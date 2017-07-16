Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 7.14.17

– Mickie James defeated Emma @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– TJP defeated Lince Dorado @ 6:15 via pin [**½]

– Main Event reviews are back for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE D-Show action! Sorry for this being later than usual, I was without power for most of Saturday due to storms.

Mickie James vs. Emma : Nice to see the ladies get some time on Main Event. They work some basic lock ups, and counters to begin with James outwrestling Emma early, staying a step ahead and hitting a dropkick for a near fall. Emma takes a break to slow the pace and takes control with a cheap shot. It didn’t last long as James cut her off, hitting a basement dropkick. Emma quickly countered the head scissors out of the corner into a powerbomb as we see Dana Brooke watching on from backstage. Emma took the heat from there, grounding James and working a grounded full nelson. Emma then put James in the tree of WHOA and tried to rip her hair out and laid in some kicks for a near fall. Emma kept control, working for near falls and then going back to the grounded full nelson. James fired up, escaped and landed a series of kicks, clotheslines and a flapjack. The seated senton from the top followed for a near fall. James then hit the DDT for the win. Mickie James defeated Emma @ 6:00 via pin [**½] Really solid match here, they worked hard and tried to make the best use of the time given, since they get next to none on Raw.

– Back to Raw for The Mizzies. Dallas & Axel tied for best supporting actor. They thanked the Miz for changing their lives. Maryse of course won best leading actress. Maryse sheds some tears and thanks the Miz. Miz won the award for greatest man in WWE; I for one am shocked. Miz says that others promised big things, but he delivered and beat Ambrose. He put Ambrose over as tough, possibly the toughest man in WWE, which makes The Miz the toughest man in WWE. Ambrose arrives, and I guess this feud will continue because he attacks Miz. The numbers got to Ambrose, but Rollins made the save. The segment was solid, but I wish they would do Miz TV a little less often. The segments have been really good in the past, but are coming off as filler a lot of the time. There are certainly entertaining parts, but as of late they have felt a lot less special. They have been teasing Shield reunions at house shows with tag matches, so I wonder if that will become a thing or just something they toy with. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for the set up for the Summerslam main event. Angle brings up Summerslam and the Universal Title match, but Heyman didn’t think he was here for a creative meeting. Roman Reigns arrives as Heyman and Brock looked to leave. Angle is pissed that Reigns tried to murder BRAUN last night, but says that the guys in the ring were part of the attitude era and blew up anything and everyone. He took out BRAUN when Angle couldn’t deal with him and Lesnar is never around to do it. Reigns feels he is owed one and wants Brock at Summerslam. Brock calls bullshit on this idea, because Reigns doesn’t deserve shit. Samoa Joe is now here and claims that they are all living in a fantasyland. He’s here to bring them back to reality. Brock says the reality is that he kicked Joe’s ass last night, but Joe vows to put him to sleep. Joe says Brock escaped at the PPV and Reigns has never beat him. Heyman says Joe will never get another title match. Joe says Heyman is protecting Brock from him because he knows Joe is the man and will beat him. Reigns mocks Joe for losing to Brock and Joe says Reigns is awful talkative after losing to BRAUN last night. Angle books Joe vs. Reigns for next week, and the winner Gets Brock at Summerslam. This segment had some great stuff from all involved, Joe continues to come across so well in these interactions with Brock; the main issue I have, that hurts this is the booking of two guys that lost at the PPV are getting a shot at the top title. I guess BRAUN returns to take them both out and takes what he deserves, but otherwise, I am not a fan of booking the two losers up in a top contenders match. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

TJP vs. Lince Dorado : TJP has been trying to find the old TJP at the urging of Rich Swann. TJP controls early, looking to ground Dorado, but Dorado picks up the pace and scores a roll up for 2. The RANA and dropkick follow, TJP to the floor but Dorado fakes a dive and mockingly dabs at TJP. Dorado takes TJP down, looking to work the arm as we take a break. Post break, Dorado counters a powerbomb into an X factor. Dorado then follows with the moonsault press and hits the springboard cutter for 2. Dorado up top again but gets crotched, thy battle up top and Dorado sends TJP to the mat and then misses the shooting star press; TJP looks for the detonation kick, but Dorado turned it into a crucifix for 2. TJP then hits the detonation kick for the win. TJP defeated Lince Dorado @ 6:15 via pin [**½] This was another fun match with some fun moments, but a really rushed ending. I wish they had gotten some more time to let it play out better, because it would have helped.

– Back to Raw for Rollins vs. Wyatt. JIP as Rollins got a near fall off of the blockbuster, and then did the deal, hitting a falcon arrow for the near fall. Wyatt head butted Rollins in the bad eye from last night, hits sister Abigail and won. Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins via pin [**¾] The good news is that Rollins didn’t just get his win back. The match was a bit better than the PPV match, but felt overly long as they really failed to fill the time well. This feud continues to do nothing for me. Post match, Bray disappears, as Miz, Axel and Dallas arrive and circle the ring Shield style and then attack. They beat him down, but Ambrose makes the save with a chair, laying into Miz with several shots. Ambrose stands tall as they tease (at least a partial) Shield reunion. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

