Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 2.20.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– #1 Contenders Match: Enzo and Cass defeated Cesaro & Sheamus @ 6:35 via pin [**]

– Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa never started [NR]

– Handicap Match: Raw Tag Team Champions Anderson & Gallows defeated Roman Reigns @ 4:10 via DQ [*]

– New Day (Big E & Kofi) defeated Jinder and Handsome Rusev @ 3:17 via pin [*]

– Nia Jax defeated Sara Pierce @ 0:22 via pin [NR]

– Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte @ 10:00 via submission [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: Universal Champion Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– BRAUN defeated Big Show @ 12:18 via pin [***]

– In Memory of George “The Animal” Steele.

– We get highlights of last week’s show, and the destruction of JeriKO…

Kevin Owens Talks : Owens is alone in the ring, sitting in a chair and wearing a suit with the spotlight on him. Now that the spotlight is sole where it belongs, he can answer the question why does he thing he will walk out of Fastlane the Universal Champion?” If when he was 15 someone told him he’d be facing Goldberg in a PPV main event, he’d thing they were crazy. Not his accomplishments, the Goldberg part. He mocks the chants of the fans for chanting Goldberg, but Owens doesn’t buy the hype and never did. Goldberg never impressed him, not back then and not now. But what about Goldberg defeating and embarrassing Lesnar? Well, Bill got lucky and Lesnar underestimated him. At Fastlane, he knows what to do and no one thinks he can retain his title; he will retain his title, because at Fastlane, he just has to outlast Goldberg. The longer a Goldberg match goes, the more Goldberg fades. Owens just has to out smart him and outlast him, and in that department, he doesn’t even come close to Owens. Goldberg came back to show his wife ans sone that superheroes still exist, well my title will not be a prop in your superhero fantasy; at Fastlane, I will show you that superheroes do not exist. At Fastlane, these people can chant for you all they want, but as far as I am concerned, “you’re nothing.” As far as Chris Jericho goes…. Owens drops the mic and leaves. That was a very good promo segment from Owens, in a completely different tone than 99% of the typical show opening segments and followed up on last week’s angle very well. This felt like a reboot of the Owens character, and was more of the character I want to see out of him. He also sold the hell out of the Goldberg match, which I had no desire to see previously, but he made me interested as he delivered he best WWE promo in forever.

– Enzo and Cass did their usual pre-match shtick.

Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo and Cass : The winners get a title shot at Fastlane. Sheamus and Cesaro controlled the early portion, but Cass cut off Sheamus and then he and Enzo dumped Cesaro to the floor. Enzo was then dumped and we went to the commercial break. Post break, Sheamus worked the heat on Enzo; Cesaro tagged in and they double teamed Enzo. Enzo managed to send Cesaro to the floor, he ran from Sheamus and then Cesaro hit him as he dove for a tag with a sick uppercut. Corey Graves got so excited by this uppercut and called him Claudio. Enzo made the hot tag, Cass cleaned house on Sheamus but Cesaro tagged in, hit the uppercut and then the run up high cross. Cass escaped the neutralized, but Cesaro ht a springboard uppercut. Enzo tried to make the save, and distracted Cesaro enough to allow Cass to pick up the win. Enzo and Cass defeated Cesaro & Sheamus @ 6:35 via pin [**] It was a solid match, but I haven’t been feeling the Enzo and Cass act in or out of the ring for some time; Cesaro & Sheamus would have a better PPV match, but I also know that we need to freshen things up.

– Post match, Enzo talked shit and again came off like a heel. Sheamus kicked his fucking face off.

– Foley informed Owens that he can’t leave because he has a match with Sami Zayn tonight. Owens said “I thought you liked Sami” and then said to be careful, because he’ll have more guys on the injured list than the active list.

– We get an emotional video, looking at Bayley’s tainted title win from last week. Charlotte is demanding that Bayley give her the title back.

– Roman Reigns meets with Foley, and Foley tells him he has to wait until Fastlane to get his hands on Strowman. Anderson & Gallows arrive and Foley tells Reigns to get a partner and he’ll book the tag match. Reigns says he doesn’t need one, oh goody, a repeat of last week’s handicap match.

Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa : Kendrick is pissed because Tozawa refused to accept him as a mentor. Tozawa would not shake hands and Kendrick attacked, slamming him to the exposed buckle and locking in the captain’s hook and then left. Tozawa was left laying in the ring Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa never started [NR] Post match, Kendrick said that no one would disrespect him so he had to give Tozawa a lesson tonight. This was a solid little angle to advance the feud with out having one of them lose a meaningless sub-three-minute match.

Raw Tag Team Champions Anderson & Gallows vs. Roman Reigns : Anderson attacked at the bell, but Reigns fought off the champions and started to run wild. Gallows hit a superkick on the floor, and he and Anderson took the heat. They then took him to the floor for a beat down, Gallows got a chair, but Reigns fought both men off. Reigns used the chair and we got a DQ. Post match, Reigns beat them down and hit a spear on Anderson in mid-air. Raw Tag Team Champions Anderson & Gallows defeated Roman Reigns @ 4:10 via DQ [*] I was ok with this last week, but doing it again this week did nothing but hurt the Raw Tag Team Champions.

– We see video of New Day announcing that they are hosting WrestleMania 33.

– Lana is out now, she introduces Jinder and Handsome Rusev. Woods hypes his Youtube channel, and that he’s hosting an awards show at SXSW. They also want to do voice work for the new Lion King movie. They are also hosting WrestleMania. They have now put their ice cream machine blueprints in a digital format. Lana cuts them off, and has hacked their ice cream plans. She starts to read the plans, and New Day is dumbfounded. Damn Russian hackers.

New Day (Big E & Kofi) vs. Jinder and Handsome Rusev : JIP as Rusev works over Kofi, he and Jinder work quick tags. Kofi hits a tornado DDT, Big E tags in, tosses Jinder around and dances before hitting the running splash. Rusev Makes the save, but then gets dumped and Kofi hits a dive, landing badly. Woods gooses Lana with the trombone and steals the plans back, breaking her iPad. Midnight hour on Jinder and New Day wins. New Day (Big E & Kofi) defeated Jinder and Handsome Rusev @ 3:17 via pin [*] Not much to this other than ice cream shenanigans and announcing New Day as the WM hosts.

– We get a George The Animal Steele video package.

Neville & Gallagher Contract Signing : Austin Aries hosts the segment, and we have tea and biscuits, because they are both British. Not enough room for the phone booth and mini-cab. Aries puts over Gallagher, Gallagher wants to dethrone the delusional king of the cruiserweights and signs. Neville now makes his way out. Neville signs and tries to bail. Gallagher was hoping that they could enjoy some tea and biscuits. Neville wants no part of this bullshit, and says Gallagher is what Americans thinks about British people and mocks him an calls him a caricature, a stereo type and says he doesn’t even exist. Neville says he is a real representative of England, a bit ugly and rough around the edges. Gallagher is what WWE wanted Neville to be, but the people are laughing at him. He will be the one laughing at Fastlane. Gallagher says he doesn’t play a gentleman, he simply is one. Gallagher says Neville thinks he is a king and better than everyone, and he will not stand for that. Neville dumps over the table, and they brawl. Gallagher sends Neville packing with a head butt. Gallagher then backs off Neville with William III. This was a solid segment to hype the title match, and allowed Gallagher to show his personality, which has really gotten him over with WWE fans.

Nia Jax vs. Sara Pierce : Pierce tried to attack right away, but only angered Jax. Samoan drop, finish. Nia Jax defeated Sara Pierce @ 0:22 via pin [NR] A solid squash for Jax, and the post match promo will hopefully provide some direction for her, as she has been stalled ever since beating Banks.

– Jax wants her shot at the women’s title, and makes sure to call Banks and Bayley little girls. She’s putting the champ on notice.

– We get a Black History month video on Barack Obama.

Bayley Talks : Bayley is here to comment on last week’s title victory and Charlotte’s demand that she give back the title. She’s happy to be celebrating in her home state, a state of dreams but all she wanted to do was be a WWE star and one day win a title and call herself a champion; that dream came true last week. She says the feeling was awesome, she called her dad after she won, and he’s here tonight, “Dad, I did it.” She’ll never forget that phone call, but Charlotte had to try and tarnish her week by making excuses. Stephanie McMahon arrived and asked if she ever thought she’d compete in the main event of Raw in front of a sold out crowd or imagine almost losing only for someone to help her win. Did Bayley do it, or did Sasha do it? Stephanie says he daughters look up to Bayley for being honest, are you willing to throw away who you are to hold a title that you really didn’t earn? Stephanie says she should do the right thing and relinquish the title. Bayley teases giving up the title, Stephanie says this is as defining moment for Bayley, and she has to do the right thing. Sasha Banks then arrives, and Stephanie says that Banks always gets involved and tries to stir the pot and plant seed of doubt in their relationship. Banks says she will not allow Bayley to give up the title, and the crowd supports that. Stephanie continues to stir the pot, noting that banks knows she can’t beat Charlotte but thinks she can beat Bayley. Bayley says Stephanie is right, and that the title means so much to her and is bigger than all of them. Bayley doesn’t want it to look as if the title was handed to her. Bayley then says, “hell no I will not give up this title” because she beat Charlotte three times, and not because of Sasha, but because of the WWE Universe. Charlotte then arrives, kisses Stephanie’s ass, and calls Bayley and Banks disrespectful. Charlotte is using her rematch clause at Fastlane, and will win back her title. Banks then challenges Charlotte to a match tonight. Charlotte plans to put Banks in a wheelchair tonight. I thought that there was too much Stephanie in the segment, I get that they were hoping for big time heat with her trying to get Bayley to give back the title, but she did little in my opinion to help the segment. Charlotte should have been cutting the promo, and it needed to be more focused on Bayley’s crisis of conscience. The faces also dropped the ball in not mentioning that Dana Brooke got involved and that they were jut evening the odds. Overall a fine segment, but it could have been better. Also, we’re just doing the same thing, going back to the rematch, where Charlotte will win the title back on PPV. Repeated title changes in great Raw matches masquerading as “booking.”

Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks : JIP as Bayley is on commentary. They worked a solid back and forth to begin, until Charlotte cut off Banks, driving her face to the mat with a knee drop. Charlotte then hit the skull fucker, and then the rolling head scissors. Charlotte sent Banks to the floor as we took a commercial break. Post break, Charlotte worked the dragon sleeper. Banks escapes into a pinning combo for 2. Banks fires up, hits clotheslines and then the wheelbarrow bulldog for a near fall. Banks then misses the corner knees, but follows with meteora off the apron. Dana Brooke slowly jogs to the ring, Bayley runs down to make the save; Banks hit the back stabber and rolls into the Banks statement for the win. Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte @ 10:00 via submission [**¾] As far as the wrestling goes, this was the best thing on the show. But it’s matches like this that makes me feel that WWE booking does not believe in momentum, having Charlotte lose. I am sure that they will chalk it up to Bayley paying back Banks from last week, but it continues to feel like more set up for the WM four-way match, where they will all trade wins leading up to Mania so that they can fight to see who is the least loser.

– DDP is going into the WWE Hall of fame.

– Sami Zayn says he told everyone that Owens would turn on Jericho. He says that Joe and Owens are very much alike, which is why Joe blind sided him last week. Sami then said Owens may be worried about Goldberg at Fastlane, but needs to be worried about him tonight.

– Tomorrow on 205 Live…

– As Zayn made his way to the ring, Joe attacked him from behind and kicked his ass. Owens looked on, without any emotion as Joe dared Zayn to say his name again. He then rolled Zayn into the ring so that Owens could finish him off.

Non-Title Match: Universal Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn : Sami was the valiant face and demanded to fight, but Owens attacked at the bell, running wild on his former friend and fully engaging beast mode. The pop up powerbomb finished it. Universal Champion Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn @ 1:20 via pin [NR] Between the pre-match attack by Joe and the absolute destruction by Owens, the segment kicked all of the asses. Joe and Zayn gets some more heat added onto it, Owens in a remorseless asshole, and I loved that he destroyed someone in under two-minutes, as it was a great follow up to his promo that kicked off the show, which was designed to sell the title match against Goldberg. I also love the continue teases of Joe & Owens as Triple H’s boys and possible stable.

– We get an In Memory of Ivan Koloff graphic.

– Stephanie complains about Banks and Bayley embarrassing her. Foley says he enjoyed it as they continue their issues, and Foley tells her to not treat him like he’s stupid. Foley trusted her, and that led to Rollins getting hurt. Foley known he’s committing career suicide, but won’t let her greed get in the way. She then warns him that there is a cord on the floor, and wouldn’t want him to have an accident as they set up Foley’s exit.

– Michael Cole is backstage to interview Lesnar and Heyman. Heyman cuts off Cole and tells him to lower his tone, because Lesnar is agitated. Lesnar scares off Cole, stares into the camera as Heyman cuts a promo about Owens attack on Jericho, but notes that Lesnar disagrees that Owens is the most dangerous champion in recent memory. Heyman says Owens is hitting his stride and could surprise Goldberg and walk into Mania as the champion, but Lesnar disagrees. If Goldberg hits the spear and jackhammer, he goes to Mania as champion and that will just be another thing for Lesnar to conquer at Mania.

– Goldberg will be on Raw next week.

– We will get an interview with Seth Rollins on Raw next week.

BRAUN vs. Big Show : They show the ring crew reinforcing the ring prior to the start of the match (I liked that, it wwas a small touch to put over the size of the competitors). I am sort of surprised that they are doing this match, but they seemingly don’t care about making Show look important in any way before his Mania clash with Shaq. I assume they think that Shaq is enough to sell the match. The focus is on BRAUN, which I am fine with because he’s full time and has a big PPV match coming up. We got the big man stand off, BRAUN rolled through a wrist lock and kipped up. WRESTLING! BRAUN then told Show that he’s the giant now, and then they grappled with BRAUN working a side headlock takeover. BRAUN kept control with clotheslines and the running boot. BRAUN followed with kicks to Show, and then beat on him in the corner. Show finally fought back, but BRAUN countered the chokeslam with a DDT for a near fall. BRAUN is dominating here, as he should. Show fought off the suplex, and finally hit one of his own. Big boot by Show, body shots follow and then the corner splash and shoulder block. Show set for a chokeslam, hits it but BRAUN kicks out. Show then looks for the Vader splash, but BRAUN clips a leg and they d some counters and Show teases the superplex. BRAUN fights him off, but jumps into the KO punch and is able to kick out at 2. Show goes for the Vader splash again, BRAUN slides under but goes too far and misses catching Show, but recovers and hits the powerslam, only for Show to kick out. BRAUN fights off the chokeslam, hits the powerslam and wins. BRAUN defeated Big Show @ 12:18 via pin [***] This was exactly what it needed to be; they have been working this match on the road and did tons of call back spots to th live event matches. BRAUN took all of Show’s best stuff, survived and won with his hoss powers. The only real complaints were the botched Vader splash counter spot, and that they should have went home without Show kicking out of the powerslam. Show constantly talks about his time almost being done and that WWE needs new monsters. It felt here that Show was giving it his all put over BRAUN as that next monster. He sold like a champ, BRAUN kicked out of all of his shit and at the end, BRAUN came out looking great, which was the goal here. It took them some time, but they’ve finally started to get it right with BRAUN, I love the big old hoss.

– Reigns hits the ring, lands superman punches but BRAUN hits a dropkick and then the powerslasm to stand tall.

