– The CWF Mid-Atlantic promotion announced that it will be streaming a special Moment of Magic fundraiser event for this weekend. You can read the full press release on how to watch the event for free now:

FULL DETAILS OF CWF MID-ATLANTIC’S SPECIAL CHRISTMAS WEEKEND YOUTUBE UPLOAD

CWF Mid-Atlantic is thrilled to announce our entire “Moment of Magic” fundraiser event from earlier this month is now available 100% free at http://www.YouTube.com/CWFMidAtlantic as a special Christmas weekend gift to all our dedicated YouTube subscribers.

This special event saw wrestlers from all over the country join us in a fundraising effort for A Moment of Magic foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that allows college-age students to volunteer at children’s hospitals and social service institutions dressed as different characters. Please visit their website at http://www.amomentofmagic.org and donate to their cause if you enjoy the full slate of matches we’re bringing you this weekend absolutely free!

This card includes:

“Team Justice” of Cain Justice, Ethan Alexander Sharpe, Michael “The Fury” McAllister, Otto Schwanz and Terrific Tony vs. “Team Dirty” of Rising Generation League Champion Dirty Daddy, Snooty Foxx, Keith Mac, “Have Mercy” Percy Davis and Mid-Atlantic Tag-Team Champion Aaron Biggs in a huge 10 man tag-team bout with teams led by this year’s RGL Tournament finalists who will meet for the championship this Friday night at Battlecade X-Seven.

Mid-Atlantic Tag-Team Champion Mecha Mercenary vs. “The One Man Riot” Zane Dawson in a first time ever singles match up between two of the regions top heavyweight bruisers.

Arik “Ace” Royal vs. Smith Garrett in the rubber match between the two after Royal eliminated Garrett from the 2016 Weaver Cup Tournament and Garrett came back to defeat Royal at our “Back to School Bash” event in Chapel Hill, NC a week later.

2016 Weaver Cup Tournament Champion Nick Richards tangles with dangerous Dave Dawson in a wild brawl that goes all over the building.

Pro Wrestling International Ultra J Champion Chet Sterling defends against perhaps the top junior heavyweight from the Midwest, “The Diamond Cut” Ace Perry.

And Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Champion Trevor Lee makes a surprise appearance against “The Blue Eyed Devil” Tripp Cassidy in a first time ever dream match that sees Lee volunteer to defend the championship just days before our anniversary supercard Battlecade X-Seven.

We hope you enjoy this very special Christmas weekend upload and if you do, please consider donating to A Moment of Magic Foundation at http://www.amomentofmagic.org

CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling returns to the Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium THIS Friday night for our anniversary extravaganza Battlecade X-Seven with an 8 pm bell time. Tickets for our biggest event of the year are moving fast and fans are encouraged to get their seats in advance at http://cwf247.ecwid.com to avoid being left out if the Sportatorium sells out!