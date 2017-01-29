Csonka’s WWE Royal Rumble Review 1.29.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kickoff Match: Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella defeated Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James @ 9:45 via pin [**¾]

– Kickoff Raw Tag Team Title Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Champions Cesaro and Sheamus @ 10:30 via pin [***]

– Kickoff Match: Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks @ 5:10 via pin [*½]

– RAW Women’s Championship Match: Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley @ 13:15 via pin [***]

– WWE Universal Title Match: Champion Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns @ 24: 05 via pin [****½]

– Cruiserweight Title Match: Neville defeated Champion Rich Swann @ 13:35 via submission [***¼]

– WWE Championship Match: John Cena defeated Champion AJ Styles @ 24:35 via pin [****¾]

– The Royal Rumble: Randy Orton wins @ 62:25 [***]

Kickoff Match: Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella : They worked some basic back and forth, working through the various pairings and then into a six-way suplex spot. The heels retreated, and Naomi wiped them out on the floor. Post break, Lynch fires up and works over Natalya. Mickie cut off Lynch, slamming her to the barricade. The heels take the heat on Lynch, working her over in the corner. Lots of Bliss & Mickie working her over, while Natalya repeatedly mocks Nikki. The heels did a nice job of isolating Lynch and keeping Nikki and Naomi out of the action. Naomi got the hot tag, ran wild and lit up Bliss with the speedball kicks; it broke down into the big move buffet, Naomi then hit the split legged moonsault on Bliss for the win. Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella defeated Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James @ 9:45 via pin [**¾] You had to move Lynch away from the title scene, due to all of the recent losses, so Naomi is the next babyface up it appears. I still think that there is a chance that the women get an elimination chamber match, which could work as they have mixed them more over the last week. Good match, the finishing sequence kept the feuds rolling as Nikki wiped out Natalya, Becky took out Mickie and Naomi picked up the big win in a pretty good match, with a nice energy and purpose.

Kickoff RAW Tag Team Title Match w/Two Referees: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Champions Cesaro and Sheamus : We have two referees due to the latest shenanigans in their recent matches. Cesaro ran wild a bit, leading to he and Sheamus working double teams on Anderson. Gallows got the tag and cut off Cesaro, but that didn’t lat long as Sheamus tagged in and the champions kept control. Cesaro lit him up with uppercuts, and then he and v worked quick tags. Gallows hit a backdrop and kick, leading to Cesaro selling the still taped up shoulder. Post break, Cesaro hit a dead lift suplex and then got the tag to Sheamus. Sheamus ran wild off of a rather great hot tag. Gallows fought off the swing, Anderson tagged in and got a roll up with the ropes, but the second ref saw it and stopped that bullshit. Anderson countered the neutralizer, but Cesaro hit the 619 followed by a high cross for 2. They then traded uppercuts, and Anderson got a near fall off of the spinebuster. Sheamus saved Cesaro from the magic killer, but accidentally kicked the ref. Cesaro got the sharpshooter, the second ref is in and it broke down with Sheamus and Gallows back in. They teased another ref bump, but Sheamus held back lowing Anderson and Gallows to fight back; Sheamus got taken out, and Anderson rolled up Cesaro with the tights for the win and the titles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Champions Cesaro and Sheamus @ 10:30 via pin [***] I thought that this was another good match as the teams have developed a nice chemistry. The booking felt very backwards, as in that they still did a dirty finish and the two refs ended up favoring the heels. It didn’t really bother me, or hurt the match, but felt off. Happy to see Gallows and Anderson finally win the titles.

Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax : Jax used her size and power advantage to bully Banks early, Banks tried to fight back, throwing slaps that my four-year old would use; they were embarrassingly bad. They worked through the break, and post break Jax kept control and then finally attacked the injured knee of Banks. She then worked the stretch muffler, swinging Banks around like a rag doll. Jax then posted herself, Banks then hit meteora of the top, but was slow to cover, due to the knee. Jax then hit the pop up Samoan drop and picked up the win. Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks @ 5:10 via pin [*½] This was fine for what it was, which was to give Jax a dominating win over someone with a name; if rumors are true about a multi-woman title match at Mania, she needed a credible win. They played up that Banks may not have been ready to be back in the ring, and Jax was just bigger and stronger. It wasn’t bad, but came off as flat to me.

– Oh joy, Stephanie McMahon will address Rollins on Raw tomorrow. Rollins is also banned from the building tonight.

– Stephanie on Raw tomorrow…

– HBK makes an appearance before the crowd. He puts over the Rumble and the road to WrestleMania.

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley : Charlotte took Bayley down early, and then tossed her to the floor. Bayley back in, they shove each other and Charlotte is sent to the floor. Head scissors by Bayley, she climbs to the second rope and hits a high cross to the floor, which led to a near fall. Charlotte rolled to the floor and then slammed Bayley to the apron and then the steps. Back in the ring and Charlotte takes the heat, grounding Bayley. Charlotte is controlling with ease, staying a step ahead and constantly cutting Bayley off. Bayley keeps getting small hope spots, but again, the champion stays a step ahead. Charlotte then hits the skull fucker, and transitions into the figure four head scissors. Charlotte then rolls Bayley around the ring maintaining the hold. Charlotte then takes time to mock Bayley, but she fires up and they clothesline each other and we get a double down. Bayley finally fires up, and then hits the springboard high cross for the near fall. Bayley picks up the pace, heads up top now and then has to drop back down and lay the boots to Charlotte. Bayley up top and hits the elbow drop for a good near fall. Bayley tightens up the ponytail, but Charlotte attacks the knee and locks in the figure eight. Bayley fights, rolls it and Charlotte rolls it back and uses the ropes, but the ref breaks it. Charlotte heads up top, the moonsault is sorta met with a knee (it was a bit late), and Bayley makes the cover for two. Bayley takes Charlotte to the corner, they trade strikes and Bayley follows her up but Charlotte dumps her to the floor. Charlotte then hits natural selection on the apron and retains the title. Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley @ 13:15 via pin [***] Overall this was a good match, and was a good one to kick of f the show. The crowd was into it, and Charlotte came off very good here as she continues to grow as a heel. The crowd was into Bayley’s near falls and hope spots. This also had a good energy, and the crowd bought into some of Bayley’s near falls. I thought the finish worked well, with Charlotte tossing Bayley to the floor and hitting her finish on the apron (to sell the hardest part of the ring gimmick).

WWE Universal Championship No DQ Match: Roman Reigns vs. Champion Kevin Owens (Chris Jericho suspended above the ring like a sexy piñata in a shark cage) : So wait, if it’s no DQ, can’t Jericho refuse to go in the cage and just help out? Owens and Jericho jumped Reigns before the bell, but Reigns battled back and locked Jericho in the cage. Reigns worked over Owens, and they brawled to the floor and into the crowd. Reigns controlled the early portion, but Owens slammed him to the steps and hit the cannonball against the barricade Owens pulled out several chairs, stacked then high and worked over Reigns with chair shots. Owens teased a powerbomb off the apron, but Reigns. Reigns teased suplexing Owens onto the chairs, no dice. Reigns then ran wild, posting Owens and then brought in a table. Owens cut that off with the backstabber. Owens got rid of the table, but Reigns battled back, hitting the sitout powerbomb. Owens rolls to the floor, Reigns hits the drive by kick and then set up the table. Owens hit a pair of superkicks, placed Reigns on the table, went up top and hit the frog splash to put Reigns through the table. That would get Owens a near fall. Owens then attacked Reigns with chair shots, wedged the chair in the corner, but Reigns fired back with clotheslines, they battled back and forth and Owens hit the superkick and slammed him into the chair for the near fall. Jericho then dropped brass knux to Owens. Owens set for the superman punch, mocking Reigns, but Reigns cut him off, but Owens finally hit him with the knux, but Reigns survived. Owens looked to powerbomb Reigns onto an open chair, but Reigns powered out and hit a Samoan drop onto the chair, which got a good near fall. Reigns then brought in a new table, but Owens got a roll up for 2. Reigns the popped back up, hitting the superman punch for a near fall. Reigns then went for the spear, but Owens hit the stunner for a near fall. Owens then got pissed and stomped a mud hole in Reigns, followed with the cannonball. They battled up top, Owens teased a superplex to the floor onto the stacked chairs; Reigns hit a superman punch and sent Owens crashing through the chairs. Reigns grabbed Owens, but then dismantled the English announce table and powerbombed Owens through it to get his revenge. Back in the ring, Reigns looked for the spear, but BRAUN arrived and chokeslammed Reigns onto another announce table. Powerslam through the table on Reigns; Owens crawls over and covers Reigns for the pin. BRAUN is now WWE’s top babyface. Champion Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns @ 24: 05 via pin [****½] Going into the match, you knew that there would be smoke, mirrors and shenanigans due to the stipulation. And there’s nothing wrong with that, because these two tore it up and delivered an amazing outing. I have been critical of the Reigns vs. Owens matches; they have felt slow, lazy and just lifeless most of the time. That thankfully changed here tonight and they finally lived up to their potential and put on the match I knew they could. It had a great energy, a good pace, a sense of hatred and violence. I thought that they used the stipulation extremely well, both guys worked like they desperately wanted to steal the e show and they delivered on the big time spots. The BRAUN run in likely sets up Reigns in the Rumble tonight, or at the very least him arriving to screw BRAUN. With a clean finish, this would have been even better.

– Enzo and Cass meet, Enzo apparently has a date….nope it was KFC product placement.

– Stephanie was not happy that the shark cage largely did not work. Shane and Bryan arrive and they spin the balls. Sami arrives, draws his number and then Ambrose arrives to draw his number, but he wants churros. Ambrose then tells Bryan to wake him when his music hits. It was revealed that Sami drew #8.

Cruiserweight Title Match: Neville vs. Champion Rich Swann : They went back and forth, working the power vs. speed matchup. Neville rolled to the floor and Swann followed him out with a plancha. Back in, Neville got nasty and slowed the pace, working his strikes and then hitting a slam. Neville then hit the missile dropkick. I have really enjoyed heel Neville, he just beats on Swann without mercy and looked to lock in his butterfly lock, but Swann escaped. Neville tried to keep Swan grounded. They brawled to the floor and slammed swan to the barricade. Back in the ring, Neville went up top but jumped off into a superkick. Swann the fired up, hit a RANA, sending Neville to the floor and following with a phoenix splash onto a standing Neville on the floor. Swann worked ground and pound, followed with the roundhouse kick and scored a near fall. Swann continue to control, hitting a back kick and then a running splash for the near fall. Swann up top, but Neville crotched him and looked for the superplex but Swann tossed him off, they went back and forth, Neville hit the superkick but Swann scored with another spin kick for a near fall as Neville got the ropes. Neville then hit the superplex, but Swann kicked out and v locked in his modified butterfly lock for the win. Neville defeated Champion Rich Swann @ 13:35 via submission [***¼] They worked a good match, but it felt flat due to the lack of crowd reaction, despite the content being good. It felt as if they were setting up to really tear it up down the stretch, but it just didn’t happen. There was nothing technically wrong with it, it just needed some life from the crowd and a better closing stretch. It didn’t help that they had to follow Owens vs. Reigns.

WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Champion AJ Styles : Styles looked to work leg kicks, but Cena leveled him with a lariat and then worked him over in the corner. Styles quickly fought back, and laid into Cena with more kicks. Styles took control, mocked Cena and then missed the knee drop, Cena fired up and looked for the AA, countered and Styles hits an enziguri. Styles follows with rights, but Cena hits the shoulder block, but Styles cuts him off with a RANA and corner forearm. A diving forearm follows, Cena then hits the proto bomb and smiles. Five knuckle shuffle countered, and Styles hits the German and a wheelbarrow face buster. Styles hits a series of strikes, and Cena answers with another lariat. The five-knuckle shuffle follows, goes for the AA but Styles escapes. They work up top, Styles slips put and works the torture rack into the powerbomb for 2. Styles looks for the springboard, but Cena avoids it and hits the AA for a near fall. Cena was not happy with that, looks pissed and hits another vicious lariat for a near fall. Cena looks for another lariat, but Styles counters with the PELE. Springboard forearm by Styles hits, but only get 2. The crowd is digging this, Styles then lays in some kicks, taking control, but Cena hits an electric chair face buster; they then trade strikes center ring. Cena counters the clash, but Styles rolls into the calf crusher. Cena transitions into the STF, drags Styles back center ring but Styles counters into the STF. Cena teases tapping, but Cena powers up into the AA position, more counters follow and Cena locks in the figure four. Styles fights out, and then locks in the arm bar. Cena powers out and powerbombs Styles to escape. Cena now goes up top, but Styles counters, catching him with a powerbomb. The CLASH follows, but Cena survives! Styles then eats knees on the springboard 450. Code red by Cena follows, and that gets a near fall. Styles then hits the ushigoroshi for another near fall. Styles clash countered, and Cena then hits a cutter for the near fall. Cena sets Styles up top, looks for the super AA, hits it! 1…2…NO Styles kicks out! Cena can’t believe this shit. Cena looks for another, AA, countered, Styles clash! Styles then goes for the springboard, but is caught and Cena hits the AA and then rolls into another, finally putting Styles away. John Cena defeated Champion AJ Styles @ 24:35 via pin [****¾] This kicked all of the asses, they completely emptied the tank and hit each other with anything and everything, making this feel huge, like they were both desperate to have this title. The crowd was great, the near falls were great and Cena’s subtle facials, showing his frustration and teasing possible heelish tactics added so much to this. Styles was put over huge in defeat, he doesn’t lose anything because he survived so much of Cena’s best, kept coming and almost won. They also played well off of their past matches, with some great cal back spots. These two guys have amazing chemistry, and I want to see more. Styles continues to show why many considered him one of the best for so long, delivering again. Also, Cena once again steps it up and delivers in the big match setting. I absolutely loved this.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match : Cass is #1. Enzo killed some time with some promo work. #2 is Chris Jericho. After some back and forth, Cass hit a big boot and #3 was Kalisto. He rushed the ring, hit some lucha shit until Cass cut him off. Jericho brawled with Cass, #4 was Mojo Rawley. POUNCE to Kalisto. Jericho and Mojo double teamed Cass, but he fought them off.#5 was Jack Gallagher w/William III the umbrella. He used the umbrella until Jericho cut him off. Gallagher low blowed Jericho with the umbrella, Cass tossed Kalisto across the ring as this slowed. #6 was Mark Henry. He tossed Gallagher through the ropes, and then got to clean house. Gallagher jumped off the top with an open umbrella, and then got tossed by Henry. #7 was BRAUN. BRAUN beat on Kalisto and Mojo. BRAUN tossed Mojo, Cass and then flung Kalisto over the top onto Mojo and Cass. BRAUN and Henry did the big guy stand off, and BRAUN then eliminated Henry. #8 was Sami, who looked for revenge on BRAUN. Sami was all fired up, but BRAUN cut him off. BRAUN posted himself, Sami tried to eliminate him but BRAUN IS MAD and pummeled him. #9 is the Big Show. Jericho is chilling on the floor. These last two entrants made sense, due to recent interactions. Commentary also mentioned that BRAUN eliminated them both last year. Show goozled BRAUN and hit the chokeslam. Jericho in, KO shot by Show. BRAUN escapes a slam and he picks up Show, who slides off; BRAUN then dumped Show. #10 is Tye Dillinger! The crowd is so happy. He and Sami attacked BRAUN, trying to beat him down, but BRAUN suplexed then both. #11 was James Ellsworth, and he has to go face to face with BRAUN. Sami and Try almost eliminate BRAUN, but he hangs on and then pulls himself back in. BRAUN runs wild, and #12 is Ambrose. He and Ellsworth look to charge BRAUN, but Ambrose backs off and BRAUN fucking chokeslams Ellsworth to the floor. Ambrose, Sami and Tye all attack BRAUN, and #13 is Baron Corbin. Corbin joins the party, attacking BRAUN but BRAUN does the ROAR spot and tosses Tye. Everyone attacks BRAUN, Sami hits the helluva kick and then Corbin eliminates BRAUN. #14 is Kofi. We get some generic brawling and #15 is he Miz. He went right after Ambrose, hitting the Daniel Bryan kicks, Kofi did a spot where he went on top of the post and hung off of it. #16 was Sheamus. He got a short period to run wild, #17 was Big E. He spanked Miz’s ass, and then worked with Kofi to punish Miz. Sheamus and Corbin brawl, Jericho is hiding again, and #18 is Handsome Rusev. Rusev is wearing a mask (like an NBA player would wear) as commentary says he broke his nose on Raw last week. We’re filling up and slowing down, someone should arrive to clean some house soon. #19 is Cesaro. He hits the swing on Sami and Ambrose. He also gets it on Kofi, and then Big E. He also gets it on Corbin, grabs Sheamus and Sheamus begs off and Rusev breaks it up. #20 is Xavier Woods. He and Kofi worked over Sheamus, Big E hit his running splash an Cesaro made the save, looking to toss Big E. New Day triple teams Miz, and #21 is Bray Wyatt. Someone wake up uncle Jericho from his nap. Wyatt scares Woods and they brawl. LARIOTO by Wyatt levels Woods. #22 is Apollo Crews. We have to many people in here, they need to start thinning the herd, Sheamus and Cesaro toss New Day, and Jericho wakes up sneaks in and tosses Cesaro and Sheamus. That helps. #23 is randy Orton with his own theme music. RKOs to Rusev and Corbin. Sami then springboards into an RKO; Orton helps up Bray and they are working together for now. #24 is Ziggler. He runs wild with superkicks, and then DDTs Miz and Crews. More superkicks, he goes after Miz and then brawls with Ambrose. The crowd wants Goldberg. #25 is Luke Harper, he tosses Crews and then Bray has to separate he and Orton. Harper said FUCK YO FAMILY and attacked Bray. Harper looked to deliver sister Abigail to Bray, but Orton hit an RKO to make the save. #26 is Lesnar. Lesnar tosses Ambrose and Ziggler and then starts throwing suplexes and F5s around. Everyone is down but Lesnar, the crowd really wants Goldberg now. #27 is Enzo, he gonna die. Enzo hits the ring and dances like an idiot and Lesnar kills him with a lariat and then tosses him. #28 is Goldberg. SPEAR to Lesnar! And the clothesline eliminates Lesnar! Goldberg runs wild, spear to Corbin, jackhammer to Sami. Orton and Bray attack, but Goldberg spears them. Orton is down, favoring his knee. #29 is Undertaker. He teleports to the ring and goes face to face with Goldberg. The others attack, Goldberg tosses Rusev, Taker tosses Corbin and Taker eliminates Goldberg. Miz attacks taker along with Sami. Chokeslams by Taker on Miz and Sami. And #30 is…Roman Reigns. Reigns stares down Taker, they trade strikes center ring. Chokeslam by Taker, Taker fights off Orton and Bray and eliminates Miz and Sami. He almost eliminates Reigns, and then chokeslams Jericho; Reigns then eliminates Taker. He is not happy and Taker stares a hole in him. Down to Reigns, Jericho, Bray and Orton. Reigns goes after Jericho and eliminates him. Down to three. Orton and Bray attack Reigns, they beat him down and Orton hits the hangman’s DDT on Reigns. Bray grabs Reigns, Reigns fights both off and tosses Bray. Reigns goes for a spear, but runs into the RKO and then Orton eliminates him. Randy Orton wins @ 62:25 [***] I thought that this was a good, but far from great Rumble match. I thought that they did a great job with BRAUN, sneaky Jericho was fun, The Goldberg vs. Lesnar interaction was really great, as were the Goldberg vs. Taker interactions. I liked the Harper angle as well, But there was a really slow middle portion that pulled the match down. It was disappointing that they brought Reigns back in, but didn’t have him get revenge on BRAUN. The only surprise was Dillinger, which was fun but one thing I always love about the Rumble is surprise entries, and we didn’t get those this year. This was an overall good, but also a disappointing match. I don’t mind the Orton win, because a lot can change with the Elimination Chamber coming up.

