Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.31.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dana Brooke defeated Alicia Fox @ 4:09 via pin [*]

– Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese @ 7:28 via pin [**½]

– Main Event reviews are back, I am sure all 7 that care of you are thrilled (I love you if you actually take time to read these).

Dana Brooke vs. Alicia Fox : Fox slapped Brooke to begin, and then laid in kicks and strikes. Brooke then hit the back hand spring elbow to the corner, countered the sunset flip and covered for 2. Slam by Brooke, and then Fox side stepped her into the corner and hit the kick for a near fall. Fox followed with more kicks, hit the northern lights suplex for a near fall. Fox maintained control, working the chinlock and then bending Brooke across her knee. Brooke powered out, slammed her to the corner and then hit the clothesline. Brooke fired up, avoided the big boot and hit a suplex for the near fall. She then hit something resembling a Michinoku driver, which looked really bad, for the win. Dana Brooke defeated Alicia Fox @ 4:09 via pin [*] This was not good, was completely disjointed and the finish looked horrible.

– We go to Raw and Seth Rollins agreeing to the Maina match with Triple H. Rollins makes his way out to the ring and calls out the Triple H. Triple H tells Rollins to sit the fuck down and listen to him, and if Rollins attacks before the paper is signed, there will be no fight at Mania. Triple H teases leaving, so Rollins sits like a good boy. Triple H says once Rollins signs, it means that he gives up his rights and he can tear him apart at Mania and basically rip his leg off and Rollins then can’t sue anyone associated with Triple H, WWE or his family. Triple H promises to kill what he created. Rollins just wants to sign the damn paper. He then says if you aren’t making enemies then you aren’t making money; Triple H would rather live the good life, grab life by the balls and screw everyone else. He even says that once he is done with Rollins that maybe they can patch him up enough so he can go back to work in front of a few hundred people at the armories. “If you sign this paper, you’ll walk into WrestleMania, but you won’t walk out.” Rollins then told Triple H that he was full of shit, and realized that he liked himself before he met triple H and didn’t mind wrestling for a hot dog and a handshake. Rollins said this isn’t about revenge, it’s about redemption because he gave it all up to stand with Triple H. “You better be prepared to rip my leg off an best me with it, because nothing will stop me from getting back what I lost, getting back to being Seth FREAKIN Rollins.” Rollins signed and triple H kicked the table into his knee and then grabbed the crutch, but Rollins hit an enziguri and looked for a pedigree but Triple H attacked the knee, but Rollins managed to send him to the floor and then hit him with the crutch. Really great segment, with Triple H delivering once again and together they set the dynamic well for their match. Rollins was also really good, and I liked the shift from revenge to redemption. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for the Reigns/Undertaker segment. Reigns reminds us he won the Rumble previously in Philly and then headlined Mania twice. He thought that was big, but this year he faces taker at Mania and he will put the dead man down. “with all due respect, I do not care who you are (Cena, Taker, Lesnar)” this is my house now and this is my yard now. DONG… Taker cuts a promo from the graveyard, noting that the ring is his yard, but this graveyard will be Reigns’ yard. Taker carved out a special place in hell for Reigns, at Mania, the Roman Empire will fall, and the ultimate thrill ride will be Reigns’ last ride. Taker advises Reigns to live every day as if it is his last, “because at WrestleMania, you will”… DONG DONG DONG… Taker appears in the ring… “rest in peace.” Taker then summons the power of thunder and lighting and the segment ends as Reigns looks on all like, “you ain’t Thor bitch” and generally not being shook worked and also really good. I think that this was good, not great, but what it needed to be. They did the physical part of the build last week, and the fans like & expect some supernatural shenanigans from Taker; this fit the bill without going over the top. I also really liked the tone of Reigns’ verbiage, hitting the edge harder than usual, and it came off very well. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese : We have a Gran Metalik sighting. Gulak got a great hometown reaction for his entrance. Nese and Metalik started off, with Nese using his power to gain an early advantage. But Metalik picked up the pace and went to the air before tagging out to Ali. Ali worked him over and then got distracted by Daivari and sent to the floor. Post break, Gulak was in working the heat on Ali and scoring a near fall. Gulak grounded the flier, working the arm and just as Ali fired up, Gulak decapitated him with a lariat. Daivari in, hitting an elbow drop off the ropes for 2 as Dorado broke it up. Gulak back in, working a camel clutch variation on Ali. Ali hit a desperation cutter and got the hot tag to Dorado who hit a moonsault press onto Daivari. The RANA followed, and then a spin kick; Dorado up top and hits the shooting star press for 2 as Nese broke it up. It breaks down, Metalik with a dive to the floor wiping out Nese. Dorado with the cutter to Gulak, and Ali finished it with the imploding 450. Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese @ 7:28 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match with a fun closing stretch.

– Back to Raw for closing segment. Heyman got ECW chants and did his introduction of Lesnar. Heyman went into the hard sell as we got Goldberg & Suplex City chants. Lesnar wants and needs the title, Lesnar lusts after the title and Goldberg has it. Sting tried to pull off what Goldberg accomplished, but failed. Goldberg is the man… but Lesnar is the BEAST and he will chew Goldberg up and spit him out like no one ever has. Bad things happen to superheroes that step into the ring with Lesnar. Heyman promises that Goldberg will go to suplex city and not check out. Heyman is all fired up here, promising the death of a superhero, noting that Lesnar does not fear the spear because Goldberg can’t survive the F5. Goldberg makes his way out and said people want them to fight and not talk. He wants to bring Mania to Philly and they brawl on the floor, with Goldberg spearing Lesnar. Goldberg poses in the ring to close the show. Goldberg stands tall one last time to plant some doubt in the outcome, and Heyman was great at selling the match. If I had to guess, Sunday’s match goes something like this; Goldberg hits the spear and jackhammer, but Lesnar kicks out. He then takes Goldberg to suplex city, hits the F5 and finally overcomes Goldberg and wins the title. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”

5 legend