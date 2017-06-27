– After taking to Twitter earlier on Tuesday to slam LaVar Ball’s appearance on Raw, Curtis Axel has spoken out about it more. Axel appeared on the 93X Half-Assed Morning Show Podcast and called the Miz TV segment featuring the Balls “embarrassing.”

Axel said that the Ball family didn’t need to be on TV and said that while the segment could have been seen as funny backstage, the family’s antics on camera were uncalled for considering that WWE’s audience has a strong kid element. He noted that the three were probably told not to act how they did and that he was disgusted by it all.

The segment caused mainstream controversy after Lonzo Ball’s fifteen year-old brother LaMelo went off script and yelled “beat that n***a’s ass.” WWE has since issued a statement which said, “The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values.”