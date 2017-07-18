Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.18.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak @ 16:55 via 2-1 [***½]

– Brian Kendrick defeated Devin Bennett @ 1:35 via submission [NR]

– Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari @ 8:30 via pin [***]

– We get a video package of cool cruiserweight stuff, transitioning into Drew Gulak’s campaign for a better 205 Live. Mustafa Ali finds Gulak to be a bully. We then get highlights of their feud, leading us to tonight’s 2 out of 3 falls match; they are 2-2 going into tonight’s match.

2 out of 3 Falls Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak : I thought that this would be the main event, but apparently not. They work some basic back and forth to begin. Ali uses some fancy counters to try and take control, but Gulak looks to ground him right away. Ali picks up the pace, gets a crucifix and that gets 2. Ali keeps going for pinning combinations and scores the first fall with a cradle at 1:55. Gulak is pissed and throws a fit on the floor. Gulak back in and lands an elbow strike and takes control of things. Ali fights back, hits a dropkick and covers for 2. Ali goes for another roll up and gets 2. Gulak quickly sends him to the floor and follows. He tosses Ali back in and grounds him, going to his grappling game. Ali tries to fire up but Gulak shuts him down and beats on Ali in the corner and talks shit to Ali. Ali fires up and hits a spin kick and clotheslines and back elbows. Ali hits an enziguri, and follows with the rolling neck breaker. Gulak to the floor and Ali hits the baseball slide dropkick. They brawl on the floor with Ali hitting a RANA. Back in the ring and Ali heads up top, Gulak pulls him off and then slams Ali to the corner and locks in the dragon sleeper and Ali taps, 1-1 at 8:00. Gulak hangs on for a while and finally breaks. Gulak right back to the attack, but Ali rolls him up for 2. Gulak takes him down, hits an elbow and covers for 2. Gulak works a chinlock, but Ali battles back, and goes for a RANA, but Gulak powerbombs him to counter and covers for 2. Ali then hits the reverse RANA and both men are down. Gulak powders to the floor. Ali up top and hits a flip dive, wiping out Gulak. Back in and Ali heads back up top, he hits a high cross, but Gulak rolls through and covers for 2. Gulak counters the tornado DDT, suplexing Ali to the buckles and covers for 2. They fight to their feet, Ali connects with kicks and then hits the tornado DDT and that gets a good near fall. Ali goes for a roll up but Gulak transitions into a dragon sleeper. Ali escapes and Gulak kills him with a lariat and covers for 2. Ali is down and Gulak looks to go up top, going against his gameplan and beliefs; Gulak takes too long and ALI hits a RANA and then hits the imploding 450 and wins. Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak @ 16:55 via 2-1 [***½] This was a very good match, and a fitting end to the feud. It was well done by both guys, playing off past encounters, and Gulak heading to the high risk district cost him in the end.

– We get highlights of Tozawa vs. Daivari from last night, where Titus had the ref stop the match to protect Tozawa. Crews meets with Tozawa and knows he’s not 100% for tonight. Crews says he is worried and says Titus is looking out for them. Tozawa says he will fight tonight.

Brian Kendrick vs. Devin Bennett : Kendrick runs down his opponent and Jack Gallagher. Kendrick attacks as he continues to talk shit to his opponent. Bennett eventually fires back, but Kendrick hits a kick and locks n the captain’s hook for the win. Brian Kendrick defeated Devin Bennett @ 1:35 via submission [NR] A quick squash to get more heat on Kendrick for his feud with Gallagher.

– We get highlights of Alexander defeating Dar in last week’s I Quit match.

– TJP is interviewed. We see highlights from last week, where TJP looked to one up Rich Swann. TJP then beat the jobber that Swan beat in seconds to show that he was the better man. TJP says that Swann is the only one upset, and can’t stand coming in second to him. They have always been competitive, and Swann is pissed that TJP beat him in the CWC. Next week they will have a tag match, they each will pick a partner, and may the best cruiserweight win.

Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari : Daivari puts over the greatness of Iran, putting over the history of wrestling in is country. He again claims Tozawa is not honorable and tonight, he plans to become the next great Iranian wrestling champion. Tozawa’s shoulder is all taped up from last night’s assault by Daivari. Tozawa tries to keep the shoulder away from Daivari. He lays in chops and rights, following with a dropkick and running kick, The standing senton follows for 2. Daivari backs off, and then runs into another big right by Tozawa. Daivari misses a charge, Tozawa up top but Daivari rolls to the apron and then attacks the injured shoulder. Daivari repeatedly slams him to the corner shoulder first, and then beats on the shoulder and works it over in the ropes. Daivari then covers for 2. He continues to work the shoulder, Tozawa fires back and tries a sunset flip, but Daivari attacks the shoulder to stop that. Daivari celebrates. They go to the floor, where Daivari traps the arm in the steps and looks to attack, but Tozawa fights him off with kicks. Back in the ring and Tozawa hits a RANA and sends Daivari to the floor and follows with the suicide dive head butt. Back in they go, Tozawa up top, jumps over Daivari, but Daivari attacks the shoulder again and scores a near fall. Tozawa gets a roll up for 2, takes out Daivari with a shining wizard and that gets 2. The crowd tries to rally Tozawa, but Daivari again attacks the arm with divorce court. Daivari up top and hits the frog splash to the back and shoulder of Tozawa for 2. Tozawa then cradles Daivari with the tights it appeared and picked up the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari @ 8:30 via pin [***] This was a good main event, with the work reflecting the story and pre-existing injury well. Daivari came off as a ruthless and opportunistic asshole, while Tozawa sold the injury and work by Daivari really well. He also continues to do a great job of keeping the crowds invested in his matches.

– Post match Daivari attacks and targets the shoulder again, leaving Tozawa laying. Daivari stands tall.

– End scene.

