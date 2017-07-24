Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 7.24.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NO DQ Match: Elias Samson defeated Finn Balor @ 18:30 via pin [***]

– Big Cass defeated Enzo @ 3:40 via pin [*]

– Nia Jax defeated Emma @ 1:25 via pin [NR]

– #1 Contenders Match: Bayley defeated Sasha Banks @ 12:02 via pin [***½]

– Jason Jordan defeated Curt Hawkins @ 2:05 via pin [NR]

– The Revival (Dash & Dawson) defeated The Good Brothers (Anderson & Gallows) @ 8:35 via pin [**]

– Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas @ 17:18 via pin [***]

– We get highlights from last week’s show. BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAUN SMASH!

Kurt Angle Talks : Angle said he revealed his private issues last week so that he could move on, introducing the son he never thought he had, and announced that Jason Jordan was his son. Jordan will have his first match on Raw. He is giving him an opportunity, and the rest is up to Jordan. As far as Summerslam goes… BRAUN IS NOT DONE WITH KURT YET and makes his way to the ring. BRAUN says Angle better be announcing him as Lesnar’s Summerslam opponent, he won at GBOF unlike Joe and Reigns. He doesn’t fear Lesnar, Lesnar fears him and at Summerslam he will break Lesnar in half and become the new champion. Start the revolving door, here comes Joe. Joe arrives, and basically claims that this is bullshit and says he was seconds away from putting Lesnar to sleep. All BRAUN accomplished last week was saving Reigns from another loss, and tells Angle to make the rematch between he and Joe. And here comes Reigns. He runs down Joe, claiming Joe hasn’t done anything (didn’t he beat you twice?) Reigns runs down his list of accomplishments, including retiring the Undertaker. Angle keeps them separated before they can brawl; he then announces Lesnar vs. Joe vs. Reigns vs. BRAUN. Joe stops Angle from leaving and complains, BRAUN doesn’t give a fuck, he plans on piling bodies up. Reigns tells him to shut up and we have a brawl. Joe and Reigns work over BRAUN and send him to the floor. The brawl continues as angle calls out security to get massacred by BRAUN. Joe tries to choke out BRAUN and the goofs arrive from the back and try to stop them as Reigns spears BRAUN & Joe. Bodies fly everywhere. The promo stuff was fine and was expected in a good way, it made sense to make the 4-way, but the destruction after that was glorious. I am now hyped for Summerslam: Apocalypse. Good opening segment, BRAUN killing men is always fun.

– THAT MOTHER FUCKER’S DEAD!

– The Drifter discusses El Kabonging Balor last week, and then plays a tune until Balor interrupted him.

"I am going to dedicate this song to @FinnBalor, but I must ask that you…hold your applause until…I am finished!" – @IAmSamsonWWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/k0twULvjvw — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 25, 2017

No DQ Match: Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson : Balor attacks at the bell, taking Samson to the floor. It’s all Balor in the first minute as we take a break. Post break, Balor was still in control until Samson hit a clothesline. Samson then attacks the taped up shoulder of Balor, which is smart. Balor tries to fire up, but Samson cuts him off and drops the knee to the shoulder. He then posts Balor, gets a chair but Balor cuts that off and hits the basement dropkick. But before Balor can get anything going, Samson goes back to the arm. Balor finally is able to pick up the pace, put some sustained offense together and then stomp away on Samson in the corner. Balor grabs the chair, but Samson stops that and uses the chair to attack the shoulder as we take our second break. Post break, Samson maintains control, hitting a shoulder breaker on Balor. Samson wedges a chair in the corner, but Balor slams him into it. Balor pulls Samson to the floor, traps him in the ring skirt and works him over laying in repeated stomps. Balor hits the shotgun dropkick to the barricade; back in the ring and Balor has the chair. Balor lays in the chair shots to the back of Samson, hits a corner dropkick and now heads up top for the Coup de Grâce, which connects. But Bray Wyatt appears out of the darkness, hits sister Abigail, allowing Samson to pick up the win. Elias Samson defeated Finn Balor @ 18:30 via pin [***] This was a good match with a shit finish. I love that they gave them time, but with they would have gotten a bit wilder with the stipulation. The finish makes sense to continue on with the Wyatt vs. Balor feud, and when you take into consideration that wins and losses do not matter in WWE because the creation of content and branding trumps all. I guess I am a bit too old fashioned wanting wins and losses to matter.

– Renee interviews Kurt ahead of Jordan’s Raw debut. Kurt knows he can do this on his own, but he’s nervous as a father. Emma interrupts and wants to know when she will have the focus on her, she wants to know what she has to do to get noticed. She says maybe she will start to date Kurt’s son to get attention. Kurt books her against Nia Jax.

– Big Show meets with Enzo prior to his match with Cass. Enzo says he has a new plan and he will bring the fight.

– Enzo cuts his usual pre-match promo and then said he’s like the little engine that could, who is feuded on passion. Cass entered to his CAW music.

Enzo vs. Big Cass : Enzo goes hit and run, using his speed advantage early. It didn’t last long as Cass cut him off and the ass kicking began. Cass beat on Enzo for a couple of minutes, Enzo largely laid there as Cass kicked the shit out of him. Cass finally killed Enzo with the big boot, and so much for Enzo’s plan. Big Cass defeated Enzo @ 3:40 via pin [*] S-Q-U-A-S-H-! This was exactly what it needed to be to move Cass into a big batch with Big Show.

– Post match, Big Show arrived to save Enzo so Cass shoved him into Show and attacked, laying out Show and standing tall.

– Alexa Bliss can’t wait to see Banks and Bayley end each other for a shot at her title at Summerslam.

Nia Jax vs. Emma : Emma tries to take the fight to Jax, who quickly cuts her off. Jax hits the corner splash, and another. Jax then hits a rolling senton and pick up the win. Nia Jax defeated Emma @ 1:25 via pin [NR] Squash. I wonder if there will be releases on Friday after the Q2 financials are announced, Emma gets squashed again (turn down that Twitter machine a bit) and they have seemingly dropped the Emma/Dana angle.

– We get footage of Daivari injuring Tozawa on Raw, and then Tozawa beating him on 205 Live only to be attacked again. Tozawa wants another match with him, but Titus arrives and says that his shoulder is too banged up and got the match cancelled. Tozawa says bullshit and heads to the ring for his match. Tozawa and Titus argue in the ring.

– Tozawa calls out Daivari, but Neville arrives and runs him down, taking credit for initially injuring his shoulder. Neville says Tozawa followed the false promises of Titus, and that got him hurt. Neville calls him a joke and pathetic, calling Tozawa a shell of his former self. Tozawa attacks, beats him down and hits the big senton on Neville, but immediately favors his shoulder. Daivari arrives, and hits the hammerlock rainmaker on both Neville & Tozawa. Well that was an interesting development. I assume Tozawa vs. Daivari rematch on 205 Live in a #1 contender’s match. Now playing the role of Austin Aries, Ariya Daivari.

– Banks and Bayley talk and are upset about Bliss’ words from earlier. Banks talks as if it’s a lock that she will win, they agree to tear the house down, and Banks promises that the best woman will win.

– Renee interviews Jason Jordan. He’s grateful for this opportunity on Raw, and he knows all eyes are on him. His father is his hero, and this all feels like a wild dream come true. But right now he is focused on winning his Raw debut match.

– Ambrose and Rollins meet backstage, and Rollins is excited to team for the first time in three years. Ambrose doesn’t give a shit about Rollins’ game plans. Rollins says that they have three guys to worry about tonight, Ambrose then says that, “no, you have three to worry about… I have four.” I don’t think Ambrose trusts him very much.

#1 Contenders Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley : Bliss joins commentary, taking great joy in the friends fighting for the right to face her at Summerslam. They work a good, energetic opening stretch. Bayley repeatedly went for near falls, and jut as she really started to roll, she went up top and got shoved to the floor; Bayley got a bit caught up there, resulting in a rough looking spill to the floor.



Post break, Banks worked over Bayley, locking in a Japanese strangle hold, grounding her. Bayley manages to fire up, trapping Banks in the ropes and hitting a running cutter for 2. Banks fights back, sends Bayley to the buckles and hits the double knees, backstabber and rolls into the banks statement. Bayley managed to escape, they fired up with slaps and strikes, going a little Frye/Takiyama, but Banks cut off Bayley again and hit the double knees. Banks up top, but crashes and burns on meteora. Bayley looks to take control, but Banks wipes her out with the shining wizard for the double down. They work to the feet again, trade back and forth and as Bayley looks to take control, Banks drops her with a knee strike and heads up top. Split crowd for thee two, Bayley cuts off Banks as she heads up top but Banks dumps her to the mat and hits a frog splash, but Bayley counters out and cradles Banks for the win. Bayley defeated Sasha Banks @ 12:02 via pin [***½] Minus the tag match, this match had the energy, sense of urgency and strong layout that just about every match at Battleground was missing. They had a very good match, they got time and there was no stupid overbooking. It was really nice that they didn’t go with the rumored four-way (and have Jax get involved like BRAUN), and was also surprising that they didn’t pull the trigger on a Banks heel turn. I am sure that’s still coming down the line, but I appreciate that it wasn’t rushed.

– Post match, Bliss arrives and poses with her title. They have a stand off and that’s that.

– Curt Hawkins is sick and tired about all of the Jason Jordan talk. He will beat him and ruin his debut tonight, and then everyone will talk about him.

Jason Jordan vs. Curt Hawkins : Hawkins slaps Jordan right away, so Jordan slams him and hits cross face strikes. The Saito suplex follows as we see proud papa Kurt watching on. Hawkins takes a powder, cheap shots Jordan and slaps Jordan around some more. Jordan fires up, slams him to the buckles and hits the over head belly to belly; the straps are down, and the pop up neck breaker finishes it. Kurt’s backstage going, “NO, NO, THAT IS NOT HOW THE ANGLE SLAM WORKS!” Jason Jordan defeated Curt Hawkins @ 2:05 via pin [NR] Pretty much exactly what it needed to be, Jordan wins quick and clean and shows some personality while doing so.

– The Revival walks.

– TJP & Tony Nese vs. Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander, as well as Ariya Daivari vs. Akira Tozawa, is announced for tomorrow night’s 205 Live.

– Charly brings out the #TopGuys, who immediately tell her to hit the bricks and take over the interview. They explain how great they are, dominating NXT, defeating the Hardys, but that brings out the good brothers Anderson & Gallows. They did everything the Revival did, but did it first and calls them nerds.

The Revival (Dash & Dawson) vs. The Good Brothers (Anderson & Gallows) : these two teams had a good main on Main Event a few weeks back, with the Good Brothers playing babyface. Cesaro and Sheamus watch on from backstage, the Good Brothers send the Revival to the floor and we take a break. Post break, Gallows fires up and runs wild on the Revival, hitting a big splash and then a superkick. Anderson in, dash cuts him ff and chop blocks Gallows’ knee. The Hardy’s music hits and the Good Brothers and Revival brawl, and shatter machine allows the Revival to pick up the win. The Revival (Dash & Dawson) defeated The Good Brothers (Anderson & Gallows) @ 8:35 via pin [**] Solid work in the ring, but it was a backdrop for the Hardys trying to get revenge. They’re trying to mix up the division a bit, and I actually like that they aren’t having Cesaro and Sheamus run through the limited teams that they have.

– Post match, the Hardys attack and clear the ring of the Revival.

– Jason Jordan will be on Miz TV next week. Also for next week, Joe vs. BRAUN vs. Joe. I am not a fan of that.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas : Rollins and Ambrose control early, easily working over Dallas & Axel. Miz tagged in, took control and worked over Rollins for a bit. Ambrose tagged back in, chased Miz but they never interacted. Hmmm. Rollins and Ambrose clear the ring and we take a break. Post break and Rollins fights off the Miztorage, until Miz tags in and takes the heat on Rollins. Miz works a solid heat here as Rollins sells for him well; Axel in and hits the Henning neck snap and then lays in ground and pound. Axel then hits the dropkick, Dallas back in and he delivers repeated knee drops and continues to isolate Rollins in his corner. Miz back in and the assault on Rollins continues. Rollins fires up, fights back, but Mi cuts him off with a DDT. Miz lays in the Daniel Bryan kicks, Rollins battles back and we get a double down spot. Rollins fights off Axel and Dallas and gets the hot tag to Ambrose. Ambrose runs wild on Axel and Dallas, and finally attacks Miz. He tosses Miz to the timekeeper’s are and then takes out Dallas with a lariat, he fights off Axel and hits the elbow drop press on Dallas, and it breaks down. Ambrose continues to control, but Miz hits the skull-crushing finale, but Rollins makes the save. Ambrose tosses Miz, he and Rollins hit stereo suicide dives, back in and Miz hits a sloppy DDT for the near fall; Rollins hits the top rope knee strike and Ambrose hits dirty deeds for the win. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas @ 17:18 via pin [***] This was an overall good match, with a really strong second half. I am not too thrilled that the Miztourage lost already, especially in a 3 on 2 setting, I think Ambrose & Rollins could have lost here to further sell the lack of trust in their relationship.

– They celebrate post match, but Ambrose refuses to do the Shield fist pound and bails. I do like that they aren’t just instantly friends again, and that Ambrose is still not completely sure of this reunion.

– End scene.

