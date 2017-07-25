Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.25.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Ariya Daivari defeated Champion Neville @ 4:30 via countout [**]

– TJP & Tony Nese defeated Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander @ 12:29 via pin [***]

– Dasha interviews Neville, and we get footage from Raw, showing the brawl between Tozawa, Neville, & Daivari. Neville says Daivari fucked up thinking that his kingdom was vulnerable to a takeover. 25 Live is his world and will forever be his world. Tonight Daivari will learn the differences between an injured animal like Tozawa and the king of the cruiserweights.

– Tozawa makes his way to the ring in a suit, still favoring his left shoulder. He joins commentary.

– Daivari makes his way to the ring, and isn’t sure why Tozawa is here and makes fun of him for being hurt and questions if he is about to beg for a rematch with Neville. Daivari says he deserves the title shot. As for Neville, after Daivari beats him, he will dedicate his win to another Iranian Olympic Wrestler. Future generations will remember the night he beat Neville.

Non-Title Match: Neville vs. Ariya Daivari : Daivari powders at the bell, Neville chases, allowing Daivari to cut him off and take him to the floor. Daivari tossed him around and into the barricades repeatedly. Back in the ring and Daivari up top, hits the frog splash and gets a near fall. Neville avoids the hammerlock rainmaker, hits a superkick and then follows with the basement dropkick. Neville heads up top and hits the missile dropkick, sending Daivari to the floor. Neville drags Daivari to the commentary table and slams him off of it right in front of Tozawa. Daivari then slams Neville into Tozawa and that allows him to pick up the countout win. Ariya Daivari defeated Champion Neville @ 4:30 via countout [**] Solid in ring stuff here, but it was really more about the angle. Daivari continues to show his aggressive side, and the angle allowed him to pick up “a win” over the champion, without Sacrificing Neville’s near flawless record. Daivari seems to be filling the Austin Aries role here, and isn’t doing bad. And I say that as someone who hasn’t been a big fan of a lot of his WWE work.

– We get highlights of last week’s Ali vs. Gulak match.

Brian Kendrick Talks : Kendrick says he tries to help and to teach, but gets no thanks. He’s a fighter and Jack Gallagher is a clown. No one listens to him, so he is done wasting his breath on the simple people. He shows pictures of Jack Gallagher on the big screen, and runs him down and insults the fans for supporting him. Kendrick makes fun of Gallagher for being pasty and then shows his pic with clown makeup on it. Kendrick then mocks his mustache and hair, and now the pic has a clown wig on it. Kendrick then makes fun of the suit, and shows the pic with a big clown bowtie and other things like balloons added in. A big red nose is then added to the picture. This is not funny at all. Gallagher finally arrives and says he’s done turning the other cheek and calls Kendrick insecure. Gallagher says he will knock his bloody head off, but Kendrick runs from him. This entire Kendrick angle has been bad, not funny and a waste of TV time. Gentleman Jack deserves better. After a good start, this really killed the momentum of the show. That was a Vince McMahon certified segment. Solid match, but a good angle (with the interviews included) to kick off the show.

– Dasha interviews Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander ahead of tonight’s tag match. Cedric wants competition and not the kind that involves a crazy ex-girlfriend. TJP & Tony Nese arrive, and TJP says that Cedric is a participation trophy and thought that Swann would cancel the match. They exchange some painfully bad dialogue and we head to the ring.

Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander vs. TJP & Tony Nese : Swann and Nese to begin, but Nese is too worried about posing to engage. After he poses, Nese takes Swann down with a shoulder block. Swann battles back, using his speed and tagging in Alexander. Nese quickly backs off, but Alexander keeps attacking and tags Swann back in. Swann and Alexander work some double teams, which leads to a near fall. TJP finally tags in, works the head scissors takedown on Alexander and dabs. Alexander escapes, he hits the head scissors and then sends TJP and Nese to the floor. Alexander & Swann hit stereo dives, and then roll TJP back. TJP cuts off Alexander with elbows and then sends him to the floor. Nese distracts Alexander allowing TJP to attack from behind. Nese places Alexander in the tree of WHOA and lays the boots to him and does some crunches with kicks added in. TJP tags in, grounding Alexander as he and Nese continue to work the heat. TJP cuts off Alexander, hitting a springboard forearm and again taking him down and trying to keep him grounded. Alexander finally fights back, gets the hot tag to Swann and he runs wild and brings some much needed energy to the match. He and Nese battle back and forth, some great counters and exchanges from both here. Alexander and TJP tag in, Alexander is fired up and runs wild on TJP, and hits the Spanish fly for 2 as Nese makes the save. Nese and Swann battle to the floor, with Nese slamming Swann off the commentary table. TJP hits the chicken wing gut buster, but Alexander avoids the detonation kick and hits the back handspring kick for a near fall. Alexander to the top, the ref checks on TJP as Nese trips up Alexander and he crashes to the mat, and that allows TJP to cover for the win. TJP & Tony Nese defeated Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander @ 12:29 via pin [***] Good main event overall, but it was weighed down by a slow and uninteresting first half. But they worked hard, the second half was an improvement and TJP picks up a win as he and Nese had no issue being the villains in order to come away with the win. TJP & Swann will continue from here, and Nese and Alexander can also pair off at the same time.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”