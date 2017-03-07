Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.07.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rich Swann and Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari @ 6:15 via pin [**½]

– Akira Tozawa vs. “A Brian Kendrick” @ 1:07 via pin [NR]

– Austin Aries defeated Tony Nese @ 9:50 via pin [**¾]

– We get highlights of the Aries/Neville confrontation from Raw.

Austin Aries Talks : Aries interviews himself, has a lovely discussion with himself and notes that he was stuck doing commentary due to his orbital bone injury. He wanted to make a statement, so he went to the toughest man in the yard and punched him in the face, but now he’s here. Aries then claims Aries, in ring expert is now here, while Aries the journalist is gone. Neville then arrives and says that Aries has gone off the deep end. Neville says Aries hid behind a table and now thinks he’s on Neville’s level; Aries said Neville is at the A level, but he’s at the A double level. Neville then tells him to reconsider his career move and feels Aries should go back to commentary. Neville says Aries hasn’t earned the right to share the ring with him, and says there is a locker room that will gladly take care of him. Aries says he’s been writing checks with his mouth and cashing them his whole career. Good stuff overall as they get Aries into the mix and are setting the stage for a feud with Neville. This is the kind of marquee feud that can really get the division some great momentum.

– Dar arrives backstage and talks with Swann & Gallagher, and questions them about the flowers that were delivered to Fox last week. Dar loves Alicia Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuux. Swann then explains hip-hop to Gallagher.

Rich Swann and Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari : Daivari and Swann started things off, with Daivari using his size and power advantage early. Swann picked up the pace, hut a head scissors and then a dropkick before sending Dar to the floor. Dar helped Daivari cut off Swann, and they took the heat. Daivari actually worked with some good aggression here, and it made his offense actually look dangerous for once. Daivari cut off Swann with a spinebuster, stopping the tag, and then delivered elbow strikes. The heat got a bit too slow here, the crowd was fired up and cheering for Gallagher but lost their interest. Swann finally got the tag, Gallagher hit some dropkicks and worked over Daivari but Dar made the save. The heels looked to double team Gallagher, but he hit head butts, Swann in and Gallagher hit the shotgun dropkick, Swam hit the Phoenix plash to pin Dar. Rich Swann and Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari @ 6:15 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with Daivari working more aggressively, which he needs to do. Unfortunately the heat dragged and they lost the crowd before the hot tag.

– A delivery guy arrived and this week had chocolates for Alicia Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuux. Dar took credit and ran off the delivery guy

Akira Tozawa vs. “A Brian Kendrick” : Tozawa kicks fake Kendrick’s face off, hits a PK and senton but fake Kendrick attacks, and nearly fucks up taking a RANA before eating a snap German suplex. Akira Tozawa vs. “A Brian Kendrick” @ 1:07 via pin [NR] This Tozawa vs. Kendrick feud does nothing for me at all. Move along please.

– Neville is interviewed about Aries’ match tonight; Neville doesn’t give a shit and says that he will pay for his wisecracks on commentary. He then teased a new contender being crowned on 205 next week.

Austin Aries vs. Tony Nese : Solid back and forth to begin, with Nese using his power and Aries using his speed. They are keeping a nice pace early, Nese then learns that you can’t head scissor Austin Aries. They talked some shit, Nese tried to send Aries to the apron but Aries slipped and almost hurt himself. THUMB to the eye by Aries, the slingshot senton followed; Aries ran wild, hitting snap mares and an elbow to the back off the ropes. Nese cut off the suicide dive, but Aries stuns him off the ropes and heads up top. Nese cuts him off, hits the gutbuster and then follows with ground and pound. Nese grounds Aries with the body scissors, Aries escapes but eats a charging elbow and is sent to the floor. Nese to the floor, hit the superkick, and rolled Aries back in and covered for 2. Nese again yelled at Aries, Aries fired up and hit a lariat and strikes. Aries with the gutbuster and STO, the pendulum elbow followed but Nese fights back, hits a one armed powerbomb for 2. Aries sends Nese to the floor, hits the heat-seeking missile, and then hits the rolling elbow for the win. Austin Aries defeated Tony Nese @ 9:50 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, and they worked well together. But If you’re not going to let them have a balls to the wall, kick ass, back and forth match then this was the wrong way to book this. The match was Aries’ re-introduction in WWE and an overall introduction to a lot of fans; this was an instant where Aries needed to go in there, run through all of his stuff, play the hits, dominate and win. You’re setting him up as a contender and Neville is claiming that he’s not worthy, you needed to show that he was worthy and the man here.

