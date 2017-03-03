Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.03.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sin Cara defeated Bo Dallas @ 4:02 via pin [**]

– Gran Metalik defeated Ariya Daivari @ 7:40 via pin [**¾]

– Main Event reviews are back, I am sure all 7 that care of you are thrilled (I love you if you actually take time to read these).

– Tom Phillips and R-Truth are on commentary.

Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas : Dallas beat Cara last week on Main event by grabbing the tights. Cara was all fired up and took control right away with fast paced offense. Dallas bailed to the floor, and Cara hit a cannonball off of the apron. Back in and Dallas tossed Cara to the floor, Cara started to favor his knee and when he returned to the ring, Dallas took the heat with a neck breaker. Dallas showed good aggression during the heat, but then ran into a big boot; Cara hit the swanton and picked up the win. Sin Cara defeated Bo Dallas @ 4:02 via pin [**] This was a perfectly solid match, there was nothing wrong with it other than it felt liked it lacked a sense of purpose; they did things they were fine and one guy won. Dallas is just a guy and appears locked into his position on the roster, and the same can be said for Cara, who can’t even find a spot on 205 Live.

– We head back to Raw, where Goldberg kicked off the show. Goldberg quickly mocked Owens’ promo from last week, noting that all Owes is good at is talking. But he’s in a good mood, six-days away from his title match and he has never made a promise he didn’t follow through on, Sunday at Fastlane; spear, jack hammer and he goes on to face Lesnar at Mania as the Universal Champion. He promises the fans, his son, his wife and Owens that he will deliver on Sunday. But as he goes to leave, Kevin Owens arrives. Owens is happy to hear that Goldberg is in a good mood, because he is as well. Now that Goldberg is here, he can tell him that he made a promise to show WWE what he is all about and he did just that. He beat John Cena on his first night, he beat Ambrose, beat Styles and Seth Rollins, and he beat him as well. He’s beaten Roman Reigns as well and beat down Jericho even though he doesn’t matter. Sorry to tell you Bill, no matter how loud the sheep chant your name… guess what Bill, you’re next. Goldberg mockingly claps the whole time, and says that for as nice as his speech was, he’s now pissed off and wants to fight. Owens says he doesn’t speak Neanderthal, but assumes that Goldberg wants to fight, but says that Green Bay doesn’t deserve to see him fight. Owens says when he wins on Sunday; there will be silence, because the Goldberg chant dies. This was a really good promo segment from both guys, they kept Goldberg’s portion short and focused and allowed Owens to play off of the vibe and swagger he had last week. I am also glad they are allowing him to stand up to Goldberg and not act afraid. Good work from both guys in creating a strong opening segment.

– We again head back to Raw, where Corey Graves interviews Seth Rollins in the ring. Rollins is out on crutches, and says his injury was more serious than first – You can read my Raw Review at this link.thought; he’s going through intense rehab to make it back. Graves asks him where he is mentally and Rollins says it sucks, and he is reminded of last year and felt like he maybe deserved this. Two-years ago he was WWE champion at Mania, he says he didn’t sell out, he bought in but he should have known better when Triple H turned on him. He should have become something better, but along the way he lost sight of that. Graves asks if he will make Mania, and Rollins says right now it doesn’t look great and that he won’t be cleared in time for Mania. Triple H’s music hits and he arrives with a big smile on his face. Joe is out as well as Triple H says he thought he’d never see him again. Triple H says Rollins will not be at Mania if he knows what’s good for him. he adds that this day was coming and Rollins knew what he was getting into when he made him the man. He made Rollins the champion, and Rollins told them all he was the man. Triple H did all of that for him. But Rollins bit the hand that fed him. He knows Rollins is not stupid and knows how this works. Triple H says he used him up and spit him out, man up and get over it. Triple H says Rollins is now the past, washed up and worthless. Salvage what is left, what little bit is left. Triple H says to make the right call, do not come to Mania or call him out, because Triple H is done playing; if Rollins shows up and calls him out, he swears that it will be the last thing Rollins does in a WWE ring. Rollins says he has nothing to lose and will be at Mania, and if it’s the last thing he does, it will be the last thing Triple H does. Really good segment overall, with great intensity from both guys in the second half, setting the stage for what should be a heated Mania match.

Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari : This is Metalik’s Main event debut, coming off of a rough 205 Live debut. Daivari was a dick straight away, wiping his nose before shaking hands with Metalik. They went back and forth, Metalik picked up the pace and hit a missile dropkick. He went for the step up dive, he was a bit off target and Daivari didn’t even try to catch him. They worked through the break, and post break Daivari worked the heat; trying to rip off the mask to take control. Daivari then slows things to a crawl, making sure to keep this as non-exciting as possible. Daivari isn’t a bad wrestler; he’s just solid and extremely bland. He missed a corner splash, allowing Metalik to fight back and hits a reverse sling blade. He then hit a ropewalk RANA, Metalik up top, and he hit the ropewalk into a splash for the near fall. Daivari fights off the Metalik driver but ate a superkick. Daivari hits the discount rainmaker and picked up the near fall. Daivari then took time to monologue; it’s the downfall of every villain and allowed Metalik to hit the Metalik driver for the win. Gran Metalik defeated Ariya Daivari @ 7:40 via pin [**¾] Overall this was a pretty good match outside of the bland heat segment by Daivari. Unfortunately Metalik was far from smooth again, as he is still trying to find his footing in a WWE ring. Not everyone adapts right away, he probably just needs a few more outings, and Main Event is a fine place to give that to him.

– We get to see Beth Phoenix’s hall of Fame video.

– We head back to Raw for our final segment, which was the Roman & BRAUN contract signing. Mick Foley is out to host the contract signing. BRAUN then arrived and told Foley to leave or else. Foley said he may not be GM for long, but as long as he is, BRAUN will respect what he says. BRAUN says back in the day he may have respected him, and then says Stephanie is right, Foley is now pathetic, calling him a broken down, suburban dad. Foley gets fired up and says he is sick of being talked down to and demands to be respected as a legend. BRAUN just fucking laughs at him and backs Foley down, reigns is out to save Foley from death. They brawl at ringside, Reigns hits a superman punch but BRAUN then posts him. They brawled into the crowd; they lost a ton of energy as they fought into the crowd until Reigns killed BRAUN and a security guy with a spear. The crowd started to cheer for Reigns, he went to sign the contract but BRAUN was back to his feet. BRAUN hits the ring, superman punch by Reigns but BRAUN slams him to a corner, breaking the ropes and Reigns is down. BRAUN goes to leave, but Reigns has enough strength to sign the contract and the match is set. Really good segment to close the show, I have enjoyed the interaction between BRAUN and Reigns; BRAUN has looked like an absolute beast, dominating reigns at almost every turn. Reigns got in more offense here, but at the end of the day, BRAUN laid him out once again. Reigns did start to win over the crowd, the interactions have been strong and the match should be a class-A hoss battle.

– You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”

7 legend