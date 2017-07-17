Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 7.17.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Bayley defeated Champion Alexa Bliss @ 8:15 via pin [**]

– Mustafa Ali & Jack Gallagher defeated Brian Kendrick & Drew Gulak @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– Big Cass vs. The Big Show Never Started

– Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson @ 5:20 via DQ [**]

– Ariya Daivari defeated Akira Tozawa @ 2:53 via forfeit [NR]

– The Revival defeated The Hardys @ 13:35 via pin [***]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe went to a no contest @ 23:45 [***½]

Dean Ambrose is Here to Talk : Ambrose calls out Miz, Dallas and Axel so that they can pick up where they left off last week. Ambrose wants to burst Miz’s Hollywood bubble and tells him to bring his whole entourage if he wants because he doesn’t care. Rollins arrives, says Ambrose is all over the place and needs a better plan. Ambrose then says that plans are Rollins’ thing and tells him to piss off and that he will deal with this on his own. Rollins calls him brother, and Ambrose cuts him off and says his brothers were in the Shield. Ambrose reminds Rollins of whet he did to he and Roman, Rollins snaps and apologizes; he had to live with it every day since. Rollins then provides a brief summary of their issues and wants them to move on. Ambrose doesn’t buy this and Rollins says his actions will peak louder than words, turns his back and gives Ambrose a free shot at revenge. Ambrose considers it but tosses the chair to the floor. The Miz, Dallas and Axel arrive, probably should have held onto that chair. I continue to appreciate Bo Dallas’ Barry Windham cosplay effort. Miz and the lads beat down the former Shield brothers with chairs; Miz hits Rollins with a skull-crushing finale onto a chair. Well, he gently laid him on the chair to end the attack. This was a solid opening segment, continuing the Shield reunion tease that they started last week.

– Miz and Crew refused interviews and quickly left the building. This was likely a smart move. In other news, Sheamus and Cesaro have no fucks to give…

Non-Title Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley : Bliss slaps Bayley right away, but that pissed off Bayley and the brawled to the corner. Bayley shows good fire, and then at 40-seconds into the match, Nia Jax arrives. Post break, Bliss had taken control and had Bayley grounded. Bayley makes her comeback, hitting a neck breaker in the ropes. Forearms follow and Bayley fired up and hit an elbow off the ropes. The Saito suplex followed and then an elbow drop off the ropes. Bliss bails to the floor, Jax distracts Bayley allowing Bliss to attack. Sasha Banks arrives and takes out Jax. Bayley gets a roll up for 2 and then the Bayley to belly for the win. Bayley defeated Champion Alexa Bliss @ 8:15 via pin [**] Ok match overall as they heat Bayley back up for a possible multi-woman match at Summerslam. Bayley showed more aggression here, which was needed.

Here in #WWENashville watching Alexa Vs Bayley… Then Sasha and Nia.. Love watching others get more opportunities that I never get! Cool..🙄 — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017

– Graves bails to go have a conversation with Angle.

– We see WWE stars at last week’s ESPYs.

– We get a Roman Reigns video package.

– Angle talks to Graves and is having second thoughts about revealing his secret. Graves tells him he has to do it and has nothing to be ashamed about. Angle thanks him for his friendship.

– Next are highlights of Tozawa pinning Neville last week. Then on 205 Live, Neville kicked the shit out of Tozawa.

– Titus tries to motivate Crews & Tozawa. Daivari interrupts and says Tozawa lacks honor. Daivari wants to finish what they started on 205 Live last week, and Tozawa accepts.

– Rumor is that Kurt Angle faked the moon landing.

Brian Kendrick & Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali & Jack Gallagher : This is combining two of the lower level 205 Live feuds, Gulak and Ali face tomorrow in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Graves is back on commentary. Kendrick talks some shit, leading to Gallagher and Gulak starting things off. Gallagher took control until Kendrick distracted him, allowing Gulak to cut him off with chops. Gallagher fights back, Kendrick blind tags in an eats a head butt. Tag to Ali, he hits the imploding 450 and pins Kendrick. Mustafa Ali & Jack Gallagher defeated Brian Kendrick & Drew Gulak @ 2:20 via pin [NR] I get not wanting to give too much away, but they didn’t have a chance to make the audience care. Nothing but filler, and it in no way helped the Cruiserweights or could make people want to watch the show. They cared so little about the Cruiserweights that they skipped the purple tape, likely to save money, that shit ain’t cheap. Rumor is that Kurt Angle DID NOT win an Olympic medal with a broken fricken neck.

– Nakamura & Styles vs. Owens & Corbin, as well as Mahal bringing the Punjabi Prison are set for tomorrow’s Smackdown.

– Possible Kurt Angle reveal…

Enzo Talks : Enzo says you have to believe what you say, and he believes that he believed in he and Cass more than Cass did. He let himself be abused and even allowed Cass to toss him around, but they never won any titles. It hurts and most people wouldn’t get up. If he gets knocked down 9 times he will get up 10 and he always finishes his fights. We then see footage of Show beating down Cass last week. Enzo says Cass bounced a check, and at Great Balls of Fire, he took it to Cass as the smaller man, but last week, Cass folded with a man his own size. Enzo would have tried to fight, but Cass isn’t a G like him. Cass and his horrible “Generic Big Man 23” CAW music make their way out. Cass plans to beat some sense into Enzo and to shut his mouth. Enzo bails and says he is smart, goes to sit in the crowd and announces Cass will face Big Show. Enzo is entertaining, but felt all over the place there. He’s good, but it wasn’t so good that he “got his heat back” after the repeated ass kickings. It just never connected with me, it was a lot of noise.

– Rumor is that Kurt Angle was the second gunman on the grassy knoll.

Big Cass vs. The Big Show : Cass attacks as Show makes his entrance and they brawl on the floor. Show tosses Cass around with ease, slamming him to the barricades. Cass finally fights back, laying in clubbing strikes but Show tosses him into the apron. They fight to the apron, and Cass posts Show a few times and tosses him into the ring. Cass lays the boots to Show, Enzo is such a good friend that he is allowing Show to get the shit kicked out of him. Enzo finally hits the ring and gets KO’d with a big boot. Cass bails. Show’s nose is busted open. Far from a great brawl, but it was better than doing the match here, as it needs more build. Cass needed to get one up on Show and stand tall, and that’s what happened here.

– Rumor is that OJ Simpson found out that Kurt Angle was the real killer.

– Reigns claims that Joe’s wins over him are in the past and tonight he beats Joe and moves onto Lesnar at Summerslam.

– Rollins & Ambrose argue about being attacked by The Miz & his entourage. Angle arrives and books them vs. any two of the Miz-tourage. Ambrose wants to face all three, so Angle agrees.

Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson : Balor looked to control early, but Samson hit a toss slam to cut that off. Samson followed with a clothesline, and then worked a full nelson. Balor fought back, hitting a desperation PELE. Balor picks up the pace, taking control and then working over Samson with strikes in the corner. Samson then hit a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Balor cut off Samson, sending him to the floor and following with a PK from the apron. The shotgun dropkick followed from Balor, but Samson grabbed his guitar and EL KABONGED Balor for the DQ. Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson @ 5:20 via DQ [**] Balor got busted open a bit by the guitar. This was “ok,” not bad, but it just felt lifeless with no sense of urgency. This feud must continue.

– Rumor is that Kurt Angle is part of the illuminati.

– Oh fucking joy, Bray Wyatt is here. He says Balor didn’t see any of this coming, and he’s now hurt. Bray’s soul is thirsty, and wants to hurt Balor and punish him. Bray is no myth; he is real and worse than a demon. Finn’s reaction…

“I have to feud with the dirty, confused, wizard?”

– Kurt meets with Bayley & Sasha, they both want a title shot at Summerslam. Angle looks confused, and books them in a match for next week, with the winner getting the title shot at Summerslam. It will be interesting to see if Nia Jax gets involved, or if they will start the Sasha heel turn.

– Next are highlights of the Hardys losing to Gallows and Anderson on Raw last week, as well as The Revival returning and kicking their ass.

– The Revival want to take out the Hardys and make sure that they get the respect they deserver.

Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari : Rumor is that Kurt Angle is actually a reptilian that is secretly running the government. Tozawa runs wild at the bell, but Daivari cuts him off and attacked the shoulder that Neville targeted last week. Daivari takes too much time yelling, and eats a RANA and Saito suplex. Tozawa up top and jumps over Daivari, Daivari hits divorce court and then a running knee strike and covers for 2. Titus then calls off the match “to save Tozawa.” Ariya Daivari defeated Akira Tozawa @ 2:53 via forfeit [NR] Tozawa was pissed post match, yelling that he has never quit. I have no clue when they are throwing a monkey wrench in things when the pairing has been working well, it seems like and issue to complicate things just to complicate things. This is something you do down the line, to play up that Titus is using Tozawa and is only in it because he had become a success. I was not a fan of this, and felt that it really derailed Tozawa having his ass handed to him by a heatless loser character like Daivari.

– Rumor is that Kurt Angle has Obama’s birth certificate.

UP NEXT: MOMENT OF TRUTH TIME for #RAW General Manager @RealKurtAngle as he gets set to reveal his secret… pic.twitter.com/1eHhOJAhBB — WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2017

KURT HAS A SECRET : Rumor is that Kurt Angle is actually Keyser Söze. Angle apologize for being a distraction as of late. An action in his past changed his life, but his family and WWE are supportive of his announcement. When he was in college, he dated a lady and he found out that she had his baby, a baby boy. He never knew about it. The baby boy was put up for an adoption, and he had a great family that raised him on great values. He praises the young lad, who was a great athlete and student and then became a WWE superstar, he introduces the newest member of Raw, his son, Jason Jordan! They hug and have a happy moment. No Sharmell, but I was close enough. Nothing special segment wise, but it will be interesting to see Jordan and Gable get their shots as singles guys. It’s just a shame that WWE loves breaking up tag teams so much.

– I hope Jordan stays off the WWE Network…

This man now has a black son pic.twitter.com/oyj8k2QJvC — banterground (@TeeHaitchGee) July 18, 2017

The Hardys vs. The Revival : The Hardys attacked as the Revival as they made their entrance. The match then properly started with the Hardys taking control, isolating Dawson. The Hardys control as Gallows and Anderson watch on from backstage. The Hardys keep working quick tags, double teams and isolating Dash now in their half of the ring. Post break, the revival takes the heat, working the knee of Matt. Good heat by the revival, they thrive in their simplicity; cutting off the ring, working a sound heat that makes sense with great execution. Jeff finally gets the hot tag, he runs wild and plays the hits and picks up a near fall. Dawson distracts Jeff, Dash attacks but the Hardys battle back, twist of fate by Jeff and Dash makes the save. It breaks down, poetry in motion by Jeff but Dash cuts off the swanton, crotching Jeff, and allowing Dawson to get the pin pulling the tights. The Revival defeated The Hardys @ 13:35 via pin [***] This was a good match, it started a bit slow but picked up nicely and the final third or so was pretty great with some quality near falls. The Hardys are certainly a bit slower these days, but it worked well into the pacing of the Revival’s heat. It was a big win for the Revival, and over the past weeks they have made me interested in the direction of the tag team division as the Hardys take a step back after their run with Sheamus and Cesaro.

– Joe doesn’t fear any man, and plans to beat Reigns again, Joe is more than an obstacle, he is a force of nature. Tonight, the third time will be the charm.

– Backstage, Tozawa is pissed at Titus, Titus says he knows Tozawa will not quit, and he wanted to protect Tozawa. Titus says he was thinking about next week and next year. Tozawa wants a match on tomorrow’s 205 Live with Daivari.

– Balor vs. Samson in a no DQ match, Rollins & Ambrose vs. Miztourage and Banks vs. Bayley in a #1 contender’s match are set for next week

#1 Contender’s Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe : They work some basic back and forth, playing power vs. power, Joe slaps Reigns and that pisses him off. Reigns takes control and sends Joe to the floor for the commercial break. Post break, Joe makes his comeback with a mix of strikes and knees, working over Reigns in the corner. Joe controls, grounding Reigns and working a methodical pace as he now applies a neck crank. The neck crank lasts seemingly forever, Joe talks some trash and Reigns finally starts to fight out and hits some clotheslines. Reigns finally takes Joe down, and covers for 2. Reigns continues his attack with corner clotheslines and the big boot. Joe powders to the floor, Reigns follows and Joe cuts off the drive by with a lariat. Post second commercial break and they’re back in the ring battling back and forth. Reigns then hits a Samoan drop for the near fall. Joe makes a comeback, hitting a lariat and running senton for the near fall. Joe lands knee strikes, but Reigns escapes the uranage and hits the Superman punch for a good near fall. BUT WAIT BRUAN IS NOT DONE WITH ROMAN YET! He pulls Joe to the floor and goes after Reigns. Reigns attacks and goes to the floor and brawls with Braun, but Braun tosses Reigns back into the ring. Joe and Braun go face-to-face and then they brawl! Braun takes him down and goes back on the attack to Reigns. Joe and Reigns attack Braun and Joe locks on the clutch, but Braun fights off Reigns. Reigns hits a superman punch on Braun while he was in the choke. Braun then hits a spinebuster on Reigns, and then a powerslam on Joe. One for Reigns as well and the monster stands tall. Braun then scares away security and powerslams Reigns again. Braun leaves and we have no winner. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe went to a no contest @ 23:45 [***½] Even with the predictable run in, this was a really enjoyable match as Joe and Reigns have developed a really strong chemistry. I’d assume we’re getting Joe vs. Reigns vs. Braun or a four-way at Summerslam out of this.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

~GLORIOUS~

6 legend