Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 1.30.17

– Non-Title Match: Sami Zayn defeated US Champion Chris Jericho @ 11:40 via pin [***]

– Tony Nese defeated Mustafa Ali @ 3:55 via pin [**]

– Cesaro, Sheamus and Bayley vs. Charlotte, Anderson & Gallows @ 7:45 via pin [**]

– Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman defeated Universal Champion Kevin Owens @ 4:40 via DQ [**¾]

– Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks @ 2:20 via stoppage? [NR]

– Tornado Tag Match: Enzo & Cass defeated Rusev & Jinder @ 10:00 via pin [**½]

The Chris & Kevin Show : Owens is all banged up and limping to the ring. Owens said that he once again proved so many people wrong once again, and proved Foley wrong. Foley has been setting him up to fail, and Owens ranted about being the guy, the champion and THE ONE. He then praised Jericho and said it was through his moral support that he retained the title. Owens then praised Jericho for his effort in the Rumble match last night. Jericho claimed that he lost the Rumble due to suffering a severe case of vertigo. BRAUN arrived, and said what he did because he hates Reigns and also wants the title shot Owens promised him. BRAUN ROLLS FOOTAGE of Owens saying BRAUN was next in line once Owens beat Reigns at the Rumble. Mick Foley arrives in his latest horrible suit, Jericho claimed that BRAUN used CGI footage; Owens begged Foley not to book him against BRAUN; Foley made the match for tonight. I liked that, Owens was really good, BRAUN showed that he was more than a monster; because brother BRAUN had footage to back him up. The made a match for later, played off of Owens making the promise and explained why he got involved last night.

US Champion Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn : They worked a nice back and forth to begin, with Sami controlling. Jericho used the ref as a shield, hit the springboard dropkick and looked to take over, but Sami hit the moonsault off of the barricade. Post break, Jericho was working the heat until Sami fired up with rights. They battled to the corner, where Jericho hit a RANA off the ropes for the near fall. Sami battled back, hitting the blue thunder bomb for the near fall. Jericho avoided the helluva, but Sami followed him to the floor, the Scooby-Doo chase followed; back in the ring, tornado DDT by Sami but Jericho counters the helluva into the walls. Sami made the ropes, Jericho laid the boots to him but Sami popped up, hitting the corner XPLODER and helluva for the win. Sami Zayn defeated US Champion Chris Jericho @ 11:40 via pin [***] Good match as you’d expect, the acing was good, they had some nice finish teases down the stretch and Sami’s win should get him a US Title shot.

– Sheamus and Cesaro argued, but Bayley arrived to make peace because they are facing Charlotte, Gallows and Anderson. The heels arrived as they hugged it out, made fun of the faces; calling them nerds, chumps and failures.

– We get a video package of the Rollins vs. Triple H feud.

– Kevin Owens meets with Stephanie, he kisses ass to try and get out of his match; Stephanie will talk to Foley and try to cancel the match.

– We get highlights of TJ Perkins defeating Nese on 205 Live and then Nese killing Perkins with a running knee strike.

Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali : Tony Nese defeated Mustafa Ali on the January 17th edition of 205 Live. They worked well together, using the basic power vs. speed dynamic as the base for their layout. Nese cut off Ali as he went up top, tripping him and causing Ali to take a rough looking fall to the mat. Nese then used the same knee strike h used on Perkins last week, and finished off Ali. Tony Nese defeated Mustafa Ali @ 3:55 via pin [**] They worked hard during the limited time frame they had, it looks as if Nese and the knee of doom are next up to be pushed.

– Austin Aries then interviewed Nese, claiming that he has discount rack charisma and no personality. I dig Aries being a dick like that, makes me think he’s one week closer to hopping the table and brain bustering some poor fucker through the mat.

Possible ball cutting time, unless we finally get the big Triple H vs. Rollins brawl. Stephanie claims Triple H isn’t here tonight, Rollins doesn’t care about her, but questions when he will be let off of his leash. She then claims Triple H is afraid of going to that dark place, and destroying his greatest creation. Stephanie then ran down Rollins for being a delusional loser, and says he should be begging for forgiveness. Rollins apologized for exposing Triple H for the coward he is. Rollins claimed that Triple is scared because he is a threat to his legacy. Rollins alleged that Stephanie was giving him the sexy eyes. He threatens to chase Triple H to WWE HQ and even their house, because he had nothing to lose. Stephanie then said Triple H is coming later and coming for you! This was actually very well done, Stephanie in particular was great, but Rollins got to hold his own. I think the issue is that a lot of people do not care right now, due to their being so much down time and lack of Triple H in the build to these guys finally fighting.

Cesaro, Sheamus and Bayley vs. Charlotte, Anderson & Gallows : I did the idea behind this, not only are we forwarding two feuds, not giving away the rematches but it feels fresh. Post break, Charlotte & The Club worked the heat on Cesaro. Sheamus got the hot tag, ran wild until Charlotte attacked from behind, distracting him enough for Gallows to fight back. It broke down, Bayley and Charlotte went back and forth; Cesaro had a hiccup when he went for a high cross to the floor. Bayley then hits the Bayley to belly on Charlotte, and she picks up the win. Bayley and friends celebrate. Cesaro, Sheamus and Bayley vs. Charlotte, Anderson & Gallows @ 7:45 via pin [**] This was solid, but a good chunck got eaten up by the commercial. Bayley gets the win to keep her in the mix following last night’s loss.

– Stephanie ran down Foley over the booking of Owens vs. BRAUN. It went something like this…

– Stephanie then said Triple H will be her tonight, and we’re still getting BRAUN vs. Owens.

The Coronation of Neville : King Neville said at the Royal rumble he was officially crowned king of the cruiserweights, and 205 Live belongs to him. Last night he proved all of the peasants wrong. Former Champion makes his way out, and notes he has a rematch coming. He then tells Neville that his war with the fans is in his head, and last night Neville proved he was one of the best. Swann offers his hand, but the king wants none of this bullshit and tells him to bow. Neville attacked and they brawled. Swann worked over Neville, hit the head kick and hit a dive. This was a short and well done segment to keep the feud going.

– Banks gests taped up backstage, and Bayley comes to visit. Bayley tells her to heal up before going after Jax. Banks says unlike some people, she’s not ok coming up short. Hmmmmm… bad things are coming for Bayley…

– Commentary breaks down the Rumble, including Goldberg owning Lesnar again.

– Owens meets with Jericho, and Jericho promises to be with him and that no matter what they will remain US Champion. Owens rants about Foley, and Jericho says it is a one on one match, and Owens was not there for him earlier when he lost to Sami. Owens says he cannot do this on his own, and asks Jericho to have his back. The friendship is in danger…

– Jericho is out on commentary, claiming to have a plan. BRAUN arrives and kicks the shit out of Jericho, chokeslamming him trough the announce table. Jericho is taken to the back.

Universal Champion Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman : Owens bailed to the floor, hits a dropkick but BRAUN cuts him off back in the ring. BRAUN just beats on him, hitting corner clotheslines and then attacking Owens on the floor, slamming him to the barricade. Back in the ring and it’s all BRAUN, who is focused on destroying Owens. BRAUN posts himself as Owens sidesteps him, Owens hit the cannonball on the floor. Back in and Owens hits the senton and then the frog splash for a near fall. Superkick by Owens, up top but BRAUN cuts him off and hits the running powerslsam. And here’s Reigns to get revenge. Superman punch to BRAUN causes the DQ. Reigns sends him to the floor, hits another superman punch, but BRAUN is still on his feet. Spear off the steps by Reigns, and BRAUN is finally down. Reigns then spears Owens and leaves. Braun Strowman defeated Universal Champion Kevin Owens @ 4:40 via DQ [**¾] That was a fun little sprint from Owens and BRAUN; the reigns run in made sense and followed up from last night well. It also keeps BRAUN strong as he didn’t have to take a pinfall loss.

– Brock and Paul arrive.

Brock & Paul Are Here : We get a subdued Heyman, discussing his disgraced and humiliated beast. The crowd chants for Goldberg, Heyman is not amused. Heyman says every legend has that one person that has their number, Andre went undefeated for years until Hulk Hogan took him out. Taker was undefeated at Mania, until he faced Lesnar. He also says that Lesnar has Cena & Angle’s number. But now his kids even remind him that Goldberg ended Lesnar in under two-minutes. Heyman is sick of this shit, and they challenge Goldberg to one final match at Mania. Good segment to get the ball rolling on the final encounter between the two and to give them plenty of time to build to it and sell it. I liked how Heyman set it up, using that sometimes someone has your number, noting that Lesnar had been humiliated and is now fighting for his legacy.

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks : Banks tried to attack the knees of Jax, she fought back but posted herself. To the floor and Jax rag dolled Banks with a full nelson, slamming her knee to the post. Back in and Jax attacks, works the nee but the bell rings out of nowhere (the ref didn’t call for it) and he looked so confused. Jax continued to attack; Bayley then arrived to make the save. Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks @ 2:20 via stoppage? [NR] That didn’t come off well, it felt like there was a mistake or some kind of miscommunication. I feel they are building to the Banks heel turn, especially following their backstage segment; she can be offended that Bayley felt she needed saving.

– Post break, Bayley and a medic take Banks to the trainer’s room.

– Enzo and Cass mic time.

Tornado Tag Match: Enzo & Cass vs. Rusev & Jinder : Jinder gets more jacked by the week. Since there are no tags, we got the big opening match brawl. Post break, Rusev and Jinder work over Cass, Enzo makes a save, caught off the dive and slammed to the barricade. Rusev and Jinder post Cass and then slam him to the barricade, they then take the heat on Enzo. Cass makes the save, working over Rusev and Jinder. He tosses Jinder, big slam to Rusev, the elbow follows but Jinder makes the save. Enzo finally gets back in, stuns Rusev off the ropes; big boot by Cass and the rocket launcher finishes it. Enzo & Cass defeated Rusev & Jinder @ 10:00 via pin [**½] This was fine, the feud has done nothing for me, and unfortunately the in ring portion didn’t either. It wasn’t bad, but just did nothing to make me care. Poor handsome Rusev.

– Triple H has arrived.

– Goldberg will be on Raw next week to answer Lesnar’s challenge.

The Game & The Architect Meet : Triple H claimed to take Rollins from obscurity, he became NXT champion, led the Shield and then by his side he was the man, the face of the WWE and got everything he ever wanted. But the pressure became too much, he leg gave out and he cried and handed back the title and everything ever given to him. But the world kept going without Rollins, Rollins was a failure and took no responsibility, he just blamed it on Triple H. It has been hard for him not to come to the ring, he is trying so hard not to be that guy anymore. He doesn’t want to end careers and crush dreams. So he puts on a suit, ties a stupid tie and puts it behind him as he goes on as a creator. But then Rollins came to NXT, where he is trying to create the next Seth Rollins. He is done trying and the suit is coming off. Triple H says he is right here for Rollins, you know who your creator is so come here and meet your destroyer.

Rollins makes his way out… BUT SAMOA JOE IS HERE TO BEAT THAT ASS! He beats the hell out of Rollins at ringside, Triple H watches on, but Joe takes him into the ring as Triple H walks off. Joe continues his attack, locks in the clutch and chokes out Rollins…

I thought that was a great closing segment, and one the feud really needed. As I mentioned above the feud felt cold because of Triple H not being around. The segment with Stephanie and Rollins was good, and I think this went a long way to adding much needed fuel to the fire. Triple H’s promo had tremendous fire, Joe’s main roster debut came off great and really worked following Triple H’s “NXT/Creator” talk; bringing in an NXT assassin to kill off one of his other creations really works. Corey Graves was absolutely tremendous in putting over Joe during his attack.



