Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 6.27.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jack Gallagher defeated Brian Kendrick @ 3:17 via DQ [*]

– Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak @ 6:55 via pin [***¼]

– Ariya Daivari defeated Cedric Alexander @ 5:10 via pin [**½]

– We get a video package of Titus recruiting Tozawa; it’s rainin yen. Tozawa gets his title shot against Neville at Great Balls of Fire.

– Dasha interviews Jack Gallagher. He should have anticipated Nese being a scoundrel, but he’s ready to have a go tonight.

Jack Gallagher vs. Brian Kendrick : Kendrick arrives to Gallagher’s music, dressed up like him with a make mustache and calling Gallagher a joke and a cartoon. Kendrick calls England a laughing stock like Gallagher. Kendrick attacks at the bell, working over Gallagher and fixing his fake moustache. Gallagher fights back, they work to the corner and Gallagher does his headstand spot and lights up Kendrick with uppercuts. Kendrick then hits a kick to the face, and whips him to the corner. Kendrick hits a charging forearm and another Irish whip. Gallagher escapes the suplex, hits knees and a dropkick. Kendrick hits an elbow, grabs his umbrella and hits Gallagher for the DQ and then beats him down. Jack Gallagher defeated Brian Kendrick @ 3:17 via DQ [*] There really wasn’t much to this as it was set up to kick off a new program between the two, which was ok.

– Drew Gulak comments on last week’s loss to Mustafa Ali, and is upset that they showed footage of Ali getting lucky. But feels that it just re-enforces his no fly zone philosophy. His loss sent a strong message of safe and sound, feet on the ground. Ali arrives and asks why Gulak hates exciting highflying moves. He accuses Gulak of not being able to fly high.

Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali : they talk trash to begin and then start off grappling. Ali ten hits arm drags, but Gulak punches him in the mouth to cut off Ali. Gulak promises to teach Ali respect, but Ali fires back with rights and chops. Ali hits the boot, looks for a high cross and Gulak hits a kick to the gut to cut that off. Gulak then stomps away at Ali, slams him off the ropes and covers for 2. Gulak then grounds Ali, working a side headlock. Gulak then suplexes Ali to the buckles and covers for 2. Gulak argues with the ref, allowing Ali to hit a tornado DDT for the double down. Ali fires up and starts to put some offense together, hits the head kick and hits the rolling neck breaker for 2. Ali sets Gulak up top, follows him up and Gulak shoves him to the mat and then teases a high-risk move, heads up top and he’s shaking. Gulak MISSES the top rope splash, and Ali cradles him for the win. Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak @ 6:55 via pin [***¼] Good outing, with the work reflecting the established feud so far. Also, Ali mind fucking Gulak in the pre-match interview enough that he foolishly went high risk, which allowed Ali to beat him at his own game. HOORAY for the good guy not being stupid. It played into their story very well.

– Dar apologizes to v for ruining his back last week, and says that it’s really Alexander’s fault and feels Daivari should take it out on Alexander. Dar complains about his phone bill being high due to Fox always waning to face time. Fox calls just then and Daivari hangs up on her, and says that Dar still owes him; he then destroys Dar’s phone.

Cedric Alexander vs. Ariya Daivari : Daivari looks to work the arm of Alexander to begin, but Alexander uses his speed to escape and hit a head scissors and dropkick. Alexander hits the springboard clothesline and that gets 2. Alexander then runs into a knee strike, and Daivari then flings Alexander into the buckles. Daivari tosses Alexander to the floor, and then hits a running kick off of the apron. Back in and Daivari covers for 2. Daivari cuts of the back handspring elbow into a sleeper, which was nice but Alexander gets the ropes. Alexander fires up with chops and strikes, hits the back handspring kick for a good near fall. Alexander then goes to the apron, Dar distracts him, allowing Daivari to attack, but Alexandra rolls him up for 2. Another distraction by Dar allows Daivari to hit the hammerlock rainmaker for the win. Ariya Daivari defeated Cedric Alexander @ 5:10 via pin [**½] Solid outing overall that was held back by the Dar interference. This angle with Dar is still killing any momentum that Alexander had, and has seemingly been going on since the beginning of time. They keep talking about moving on, but it just never happens. Give Alexander and Daivari a few more minutes and a clean finish down the line, because they were on their way to a good match.

– Post match, Dar attacks and beats down Alexander. Dar then tells Fox that their issues with Alexander are over so they can move on.

The King of The Cruiserweights Speaks : Neville says he will have to face Tozawa in two weeks. This time, this individual has been misguided, and doesn’t appreciate the situation they are in. Neville says to not fool yourself into thinking that he’s concerned with Titus O’Neil or Titus Worldwide, but Tozawa is just another lamb coming to the slaughter. He warns Tozawa not to show up at the PPV, because e doesn’t belong in Neville’s ring and is not even close to the Neville level, ask all that have come before you because if you show up, you will get hurt. Tozawa arrives in his spiffy suit and he just does his “AHH” deal at Neville. Neville calls him an idiot, and Tozawa makes is way in the ring and keeps doing it and attacks Neville and sends him to the floor with kicks. The crowd is into Tozawa, and leads them in his “AHH” chant and stands tall. Neville has been so much fun since his return as King Asshole of the Cruiserweights, but it’s just not in terms of matches or how he carries himself, he’s also evolved into a quality promo guy. His promos play off of the gimmick well, and every time he talks, all I can think is that he is the most cocky, condescending asshole on the show and that’s a compliment. Tozawa got one over on him tonight, the crowds love him and I really hope they get to cut loose at the PPV because the match has potential to be excellent.

– End scene.

