– Rich Swann defeated Ariya Daivari @ 5:45 via pin [**¾]

– Kalisto defeated Scott Dawson @ 5:32 via pin [**½]

Rich Swann vs. Ariya Daivari : Daivari overpowers Swann early, but Swann uses his speed to avoid the early attack and even score a near fall. Swann teased the Phoenix splash, but Daivari rolled to the apron. Daivari then posted Swann, and laid the boots to him back in the ring. Daivari kept control, working a neck crank and keeping Swann grounded. Swann fired up and looked to escape, but Daivari worked a wacky looking reverse cloverleaf; Swann got a desperation roll up and high kick. Swann followed with the RANA and Michinoku driver for 2. Daivari grabbed the hair, hit the inverted DDT and followed with the top rope splash for 2. Swann counters out of a slam, hits the spin kick to the face and hits the Phoenix splash for the win. Rich Swann defeated Ariya Daivari @ 5:45 via pin [**¾] Pretty good match, Swann is a great babyface and Daivari has shown more of mean streak and aggression in recent weeks, which has really helped his game out. I think that this needed just a bit more time and a hotter finish to come off better, but it was perfectly enjoyable.

– We get a video package on the Enzo & Cass break up. Back to Raw for Enzo’s promo. Enzo breaks down his rough year, but said that Cass was with him the whole time. But for the past 5-years, Cass never had his back, because he was looking past him. Enzo knows he runs his mouth, but he takes the beating and keeps getting back up. He’s not the biggest or baddest or strongest, but he’s one of the toughest. He knows who he is, and that is a certified G. He’s confident and you can’t teach that. He’s grateful for his father for teaching him to be a man, he’s grateful for the kids that wear his merch, and he believes in himself and that is something you can’t teach. He is proof that he mouth has never dug a hole too deep for him to dig out of. He knows who he is and where he’s going, and that is to the top. “I’ve climbed out of holes deeper than 7-feet. Cass, you’re nothing more than a 7-foot tall catchphrase that I wrote.” Enzo says that Cass thinks he’s where the money is, but he’ll be disappointed next quarter when his merch check reads zero dollars, that is unless Cass starts wearing a shirt that says “Casshole.” Enzo says he has new life, and he will be all he can be because it’s all eyes on him. It was nice to have someone different kick off the show. I thought that Enzo was largely good here, bringing some good passion to his promo, but I found him to be a bit repetitive, hitting points he already hit last week. But it had a freshness to it, feeling more real and off the cuff that the usual scripted stuff. Overall this served as a good go home promo for the big match on Sunday. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for Joe & Brock shit talking. They are doing the split screen from different locations gimmick. Joe cuts off Cole right away, noting that he’s done nothing but make statements so he has some questions. Brock cuts off Joe, and says he will walk in champ; leave champ and Joe will get nothing. Joe fires up and says Brock has done nothing this whole time. Joe says when he looks for Brock he finds him, but Brock never comes after him. Joe says they have Brock set away in a protected place while he is isolated away from him. Joe says he has names too, and that he’s been choking out people for 20-years. Joe rips of his mic and goes looking for Brock, Brock and Paul laugh it off and refs try to talk Joe down. “Lets go suplex city I’m about to jack up the rent, we’re done talking!” Angle has security swarm Joe as Brock stands in his interview room taunting Joe. This was great, and fell in line with the intense build they have done for the feud. Joe got the advantage last week, and I loved his fire here, but also liked that they didn’t have an actual altercation tonight, save it for Sunday. Again, this thrived because Joe’s anger felt real and not like he was reading a script, he legit looks like he wants to kill Brock. They really need to make this more than a one and done, the feud has been fantastic. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

Kalisto vs. Scott Dawson : Dash is ringside with Dawson. They lock up, and work to the ropes. This leads to a bit of an argument, shoving and slapping. Dawson lays in some chops and strikes, they work a nice series of counters until Kalisto picks up the pace and hits dropkicks and a head scissors; Dawson takes a powder. Dash then distracts Kalisto, and gives Dawson the rung skirt to counter a sunset flip. Dawson then hits a knee drop to the shoulder and we take a commercial break. Post break, Dawson sets Kalisto up top and looks for a superplex, but Kalisto fights him off and hits a high cross and enziguri. The springboard attack follows and then the spiked RANA gets 2. Kalisto looks to fire up, takes out Dash and then sends Dawson to the floor. Kalisto follows, sends Dawson back in and takes out Dash but Dawson cuts him off. Kalisto then counters the sling shot suplex into a roll up for the win. Kalisto defeated Scott Dawson @ 5:32 via pin [**½] I have no issue with the Revival working Main Event, we were so close to the PPV that they would have just been lost on Raw, but the booking of this match was poor; Kalisto basically beat them on his own, is doing nothing and even though not many watch the show, The Revival shouldn’t be losing. The action was fine, but the booking was a complete turn off.

– Back to Raw for BRAUN killing Apollo crews and Roman returning. JIP as BRAUN kicks Crews away as he tries for the standing moonsault. That was great. BRAUN hits the powerslam and then pulls Crews up before 3 and hits another powerslam and pulls him up again. BRAUN hits a 3rd powerslam and wins. BRAUN defeated Apollo Crews via pin [**] Good segment, BRAUN killing guys is always fun and it led to a good closing segment. Titus in and tries to fight off BRAUN, but he gets cut off and eats a powerslam. BRAUN then tosses Crews into the crowd and drags him to the ambulance. BRAUN opens the door and tosses Crews in and closes the door. But the ambulance doesn’t leave, because Roman Reigns is inside and attacks BRAUN! Reigns lays in rights and lights up BRAUN. BRAUN starts to toss him around, and they fight onto the stage. They trade rights and Reigns slams BRAUN into the screen. Reigns then spears BRAUN off of the stage and through some tables! BRAUN makes it back to his feet as the show ends. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

