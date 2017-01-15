Csonka’s WWE UK Championship Tournament Review 1.15.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Quarterfinal Match: Pete Dunne defeated Sam Gradwell @ 5:10 via pin [***]

– Quarterfinal Match: Mark Andrews defeated Joseph Conners @ 8:40 via pin [***]

– Quarterfinal Match: Wolfgang defeated Trent Seven @ 7:15 via pin [***½]

– Quarterfinal Match: Tyler Bate defeated Jordan Devlin @ 6:20 via pin [***]

– Semifinal Match: Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews @ 10:55 via pin [****¼]

– Semifinal Match: Tyler Bate defeated Wolfgang @ 6:10 via pin [***]

– Non-Tournament Match: Neville defeated Tommy End @ 8:45 via pin [***]

– WWE UK Championship Tournament Finals: Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne @ 15:20 via pin [****½]

– You can read my report of night one at this link.

– In another effort to show that he (Triple H) wants to work with the UK companies, WWE let Tommy End (Aleister Black) work Progress today, answering Jimmy Havoc’s open challenge. In a way it shouldn’t be a surprise, as commentary praised and thanked Progress all through yesterday’s show. Also, after the show, Triple H noted that he “wants to work with companies that recognize and can cultivate talent,” which Progress falls under.

– The quarterfinals have a 20-minute time limit.

Quarterfinal Match: Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell : They did a ton at the end of yesterday’s show, after the show and online to make Duune look like a bad ass, and to also make Gradwell a sympathetic figure heading into this show. Dunne’s, “LOL, dad’s home” look he has at Regal as he was reprimanded was spectacular. On the other hand, Gradwell beat Jesus to advance, so he has that going for him. Gradwell’s back is taped up due to Dunne’s attack yesterday. They brawl right away, setting the right tone after yesterday’s angle. Gradwell is fired up, they trade vicious lariats and then Gradwell hits a suicide dive, he’s pissed and continues to attack on the floor. Cole sharing good background on these guys is a nice touch as Gradwell hits a suplex on the ramp, continuing to look for revenge. Back in the ring and Gradwell hits a missile dropkick, but starts favoring the back. Dunne then hits a snap German suplex, Gradwell answers with a Michinoku driver and heads up top… but Dunne rolls to the floor, so Gradwell hits the high cross to the floor. Back in, and Duune shoves Gradwell to the floor, and he hit the apron on the way down, and hits his back again. Gradwell beats the count, but Dunne slams him to the corner back first and covers right away for the win. Dunne hits the bitter end post match. Pete Dunne defeated Sam Gradwell @ 5:10 via pin [***] This was a good match with great aggression, playing off of yesterday’s angle. The work and finish also made perfect sense, playing into the back injury. They used the time extremely well, and made for a great start to the show.

– Dunne says there was no controversy; he just made a name for himself.

Quarterfinal Match: Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners : Quick back and forth to begin, Conners looked to slow the pace and worked over Andrews in the corner, but Andrews rolls through the sunset flip and hits a double stomp. Andrews sends Conners to the floor, Conners avoids the moonsault and then sends Andrews to the steps. Conners then works him over on the apron, back in and Conners works the neck crank. Conners slows things down, clubbing away at Andrews and grounding him. Conners follows with the short armed clothesline, but Andrews fights back, hits a jumping enziguri but Conners pulls Andrews to the floor and looks for the running boot, but instead hits the steps. Andrews hits a kick to the face and then hits a cannonball off the barricade. Back in the ring, charging knees by Andrews, northern lights suplex into a moonsault but eats knees and Conners rolls him up for 2. They trade strikes, Conners to the apron and stuns Andrews off the ropes and sling shots into a DLD for a good near fall. Andrews fights back with kicks, and follows with the RANA. Andrews up top, Conners follows him up, cut off and Andrews hits the stunner and follows with the shooting star press and finishes Conners. Mark Andrews defeated Joseph Conners @ 8:40 via pin [***] This was another good match, with the right guy winning and more energy and sense of urgency as we get deeper into the tournament. I am really happy to see Andrews getting this chance.

– Fit Finlay is in attendance.

Quarterfinal Match: Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang : They lock up and Seven doesn’t look impressed and slaps the shit out of Wolfgang. Wolfgang then hits a suplex, they brawl to the floor and Wolfgang hits a moonsault off the barricade, but immediately starts to favor his knee. Seven fights back, hits the suicide dive, sending Wolfgang to the barricade. Back in, Seven up top, Wolfgang follows and hits the superplex. They trade strikes, Wolfgang counters the lariat and hits wasteland and looks or the moonsault, but Seven moves, dragon suplex by Sven follows for a good near fall. Wolfgang cuts off the lariat but Seven avoids wasteland and turns Wolfgang inside out with a lariat, great bump by Wolfgang but he survives for a great near fall. They battle back up top, Seven looks for a piledriver, but Wolfgang sends him to the mat and hits a swanton to the back of Seven and picks up the upset win. Wolfgang defeated Trent Seven @ 7:15 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, with a surprising winner and different vibe than the previous matches. They are allowing these guys to open up more, as hoped/expected, and the energy in the ring is great. Wolfgang has been a pleasant surprise in this tournament, and has delivered. This was tremendously fun, and Wolfgang brings something different to the table, which I am enjoying.

Quarterfinal Match: Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin : Bate refused the handshake to twirl his moustache, so Devlin attacked at the bell. Bate fought back and tossed Devlin to the floor and hit a suicide dive. Back in the ring, and Devlin poked Bate in the eyes, playing well into the heel persona they worked to set up yesterday. Devlin grounded Bate, but Bate is able to bridge out and hit a monkey flip. Bate then hits the springboard uppercut, Devlin fights off the air plane spin, but Bate then catches the high cross and works into the airplane spin. Devlin rolls to the apron, snaps the ropes into the face of Bate and followed with a kick to the head. Devlin misses the moonsault, landing on his feet. Devlin takes Bate down, heads back up top and misses the moonsault, crashing and burning. Devlin counters the Tyler driver 87 into a RANA and roll up for 2. Devlin then hit the enziguri, Bate hit the big left to counter. Tyler driver 97 and Devlin is done. Tyler Bate defeated Jordan Devlin @ 6:20 via pin [***] This was a good match, worked at a great pace, with Devlin looking much better than on night one and Bate impressing again. He has amazing poise for being 19-years old, a ton of charisma and a great star presence. Again, they made great use of their time.

– Robbie Brookside is in the crowd.

– The semifinals have a 30-minute time limit.

Semifinal Match: Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews : Dunne attacks, super aggressive early and slamming Andrews. He grounds him right away, stomping on the neck and looking to pick apart the flippy boy. Andrews hits a cool arm drag and follows with a sweet looking dive. Duune to the floor, attacks the hand of Andrews and looks to stomp on it on the steps, but Andrews hits a RANA as Dunne stands on the steps. Back in the ring, Dunne attacks the arm with kicks and looks extremely pissed off as he does. Dunne gives no fucks as he once again stomps away at the neck of Andrews. Andrews avoids the corner slam, gets a sunset flip, rolls through and into the double stomp. Charging knees by Andrews, into the northern lights and then the standing moonsault, but does an extra rotation, landing on his back onto Dunne, covering for 2. Springboard RANA by Andrews, running shooting star press gets 2 for Andrews. Dunne takes a powder on the floor, Andrews goes for a moonsault, caught and Dunne kills him with a dump suplex onto the apron. PETE DUNNE GIVES NO FUCKS! Dunne follows with another dump suplex onto the ramp. Andrews beats the count, Dunne stomps the ever-living shit out of Andrews for having the audacity to come back into the ring. Andrews counters the X-plex into the stunner. Andrews slowly makes his way up top, Dunne cuts him off, follows him up and they trade strikes and Andrews sends him to the mat, but the shooting star eats knees, Dunne rolls him up for 2 for a great near fall. Andrews counters the bitter end, but springboards into a forearm strike. Andrews with a counter into a RANA, crowd’s going wild; Andrews up top again, Dunn moves and hits a German into the buckles and then the X-plex and then the bitter end connects, Andrews is done. Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews @ 10:55 via pin [****¼] This was the best match of the tournament so far, with both guys going full throttle and coming away looking like stars. Dunne is a badass, and had to use everything at his disposal to finally put away the underdog, Andrews. Beautiful stuff.

Semifinal Match: Tyler Bate vs. Wolfgang : Wolfgang has the size advantage here, but the crowd is behind Bate. They talk some shit, Wolfgang is not impressed. Cole says Wolfgang may have broken his nose is his last match. Bate punches him right in the face and then follows with the springboard uppercut. Bate teases the airplane spin, but Wolfgang escapes. Big slam by Wolfgang, he looks for the moonsault but Bate dropkicks him off the ropes, running kick to the face by Bate. Bate counters the press slam into a sunset flip. Off the ropes and Wolfgang hits a pop up powerslam for the near fall. Wolfgang slowly heads up top, Bate rolls out of the way of the swanton, but Wolfgang recovers and hits the spear for a good near fall. Bate counters out of wasteland, hits the Tyler driver 97 and picks up the win. Tyler Bate defeated Wolfgang @ 6:10 via pin [***] This was short, which was fine. They set it up well, with commentary noting that Wolfgang was hurt (broken nose and his knee); Bate got the definitive win, surviving the bigger man and looking good again

– Post match, Dunne attacks Bate and posts him repeatedly attacking the shoulder of Bate. PETE DUNNE GIVES NO FUCKS. Regal is out and shoves Dunne backstage.

– Nigel then notes that Dunne does use an arm submission, which is why he attacked the arm and shoulder of Bate.

– Neville, king of the cruiserweights, arrives. He got a heroes welcome, and says he has been forgotten yet again. First it was the CWC, then 205 Live, and now the UK Championship Tournament. “I should be champion by default!” He gets it, he was kept out because the powers that be wanted this to be competitive but if he was involved, it would have been no contest. He is the greatest talent this company has produced. No one belongs in this ring with him. TOMMY FUCKING END’s music hits! He got a great reaction. Also, I love new Neville.

Neville vs. Tommy End : They did some back and forth, Neville looked to fire up with kicks, but End blocked it and lit up Neville with kicks. They picked up the pace well, End maintained control and Neville rolled to the floor. End followed, but that allowed Neville to fire back with some kicks and then ground End with the chinlock. Neville decided to go up top, but jumped into a kick from End. End started to put some offense together, and then hit the moonsault to the floor. Back in and End maintains control with his strikes, End to the corner and climbs, kick to Neville and then misses the double stomp, follows with a spin kick and German suplex for the near fall. End up top, Neville cuts him off with a kick, and then hits the SUPER RANA. The red arrow followed, and Neville puts End away. Neville defeated Tommy End @ 8:45 via pin [***] Neville had to win, as he is about to challenge for the cruiserweight title. He and End were a nice surprise here, and Neville gave End a lot; they had a good match. It was a nice addition in terms of a time killer before the finals.

– Bate has “an injured AC joint,” but he will be allowed to compete in the finals.

– Finn Balor arrives, getting a full entrance. Balor is happy to be there, and the crowd loves him as he puts over the tournament. He also thanks the crowd for helping to make this happen. He says they deserve it and sends us to the finals.

– No time limit for the finals.

WWE UK Championship Tournament Finals: Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate : Bate’s shoulder is taped up, thanks to Dunne’s attack. During the pre-match announcements, Regal is there holding the title belt, looking like he wants to murder Dunne. Bate is 19, Dunne is 23. the added on story, on top of the injury, is that Dunne trained Bate once upon a time. We got a lock up and a surprising clean break from Dunne. Bate does so many little things well, especially for his age. His in ring positioning, looking to work on offense, but also keeping the left side (injured side) away from Dunne. Dunne looked to attack the arm, but Bate with a slick counter exchange, and then a dropkick for separation. The crowd loves Bate, who shoots in for a single leg and looks to work the ankle. They roll to the floor, Dunne quickly attacks the arm and shoulder and then they throw bombs, with Bate knocking Dunne to the floor. Back in and Dunne attacks the arm and beats down Bate in the corner. Bate manages to counter Dunne and posts him, fighting back with the jab and then a springboard uppercut and then an XPLODER for the near fall. Bate looks for the Tyler driver, but was too injured, allowing Dunne to again attack the arm. Bate counters the bitter end with a cradle for 2. Airplane spin by Bate follows, dead lifts him back up and continues to spin Dunne, and covers for 2. Dunne locks in a triangle choke, working on that left arm once again. Bate powers out and POWERBOMBS Dunne out of complete desperation. Bate can’t follow up as he holds onto the arm, Dunne rolls to the floor and Bate hits a fucking Fosbury flop! Back in and Bate hit the 450, but Dunne kicks out on a great near fall. Sweet Christ. Dunne then hits the bitter end, but Bate kicks out! He’s pissed now, locks in the kimura and Bate struggles for the ropes. He rolls, but Dunne keeps the hold. Dunne relentlessly cranks on the arm, Bate to his feet as Dunne hangs onto him, Bate then hits the dead lift into the brainbuster for another great near fall. Bate kooks to pop his shoulder back in, they trade vicious strikes, and Bate fires up, hits the big kick and then a rolling kick. Tyler Driver 97! 1…2…3! Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne @ 15:20 via pin [****½] They let these guys go out there to deliver a star-making performance; if Bate had lost, due to the angle and high-quality match, he was still a made man. But this was a clear effort to make a star out of him, and with all they had done with Dunne, he is also a star coming out of this, performing as a top notch heel and delivering in two awesome matches. I can be picky when it comes to selling, but outside of the two big powerup spots, Bate sold the arm and shoulder very well, and those power up/desperation spots added to and did not take away from the match.

– Post match, Balor, Regal, Finlay and Triple H gave Bate the title and celebrated with him.

– End scene.

