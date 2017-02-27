Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 2.27.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– New Day defeated Hard Body Mahal & Handsome Rusev @ 9:50 via pin [**½]

– Akira Tozawa defeated Noam Dar @ 2:58 via pin [NR]

– Charlotte & Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley @ 12:30 via pin [**]

– Big Cass defeated Luke Gallows @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

– Sheamus defeated Titus O’Neil @ 1:00 via pin [NR]

– Big Show defeated The Shining Stars @ 1:58 via pin [NR]

– TJ Perkins & Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese & Neville @ 2:00 via submission [NR]

– Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro @ 8:00 via pin [***]

Goldberg Talks : In a shocking turn of events, Goldberg kicks off the show this week, instead of being saved until the end like most of his appearances. It will be interesting to see if they can keep the audience with out the tease of his appearance late in the show. Goldberg quickly mocked Owens’ promo from last week, noting that all Owes is good at is talking. But he’s in a good mood, six-days away from his title match and he has never made a promise he didn’t follow through on, Sunday at Fastlane; spear, jack hammer and he goes on to face Lesnar at Mania as the Universal Champion. He promises the fans, his son, his wife and Owens that he will deliver on Sunday. But as he goes to leave, Kevin Owens arrives. Owens is happy to hear that Goldberg is in a good mood, because he is as well. Now that Goldberg is here, he can tell him that he made a promise to show WWE what he is all about and he did just that. He beat John Cena on his first night, he beat Ambrose, beat Styles and Seth Rollins, he beat him as well. He’s beaten Roman Reigns as well and beat down Jericho even though he doesn’t matter. Sorry to tell you Bill, no matter how loud the sheep chant your name… guess what Bill, you’re next. Goldberg mockingly claps the whole time, and says that for as nice as his speech was, he’s now pissed off and wants to fight. Owens says he doesn’t speak Neanderthal, but assumes that Goldberg wants to fight, but says that Green Bay doesn’t deserve to see him fight. Owens says when he wins on Sunday; there will be silence, because the Goldberg chant dies. This was a really good promo segment from both guys, they kept Goldberg’s portion short and focused and allowed Owens to play off of the vibe and swagger he had last week. I am also glad they are allowing him to stand up to Goldberg and not act afraid. Good work from both guys in creating a strong opening segment.

– New Day makes their way out to the ring. They discuss hosting Mania, pouring cereal on the crowd and again bring up the ice cream. I keep feeling like this is a big rib on CM Punk because that dude just wanted the old superstars ice cream bars back. They face the Shining Stars because they need some reason to keep them on TV. It actually turns out that the Stars will face Big Show later tonight as WWE gets in their shot at the Oscars. New Day are actually facing Jinder & Rusev.

New Day vs. Hard Body Mahhal & Handsome Rusev : New Day ran wild on Mahal to begin, using quick tags and some double teams to score near falls. Woods sends Rusev to the floor; Big E hits the apron splash on Mahal as we take a break. Post break, Rusev works the heat on Woods. He and Mahal work quick tags, keeping the heat on Woods as they isolate him in the corner. The heat has been fine, but there was no real reaction from the crowd, which led to it feeling long and coming off as bland. Woods finally fought back, we got tags to Big E & Mahal, Big E ran wild with suplexes and then danced; the running splash connected and Big E took out Rusev. Woods up top, hits a high cross and Rusev makes the save, clearing Big E to the floor. Lana and Kofi argue, this distracts Rusev allowing Woods to roll up Mahal for the win. New Day defeated Hard Body Mahhal & Handsome Rusev @ 9:50 via pin [**½] This wasn’t bad, just a bit bland and lethargic in the first part. The final third or so turned it around, I just wish they showed some of that aggression early instead of working 5-6 minutes of filler before acting as if they cared,

– Enzo and Cass talk backstage, as Enzo talks about winning the tag team titles. Enzo keeps talking and cutting off Cass as he discusses wearing the belt as a name tag and sliding into DMs. Cass reminds Enzo that Gallows & Anderson have won gold every where, while they have never been champions. Cass will face Gallows tonight; Enzo will not shut up.

– Cesaro and Sheamus talk backstage and Samoa Joe arrives and makes fun of Cesaro a bit. Cesaro says Joe is desperate and a back stabber like always, and carrying Triple H’s jock strap. Cesaro promises to deal with this.

– Stephanie and Foley have some back and forth backstage, with Stephanie giving him a pep talk, noting that she didn’t get the Foley she wanted, and noted that 17-years ago, Triple H ended his career. Ever since, Triple H has gotten stronger, while Foley has become weaker. All she sees is someone that gets more pathetic by the day, has become feeble and can barely stand. Foley just stands there and takes it, because babyfaces can’t stand up to Stephanie when she cuts off their balls. It’s fine that she’s going all out heel bitch on Foley, but it kills his character to have no response at all.

– We get a pre-taped promo, with Kendrick discussing his issues with Tozawa, noting that Tozawa refused to be his protégé and has to pay.

– Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar & Brian Kendrick has been added to the Fastlane kick off show.

Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar w/Alica Foooooooooooooox : Tozawa runs wild early, kicking that ass and yelling a lot at Dar. Fox eventually distracts Tozawa, allowing Dar to finally get in his first real offense of the night. Tozawa fights back, hits a superman punch and then follows with the suicide dive, I love how Tozawa hits dives, he looks like he’s killing someone and not hugging them. The snap German suplex by Tozawa finishes things off. Akira Tozawa defeated Noam Dar @ 2:58 via pin [NR] Akira Tozawa has done really well getting himself over in these short matches, he picked up a good win, they announced the PPV kick off match and then afterwards continued Tozawa vs. Kendrick. This was an overall good segment.

– Post match, Kendrick attacks Akira Tozawa from behind and kicks his head into the post.

– Mick Foley is in sad panda mode, so Samoa Joe is here to make him feel like shit. Foley calls Joe Triple H’s puppet, which pisses Joe off, and Foley books him against Cesaro for later tonight.

– Charlotte can’t believe that Bayley didn’t do the right thing and hand her back her title. She accuses Bayley of playing all of the fans, because this is what Bayley wants. Bayley is average and didn’t care how she won, she just wanted Charlotte’s title. Charlotte claims that Bayley will be a one hit wonder, and even runs down Aaron Rodgers. Bayley cut her off and made her way out to the ring. Charlotte calls Bayley a cheater, but Bayley says to just call her champ. I still hate that the faces are not really defending themselves against these allegations, Bayley needs to keep hammering home that Banks only helped because of Dana’s involvement. Charlotte plans to regain her title on Sunday, and will buy Bayley’s father a front row ticket to he can watch her become a one hit wonder. Banks arrived and said not everyone has daddy issues like Charlotte, Bayley is what the fans want to be and Bayley is more deserving of the title. Charlotte then accuses Banks of stealing Bayley’s spotlight, they get catty and Charlotte replaces Dana with Nia Jax…

Charlotte & Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley : Jax and Banks to begin, Bayley tagged in and kept control with ease, largely no selling Bayley’s strikes and kicks. Bayley fought ff a suplex, tagged out and hitting dropkicks. Jax continued to control, Charlotte finally tagged in and went back and forth with Banks, Banks took control, hitting a head scissors and then covering for 2. Bayley then tossed Charlotte to the floor, and took out Dana with a Bayley to belly on the floor as we took a commercial break. Post break, Jax had taken control and worked over Banks. Jax cut off the lucha arm drag, and slammed Banks down and followed with an elbow drop for 2. Charlotte tagged in, worked a head scissors for the heat; she’s been busted open a bit by the eye. Banks fought out, hot tag to Bayley. She runs wild on Charlotte, hitting a stunner in the ropes. Jax blind tags in and Bayley leaps onto her back, working a sleeper but Jax escapes, knocks Banks to the floor; Banks returns, and Jax slams her onto Bayley, and hits the leg drop for the win. Charlotte & Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley @ 12:30 via pin [**] Much like the promo, the match was just there; not particularly bad, but not good enough to make me care about the title match on Sunday or the four-way that they are building to.

– BRAUN demands a contract for his match on Sunday with Roman Reigns, because he feels that Reigns is breaking and will bail on their match.

– Enzo and Cass do their shtick, call the champs sawft and promise to win the titles.

Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows : Gallows attacked at the bell, laying in some boots to the head and taking the heat early. Cass slowly made his comeback, hitting corner plashes and side suplexes; the Empire elbow got 2, Anderson attacked Enzo, but Enzo slammed him to the steps. The big boot by Cass scores him the win. Big Cass defeated Luke Gallows @ 2:45 via pin [NR] It was fine for the rime given, Cass getting the win gives the challengers momentum heading into their title match this weekend.

– O’Neil told Sheamus that Joe would kill Cesaro so they argued in catering, O’Neil wanted to replace Cesaro after Joe kills him.

Sheamus vs. Titus O’Neil : O’Neil attacked before the bell, slamming Sheamus to the barricade and apron before rolling him back into the ring. O’Neil tried to run wild, but only ran into the brogue kick. ~fin~ Sheamus defeated Titus O’Neil @ 1:00 via pin [NR] It was filler, but thankfully quick and needed since Cesaro is likely losing to Joe via destruction later tonight.

– We get a video package on Triple H vs. Rollins, and the Samoa Joe attack that injured Rollins.

Seth Rollins Talks : Corey Graves interviews Seth Rollins in the ring. Rollins is out on crutches, and says his injury was more serious than first thought; he’s going through intense rehab to make it back. Graves asks him where he is mentally and Rollins says it sucks, and he is reminded of last year and felt like he maybe deserved this. Two-years ago he was WWE champion at Mania, he says he didn’t sell out, he bought in but he should have known better when Triple H turned on him. He should have become something better, but along the way he lost sight of that. Graves asks if he will make Mania, and Rollins says right now it doesn’t look great and that he won’t be cleared in time for Mania. Triple H’s music hits and he arrives with a big smile on his face. Joe is out as well as Triple H says he thought he’d never see him again. Triple H says Rollins will not be at Mania if he knows what’s good for him. he adds that this day was coming and Rollins knew what he was getting into when he made him the man. He made Rollins the champion, and Rollins told them all he was the man. Triple H did all of that for him. But Rollins bit the hand that fed him. He knows Rollins is not stupid and knows how this works. Triple H says he used him up and spit him out, man up and get over it. Triple H says Rollins is now the past, washed up and worthless. Salvage what is left, what little bit is left. Triple H says to make the right call, do not come to Mania or call him out, because Triple H is done playing; if Rollins shows up and calls him out, he swears that it will be the last thing Rollins does in a WWE ring. Rollins says he has nothing to lose and will be at Mania, and if it’s the last thing he does, it will be the last thing Triple H does. Really good segment overall, with good intensity from both guys, setting the stage for what should be a heated Mania match.

Big Show vs. The Shining Stars : Show dominates with ease early on, the Stars fight off a double chokeslam but Show continues the ass kicking. He hits a KO shot, causing one Star to DDT another. Chokeslam and that’s all. Big Show defeated The Shining Stars @ 1:58 via pin [NR] A simple squash to give Show a win and some momentum after last week’s loss to Strowman; the Mania match with Shaq is reportedly up in the air at this point.

– Neville meets with Tony Nese’s abs. Neville say the purpose of their tag match tonight is to beat down Jack Gallagher. Nese’s abs plan to do what’s best for them tonight; Neville warns them not to mess this up.

Tony Nese & Neville vs. TJ Perkins & Jack Gallagher w/William III : Neville attacked Gallagher at the bell, sending him to the floor and then took the heat on Perkins. Neville tagged in Nese, they had words allowing Perkins to fight back. Gallagher tags in, runs wild on Nese s Neville breaks things up. Perkins hits the detonation kick to Nese, Gallagher then locks in a submission on Nese, he taps as Neville watches on. TJ Perkins & Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese & Neville @ 2:00 via submission [NR] Solid for the time given, with Neville continuing to not give a shit about anyone but himself. I also liked that they gave Gallagher an alternate finish, but it feels as if they are doing it too late for people to accept it as legit and care about it. They also keep mixing things up, as they are likely setting the cruiserweights up for a multi-man cluster at Mania.

– Bayley & Banks are hurting backstage from their match. Bayley is worried about Charlotte having a plan for the PPV, but Banks promises to beat ringside at Fastlane. Stephanie arrives to stir the pot between them. She books Jax vs. Banks, again.

Samoa Joe vs. Cesaro : Joe looks to dominate early, but quickly fights back, hitting the high cross for a near fall. Cesaro did a slip sport on the apron, favored his knee so Joe attacked and took the heat, working the tweaked knee of Cesaro. Post break, Joe continues to control as Cesaro favors the injured knee. Cesaro manages to cut off Joe with a dead lift suplex, which looks cool but comes across as poor timing as he was just struggling to his feet, selling the knee. Joe rolls into a knee bar, but Cesaro counters into the sharp shooter. Cesaro follows with a diving uppercut and then corner uppercuts. Cesaro looks for the swing, Joe fights but Cesaro hits a double stomp. Joe fights off the neutralizer, Cesaro has issues with the knee, allowing Joe to attack and hit the uranage for the win. Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro @ 8:00 via pin [***] This was good, it had good intensity and Joe came off like a beast. They worked the knee angle well, and it protected Cesaro.

– Post match Joe put over Cesaro, but said he was here to destroy, and for as great as Cesaro is, he isn’t Joe. Sami Zayn arrives and they brawl on the stage and then to the floor. Sami is all fired up, and security and referees separate them until Joe gets in a cheap shot. Sami then hits a dive off the stage, taking out Joe and continuing the fight. Good brawl segment to set up a match for the PPV, which they had been working to.

BRAUN & Roman Sign a Contract : Mick Foley is out to host the contract signing. BRAUN then arrived and told Foley to leave or else. Foley said he may not be GM for long, but as long as he is, BRAUN will respect what he says. BRAUN says back in the day he may have respected him, and then says Stephanie is right, Foley is now pathetic, calling him a broken down, suburban dad. Foley gets fired up and says he is sick of being talked down to and demands to be respected as a legend. BRAUN just fucking laughs at him and backs Foley down, reigns is out to save Foley from death. They brawl at ringside, Reigns hits a superman punch but BRAUN then posts him. They brawled into the crowd; they lost a ton of energy as they fought into the crowd until Reigns killed BRAUN and a security guy with a spear. The crowd started to cheer for Reigns, he went to sign the contract but BRAUN was back to his feet. BRAUN hits the ring, superman punch by Reigns but BRAUN slams him to a corner, breaking the ropes and Reigns is down. BRAUN goes to leave, but Reigns has enough strength to sign the contract and the match is set. Good segment to close the show, I have enjoyed the interaction between BRAUN and Reigns; BRAUN has looked like an absolute beast, dominating Reigns at almost every turn. Reigns got in more offense here, but at the end of the day, BRAUN laid him out once again. Reigns did start to win over the crowd, the interactions have been strong and the match should be a class-A hoss battle.

