Current Betting Odds For Wrestlemania 33 – New Favorite For Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Bet Wrestling has updated the odds for Wrestlemania 33. Sami Zayn is now a slight favorite to win the match, with Braun Strowman’s odd slipping slightly. Enzo and Cass’ odds of winning the RAW Tag Team titles have dropped significantly although they are still the favorites. It’s believed that the “smart money” bets have not come in yet.
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) +1350 vs Brock Lesnar -3250
WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) +450 vs Randy Orton -750
RAW Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) -1500 vs Sasha Banks +1400 vs Charlotte Flair +1200 vs Nia Jaxx +5500
Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) +9500 vs Naomi -530 vs Carmella +320 vs Becky Lynch +9500 vs Mickie James +9500 vs Natalya +13500
United States Championship
Chris Jericho (c) +850 vs Kevin Owens -1750
Intercontinental Championship
Dean Ambrose +850 vs Baron Corbin -1750
RAW Tag Team Championship
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +168 vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass -175 vs Sheamus and Cesaro +1100
Roman Reigns -900 vs Undertaker +500
Mixed Tag Team Match
John Cena and Nikki Bella -1975 vs The Miz and Maryse +975
Non-Sanctioned Match
Seth Rollins -1750 vs Triple H +850
AJ Styles -1625 vs Shane McMahon +775
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) -1750 vs Austin Aries +850
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman -110 vs Sami Zayn -210 vs Big Show +1200 vs Mojo Rawley +3000 vs Jason Jordan +4500 vs Chad Gable +4500 vs Mark Henry +4500 (Various Other Odds Exist for All Other Entrants on the Sports Book)