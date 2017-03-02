– The CyberSmile Foundation have announced a partnership with WWE to promote promote an online diversity and a stop to cyberbullying. You can see the full announcement below, in which the companies announce they will post new interviews, videos and giveaways to give advice to victims of online abuse:

We are excited to announce that for the month of March we have teamed up with WWE to promote diversity online, while raising awareness of the support services that Cybersmile offers to those needing help with any form of online negativity. Throughout this month, WWE and Cybersmile will publish exclusive interviews, videos and giveaways aimed at highlighting and celebrating all that a truly diverse internet has to offer – while imparting important advice for victims of online abuse.

WWE superstars will be contributing personal messages of advice and inspiration as well as exclusive interviews discussing cyberbullying, self-confidence, online safety and much more! In its entirety, the campaign will be exploring and promoting the issues of diversity and inclusion, while encouraging tolerance, understanding and respect for each other. Cybersmile and WWE want to remind everybody that no matter what other’s might say or think – each of us are unique stars in our own way.

“WWE is proud to continue our commitment to bullying prevention through this partnership with the Cybersmile Foundation, an award-winning cyberbullying organization that tackles all forms of online bullying.” – Tracey Keenan, WWE International

With online abuse and cyberbullying being such a prevalant issue for young people around the world, the joint campaign also aims to reach those in need of support or advice for their online abuse problem.

“Cybersmile and WWE teaming up is very exciting, together we are introducing a whole new audience to Cybersmile’s education and support resources. In addition, we will be empowering huge numbers of people around the world, letting them know that it’s OK to be them, whoever they are.” – Dan Raisbeck, Co-Founder, The Cybersmile Foundation

To be a part of this amazing campaign, join in the conversation on social media using the #WWExCYBERSMILE hashtag. We will also be announcing a HUGE #WWExCYBERSMILE giveaway TOMORROW (March 2nd), so follow us now @CybersmileHQ in case you miss out!