Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.25.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin @ 9:22 via pin [**¾]

– Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated Tamina & Lana @ 4:30 via pin [*]

– Tye Dillinger & Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis & Aiden English @ 6:02 via pin [**]

– US Title Match: AJ Styles defeated Chris Jericho and Champion Kevin Owens @ 14:11 via pin to become the new champion [***¾]

– This is the fallout from the incredibly horrible Battleground PPV.

Kevin Owens Talks : Owens says that things feel right now that he’s the US Champion again. He proved that if your heart is pure and you’re a good person good things will happen to you. He can now defend the title with the pride and honor it deserves. He is reinstating the US Title Open Challenge… and it begins next week. There is no way that he would defend his title in front of these hicks in Virginia. AJ Styles is now out. Owens wants Styles to admit that he’s the better man, but Styles says he wants his rematch for the title. Owens says he won’t defend the title tonight… ad then Chris Jericho’s music hits and he’s back. I assume Jericho is here to get HIS rematch. Nice surprise there, it’s the return of Jericho, welcome back maaaaaaaaaaaaan. Yup, he wants his rematch for the title tonight, but Styles says he is the next guy in line for a title shot. Jericho accuses Styles of cutting in line and Owens bails to the floor as Jericho puts Styles on the list. Owens walks away and Jericho tells him to get back here, but Shane McMahon arrives (nice of him to show up) and says that Styles and Jericho have legit rematches for the title. They will both get a chance, and get it at the same time. Owens will defend the title in a triple threat tonight. Owens is pissed. An overall good opening segment with the surprise Jericho return and the announcement of a potentially great main event for tonight.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin : They trade strikes right away, with Nakamura taking the early advantage and working him over on the apron with knee strikes. Corbin quickly turns Nakamura inside out with a lariat on the floor and we go to the screen in screen commercial break.

Corbin works over Nakamura on the floor, and then rolls him back in the ring. Corbin mockingly claps for Nakamura, but that allows Nakamura to fight back and work for the arm bar. Corbin powers out but Nakamura transitions to the guillotine; Corbin hits the suplex to escape. Back to full screen we go, and Corbin has Nakamura grounded working a half nelson. Nakamura escapes, Corbin does the Bossman in and out, but runs into a jumping kick, Nakamura follows with kicks and knees, Nakamura to the 2n rope and hits the kick, covering for 2. Corbin avoids Kinshasa, hits a back breaker and covers for 2. Corbin now lays in knees to Nakamura and mocks him to add insult to injury. Corbin does the in and out again, and then hits deep six, covering for 2. Nakamura counters out of end of days, hits the back elbow as he avoids a low blow attempt. Nakamura hits Kinshasa and picks up the win. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin @ 9:22 via pin [**¾] Pretty good match, a bit better than their PPV effort, but nothing special. These guys don’t work that well together, and it appears that Corbin will head into typical MITB winner territory, picking up losses to make us forget about him until he cashes in. I will say that saving the clean win for TV does make some sense as more people will see it, but the PPV really needed it more all things considered.

– Naomi gets interviewed backstage and talks about Natalya’s big win. She praises Natalya’s ability but was disrespected when she didn’t accept her handshake. Natalya says Naomi has no respect, disrespected the title, and at Summerslam, Natalya plans to bring honor back to the title. Naomi says Natalya is stuck in the past, and plans to blind her with the glow at Summerslam. Carmella arrives with her briefcase, reminding her that she is always here and looking toward the future.

Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs. Tamina & Lana : Lana and Becky to start, but Lana quickly runs and tags out to Tamina. Becky and Tamina go back and forth with Becky looking for the arm bar, she tapped both on Sunday. Tamina messes up running into a kick, and fights Becky off, and slams her to the mat, covering for 2. Tamina has been with WWE for seven years and is still having awkward exchanges on TV. Lana tags in, Lana and Tamina work the heat on Becky, it isn’t really good and Charlotte finally gets the tag. Charlotte runs wild, working over Tamina with chops and hitting the knee drop for 2. Tamina hits a desperation superkick, Lana tags herself in and Charlotte hits the big boot and pins her. Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated Tamina & Lana @ 4:30 via pin [*] This was not good, disjointed, no heat and even sloppy at times. Tamina and Lana are very bad.

– Tamina is pissed and yells at Lana post match, looking as if they have already broken up.

JINDER WANTS COMPETITION : Mahal makes his way to the ring and explains that Orton underestimated him, just like the fans, and he not only won but will stay champion as long as he desires. He wants to know who his Summerslam opponent will be, but first speaks to his people in Punjabi. Rude American John Cena interrupts Mahal as he talks to his people. As most expected, the new and improved “AMERICA, FUCK YEAH” John Cena was all about setting up this match. Mahal shuts down Cena right away, noting that he already knows what Cena will say. Cena calls him a piece of crap, but then congratulated Mahal. He respects that Mahal is in shape and does whatever is needed to keep his title. Cena then introduces himself, and doesn’t care about Khali, The Singhs or anything else, because at Summerslam, Mahal will be facing Super Cena, and he will walk out the 17-time champion. And that’s that… or is it? Daniel Bryan decided to show up for work as well, and congratulates both men on their wins at Battleground. Bryan says Cena doesn’t make the matches, and says he has to earn his opportunity. Next week, Cena will face Shinsuke Nakamura and the winner will go to Summerslam and challenge Mahal. If they wanted to do Cena vs. Nakamura, why not have Nakamura beat Corbin on TV, do Cena vs. Nakamura at Battleground with the title shot on the line? Seems like a big mistake to give away that first time match on TV, I hope whatever ratings boost they get is worth it. Maybe I am just being a bit too old school, but that match should be something special and have a big build to it.

– Owens complains to Shane about tonight’s main event. Shane says that Styles & Jericho are owed title shots, and doesn’t care who the champion is, he just wants it defended on Smackdown. There was some tension there.

Tye Dillinger & Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis & Aiden English : This is a Battleground remix rematch of two singles matches that were passable but ultimately forgettable. English and Tye kick things off, with Tye taking early control and tagging Sami in. We go to the screen in screen commercial break, with English cutting off Sami and tagging in Kanellis. Sami chases him to the floor, Maria distracts Sami and English attacks and rolls him back in to work him over with strikes. English and Kanellis work quick tags, working the heat on Sami. We’re back to full screen as English works over Sami. Sami tries to fire up, sends English to the floor and tags in Tye. Tye runs wild on both English and Kanellis. Tye tags in Sami, he hits the helluva on Kanellis and that’s that. Tye Dillinger & Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis & Aiden English @ 6:02 via pin [**] This was a solid but bland match. Mike losing again doesn’t bode well for him. He’s a dude with a hot wife, the story of his career.

NEW DAY CELEBRATES? : The Usos attacked Big E during the intro and then kicked the shit out of Woods. They then slammed Kofi into the LED board and dragged him to the ring. Big E failed to make the save, eating a superkick. I liked that, the fact that the Usos were upset that they lost and wanted revenge; it was a short, simple and effective segment.

– Renee interviews Nakamura, and he says that next week Cena won’t see him, and that means he will see Jinder at Summerslam.

– The Smackdown preview promised a resolution to the Fashion Files deal, but they also said that of the PPV and failed to deliver. I wonder if they even know who it is yet.

Champion Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho : Jericho is sporting a light up scarf. Jericho and Styles attack Owens right away and then go after each other, with both scoring near falls. Owens in to break that up and goes face to face with Jericho. They brawl, Owens fights off the code breaker, but Jericho hits a dropkick off the ropes. Styles tosses Jericho to the floor, but Owens cuts him off and lays in ground and pound. Owens then hit the running senton, and then heads to the floor to beat on Jericho. Back in and Owens keeps the heat on Styles, covering for 2. Styles then rolled into the calf crusher, but Jericho broke that up with a lionsault, covering Styles for 2 as we take a break. Post break, Owens and Styles battle to their feet and Styles then lays the boots to Owens. Jericho returns and attacks Styles, laying in the chops and then setting him up top. Owens grabs Jericho and Jericho counters into the walls attempt, but Owens escapes. Styles low bridges Owens to the floor, and then hits the springboard 450 on Jericho; Owens tosses Styles and covers Jericho for 2. Styles tosses Owens back to the floor, allowing Jericho to lock in the walls on Styles. Owens in and Jericho catapults him into Styles. Jericho locks in the walls on Owens. Styles in to make the save, but runs into a code breaker for 2. they’ve done a good job of getting the crowd really into this, Owens trips up Jericho as he goes for the lionsault. Owens back in and hits cannonballs to both. It breaks down into strikes, kicks, PELES and Superkicks and everyone is down. Jericho takes out Styles, eats a superkick and pop up powerbomb for a great near fall. Owens up top, hits the frog splash and Styles makes the save, and covers Jericho and regains the title! AJ Styles defeated Chris Jericho and Champion Kevin Owens @ 14:11 via pin to become the new champion [***¾] This was a very good main event, with all three working hard, getting past the trappings of the tree-way formula, and also getting the crowd heavily invested. Jericho felt fresh and didn’t miss a beat, working well with both, and I think that Styles winning back the title shows that there was a mistake at Battleground (ref likely counting, expecting the kick out, but calling it “like a shoot” as instructed), leading to the Owens win. Tonight he “gets screwed” because he had to face two men, and lost and that will give us a rematch for next week. Judging by the show, that should lead back to Owens vs. Jericho, with the possibility of the long game being Shane vs. Owens, which had previously been teased and was again here tonight.

– Owens throws a fit post match and claims that this was not fair. He says that Styles stole his victory and says the fans hate him because he’s better than they will ever be. Owens wants his rematch next week with Styles. He says he will take his title back.

– End scene.

