Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.11.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: WWE Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Tye Dillinger @ 6:27 via pin [**]

– Xavier Woods defeated Jey Uso @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

– Natalya & Tamina defeated Becky Lynch & Charlotte @ 8:40 via pin [**]

– AJ Styles & John Cena defeated Rusev & Kevin Owens @ 13:35 via pin [**¾]

– We get highlights of AJ Styles winning the battle royal last week to earn a shot at the US Title, which he won at MSG on Friday night in a really cool moment.

The US CHAMP is Here : Styles gets a great reaction, and says Battleground came early at MSG last week. He says he’s an upgrade over Kevin Owens, but this is all about the US Title and what it represents. The US Champion used to taker on all comers in a US Open Challenge, and he wants to bring that back. This title has been overlooked, but from now on this title will show you who is the best, and if anyone disagrees, tonight is your lucky night. And here comes John Cena. Cena asks if Styles is sure of what he just said when he made his open challenge. Styles says he is game and Cena accepts. I love it, Styles is a great guy to do the open challenges with as he has great TV matches, and revisiting the Cena feud is great. But it was a TRAP, which will lead to a tag team match later tonight.

– BUT WAIT, Kevin Owens arrives and is not happy. He says no one wants to see this match again and he is the rightful holder of the title and people want to see him win it back. No one missed Cena and he doesn’t deserve the title shot because no one wants him here. Cena tells Owens that he can’t see him. Owens just wants him to leave, and he should step up and do something about it. RUSEV then attacks Cena and Owens attacks Styles and he and Rusev stand tall. This was a super fun way to open the show overall, adding to the build of two PPV matches, and making me want to see Styles vs. all three men.

– And the tag match is official for tonight.

– The Singh brothers, in spiffy new shirts, introduce Jinder Mahal.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Tye Dillinger : Mahal looked to use his power early, Dillinger hit a springboard high cross but immediately got cut off with a clothesline. Mahal quickly grounded Dillinger and we went screen in screen for the commercial break. During the break, Mahal kept control, keeping Dillinger grounded with a cravat. Mahal mixed in some knee strikes as he worked the heat, Dillinger kept fighting but Mahal would have none of that as he dropped some knees to the gut. Back to full screen as Mahal keeps control. Dillinger hit some desperation forearm strikes, followed with mounted corner strikes and started to get the crowd into it but then ate a running knee strike. Mahal hit the khallas for the win. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Tye Dillinger @ 6:27 via pin [**] It was nice to see Mahal dominate and win clean, but they really failed here in terms of using Tye to get the crowd into things, as Tye really should have gotten a big fire up spot and near falls because the crowd would have been into it. It would have added to the excitement I feel, but this was ok.

– Mahal cut his usual promo, the fans don’t like him because of who he is, but 1.3 billion people love him. He will bring hell to Randy Orton next week on Smackdown, because he is bringing the Punjabi prison.

Xavier Woods vs. Jey Uso : This is part of the build to the New Day challenging for the tag titles. Big E defeated Jimmy Uso on June 20th and last week was the rap battle. Woods attacked at the bell, showing more aggression than usual and choking out Jey in the ropes. Jimmy would trip him up to cut that off, everyone else argued and the ref tossed Kofi, Jimmy, & Big E to the back. Jey hit a superkick for the near fall, and the top rope splash ate knees. Woods fought back, and hit an elbow on Jey who was trapped in the ropes and Woods won. Xavier Woods defeated Jey Uso @ 2:25 via pin [NR] It was fine for what it was in ring wise, but accomplished it’s goal as New Day gains momentum, showing that when things are fair and the Usos can’t run, that they can win against the champions.

– Shane talks with Bryan on the phone, and jokes that no one has asked about James Ellsworth. Naomi arrives and wants to know who her next challenger is. Charlotte, Becky, Natalya, Lana and Tamina arrive; Shane lazily books a five-way elimination match for Battleground, and the winner gets a title match at Summerslam. Charlotte rightfully questions why Lana is in the match, Tamina defends Lana, and Natalya says Charlotte is only there because of her family and they all laugh as Becky calls her Bret. I am so over these multi-person matches.

– For those asking why Tamina is still around, she has good friends…

– Carmella arrives with a petition from her attorney to bring Ellsworth back. Shane reads it, and rips it up.

– Baron Corbin is interviewed and is asked about his issues with Shinsuke Nakamura. Corbin is afraid that he may hurt Nakamura, and tonight he teaches Nakamura a lesson.

– Nakamura decides he wants revenge for Corbin’s recent actions and attacks during Corbin’s entrance and they brawl into the crowd. Agents and referees try to separate them but they keep brawling. Nakamura stands tall and Corbin takes a walk. This feud will continue at Battleground.

– Cena and Styles talk backstage. Styles says he knew Cena would accept his challenge, and he wanted to face him because a while back, Cena took something important from him. They share some mutual respect and they promise to have each other’s back tonight.

Becky Lynch & Charlotte vs. Natalya & Tamina : Tamina tried to overpower Becky to begin, but Becky quickly fought her off and tagged in Charlotte. Tamina quickly cut her off and tagged in Natalya. Natalya took too much time celebrating nothing, allowing Charlotte to take control and tag in Becky, who hit an XPLODER on Natalya. Natalya would avoided the baseball slide and slammed Becky to the steps. We went to the split screen commercial break, where Natalya worked the heat on Becky, grounding her and then choking her out in the ropes. Tamina laid in some cheap shots as she and Natalya kept Becky from getting the tag to Charlotte. Natalya back in and works a chinlock since we’re not on full screen. We return to full screen, so Becky can escape and go for a tag, but she’s cut off again. Lana makes her way out and stands at ringside. Tamina and Natalya keep the heat, it’s ok but nothing special at all. They cut off Becky again, but she fights off Natalya and tags in Charlotte. Charlotte runs wild with chops and the knee drop, Lana distracts her allowing Tamina to tag in and superkick Charlotte for the win. Natalya & Tamina defeated Becky Lynch & Charlotte @ 8:40 via pin [**] This was a really flat tag match, with a lackluster heat segment and WWE’s latest attempt to reboot Tamina. Of all the matches I watched this week, this was one of them.

– Maria walks and looks for Sami Zayn, because she wants an apology.

– Sami meets with Mike & Maria. Mike & Maria want an apology, but Sami says he has already apologized and feels they should be apologizing to him. He asks if Mike actually wrestles here, and Maria slaps him and Mike breaks a vase of flowers over his head. Maria tells Sami that love hurts.

– Nakamura vs. Corbin has been added to Battleground.

– We get a cowboy themed “Sexy Fashion Rangers” segment. Fandango rides a horse on a stick and they sneak up on Zack Ryder. Breeze fails to lasso Ryder and Mojo arrives. He asks what he walked in on. The Fashion Police accuse Ryder of attacking Breeze and wrecking their office. Ryder then brings up Mojo eliminating him from last week’s battle royal. Mojo says they need to get back to work. Ryder says they all need to get back to reality. SOMEONE STOLE FANDANGO’S HORSE! IT WAS FUCKING GHOST ALIENS! They tease the fashion X-files. At this point, Smackdown may be better off as a two-hour Fashion Files.

AJ Styles & John Cena vs. Rusev & Kevin Owens : Rusev shoulder blocks Cena to begin and takes time to wave his flag. Rusev back in and Cena takes control hitting a bulldog. Owens tags in and works over Cena, keeping him in his corner so that he and Owens can beat him down. We take a commercial break. Post break, Cena tried to fire up but Rusev cut him off with a spin kick. Rusev missed the diving head butt, allowing Cena to tag in Styles. Styles ran wild on Rusev, rolling into the calf crusher but Owens made the save. Owens then got the tag, worked over Styles, grounding him and keeping him away from Cena. Styles managed a roll up, but Owens laid him out with a lariat and tagged in Rusev. Rusev is still selling the calf crusher, which I appreciate. Rusev worked a bear hug, the crowd rallies Styles, who escapes and hits the enziguri. Cena and Owens tag in and Cena runs wild, shoulder blocks, proto bomb and the five-knuckle shuffle connect. Owens escapes the AA, Rusev superkicks Cena but Styles takes him out and Cena hits the AA on Owens for the win. AJ Styles & John Cena defeated Rusev & Kevin Owens @ 13:35 via pin [**¾] The match worked in terms of using it to build up two of the Battleground matches, but I felt it was a bit disappointing considering the talent involved. It was a pretty good match, worked in a laid-back house show like pacing. I was hoping that they could end the show strong like they started it.

– Cena & Styles show respect post match.

– End scene.

