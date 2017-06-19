Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 6.19.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Hardys defeated Anderson & Gallows @ 10:35 via pin [**½]

– Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas @ 4:15 via pin [**]

– Akira Tozawa defeated TJP @ 10:40 via pin [**]

– Samoa Joe defeated Roman Reigns @ 18:10 via submission [***½]

– Non-Title Match: Champions Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews @ 4:15 via pin [**]

– Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks @ 1:12 via DQ [NR]

Roman’s Big Announcement : Roman gets his usual warm welcome from the crowd, and says he can’t be beaten one on one; well that’s a lie. He makes sure to remind us that he beat Wyatt, Balor, Rollins, & Strowman (who he lost to) before reminding us that he retired Undertaker. He doesn’t care who win a at Great Ball of Fire and declares himself the #1 contender at Summerslam, “this is my yard, and I make the rules around here.” Samoa Joe has had enough of this fucking bullshit and makes his way out to the ring. Joe says he was offended that Roman forgot his name, and Joe reminds Roman that he never beat him. Joe says he is the true #1 contender and the next Universal Champion. Roman agrees with Paul Heyman, and says Samoa Joe will always be “just Joe” to him. HEAD BUTT MOTHER FUCKER and the Samoa Joe ass kicking parade has begun. Joe beats down Roman at ringside, rolls him back in and looks for the choke, but Roman escapes and hits the superman punch. Very good opening segment, with reigns embracing the heel vibe as he should. Joe was great again and the short brawl had great fire. But I will say that I am sick of guys “declaring” that they get title matches and such, if you’re going to torture us with on air authority figures, at least use them properly. At least Reigns comes off well as the delusional/entitled heel.

– Joe vs. Reigns will take place tonight.

The Hardys vs. Anderson & Gallows : The Hardys controlled early, working quick tags an double teams on Anderson. Sheamus & Cesaro watch on from backstage, the Hardys continue to control, hitting poetry in motion on Gallows. Gallows quickly cut off Jeff, and then he and Anderson worked quick tags and isolated Jeff in tier corner, cutting off whisper in the wind. Post break, Anderson works the heat on Jeff. Jeff avoided a charge, and then took out Gallows and fought off Anderson but Gallows tagged in and cut off Jeff. Jeff then made his own comeback, sorta hitting whisper in the wind. Matt runs wild, slamming Anderson to the buckles and then hitting an elbow off the ropes and side effect for 2. Gallows dumps Jeff and Matt then dumps Gallows. Gallows then gets in a cheap shot on Matt, and then Anderson hits the boot of doom for a close 2. Jeff takes out Anderson, and the twist of fate and swanton puts Gallows away. The Hardys defeated Anderson & Gallows @ 10:35 via pin [**½] Anderson & Gallows were given a lot here, putting up much more of a fight than they usually get; the win likely gets the Hardys another shot at Sheamus & Cesaro. This was solid stuff overall.

– Time for our latest Goldust promo, I have really been enjoying these. He’s been shattered, but put himself back together nicely. Next week, he invites Truth to the latest debut, The Shattered Truth. These have been great, Goldust has been on and next week we finally get the next step in his feud with Truth,

– THE DRIFTER IS HERE TO PLAY US A TUNE. Finn Balor interrupts him. How dare you Finnegan! They have a stare down, and Samson leaves; we never got our song.

Finn Balor vs. Bo Dallas : Dallas attacks before the bell, beating Balor down. Dallas wanted to hear the song as well. Dallas dominates the opening minutes, working over Balor on the floor and then landing knee strikes back in the ring. Balor made the comeback, laid in kicks and then laid the boots to Dallas. Balor sent Dallas to the floor, hit the PK from the apron and then slammed him to the barricade repeatedly. Back in and Balor hit sling blade, the shotgun dropkick and the top rope double stomp finishes it. Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas @ 4:15 via pin [**] Dallas isn’t a guy that should normally go 50/50 with Balor, but for a one off, it worked as both guys worked with great aggression and fit in a lot in their limited time slot. I just hope they lock Balor into a direction and soon.

– Angle alert as Corey Graves has to leave commentary.

– We get the WWE 2k18 trailer, featuring Seth Rollins. The story of the trailer is that Rollins is a criminal – B & E, arson, destruction of property, and murder (leaving the guard to die).

– Graves meets with Angle about Angle’s “situation.” Angle is upset that Enzo sent a tweet to Conor McGregor, Cass is pissed about the recent attacks. Enzo thinks it the Revival, but Cass thinks it’s Bog Show. Angle promises to find out who the attacker is tonight.

Seth Rollins Talks : Rollins talks about video games and his love of them. He’s thrilled to be on the cover of WWE 2k18, but it almost didn’t happen because he bought in with Triple H. He burned all of his bridges, but the fans gave him a second chance. This isn’t just his cover, it’s “our cover.” We’ve all made mistakes, but that doesn’t have to define who they are. Bray Wyatt arrives on the screen, mocking Rollins for his vanity and claiming that he conforms to what the company and the fans want. Rollins claims to be the man, he better be careful, because Roman will get mad. Rollins then says Gods only exist in the mind, but in his world, Wyatt is a coward. Wyatt promises to punish Rollins and says it’s time for a sacrifice. Wyatt makes his way to the ring and Rollins takes him out with a high cross. End segment. What is this feud? Rollins: I was a bad guy, but am better now. Wyatt: Yeah man, I’m a God. Rollins: No you’re not. Wyatt: You took my name in vain maaaaaaaan. Rollins: So what? Wyatt: Run. Rollins: Nope… DIVE! Complete shit.

– Balor is interviewed and wants to win back the Universal Title. As he breaks down Joe vs. Reigns, THE DRIFTER ARRIVES AND KICKS HIS ASS FOR RUINING THE CONCERT. Agent Devon arrives to check on Balor.

Akira Tozawa vs. TJP : This is a rematch from last week’ 205 Live. Titus arrives to hype up the match, because It’s rainin Yen! They work some fun back and forth, Tozawa counters the sunset flip but TJP fights back as Neville makes his way out to the commentary table. Post break, TJP makes sure to lock in the WWE mandated chinlock, because we can’t allow this to get too exciting. TJP hit a springboard forearm, but Tozawa made the comeback hitting the suicide dive head butt. TJP slams Tozawa to the corner, and hits the chicken wing gut buster for 2. Tozawa hits the spin kick, Saito suplex and huge senton to pick up the win. Akira Tozawa defeated TJP @ 10:40 via pin [**] This was solid, but not as good as their 205 Live match. The commercial break and bland heat really hurt the match. Tozawa’s closing stretch was great though. The Tozawa/Titus Brand angle is fun, and Neville acting completely disgusted by Titus’ antics is great.

– Neville is not impressed. Titus says when Tozawa signs with the Titus brand, he will win the cruiserweight title. Neville says that he will annihilate Tozawa. Titus says Neville is not a king, but is actually a little boy. Titus proclaims the power of Tozawa will reign supreme.

– We see Angle talking with The Revival.

– R-Truth promo time. He accepts Goldust’s invitation for next week.

– Curtis Axel meets with Dallas, and the Miz arrives. Miz calls them losers, and then offers then a spot in his entourage, and promises to make them stars.

– Joe is interviewed backstage, and says Reigns should be worried about him and we get footage of Joe beating Reigns four-months ago. Joe says reigns should realize who he’s dealing with, and tonight, Reigns will leave a broken man.

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns : They work to a stand off early, and then trade strikes. Reigns hits a shoulder block, taking Joe down, and he then powders to the floor. Back in and Joe lays in strikes, backing Reigns off. Reigns fires back, but Joe hits a kick to he face and looks for the clutch, but Reigns bails to the floor. Back in and Joe beats down Reigns, asking him what his name is. Reigns then fights back, hitting the Samoan drop and they work to the floor. Joe then posts Reigns, and hits the running senton on the floor. Post break, Joe works the heat on Reigns, beating him down with mounted rights. Reigns tries to power up, but Joe hits a head butt, but misses the running senton. This allows Reigns to pick up momentum, hit the big boot and cover for 2. Reigns follows with corner clotheslines, Reigns sets for the superman punch but Joe powders to the floor. Reigns follows, hits the drive by kick and rolls Joe back in. Joe cuts off the superman punches, runs wild and hits the senton for a near fall. They battle for position, and Reigns hits the superman punch, but Joe kicks out at 2. Reigns then looks for the spear, but runs into a knee and uranage but Reigns kicks out at 2. Joe looks for the clutch, but Reigns escapes and hits the spear but Joe gets a foot on the ropes. Joe rolls to the floor and beats the count back in. Reigns is pissed, looks to finish Joe but an ambulance arrives… BRAUN IS NOT FINISHED WITH YOU YET ROMAN! Joe locks in the clutch, Reigns fights but he fades and the ref calls for the bell. Samoa Joe defeated Roman Reigns @ 18:10 via submission [***½] Very good match overall, Joe survived Roman’s signature stuff and was working with a great sense of urgency. I was actually worried that they would derail Joe here, but thankfully that did not happen. I would have preferred a clean win, but Joe winning and the BRAUN return to set up the Great Balls of Fire match worked well. Plus they’ve done a great job of building up Joe’s coquina clutch.

– BRAUN is here, Roman is still down, and BRAUN said he’s not finished with him yet and hits the face first chokeslam and stands tall. BRAUN challenges Roman to an ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire. I hope that they use a 1950s style ambulance.

MIZ TV : Miz has bears on the ring with signs, begging Maryse to forgive him. There is also a huge human size box, this seems like a bad plan based on recent events. Maryse is the guest; Miz claims that he checked out the bears this time. Miz apologizes to her and begs for forgiveness. She opens the gift and it’s the grandfather clock Miz ruined, he watched Youtube videos and fixed it himself. Miz claims Ambrose is jealous of everything they have, and says Maryse is his everything. They are about to kiss and makeup, and Ambrose arrives. Ambrose causes Miz to spill champagne on Maryse, and then Ambrose causes Miz to ruin the clock again. Maryse slaps Miz and leaves. He begs her to stay, and Ambrose clotheslines him to the floor. THE BEARS THEN ATTACK AMBROSE and it is Axel and Dallas. They hold Ambrose for Miz and continue the beat down. Miz hits the skull-crushing finale and stands tall. I liked this, the heels (Miz & Maryse) still got humiliated, allowing Ambrose some payback for losing his title. But Miz also got one up on him in the end, outsmarting him and getting an entourage to protect him, which should play well into Miz’s act. Also, Dallas and Axel desperately needed something to do outside of being Main Event on Hulu mainstays. Good segment overall.

Non-Title Match: Champions Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews : Cesaro and Crews worked a fun back and forth to begin, Crews hit a dropkick but Cesaro cut him off and tagged in Sheamus as The Hardys watch on from backstage. The champions maintain control, isolating Crews with ease in their half of the ring. Crews finally fights them off and gets the hot tag to Titus. Titus tosses Cesaro around, but Sheamus tags in and stuns Titus of the ropes. Titus slams Sheamus, Crews hits the standing moonsault for 2. Titus dumped, and the champions hit a double team white noise for the win. Champions Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews @ 4:15 via pin [**] This was ok, but the crowd was just dead and that made it difficult to get into the match. Also, it felt like a really bad time to have the Titus Brand lose just when it started to feel as if they were gaining some traction.

– We get a really good video package, hyping Joe vs. Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire.

– Brock returns to Raw next week.

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax : Alexa Bliss joins commentary. Confused Nia Jax always amuses me, she walks around and smiles and then realizes she’s supposed to be a monster heel, but hasn’t figured out how to carry herself in that regard. She’s been on the main roster for how long and the agents haven’t thought about pulling her aside and fixing it? JIP as Jax is in control. Banks fights back, heads up top and hits meteora. Emma arrives at commentary and chases Bliss to the ring. Bliss hides behind Jax. But Emma hits Jax and that gives us a DQ. the heels beat down Banks, Dana and Mickie make the save. Jax almost trips over someone and then misses a leg drop. Bayley arrives to almost no reaction, suplexes Bliss and works over Emma, Jax cuts her off band the other faces make the save. They then send Jax to the floor. Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks @ 1:12 via DQ [NR] hey ladies, sorry we forgot you for the last 2-hours and 50-minutes, everyone go run out there and do some shit for a few minutes until we can close the show with more important things. Yes it played off of last week’s show, but this was the definition of a clusterfuck segment, no one in the division is really over and it feels as if they are throwing shit at the wall, praying to find a solid direction. Can’t wait for the big FATAL SEVEN WAY match at Great Balls of fire.

Who Attacked Enzo & Cass? : Angle should have hired the Fashion Police to solve this case. Angle is out at 11:02PM ET to talk about the Enzo & Cass attacks. He brings out Enzo & Cass, sure, do your whole intro deal, we have plenty of unneeded overrun time for you to waste. Angle claims he questioned suspects all night and brings out the Revival & the Big Show. Angle asks show if he did it or not, Show says he didn’t and calls Enzo & Cass sawft, noting that he’d attack from the front. Show is offended that Angle would accuse him and says maybe he doesn’t need to be on Raw anymore. Angle questions the Revival, they admit that they aren’t here to be popular, but note that they didn’t do it. Angle agrees and says that they have solid alibis. Corey Graves says he may be of assistance, Graves did his own investigation and says Cass didn’t get checked by WWE medical. As far as last week goes, Cass competed without being medically cleared. Graves says he has security footage that will solve this. Cass was backstage and made it appear that he was attacked, setting up the scene of the crime.

Graves accuses Cass of attacking Enzo, and Cass admits it. He says Enzo constantly runs his mouth, and he’s wanted to knock him out so many times, but he didn’t do it, because he felt bad because no one likes Enzo. He put of with Enzo’s crap for years and finally snapped, and it felt good when he attacked Enzo. For all the crap in NXT and now in WWE, he wanted to watch Enzo suffer. He wanted to see how smart Enzo was, to see if he could figure it out, or if Enzo is as dumb as he looks, but he’s even dumber. Enzo is dead weight holding Cass back, when he should be rising to the top of WWE; Enzo is the reason Cass has never been a champion. He’s the star and where the money is, while Enzo’s mouth cuts checks his mouth can’t cash, but he always had Cass behind him, but now, they are through. Cass then lays out Enzo, telling him that, “you can’t teach that.” That was a legit great segment, the teases of who did it, leading to the reveal that it actually was Cass and then Cass’ promo. Cass was given the chance to sink or swim with his promo tonight, and he didn’t disappoint. The promo work was really good and made sense, I have long said that if the team splits, it will be because Cass gets upset with not being a success and always having to save Enzo’s ass, and they used those exact points here, which made complete sense. Not only did Cass do great on his promo, but don’t undersell Enzo’s contributions. From his look of confusion that it wasn’t the Revival, to his disbelief at seeing the footage of Cass setting up the fake attack to the absolute heartbreak (and tear) when Cass admitted that it was him, it all worked and now Cass will get hiss chance to be a singles star. With Big Show’s involvement, I feel they will use him to work with Cass like he did with BRAUN, in order to prepare a new giant to climb the ranks.

~GLORIOUS~