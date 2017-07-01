Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 6.30.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cedric Alexander defeated Brian Kendrick @ 5:50 via pin [***¼]

– The Revival defeated Anderson & Gallows @ 8:06 via pin [***]

– Main Event reviews are back, I am sure all 27 that care of you are dancing in the streets (I love you if you actually take time to read these).

Cedric Alexander vs. Brian Kendrick : Kendrick hits a big kick to the face to start, but takes too long to follow up and eats a kick and then a back handspring kicks, sending Kendrick to the floor; Alexander follows with a dive back in and hits the head scissors and a dropkick. Alexander is all fired up, but Kendrick thumbs him in the eye and works into the Captain’s hook. Alexander made the ropes, but Kendrick kept on the attack, grounding Alexander and working a seated cobra clutch, and then transitions into the camel clutch and then into the straight jacket. Good heat by Kendrick here, keeping things moving and working with nice aggression. Alexander finally slips out and lays in chops but then runs into a leg lariat for 2. Kendrick follows with kicks and then chokes out Alexander in the ropes. Forearms by Alexander follow, and then drops Kendrick with the back elbow. Alexander hits the corner spear, enziguri and springboard clothesline for 2. Alexander lays in elbow strikes, does a flippity do counter but Kendrick looks for the captain’s hook; Alexander lands on his head. Kendrick looks for the sliced bread, counter by Alexander who hits the Spanish fly and the lumbar check to put Kendrick away. Cedric Alexander defeated Brian Kendrick @ 5:50 via pin [***¼] Good match with great energy from Alexander and a great sense of ruthless aggression from Kendrick. We need more quality sprints like this on 205 Live.

– Back to Raw for Roman Reigns taking. Reigns says Joe put him in the clutch and put him to sleep and then called BRAUN a coward for his attack last week. He accepts the challenge for an ambulance match, and promises to take BRAUN to hell because this is his yard. BRAUN arrives in an ambulance; I like to imagine that he just travels the country in one now, finding old enemies and informing them that he’s not done with them yet. Reigns makes his way towards the ambulance, opens the door but finds nothing because BRAUN is smarter than the average bear and jumps him from behind. They brawl on the stage, and BRAUN fucking tosses him into the ambulance. BRAUN then tossed Reigns into the ambulance and shut the door. I think that BRAUN disputes Reigns’ claim to ownership of the yard. Good segment, with Reigns addressing his loss to Joe, accepting the ambulance match and then BRAUN destroying him. BRAUN tossing around men and trying to kill them is always entertaining. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for highlights from the #1 Contender Women’s Gauntlet Match. We get clips of Jax killing Bayley, James, Brooke, and Emma. JIP as Jax attacks the leg of Banks as soon as she makes it back in, scores a few near falls and again tosses Banks to the floor. Banks to the apron and stuns Jax off the ropes but Jax quickly cuts her off and then chokes her out in the ropes. Jax then repeatedly slams the head of Banks to the mat, and then attacks the leg. She again tosses Banks to the floor. Banks back in, Jax works the bear hug again. Banks then looks to use the guillotine, but Jax counters out with a suplex, covering for 2. Banks counters out of a suplex, looks for a roll up but then Jax misses the leg drop. Banks struggles to her feet, and looks for the banks statement, but Jax escapes and hits the Samoan drop and Banks rolls to the apron. Jax then pulls her back in, takes too much time to yell at her and Banks fights out of the Samoan drop and pulls Jax to the mat with a modified Banks statement and Jax finally taps. Sasha Banks won [**¾]. I am thrilled to see the women not only main event, but to get so much time and to have it be presented as an important as they built to the next women’s title match. Bayley going out first was fine here, n need to give her run since they weren’t going back to her and with the Banks win they can build her up as they are likely still going with Bayley vs. Banks at Summerslam. I thought that the booking of Jax was really strong, she looked dominant and the crowd really got into her act for the first time. Unfortunately as the match went longer, it lost steam, Jax got tired and it got really repetitive down the stretch. I think this comes off much better if they trimmed some of the time, but felt that the booking was strong overall. At the end of the day, it was a pretty good main event with a better plan than overall execution. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

The Revival (Dash & Dawson) vs. Anderson & Gallows : I am thrilled to have the Revival back, I am sure that some will bitch that they “are stuck on Main Event,” but there is nothing set for them on Raw and they get a chance to knock of some rust before heading back to the main shows. So I have no issue with it. Dash and Anderson to begin, quick tag to Dawson, he and Anderson work some quality back and forth, keeping a brisk pace but Gallows in and works over Dawson with clubbing strikes in the corner. Gallows then fights off both Dash and Dawson; he and Anderson clear the ring and stand tall. Post break, Dash cuts off Anderson and tags in Dawson. They do a phantom tag spot and Dawson rakes the eyes and tags in Dash, they double team Anderson and take control. The Revival isolate Anderson, working false tags as they bait Gallows in to the ring. The revival are so good at cutting off the ring, taking the ref and working all of the little things that make tag team wrestling fun when done right. They are very good. Anderson hits the desperation kick and Gallows gets the hot tag and runs wild as the super face. The running splash connects, and then a superkick. Dawson cuts off the magic killer, Gallows sent to the floor and we get a blind tag; shatter machine finishes Anderson. The Revival defeated Anderson & Gallows @ 8:06 via pin [***] This had a fun southern style tag vibe to it, and was overall a good match that gave the Revival a good clean win upon return. It was also really fun watching Anderson & Gallows play the babyfaces, which only works when you have a team like the Revival to play off of because they excel in that Arn & Tully style of tag work.

– Back to Raw for Paul Heyman talking and Samoa Joe not giving any fucks. Heyman is here and discusses that Joe doesn’t fear Lesnar, noting that he used a cheap shot on Lesnar, but admits that it was smart while making sure to mention that Joe kicked Lesnar in the face while others held Lesnar back. He then called Joe a Samoan dumb ass. Heyman then told Joe that now was the time to start fearing Lesnar. Heyman bring out Lesnar… and as he makes his entrance, JOE ATTACKS AND LOCKS IN THE CHOKE ON THE RAMP! Lesnar fights and slams him into the LED screen, but Joe keeps it locked in and Lesnar fades as referees, The Revival & The Club arrive to pull Joe off of Lesnar. That was great, so far they are doing everything right in building up Joe and it’s been awesome. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”