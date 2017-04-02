Bet Wrestling has updated the odds for Wrestlemania 33. Sami Zayn is now a slight favorite to win the match, with Braun Strowman’s odd slipping slightly. Enzo and Cass’ odds of winning the RAW Tag Team titles have dropped significantly although they are still the favorites. It’s believed that the “smart money” bets have not come in yet.

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) +1350 vs Brock Lesnar -3250

WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) +450 vs Randy Orton -750

RAW Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) -1500 vs Sasha Banks +1400 vs Charlotte Flair +1200 vs Nia Jaxx +5500

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) +9500 vs Naomi -530 vs Carmella +320 vs Becky Lynch +9500 vs Mickie James +9500 vs Natalya +13500

United States Championship

Chris Jericho (c) +850 vs Kevin Owens -1750

Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose +850 vs Baron Corbin -1750

RAW Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +168 vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass -175 vs Sheamus and Cesaro +1100

Roman Reigns -900 vs Undertaker +500

Mixed Tag Team Match

John Cena and Nikki Bella -1975 vs The Miz and Maryse +975

Non-Sanctioned Match

Seth Rollins -1750 vs Triple H +850

AJ Styles -1625 vs Shane McMahon +775

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) -1750 vs Austin Aries +850

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman -110 vs Sami Zayn -210 vs Big Show +1200 vs Mojo Rawley +3000 vs Jason Jordan +4500 vs Chad Gable +4500 vs Mark Henry +4500 (Various Other Odds Exist for All Other Entrants on the Sports Book)