Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.04.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick @ 5:30 via pin [**½]

– Rich Swann defeated Oney Lorcan @ 6:50 via pin [**¾]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Austin Aries defeated Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins, and Mustafa Ali @ 11:20 via pin [***½]

– We get highlights of Neville retaining at Mania.

– Kendrick is out and says he can’t believe that Tozawa wants a rematch, and says this is al about psychological superiority.

Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick : Kendrick drops to the floor right away, and stalls for a while. Tozawa chases, and he attacks with strikes and kicks; the senton gets a near fall. It’s all Tozawa early until Kendrick thumbs him in the eye and covers for a near fall. Tozawa manages to cut off Kendrick with a dropkick and forearm strikes; the RANA follows and Kendrick is sent to the floor. Tozawa hits the suicide dive, heads up top and Kendrick crotches him. Kendrick attacks, but then claims an eye poke and then Tozawa claims a knee injury. But it was a trick and he rolls up Kendrick for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick @ 5:30 via pin [**½] Tozawa then mocked Kendrick and his lessons, this feud must continue. This was a perfectly fine and solid match, but they need to move it along or start to have some really great outings to make it worth it.

Rich Swann vs. Oney Lorcan : It’s an EVOLVE throwback special. Lorcan attacks with uppercuts right away, leading to some fun back and forth counters; the lariat levels Swann for a near fall. Lorcan then chops the hell out of Swann, and then cuts him off with an abdominal stretch. Lorcan is showing good intensity and keeping good control of things, getting a lot over the 205 regular. Lorcan grounded Sean with a body scissors, but Swann managed to escape and went up top only to be crotched. Lorcan teased the half and half suplex off the ropes, looked to hit it but Swann landed on his feet but Lorcan killed him with a running Alabama slam to the buckles for 2. Lorcan then laid in uppercuts, they traded strikes and Swann then picked up the pace and took control back. They worked to the corner, Lorcan up top and ate a superkick and RANA. Swann up top and hits the Phoenix splash and picks up the win. Rich Swann defeated Oney Lorcan @ 6:50 via pin [**¾] Not sure If Lorcan is a full call up, but he did well here, and they allowed him to get a lot in. Pretty good match overall, Swann picks up the hard fought victory, while Lorcan was more than competitive.

– Rich Swann revealed that he’s been the one giving Alicia Fox gifts.

– Drew Gulak mocked Mustafa Ali for impressing with flashy moves in his loss. Ali isn’t buying what he’s selling. Gulak promises that change is coming to 205 Live.

– Trent Seven, UK Champion Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews, Pete Dunne and Wolfgang are on the stage and announced to the live crowd. A WWE UK Championship weekly show will be coming to the WWE Network. YAY!

Meet #WWEUKCT Champion @tylerbate_97 @trentseven7 @mandrewsjunior @wolfgangwrestler @petedunneyxb on #205Live streaming live ONLY on @wwenetwork! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT



THE LADS!

– Neville is here. Neville says there is no one on his level, and he was proven right at Mania. His win over Aries as another great moment for his legacy. He admits to attacking Aries’ eye because Aries deserved it. he thanks the fans for putting a fire in his belly, which made him royalty. He thanks Aries for being part of his sensational victory over such a clown. Finally he thanks the 205 roster for their failures, which have only bolstered his reputation. He will sit at ringside to watch the main event.

#1 Contender’s Match: Austin Aries vs. Jack Gallagher vs. TJ Perkins vs. Mustafa Ali : Nice pacing to begin, with Perkins showing good flash. He follows with a plancha onto Ali Gallagher teases the Mary Poppins dive, but Aries will have none of that, cutting him off. Perkins back in, taking down Gallagher and Aries. The wrecking ball dropkick follows, Ali catches him with a RANA and dropkick. Gallagher does his corner headstand spot, but Aries shoves him down and Perkins wipes out Ali with a missile dropkick and locks in the knee bar on Gallagher, but Aries is in and locks in the last chancery. Ali hits a basement dropkick and Aries sells the previously injured eye, which makes Neville happy. Ali hits a high cross on Gallagher, it breaks down with all four in and Ali hitting the rolling neck breaker for 2. Aries and Ali work up top, Perkins then gets slammed to the corner, crotching Ali. We get a tower of doom spot, with Ali taking the worst of that. Aries then runs wild on Gallagher, rolls him up for 2 and Aries then hits the heat-seeking missile on Ali and Perkins. Gallagher they hits the Mary Poppins dive to “Mary Poppins” chants. Everyone is down on the floor. Back in but Gallagher misses the shotgun dropkick and is sent to the floor, DDT by Ali on Perkins and that gets 2 as Aries makes the save. My feed freezes, and we’re back as Perkins pulls Aries to the floor. Perkins hits the detonation kick on Gallagher, but Aries returned to hit the rolling forearm to pick up the win. Austin Aries defeated Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins, and Mustafa Ali @ 11:20 via pin [***½] Very good main event, with Aries earning his rematch against the very confident king of the cruiserweights.

– End scene.

