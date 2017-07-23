Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 7.21.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– R-Truth defeated Curt Hawkins @ 4:45 via pin [*½]

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater @ 7:35 via pin [**¼]

– Main Event reviews are back for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

R-Truth vs. Curt Hawkins : Truth controls with ease, mixing in some dancing as Graves makes fun of him for being stuck in 1998. Hawkins would cut him off, and take control, choking him out in the ropes. He then trips Truth up, maintaining control and slamming him to the buckles. The Saito suplex gets 2. Truth makes a comeback, hits the lariat and gourd buster for 2. Hawkins avoids the axe kick and is sent to the floor, and then runs right back into the lie detector for the Truth win. R-Truth defeated Curt Hawkins @ 4:45 via pin [*½] This was a rather lackadaisical match, Hawkins’ control segments, even in these short matches just kill any and all momentum. You have less than 5-miniutes, keep the pacing and action going please.

– Back to Raw for the latest Enzo & Cass drama. We then see footage of Show beating down Cass last week. Enzo says Cass bounced a check, and at Great Balls of Fire, he took it to Cass as the smaller man, but last week, Cass folded with a man his own size. Enzo would have tried to fight, but Cass isn’t a G like him. Cass and his horrible “Generic Big Man 23” CAW music make their way out. Cass plans to beat some sense into Enzo and to shut his mouth. Enzo bails and says he is smart, goes to sit in the crowd and announces Cass will face Big Show. Enzo is entertaining, but felt all over the place there. He’s good, but it wasn’t so good that he “got his heat back” after the repeated ass kickings. It just never connected with me, it was a lot of noise. We also see clips from Show vs. Cass, as they fight to the apron, and Cass posts Show a few times and tosses him into the ring. Cass lays the boots to Show, Enzo is such a good friend that he is allowing Show to get the shit kicked out of him. Enzo finally hits the ring and gets KO’d with a big boot. Cass bails. Show’s nose is busted open. Far from a great brawl, but it was better than doing the match here, as it needs more build. Cass needed to get one up on Show and stand tall, and that’s what happened here. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for Kurt Angle’s big reveal. Angle apologizes for being a distraction as of late. An action in his past changed his life, but his family and WWE are supportive of his announcement. When he was in college, he dated a lady and he found out that she had his baby, a baby boy. He never knew about it. The baby boy was put up for an adoption, and he had a great family that raised him on great values. He praises the young lad, who was a great athlete and student and then became a WWE superstar, he introduces the newest member of Raw, his son, Jason Jordan! They hug and have a happy moment. No Sharmell, but I was close enough. Nothing special segment wise, but it will be interesting to see Jordan and Gable get their shots as singles guys. It’s just a shame that WWE loves breaking up tag teams so much. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater : It’s a battle of former Raw and former Smackdown tag team champions. Anderson and Gallows actually have some momentum, recently beating the Hardys. Rhyno and Slater don’t care about that, taking early control and working over Anderson. They work quick tags, but Gallows gets the tag and battles with Rhyno. Rhyno keeps control, working double teams with Slater. Anderson distracts Slater, allowing Gallows to score with a superkick. Post break, with Anderson and Gallows working the heat on Slater. They keep him isolated on their side of the ring, but Slater hits a desperation spin kick and gets the tag to Rhyno. He runs wild, hitting the corner spear and belly to belly on Anderson. Slater and Gallows to the floor, Anderson and Rhyno battle up top and Rhyno hits a superplex. Gallows sends Slater to the steps on the floor, Gallows with the cheap shot on Rhyno and the magic killer finishes him. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater @ 7:35 via pin [**¼] This was solid, but completely unspectacular. Nice win for Gallows and Anderson, but it just lacked any real fire or sense of urgency.

– Back to Raw for Joe vs. Reigns. JIP with Reigns escapes the uranage and hits the Superman punch for a good near fall. BUT WAIT BRUAN IS NOT DONE WITH ROMAN YET! He pulls Joe to the floor and goes after Reigns. Reigns attacks and goes to the floor and brawls with Braun, but Braun tosses Reigns back into the ring. Joe and Braun go face-to-face and then they brawl! Braun takes him down and goes back on the attack to Reigns. Joe and Reigns attack Braun and Joe locks on the clutch, but Braun fights off Reigns. Reigns hits a superman punch on Braun while he was in the choke. Braun then hits a spinebuster on Reigns, and then a powerslam on Joe. One for Reigns as well and the monster stands tall. Braun then scares away security and powerslams Reigns again. Braun leaves and we have no winner. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe went to a no contest [***½] Even with the predictable run in, this was a really enjoyable match as Joe and Reigns have developed a really strong chemistry. I’d assume we’re getting Joe vs. Reigns vs. Braun or a four-way at Summerslam out of this. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– End scene.

