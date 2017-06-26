Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 6.26.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Hardys & Finn Balor defeated Sheamus, Cesaro and Elias Samson @ 17:30 via pin [***]

– Goldust vs. R-Truth never officially started

– The Miz, Curtis Axel, & Bo Dallas defeated Dean Ambrose, Heath Slater, & Rhyno @ 9:50 via pin [**]

– Seth Rollins defeated Curt Hawkins @ 2:58 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Neville defeated Lince Dorado @ 2:55 via submission [NR]

– #1 Contender Women’s Gauntlet Match: Sasha Banks won @ 29:00 [**¾]

Roman Reigns Is Here To Talk : The Big Dog is a bit upset over BRAUN not being finished with him last week, but the LA fans want to see Strowman. Reigns says Joe put him in the clutch and put him to sleep and then called BRAUN a coward for his attack last week. He accepts the challenge for an ambulance match, and promises to take BRAUN to hell because this is his yard. BRAUN arrives in an ambulance; I like to imagine that he just travels the country in one now, finding old enemies and informing them that he’s not done with them yet. Reigns makes his way towards the ambulance, opens the door but finds nothing because BRAUN is smarter than the average bear and jumps him from behind. They brawl on the stage, and BRAUN fucking tosses him into the ambulance. BRAUN then tossed Reigns into the ambulance and shut the door. I think that BRAUN disputes Reigns’ claim to ownership of the yard. Good opening segment, with Reigns addressing his loss to Joe, accepting the ambulance match and then BRAUN destroying him. BRAUN tossing around men and trying to kill them is always entertaining.

– Cesaro & Sheamus walk with the Drifter, but the fucking Hardys interrupted the song!

The Hardys & Finn Balor vs. Sheamus, Cesaro and Elias Samson : The Hardys work over Sheamus to begin, hitting poetry in motion and a double team suplex. Post break, Josh Duhamel joins commentary as Balor woks over Cesaro. He’s doing a WWE Studios film with Sheamus. Speaking of Sheamus he tags in and works the clubbing strikes in the ropes and Samson gets in a cheap shot. He tags in and works over Balor, but Balor battles back but Sheamus tags in and cuts him off and works a back breaker, but Balor escapes and tags in Jeff who hits the leg drop to the balls, and Sheamus then posts himself. Jeff up top but Cesaro pulls Sheamus to the floor. Jeff hits a dive to the floor. Sheamus the hits a knee strike to cut off Jeff. Post break, Samson works over Jeff, and then Sheamus tags back in. He and Cesaro work double teams, keeping the heat on Jeff. Cesaro takes out Balor, but that allows Jeff to battle back and hit a twist of fate. Hot tag to Matt, he works over Samson and beats him down in the corner. The bulldog follows and then the side effect, but Sheamus makes the save. He posts Matt, and Cesaro helps him hit a double team white noise as Balor makes the save. Matt hits the jawbreaker and tags in Balor. He cleans house, hits Samson with the apron PK and tosses Sheamus. Balor then wipes out the tag champs with a dive, back in and sling blade to Cesaro, the shotgun dropkick follows and then the Hardys take out Sheamus & Samson, the double stomp finishes Cesaro. The Hardys & Finn Balor defeated Sheamus, Cesaro and Elias Samson @ 17:30 via pin [***] Good tag match with a nice energy and they kept the crowd interested throughout. It also built two matches for the PPV, which is appreciated.

– We get a Goldust promo; tonight he puts the finishing touches on his masterpiece. The Golden age is back.

Goldust vs. R-Truth : Goldust has his own cameraman, who also wears gold. Goldust is also wearing a more old school version of his gear. No rapping his way to the ring as Truth is all business. Goldust uses the cameraman as a shield and attacks Truth, beating him down as the cameraman films the attack. Goldust beats him down and stands tall to end act I. This was a solid reintroduction of the new/old Goldust. Also, it keeps the feud going without giving away the match right away. I like the slow burn here.

– Heyman is interviewed backstage, and he starts to talk about Brock beating down Joe tonight, Joe sneaks up behind him and teases choking him out and then tells Heyman that he will choke out Brock tonight.

– Kurt Angle spins the bingo ball hopper so that the women can pick their entry for tonight’s gauntlet match. Bayley pocks first and seems ok with the number she picked.

MIZ TV : Miz and Maryse make their way to the ring, Maryse still looks upset with Miz. Maryse keeps playing ice queen as Miz talks about how happy they are. Miz’s guests are Lavar & LaMelo Ball. Lavar hypes his Big Baller brand, and then introduces new LA Laker, Lonzo Ball. Miz praises Lavar for doing everything he predicted, and says it’s an honor to have them on his show. Lavar says that he isn’t here for any partnership, but Lavar says they aren’t here for someone low like the Miz. We get some arguing, and Miz asks if he’s about to unleash “all the balls” on him. Lavar takes off his shirt and does some kung fu poses, as Dean Ambrose makes his way to the ring wearing a Big Baller Brand shirt. Ambrose says he has been chosen to represent the brand heading into the Great Balls of Fire PPV. The segment ends. That was something, I’m not sure what, but it was something. They missed the boat not involving the Titus Brand with LaVar Ball. Good on Lavar Ball for getting that free publicity for his brand.

– Also, sure WWE is happy about this…

LaMelo Ball "Beat that N*gga ass" on Raw pic.twitter.com/AZVx2cgI57 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 27, 2017

Dean Ambrose, Heath Slater, & Rhyno vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel, & Bo Dallas : Miz runs from Ambrose, allowing Slater & Rhyno to beat down Axel. Axel fought back, tagged in Miz, but as he tried to work over Rhyno, he got angry but couldn’t do much as Miz whipped him to the barricade. Axel and Dallas then worked quick tags, working over Rhyno in their corner, Rhyno made the comeback, tagging in Ambrose who ran wild on Axel, Miz & Dallas. The faces cleared the ring and we took a commercial break. Post break, team Miz was working the heat on Slater. Miz smartly made Axel & Dallas did the heavy lifting, as proper lackeys should do. Miz laid in the kicks to Slater, and then Dallas & Axel kept working him over with ease and without the interruption of any real crowd reaction. Slater hit a desperation neck breaker, and then the leg lariat to Miz and tagged in Rhyno. Rhyno runs wild on Dallas like it’s WWE Main Event on Hulu. The spinebuster follows for 2. Ambrose chases Miz, allowing Axel to chop shot Rhyno and Dallas rolled him up for the win. The Miz, Curtis Axel, & Bo Dallas defeated Dean Ambrose, Heath Slater, & Rhyno @ 9:50 via pin [**] This was solid as far as the action goes, certainly not bad but very flat and the crowd just didn’t care. Miz vs. Ambrose will continue, but at least the others got on Raw and have something to do for the first time in a long time.

– We get highlights of Cass turning on Enzo last week.

Enzo is Here to Talk, and Possibly Cry : Enzo did his intro, and admits that he’s not doing really good. He’s still wearing an Enzo and Cass shirt, and says he has been trying to get a hold of Cass all week, and even tried to get to him through his mother. He wants to talk things out man to man. Cass then makes his way out to the ring and Enzo says that the reaction from the fans hurts Cass, just like what Cass did hurt Enzo. Enzo says that Cass said a lot of hurtful things, and Cass was right about a lot of them. Enzo know she’s not the biggest guy in the world and has a big mouth. Enzo says they were like family, like brothers and last week, Cass broke his heart. Enzo doesn’t want to break that bond, and says he took so much pride in their partnership. Enzo wants to put it all in the past; he saw Cass’ passion, love and emotion. Enzo won’t let Cass break the bond before they become tag team champions. Cass says Enzo doesn’t know when to shut up, but says he was ashamed of what he did last week. He accepts Enzo for who he is and Enzo won’t change him. He agrees that they are brothers, says he is sorry… for everything he said, did and for the past 5-weeks. They shake hands and hug… and then Cass says they won’t throw away a life time of friendship.. and all seems to be well for now. BUT WAIT Cass attacks Enzo on the ramp as they celebrate, he asks the crowd if they want Enzo and he tosses him down the ramp like a sack of garbage and leaves. I was really hoping that it was just a misdirection to get more heat on Cass and to toy with Enzo’s emotions, because it would have sucked of they backtracked after such a great turn last week. This was a good segment and follow up to last week, there is nothing left to like about Cass (if you’re an Enzo fan) because he not only turned on him last week, but he totally mind fucked him emotionally tonight and then tried to kill him. Not as good as the angle from last week, but certainly a strong follow up.

– Cass then confronts Graves about revealing the footage from last week, and then tells him to stay out of his business.

Seth Rollins vs. Curt Hawkins : Hawkins attacked at the bell, hitting a clothesline and some ground and pound. The belly to back suplex followed, and then another suplex and Hawkins ten found a way to work in a chin lock variation in this short match. Rollins quickly escaped, fought back and hit a suicide dive. Sling blade followed back in the ring, and then the blockbuster. Rollins hit the superkick to the kneeling Hawkins, and then the ripcord nee strike finished Hawkins. Seth Rollins defeated Curt Hawkins @ 2:58 via pin [NR] The good news for Hawkins is that he didn’t have to work that pesky 6-minute Main Event match, losing in half the time for the same pay and in front of more people!

– Sermon time with Bray, he thinks Rollins is a bad person and hasn’t been redeemed. He wants to help Rollins find his true self and save him. Bray wants to cleanse him, sounds like he wants to give an inappropriate sponge bath. They will face at Great Balls of Fire.

– Brock Lesnar arrives.

Paul Heyman Talks : Heyman is here and discusses that Joe doesn’t fear Lesnar, noting that he used a cheap shot on Lesnar, but admits that it was smart, but then Joe kicked Lesnar in the face while others held Lesnar back. he then called Joe a Samoan dumb ass. Heyman then told Joe that now was the time to start fearing Lesnar. Heyman bring out Lesnar… and as he makes his entrance, JOE ATTACKS AND LOCKS IN THE CHOKE ON THE RAMP! Lesnar fights and slams him into the LED screen, but Joe keeps it locked in and Lesnar fades as referees, The Revival & The Club arrive to pull Joe off of Lesnar. That was great, so far they are doing everything right in building up Joe and it’s been awesome.

Champion Neville vs. Lince Dorado : Tozawa is in the Titus Brand VIP section to watch the match. Neville attacks and beats down Dorado in the corner. It’s all Neville early, slamming Dorado from corner to corner. Dorado fights back, but Neville cuts him off and grounds him. Dorado then fires back with chops, sends Neville to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Back in and the high cross follows for 2. Neville fires back, hits the running kick and the rings of Saturn finishes it. Champion Neville defeated Lince Dorado @ 2:55 via submission [NR] Fun squash for Neville, Dorado got in some fun stuff, but more importantly they set up the title match for the PPV.

– They tease a Tozawa/Neville brawl, but Titus interrupts. He announces that they will face for the title at Great Balls of Fire.

– An angry Paul Heyman walks; he’s pissed about Joe’s attack, noting that Joe’s not an honorable Samoan who believes in sneak attacks. He knows if Joe gets the clutch at the PPV, that Lesnar will be in trouble. He knows this will be a violent battle, and as a promoter loves it, but knows Lesnar will take Joe to suplex city and hit an F5 to retain.

– Bliss meets with Nia and tries to be her best friend so that Nia won’t win the gauntlet and try to kill her. Manipulative Bliss is great. Nia says she doesn’t need her luck and will see her at Great Balls of fire.

#1 Contender Women’s Gauntlet Match : Bayley and Nia Jax will begin this. Did you know that Nia Jax is not like most girls? Jax talks shit and shoves Bayley around. Bayley looks to hit and run, but Jax cuts her off with a snake eyes. A clothesline follows as Jax takes control and works over Bayley in the ropes. Bayley sidesteps a charge and fires away on Jax, heads up top and hits an elbow drop, which gets 2. Bayley lays in strikes and kicks, and then tries to attack the leg. Jax kicks her away to the corner, but Bayley hits a kick and heads up top but Jax cuts her off and sends her to the mat; the Samoan drop finishes Bayley. Mickie James is in next. Post break, Jax works over James, and locks in the bear hug. James escapes, but Jax gets her back in the bear hug. Thrilling. James escapes, fires up with rights and then a dropkick. She lays in some kicks, James up top and hits the seated senton for 2. James hits the head kick but Jax tosses her away on the DDT attempt, and then hits a big charge and James is done. Dana Brooke is now out. Dana tries to charge her, and then Jax swats her away, hits the running leg drop and Dana is done. Emma is next, stuns Jax in the ropes and hits basement dropkicks, covering for 2. Emma up top, but Jax catches the high cross and hits the Samoan drop to eliminate Emma. Sasha Banks is the final competitor. Banks attacks right away, slaps Jax and then low bridges her to the floor; Banks flies with a suicide dive but Jax catches her. Banks slips out and posts Jax, and then hits meteora to the floor as we take a break. Post break, and Jax is back in control and tosses Banks to the floor. Banks beats the count, and fires up hitting the corner knees on Jax, but Jax levels her with a clothesline and covers for 2. Jax again tosses Banks to the floor, Banks sells her leg but manages to break the count. Jax attacks as soon as she makes it back in, scores a few near falls and again tosses Banks to the floor. Banks to the apron and stuns Jax off the ropes but Jax quickly cuts her off and then chokes her out in the ropes. Jax then repeatedly slams the head of Banks to the mat, and then attacks the leg. She again tosses Banks to the floor. Banks back in, Jax works the bear hug again. Banks then looks to use the guillotine, but Jax counters out with a suplex, covering for 2. Banks counters out of a suplex, looks for a roll up but then Jax misses the leg drop. Banks struggles to her feet, and looks for the banks statement, but Jax escapes and hits the Samoan drop and Banks rolls to the apron. Jax then pulls her back in, takes too much time to yell at her and Banks fights out of the Samoan drop and pulls Jax to the mat with a modified Banks statement and Jax finally taps. Sasha Banks won @ 29:00 [**¾] I am thrilled to see the women not only main event, but to get so much time and to have it be presented as an important as they built to the next women’s title match. Bayley going out first was fine here, n need to give her run since they weren’t going back to her and with the Banks win they can build her up as they are likely still going with Bayley vs. Banks at Summerslam. I thought that the booking of Jax was really strong, she looked dominant and the crowd really got into her act for the first time. Unfortunately as the match went longer, it lost steam, Jax got tired and it got really repetitive down the stretch. I think this comes off much better if they trimmed some of the time, but felt that the booking was strong overall. At the end of the day, it was a pretty good main event with a better plan than overall execution.

– Kurt Angle arrives to raise banks’ hand. Alexa Bliss then arrives and taunts Banks, who dropkicks her and sends her to the floor. Banks stands tall.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



~GLORIOUS~