– Curt Hawkins was the guest on the latest Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. You can read some highlights below:

On staying busy since returning to WWE: “For sure the busiest I’ve ever been. Comparable to the Edge run that I had, but I would say even more busy. I know it may not seem like it because I’m not on every episode of SmackDown, but I’m always there; at least the Dark Match when we were obligated to with WWE Main Event during its SmackDown obligation, and I’m on the road Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at the Live Events wrestling, so I’m constantly doing something even though a lot of fans are mumbling about it because they only watch SmackDown, but if they were to attend Live Events they would see me, so I’m really busy.”

On not losing interest being a pro wrestler: “I think if you don’t think that there is something wrong with you. We used to bust balls, like JTG would literally hide and hide in catering and collect his $500 and be perfectly fine with it. I understand it and I don’t; if you love it so much, when the highs are highs and the lows are lows, and people just get checked out. I refuse to check out, but as long as I am in a match or anything on television I will do anything. If you tell me I’m on the show I’m going to go out there and do it to the best of my ability. I would never not want to participate.”

On his love of wrestling: “I literally saw WrestleMania 6 when I was 5 and I have loved wrestling since then. I literally wear my heart on my sleeve since then. I can’t say I deal with it well or not, but the highs are highs and the lows are freaking low, but that is only because I care about it so much. If you don’t love wrestling then you need to get out of it because it is emotionally and physically grueling. If you don’t love it then it makes no sense to partake in it. I have always loved it and still love it and refuse to give up that boyhood charm of why I still do it in the first place, so I refuse to not like it. WWE had fired me, and I was on television for 8 years. Everyone knows who Curt Hawkins is, and able to provide for my wife, and soon to be kid, because of this, and go out on the Indy’s and bust my butt to make a name for myself in a whole new way, so holding a grudge against the WWE would be pointless. I still buy action figures and collect all the classics, so yeah. If you lose that charm about it, it’s like, what’s the point?”

On getting back to wrestling after being fired from WWE: “I got the idea of that mindset when I was still in the WWE. I would see guys linger on the mid-card and check out and feel defeated. I’ve also seen friends who had gotten let go and just sat at home and felt sorry for themselves, and you’re just thinking; well, that’s not going to accomplish anything. I got fired on Thursday, I wrestled Friday and Saturday that weekend. On that time I wasn’t even wrestling on the road or anything so I was excited to get back to work, so it was fine. It was one of the best things that ever happened to me when I got released because of what I was able to accomplish afterward; I was being paid to sit home and not work, so in a way, I was borderline depressed about it. I didn’t go to WrestleMania 30 even though I was on the roster and that was bad, but it hurt my feelings.”