Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.28.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rich Swann defeated Ariya Daivari @ 7:35 via pin [**¾]

– Mustafa Ali defeated Brandon Scott @ 3:20 via pin [**]

– Brian Kendrick defeated Akira Tozawa @ 10:00 via pin [***]

– Neville is still pissed that Aries and New Day made fun of him on Raw. Neville says they laughed last night, but on Sunday, Aries won’t be laughing any longer. He claims that the fans want him to lose, so tonight, he will show them 205 Live without him.

Rich Swann vs. Ariya Daivari : This was supposed to be Swann vs. Dar, but Dar is injured. They did some slow grappling, Swann picked up the pace and they went to the floor, where Daivari slammed Swann off of the commentary table to take control. Daivari then posts him, and simply beats him down on the floor. Back in the ring and Daivari continues the heat, working elbow strikes and slamming Swann to the post. Daivari’s aggression is good here, but no one cares. The crowd is so silent you’d think Carmella came back out. Daivari then missed a frog splash, Swann made his comeback, hitting a head kick and then a Michinoku driver for a near fall. Daivari nearly slammed Swann into the ref, worked a cobra clutch into a neck breaker and then hit the frog splash for a near fall. Swann fought back, hit the phoenix splash and picked up the win. Rich Swann defeated Ariya Daivari @ 7:35 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match; good selling by Swann and some good intensity by Daivari. Unfortunately no one cared.

– Alicia Fooooooox in interviewed, and says that Dar wanted to compete, but he wasn’t medically cleared. Swann arrived and told Fox to tell Dar he hopes he gets better. Fox gets perfume delivered to her, and Swann says someone must really care about her. Fox sprays herself about 15 times with it.

– Gulak meets with Mustafa Ali. He praises Ali, and Ali says his high-risk style feels right and he loves the great reaction he gets. Gulak says they shouldn’t take unnecessary risks and keeps talking, but Ali left…

Mustafa Ali vs. Brandon Scott : Scott refuses to shake hands. Ai uses his speed and controls early. The spin kick connects but Scott gets the ropes. Gulak watches on as Scott works over Ali in the ropes. The clothesline connected and Scott covered for 2, great sell by Ali. Scott misses a Memphis fist drop, Ali fights back but Scott cuts that off, but Ali hits the high cross. Clotheslines by Ali follow, and then a dropkick. Ali hits the corner kick, into the rolling neck breaker and then the imploding 450 hits for the win. Mustafa Ali defeated Brandon Scott @ 3:20 via pin [**] This was a solid showcase for Ali and a nice way to start a program for he and Gulak.

– We get a Neville vs. Aries video package.

Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick : Tozawa hits a kick at the bell and follows with the suicide dive. Tozawa up top and hits the big senton and covers for 2. Great start by Tozawa, using great intensity and it fits his anger over Kendrick’s recent actions. Kendrick attacks the arm in the ropes and locks in the captain’s hook. Tozawa escapes to his feet and Kendrick bails to the floor, with Tozawa hitting another suicide dive and they brawl on the floor. Kendrick cuts him off with a drop toehold onto the ramp. Kendrick back in the ring and Tozawa manages to beat the count. Kendrick lays the boots to Tozawa, suplexes him in from the apron and covers for 2. Kendrick continues to work kicks, Tozawa avoids the captain’s hook so Kendrick transitions to a grounded full nelson and transitions into a version of the crossface. Saito suplex by Kendrick scores for the neat fall and then land crossface strikes. Kendrick then works the seated cobra clutch, but Tozawa powers out and to his feet. They trade strikes, and Tozawa counters and hits the RANA. Tozawa fires up, hits the running boot in the corner but Kendrick hits sliced bread and Tozawa kicks out. Kendrick back to the captain’s hook, but Tozawa escapes once again. Kendrick sets Tozawa up top, slams him off the post and looks for super sliced bread but Tozawa fights it off and Kendrick pulls off the buckle pad. Kendrick fights off Tozawa, but he fires up again and misses the charge and hits the exposed buckle allowing Kendrick to win. Brian Kendrick defeated Akira Tozawa @ 10:00 via pin [***] This was a good match, but I feel Kendrick winning was the wrong call. Tozawa has managed to get over in shirt matches and largely being booked like a fool, and should be a guy picking up wins and being built up as a potential title challenger; not losing to Kendrick at this point.

– Neville is back and makes his way to the ring. Neville says we’re five days from WrestleMania. He’s at a cross roads, and looks back at everything that put him here today. He didn’t have it easy, going through trials and tribulations. He has been disrespected and overlooked. Last year he got hurt three weeks out of Mania, breaking his ankle, and had to sit back and watch on. He picked himself back up, came to 205 Live and carried the division on his back. Without him, there is no cruiserweight title match at Mania, but he is vilified. And you fans would rather chant for a commentary jokester. If that’s your guy, that’s on you. Be careful what you wish for, and shows us 205 Live without him, which is just a black screen. Without him, 205 Live is nothing, because HE IS 205 live. Mania is all about him getting his moment in the sun. Aries arrives, and says that this is the difference between them. Neville wants to run everyone down to feed his ego. Aries gives credit where credit it due, there is 205 without him, but with him, it’s twice as great. Neville is a worthy champion and a great competitor, but he’s just that much better. Aries likes to add humor to things, and without that, he’s be as angry as Neville is. They are similar in that they both fought their whole lives to prove people wrong, and that they had to fight for everything they have and had to take because nothing was given. They both have egos, and no matter where they are on the card, in their minds they are the main attraction and will tear the house down and they will do that on Sunday. Aries says Neville knows who he is and what he can go in the ring and that he will take the title. Neville attacks Aries and beats him down, but before he leaves, Neville looks to attack but Aries fights back and locks in the last chancery but Neville escapes. Good segment to build to Sunday’s match, with both guys delivering in their roles very well.

