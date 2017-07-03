Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 7.03.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax @ 10:10 via pin [**]

– Cedric Alexander defeated Noam Dar @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– IC Title Match: Champion The Miz defeated Heath Slater @ 12:50 via pin [**½]

– Seth Rollins defeated Curt Hawkins @ 0:13 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Neville defeated Mustafa Ali @ 6:40 via pin [**¾]

– Finn Balor defeated Cesaro @ 15:10 via pin [***]

– BRAUN defeated Apollo Crews @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– We get highlights of Cass trying to kill Enzo last week.

Enzo Talks : Enzo arrives and is rather spry for a man tossed down the ramp last week; Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass is official for Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire PPV. Enzo breaks down his rough year, but said that Cass was with him the whole time. But for the past 5-years, Cass never had his back, because he was looking past him. Enzo knows he runs his mouth, but he takes the beating and keeps getting back up. He’s not the biggest or baddest or strongest, but he’s one of the toughest. He knows who he is, and that is a certified G. He’s confident and you can’t teach that. He’s grateful for his father for teaching him to be a man, he’s grateful for the kids that wear his merch, and he believes in himself and that is something you can’t teach. He is proof that he mouth has never dug a hole too deep for him to dig out of. He knows who he is and where he’s going, and that is to the top. “I’ve climbed out of holes deeper than 7-feet. Cass, you’re nothing more than a 7-foot tall catchphrase that I wrote.” Enzo says that Cass thinks he’s where the money is, but he’ll be disappointed next quarter when his merch check reads zero dollars, that is unless Cass starts wearing a shirt that says “Casshole.” Enzo says he has new life, and he will be all he can be because it’s all eyes on him. It was nice to have someone different kick off the show. I thought that Enzo was largely good here, bringing some good passion to his promo, but I found him to be a bit repetitive, hitting points he already hit last week. But it had a freshness to it, feeling more real and off the cuff that the usual scripted stuff. Overall this served as a good go home promo for the big match on Sunday.

– Cass was watching on from backstage. He gets interviewed and says Enzo said nothing, he may talk the talk, but after Sunday, he won’t be able to walk the walk. Enzo then flies into frame and they briefly brawl until refs and agents break them up.

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax : Bayley and Jax to begin, with Jax overpowering Bayley with ease early on. Bayley fires back with some rough looking dropkicks, but Jax cuts that off. Bayley kicks her in the face, tags in Banks and they hit the double dropkick. Banks slams her to the buckles and then sends her to the floor. Jax then tosses Bayley to the floor and crushes her against the barricade as we take a break. Post break, Banks is fighting on her own as Bayley was helped to the back, working over Bliss and covering for 2. Banks holds her own here until Jax tags in and hits the back breaker and elbow drops, covering for 2. Bliss back in, working the heat and then tagging Jax back in. She tosses Banks across the ring, Bliss tags back in and Jax is favoring her knee on the apron, she looks to have hurt herself when she attacked Bayley on the floor. Bliss works a solid heat, but misses the double knee drop and banks hits a knee strike and then hits a neck breaker and sends Jax to the floor. Banks statement on Bliss and she taps. Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax @ 10:10 via pin [**] The match was ok, but felt really lethargic. The booking was good in terms of making Banks look strong ahead of her PPV match on Sunday. The fall of Bayley continues.

– Kurt meets with Braun, who thinks Roman won’t make the PPV and wants to know what Angle backup plan is. Angle says Roman will compete, and that everyone is booked. Braun wants competition tonight.

– We get a great Joe vs. Brock hype video.

– Alexander cuts a promo; again saying the issue with Fox & Dar is over. He wants to face Dar here tonight, and send him back to Fox in a matching neck brace. Dar arrives, and brings out Fox with him, wearing her neck brace.

Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar : Alexander attacks at the bell, hits the springboard lariat and Dar rolls to the floor. Alexander follows, but Dar sneaks back in the ring. Dar cuts off the head scissors with a kick, covering for 2. Dar then starts to work the arm, grounding Alexander. Alexander fights back, Fox distracts him but he hits the lumbar check for the win over Dar, again. Cedric Alexander defeated Noam Dar @ 2:10 via pin [NR] The right man won, again, please end this bullshit.

– Fox rips off her neck brace and throws a fit post match.

MIZ TV : Miz, Maryse and his entourage make their way out to the ring. Miz talks about last week’s Miz TV with the Ball family, claiming he exposed the family and saying that Ball will be an NBA bust. But he knows talent and made Axel & Dallas featured players. Miz runs down Lavar Ball for wanting Dean Ambrose to represent the big baller brand. Miz says Ambrose had potential, but we were all wrong and now we have wacky Dean Ambrose. Ambrose just can’t handle success. Every time Ambrose was a main eventer, he caved under the pressure, the same pressure Miz thrives under. Miz says that Ambrose will be the biggest joke of all time, which brings out Ambrose. Ambrose is fired up for a fight and Slater and Rhyno are out now. Slater says he was the last man to beat Miz in the ring and wants his shot at the title. He wants to be a success for his kids, but Ambrose tells him to wait his turn. Miz says he will give out a shot when he wants to do so. Kurt Angle arrives and says that Miz doesn’t make the decisions. Miz says he will do him a favor and defend at Great Balls of Fire. So Angle makes Miz vs. Ambrose for the PPV and Miz vs. Slater for right now. I like the Miz, but this felt like nothing but a time filler segment to announce the PPV match we knew was coming and to give Miz a road block in Slater tonight.

IC Title Match: Champion The Miz vs. Heath Slater : Miz gets taped up and will wrestle in his snazzy duds. Maryse, Axel and Dallas are still out with him. Ambrose is on commentary. I appreciate Dallas’ Barry Windham 1988 Horsemen attire (suit, headband, black glove). Slater controls early, scoring some near falls. Miz tries to fire up, but Slater cuts him off, hitting a hip toss and covering for 2. Slater gets a backslide, and then a roll up, both getting 2. Miz finally cuts him off with a knee to the gut. Slater then fights back with strikes and chops as he starts to rip off Miz’s shirt. Slater hits the atomic drop for 2, and Miz powders to the floor. Post break and Miz finally cuts off Slater with a neck breaker. Miz’s pants have ripped up the back. Slater looked to fire back but Miz spiked him with a DDT for 2, great sell by Slater. They work to the floor, Rhyno looks to help but gets backed off and in the ring Miz hits the running boot for a near fall. Miz then lays in the Daniel Bryan kicks, Slater then avoids the last one and hits the flapjack. Slater fires up with clotheslines and a knee strike. Miz slams him to the corner, but Slater gets a roll up for 2. The neck breaker follows and Slater gets another cover for 2. Miz then hits the corner clothesline, and heads up top only for Slater to run up and hit a powerslam off the ropes! Axel and Dallas take out Rhyno on the floor, Slater gets distracted, eats the skull-crushing finale and Miz retains. Champion The Miz defeated Heath Slater @ 12:50 via pin [**½] This was a really solid match with Slater getting some near falls before losing. The big issue is that with Slater rarely being on TV and not having any real signature offense that people know of, the crowd had a hard time getting invested into Slater’s attempts to win.

– Also, I guess Maryse forgave Mia, or we just dropped that.

– Miz and the entourage beat down Slater, Ambrose makes the save and Miz bails. Dallas & Axel beat down Ambrose and Miz then hits the skull-crushing finale to stand tall.

– Titus tries to talk Apollo Crews into facing Braun Strowman tonight; Crews agrees. They get all hyped, chant and dance. I hope Apollo survives.

The Shattered Truth : Goldust thanks the little people for making this possible and thanks R-Truth for being jealous and selfish, because without that, none of this would be possible. With his new film, he will do what Truth couldn’t do, be a star. The only thing that shines brighter than a star is gold. We see “the film,” which is mostly credits and then last week’s Goldust beat down of Truth. A triumph in filmmaking, but Truth appears behind Goldust and attacks. They brawl and Truth posts Goldust and stands tall. This was simple but good. I like that they are taking their time with the feud, they have to reestablish both guys so that people care when they finally face off.

– Angle meets with Sheamus & Cesaro and he has a stipulation for Sunday’s tag title match against the Hardys, a 30-minute iron man match. They like it, Cesaro wants a match tonight, and Angle offers him Braun, but Cesaro wants to face Balor.

Seth Rollins vs. Curt Hawkins : So we are getting a rematch from last week with the failing star factory Curt Hawkins. Hawkins says he should be facing Braun, and I wish because that would be a great destruction. Rollins interrupts Hawkins and lays him out with a right. The bell rings, ripcord knee strike, and Hawkins is done. Seth Rollins defeated Curt Hawkins @ 0:13 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Rollins says that Bray says he is everywhere, but any time he wants to fight, Bray is nowhere to be found. Rollins doesn’t need saving, especially from Bray because his sins make him the man he is. On Sunday, there will be a cleansing; it will be of Bray’s mystique. He will prove that Bray is not a god. Are you a mn or a coward?

Joe & Brock Sit & Talk : they are doing the split screen from different locations gimmick. Joe cuts off Cole right away, noting that he’s done nothing but make statements so he has some questions. Brock cuts off Joe, and says he will walk in champ; leave champ and Joe will get nothing. Joe fires up and says Brock has done nothing this whole time. Joe says when he looks for Brock he finds him, but Brock never comes after him. Joe says they have Brock set away in a protected place while he is isolated away from him. Joe says he has names too, and that he’s been choking out people for 20-years. Joe rips of his mic and goes looking for Brock, Brock and Paul laugh it off and refs try to talk Joe down. “Lets go suplex city I’m about to jack up the rent, we’re done talking!” Angle has security swarm Joe as Brock stands in his interview room taunting Joe. This was great, and fell in line with the intense build they have done for the feud. Joe got the advantage last week, and I loved his fire here, but also liked that they didn’t have an actual altercation tonight, save it for Sunday. Again, this thrived because Joe’s anger felt real and not like he was reading a script, he legit looks like he wants to kill Brock. They really need to make this more than a one and done.

Champion Neville vs. Mustafa Ali : Neville grounds Ali, and they work into a stand off, Ali with the boot and dropkick. The RANA follows, and then the run up high cross gets a near fall. Ali then takes Neville down, heads up top but Neville cuts him off. Neville then follows him up and Ali counters out with a back flip and plants Neville with a spike DDT for a great near fall. Ali up top now, but Neville pops up and shoves him to the floor. Neville landed hard on the superplex counter spot, and has been holding his head ever since. He’s either selling really well or is a bit rocked. Neville rolls Ali back in, lays the boots to him. Neville is just pummeling Ali with ease. Ali sidesteps Neville, looks for the rolling neck breaker but Neville kills him with a lariat and taps him with the rings of Saturn. Champion Neville defeated Mustafa Ali @ 6:40 via pin [**¾] Neville gave Ali some good hope spots early before going murder death kill to remind us all that he’s a bad ass. The only gripe is that I wish they had done it with someone other than Ali, since he’s in a program on 205 Live. As an entire package, I thought that this was a good match/segment.

– Bray Wyatt walks in the desert. That’s it.

Bray Wyatt Has Been Through The Desert on a Horse With No Name : He starts talking about the sun God, the gift of fire and has ruined all kinds of shit and made the beast a man. He did it all because he is everywhere. On Sunday Rollins looks into the fact of a God, and for the first time he will see and it will burn. I find it hard to take nursery rhyme man seriously when he claims to be a destructive force, so destructive that he gets his ass beat and loses all the time? The most destructive thing Bray’s done since coming to Raw has been rubbing his dirty wizard ass on the mat with each loss and destroying my ears with his stories. Once again, this was pretty words with a great delivery, but he says nothing to make me care.

– Bliss is asked about tapping to Banks tonight, she’s not worried about their PPV match. She let Banks win to give her a false sense of security. Charly calls bullshit, which Bliss doesn’t appreciate.

Cesaro vs. Finn Balor : Sheamus is at ringside, the Hardys are on commentary. They work the power vs. speed dynamic right away, with Cesaro taking control and grounding Balor. Balor rolls through a sunset flip and hits the basement dropkick. Balor works over Cesaro in the corner and then lays the boots to him. Sheamus distracts Balor, allowing Cesaro to take control back. They trade chops in the corner, but Cesaro tosses Balor to the floor and we take a commercial break. Post break, they exchange near falls and Cesaro hits a gut wrench suplex and then grounds Balor, working the arm. Balor fires up but Cesaro catches him and dead lifts him into a suplex, the uppercut follows and covers for 2. Balor counters out of the neutralizer, and follows with the double stomp. Balor then sends him to the floor, hits the apron PK. Back in and Balor hits sling blade but The Drifter is here to play a song. Cesaro then hits the pop up uppercut for a near fall. Cesaro hits the running uppercut, but Balor fires back and sends him to the floor. The Drifter trips up Balor as the Hardys head to the ring and attack Sheamus and the Drifter. Cesaro sent to the floor and Balor wipes out everyone with a dive. Cesaro slams his knee off of the apron and Matt hits twist o fate on the Drifter, it breaks down ringside, back in and Balor hits the double stomp and wins. Finn Balor defeated Cesaro @ 15:10 via pin [***] The match itself was good, Cesaro and Balor are very good and the closing chaos added some fun to the closing moments and helped built to the tag title match as well as continue the Balor/Drifter feud.

BRAUN SMASH : An ambulance arrives in the arena. BRAUN arrives and says that he loves hurting Roman Reigns. He also loves that Reigns is so stupid that he still gets up so that he can do it again. If Reigns shows up on Sunday, he will leave like he did last week, in the back of the ambulance. BRAUN calls for competition and here comes Titus O’Neil. Titus says tonight is a special occasion, and he will give BRAUN more than he could have hoped for. Titus brings out Apollo Crews. Crews heads to the ring and attacks with strikes. He uses his speed and stays away from BRAUN, but looks for a headlock and BRAUN shoves him away and drops him with a big boot. BRAUN tosses him to the floor, but Crews beats the count. BRAUN tries to rip his head off, working a neck crank. Crews tries to fight back, but gets sent to the floor again. Titus tries to fire him up and Crews slaps BRAUN and stuns him off the ropes. The enziguri follows, as does the basement dropkick. BRAUN then kicks Crews away as he tries for the standing moonsault. That was great. BRAUN hits the powerslam and then pulls Crews up before 3 and hits another powerslam and pulls him up again. BRAUN hits a 3rd powerslam and wins. BRAUN defeated Apollo Crews @ 4:00 via pin [**] Good segment, BRAUN killing guys is always fun and it led to a good closing segemnt.

– Titus in and tries to fight off BRAUN, but he gets cut off and eats a powerslam. BRAUN then tosses Crews into the crowd and drags him to the ambulance. BRAUN opens the door and tosses Crews in and closes the door. But the ambulance doesn’t leave, because Roman Reigns is inside and attacks BRAUN! Reigns lays in rights and lights up BRAUN. BRAUN starts to toss him around, and they fight onto the stage. They trade rights and Reigns slams BRAUN into the screen. Reigns then spears BRAUN off of the stage and through some tables! BRAUN makes it back to his feet as the show ends.

– Here is the updated card for Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire PPV…

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

* WWE IC Title Match: Champion The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

* Raw Tag Team Title 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Champions Sheamus & Cesaro vs. The Hardys

* Ambulance Match: Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

* Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

* Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

