As we previously reported, CW Anderson took shots at Paul Heyman for how he ran ECW in the final days. He claimed Heyman was off filming the Rollerball remake while Tommy Dreamer handled live events. Heyman later replied in a series of tweets, pointing out inaccuracies in Anderson’s claims, such as the fact that Rollerball was shot after ECW closed.

Now in a post on Facebook, Anderson wrote his response.