in some kicks but Gallagher hits dropkicks and a head butt. Neville bails and Gallagher chases, dropkicking Neville into the fans. This was a pretty good closing segment to add some heat to Sunday’s title match, Neville is a great villain and works well with Gallagher, who the fans love. I hope that it translates to Sunday’s match.

