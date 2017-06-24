Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 6.23.17

– Kalisto defeated Rhyno @ 5:40 via pin [**½]

– Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik @ 6:10 via pin [**½]

Kalisto vs. Rhyno : They knux it up and we’re friends to begin. Kalisto works leg kicks to begin, but Rhyno cuts him off with a knee to the gut and then works him over in the corner. Kalisto hits a head scissors and Rhyno rolls to the floor, and then cuts off a suicide dive. Rhyno tosses him back in, covering for 2. Rhyno then lays in shots to the back, and then follows with clubbing shots to the chest. Rhyno then hits the corner spear, and covers for 2. Rhyno takes time to mock Kalisto, playing the subtle heel role here as he grounds Kalisto. Kalisto fires up, hits a jawbreaker and then runs into a back elbow. Rhyno to the ropes, but Kalisto cuts him off with a kick and follows him up. Kalisto hits a RANA off the ropes and covers for 2. Enziguri by Kalisto and hits the seated senton and spiked RANA for 2. Kalisto hits a kick to the gut heads up top but Rhyno cuts him off and hits a superplex for the near fall. Kalisto follows with bots, sidesteps Rhyno and hits Salida del sol to put Rhyno away. Kalisto defeated Rhyno @ 5:40 via pin [**½] This was a solid little match here, Rhyno did a good job of playing the subtle heel and getting the crowd that was behind him at the start to root for Kalisto. It was short, sweet and clean. I really wish that they would transition Kalisto over to 205 Live, they really have nothing for him on Raw and the show could use a fresh face. I’d also kill for 205 Live to book a wild 6-man tag, going 7-10-minutes of nothing but cool moves and dives, worked in a sprint like fashion. Put Kalisto with Dorado & Metalik vs. three others not doing anything, and then as an added incentive, the winning trio moves onto a match the next week, and the winner of that gets a title shot. That way we can get a fresh and exciting match on the show, book a #1 contender’s match the following week and then a title match the week after. Just do something interesting with more of the guys.

– Back to Raw for Seth Rollins’ WWE 2k18 announcement. Bray Wyatt arrives on the screen, mocking Rollins for his vanity and claiming that he conforms to what the company and the fans want. Rollins claims to be the man, he better be careful, because Roman will get mad. Rollins then says Gods only exist in the mind, but in his world, Wyatt is a coward. Wyatt promises to punish Rollins and says it’s time for a sacrifice. Wyatt makes his way to the ring and Rollins takes him out with a high cross. End segment. What is this feud? Rollins: I was a bad guy, but am better now. Wyatt: Yeah man, I’m a God. Rollins: No you’re not. Wyatt: You took my name in vain maaaaaaaan. Rollins: So what? Wyatt: Run. Rollins: Nope… DIVE! Complete shit. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for The who done it main event segment. Angle brings out the Revival & the Big Show. Angle asks show if he did it or not, Show says he didn’t and calls Enzo & Cass sawft, noting that he’d attack from the front. Show is offended that Angle would accuse him and says maybe he doesn’t need to be on Raw anymore. Angle questions the Revival, they admit that they aren’t here to be popular, but note that they didn’t do it. Angle agrees and says that they have solid alibis. Corey Graves says he may be of assistance; Graves did his own investigation and says Cass didn’t get checked by WWE medical. As far as last week goes, Cass competed without being medically cleared. Graves says he has security footage that will solve this. Cass was backstage and made it appear that he was attacked, setting up the scene of the crime. Graves accuses Cass of attacking Enzo, and Cass admits it. He says Enzo constantly runs his mouth, and he’s wanted to knock him out so many times, but he didn’t do it, because he felt bad because no one likes Enzo. He put of with Enzo’s crap for years and finally snapped, and it felt good when he attacked Enzo. For all the crap in NXT and now in WWE, he wanted to watch Enzo suffer. He wanted to see how smart Enzo was, to see if he could figure it out, or if Enzo is as dumb as he looks, but he’s even dumber. Enzo is dead weight holding Cass back, when he should be rising to the top of WWE; Enzo is the reason Cass has never been a champion. He’s the star and where the money is, while Enzo’s mouth cuts checks his ass can’t cash, but he always had Cass behind him, but now, they are through. Cass then lays out Enzo, telling him that, “you can’t teach that.” That was a legit great segment, the teases of who did it, leading to the reveal that it actually was Cass and then Cass’ promo. Cass was given the chance to sink or swim with his promo tonight, and he didn’t disappoint. The promo work was really good and made sense, I have long said that if the team splits, it will be because Cass gets upset with not being a success and always having to save Enzo’s ass, and they used those exact points here, which made complete sense. Not only did Cass do great on his promo, but don’t undersell Enzo’s contributions. From his look of confusion that it wasn’t the Revival, to his disbelief at seeing the footage of Cass setting up the fake attack to the absolute heartbreak (and tear) when Cass admitted that it was him, it all worked and now Cass will get hiss chance to be a singles star. With Big Show’s involvement, I feel they will use him to work with Cass like he did with BRAUN, in order to prepare a new giant to climb the ranks. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik : Nese looks to overpower Metalik to begin, they work to the ropes and Nese takes time to pose. Metalik fires up with strikes and follows with an arm drag and springboard elbow. Metalik follows with chops, but Nese trips him up and then gets sent to the apron. Metalik dropkicks him to the floor, and then wipes out Nese with a step up tope. Post break, and Metalik hits a bulldog. Metalik then follows with the ropewalk dropkick. Metalik up top and the ropewalk elbow drop follows for 2. Nese escapes the Metalik driver, hits a superkick and German to the buckles. The running knee strike finishes it. Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik @ 6:10 via pin [**½] This was a fun, but short match, gutted by the commercial break. I liked what they did, but really wanted to see more because this was fun and felt as if it was just getting rolling.

– Back to Raw for BRAUN’s RETURN, including the great Joe/Brock video package. Joe rolls to the floor and beats the count back in. Reigns is pissed, looks to finish Joe but an ambulance arrives… BRAUN IS NOT FINISHED WITH YOU YET ROMAN! Joe locks in the clutch, Reigns fights but he fades and the ref calls for the bell. BRAUN is here, Roman is still down, and BRAUN said he’s not finished with him yet and hits the face first chokeslam and stands tall. BRAUN challenges Roman to an ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire. I hope that they use a 1950s style ambulance. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

