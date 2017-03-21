Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.21.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tony Nese defeated TJ Perkins @ 10:36 via pin [**¾]

– Akira Tozawa defeated Johnny BootsNTights @ 0:03 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Neville defeated Mustafa Ali @ 15:20 via submission [***]

– We get highlights from last week’s show.

– Neville is interviewed backstage. Tonight, he plans to show Mustafa Ali that he made a mistake when he disrespected him last week. Neville then says that Aries needs to realize that he is the master, and at Mania, Aries will have to kneel before his king. Nice promo from Neville.

– It’s Tom and Corey tonight on commentary, since Mauro is sick.

TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese : these two have had issues in the past, which continued last week in the #1 contender’s match. Both guys are coming off of losses on Raw. Nese overpowered Perkins early, tossing him around a bit. Perkins picked up the pace, and then hit a dropkick and arm drag. Perkins hit a RANA and a plancha to take control. Back in, Perkins worked the octopus hold. Nese then rolled through a crucifix and hit a gut buster for the near fall. Nese took the heat, whipping Perkins to the corner and covering for 2. Nese then hit a lariat for another near fall. Nese slowed things down, grounding Perkins with a neck crank. Perkins slowly worked to his feet, knee strikes by Nese followed and he covered for 2. Perkins hit a boot, and countered out into a neck breaker. Perkins fired up with strikes, hit the corner elbow and a high cross for the near fall. Nese to the floor, and he then stunned Perkins off of the ropes. Nese hits the springboard moonsault for 2. Perkins fought off the German, hits a spin kick and heads up top. Nese crotches him and then Perkins counters the knee strike and the buckle was exposed. Perkins works the arm bar, but Nese powers out but Perkins roll shim up for 2. Perkins hits a gut buster for the near fall. Springboard dropkick by Perkins, Nese fights off the detonation kick and hits the German to the exposed buckle and knee strike for the win. Tony Nese defeated TJ Perkins @ 10:36 via pin [**¾] Pretty good outing overall, despite the dead crowd. They worked hard, but felt as if they never really got out of second gear.

– Drew Gulak is interviewed backstage; he was upset about his loss, but still feels 205 needs to change and blames the fans. He is against these glorified stuntmen, but there is hope, he has the solution, but doesn’t enlighten us to what it is.

Akira Tozawa vs. Johnny BootsNTights : Tozawa somehow got back into the country without his passport. He hits his opponent with a snap German and wins. Johnny BootsNTights was Alex Reynolds. Akira Tozawa defeated Johnny BootsNTights @ 0:03 via pin [NR] SQUASH

– Tozawa calls out Kendrick, he doesn’t come out so Tozawa goes after him. “A security guard” attacks him it’s Kendrick, who hits sliced bread on the floor and lays him out.

– Dar meets with Daivari, Gallagher and Swann. Dar has a piece of lingerie, which was about to be delivered to Fox. Dar says he will not be sending more gifts, because their relationship is about more than gifts. Next week, Dar faces Swann.

– Austin Aries is here to talk. Aries gets a warm reception, and is here to make things right following last night’s poor interview with Neville, so he has eliminated Neville from the equation. He will ask and answer his own questions. He says Neville calls himself king to cover up certain deficiencies. He admits that he’s not on Neville’s level; he’s on a level above, the A-double level. Neville interrupts and makes his way to the ring and says Aries is a loud mouth punk who is talking himself into an early grave. Aries tells Neville to calm down, and informs Neville that he will be doing commentary for the main event.

Champion Neville vs. Mustafa Ali : Neville is over confident to begin, being quite dismissive of Ali. He grounds Ali, using his power advantage but Ali uses his speed, but Neville slams him down face first. Neville beats down Ai in the corner, but Ali fights back as Neville yells at Aries, hitting a RANA and a kick for the near fall. Neville lays in the boots to Ali, taking control back. Neville then simply tosses Ali into the air for a flapjack. Neville controls with ease, beating down Ali and continuing to talk shit to Aries. Neville continues his assault, picking up some near falls and getting frustrated as Ali keeps kicking out. Neville then works a grounded sleeper, but Ali fights back and sends Neville to the floor and follows with a high cross that nearly missed Neville. They tease the double count out, but both make it back in. Ali hits a pop up dropkick, the high kick and follows with the rolling neck breaker for 2. Ali then picks up Neville, and Neville fires back with forearms. Neville then counter the tornado DDT and crotches Ali on the ropes. Neville up top, but Ali fights back and hits the Spanish fly off the top for the good near fall. Ali up top now, Neville out of the way but Ali then spikes him with a tornado DDT for 2. Ali back up top, but Neville rolls under the ropes to avoid the imploding 450. Neville posts Ali, heads up top and hits a SUPER GERMAN SUPLEX for the double down and to wake up the crowd. Neville looks pissed, pulls Ali to the floor and flings him into the post. Neville then stares down Aries, dragging Ali behind him. Back into the ring they go and Neville monologues to Aries, locks in the rings of Saturn and Ali submits. Champion Neville defeated Mustafa Ali @ 15:20 via submission [***] This was an overall good outing, but a bit long in the tooth for what they were trying to accomplish; it could have easily been done in a shorter time frame, and with less of a drag factor. I did like that they made Neville a completely ruthless douche bag to set the stage for his match with Aries.

– Neville and Aries have a stand off on the floor.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

6 legend